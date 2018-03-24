Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 in Cape Town: Paine, Hazlewood Add Crucial Runs

File image of Tim Paine. (Getty Image)

Commentary (Australia innings)

68.5 M Morkel to Paine, No run. 253/9

68.4 M Morkel to Paine, A touch fuller this time outside off, also gets good carry to the keeper. Paine leaves it alone. 253/9

68.3 M Morkel to Paine, Another ball outside off, Paine need not play at it. 253/9

68.2 M Morkel to Paine, Good length around off stump, Paine makes a good leave. 253/9

68.1 M Morkel to Tim Paine, Short and wide outside off, Paine cuts it through point. There is a man in the deep and a single is on offer but Paine does not take it. 253/9

Morne Morkel will bowl from the other end.

67.6 K Rabada to Hazlewood, FOUR! Clever shot! 8 runs from the first over! Short again by Rabada on off, Hazlewood was maybe expecting it as he arches his back and upper cuts it over the slip cordon for a boundary. Excellent start for the Aussies. 253/9

67.5 K Rabada to Hazlewood, Fires it full on middle, Josh covers the line of the delivery and pushes it to mid on. 249/9

67.4 K Rabada to Hazlewood, Fuller this time on off, no swing on offer. Hazlewood plays it to the man at covers. 249/9

67.3 K Rabada to Hazlewood, BEATEN! The length the South African bowlers should be bowling. Lands it on the good length area around off, it straightens after pitching. Josh hangs his bat out and gets beaten. 249/9

67.2 K Rabada to Hazlewood, FOUR! First runs for the day and all these are bonus runs for Australia. Poor by Rabada, he bowls it short and down the leg side. Josh helps it on its way and the ball runs down to the fine leg fence. 62 is the trail now. 249/9

67.1 K Rabada to Hazlewood, A loosener by the pacer! Down the leg side on a shorter length. Hazlewood watches it go into the mitts of the keeper. 245/9

We are all set for the action to begin. It is bright and sunny here and it is expected to be a sell-out crowd for the next two days. Let us also hope the cricket lives up to its expectations as the umpires and the players make their way out to the middle. Josh Hazlewood will take strike. He will be facing Kagiso Rabada who has three slips and a short leg in place. A wicket in the first over? We will have to wait and watch. Here we go as Kagiso comes running in...

Tim Paine is now up for an interview. He starts by saying it was a pretty tough game yesterday. Admits they did not get as many runs as they would have wanted from the top four. Credits the way Bancroft played. Reckons the cracks on the wicket has started to make a difference now as the pitch is playing a little up and down. States he was trying to score runs as that was the key when they were 120-130 runs behind. Mentions Lyon is a good batter and he can hit the cricket ball really well. Ends by saying they aim to reduce the deficit as much as possible and then bowl well.

Keshav Maharaj, who is interviewed by Mike Haysman, says yesterday did not go according to plan as they could have got a bigger lead. Credits Nathan Lyon for his knock. Admits the ninth wicket stand was frustrating but they still can get a good lead. Reckons there will be swing if it gets cloudy but it is sunny at the moment. Feels it is a really good batting wicket and if the batters get their eye in, they can capitalize. Adds further it won't be changing a lot and the bowlers might get a little more bounce. Appreciates all that Morne Morkel has achieved in his career. Ends by saying they are hoping to get a good lead and then bat well.

Australia, on the other hand, will hope the pair out there can add as many runs as possible and get close to the hosts' first innings total. We are surely in for another cracking day. There is rain predicted for Day 3 but at the moment it's bright and sunny. Let us hope it stays this way throughout and we get a full day's play.

Hello and welcome to the third day of the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town. We head into, what is considered as the moving day, with the home side having their noses slightly in front. They could have been way ahead had it not been for the 9th wicket partnership between Lyon and Paine. The Proteas have still one wicket to take and Faf du Plessis would hope to take it as soon as possible and have a lead of more than 50.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

So, we are heading into Day 3 now - the moving day as it's called. Australia still have a wicket left and would hope that Tim Paine and Josh Hazlewood narrow the gap as much as possible. Also, the forecast says that there's an 80 percent chance of rain tomorrow which is most likely to affect the afternoon and evening sessions. We can only hope that it somehow misses us and we get in as many overs as we can. On that positive note, we take your leave. Do join us at 1030 local (0830 GMT) for all the action. Cheers!

Cannot leave without touching Australia's batting. The start they gained was quickfire. David Warner batted like a train on fire and probably tried to put Rabada off. He succeeded for a little while but that was it. Apart from Cameron Bancroft, who stroked a half century and also stitched in a 78-run stand with Shaun Marsh, everyone struggled against the skill and quality of the South African speedsters. It's a sorry looking scorecard for them and had Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon not done what they did, things would have been uglier.

For South Africa, once again it turned out to be a day where they did almost everything right but failed to keep the momentum on their side. They still have the advantage, though they will know that things could have been a lot better had they not bowled poorly towards the end. Anyway, one cannot take anything away from the way they bowled to the Aussie top order. Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada did most of the damage and received good support from Vernon Philander. They were breathing fire and with the conditions providing good assistance, they turned out to be too hot to handle. A special mention for Morne Morkel, who completed 300 Test wickets today and bowled with a lot of intent.

Another cracking day of Test cricket and much like yesterday, Australia made some sort of a comeback in the last session after spending most part of the day's play on the back foot. If it was Pat Cummins on day 1, it's the pair of Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon today. Their 66-run stand for the 9th wicket, in which the off spinner contributed 47 runs, has saved Australia the blushes. When these two joined forces, the tourists were in danger of conceding a lead in excess of hundred but courtesy their partnership, the deficit has now come down to 66 runs.

The umpires get together to have a chat. This is around the same time when they called off the day's play yesterday. The light has faded considerably and the players are going off. Faf du Plessis has a chat with umpire Nigel Llong, clearly not looking pleased but he needs to understand that the umpires are following the rules. They took a reading on day 1 and that's the standard set for all the days of this Test match. Right then, that will be STUMPS ON DAY 2!

66.6 M Morkel to Paine, An away swinger this time, from a fuller length outside off, Paine lets it through. 245/9

66.5 M Morkel to Paine, Some inward movement this time. From a length around off, it curves back in, Paine tries to work on the leg side but misses. There is extra bounce as well and it strikes Tim on his thigh pad. 245/9

66.4 M Morkel to Tim Paine, Pitches it full and on off, Paine drives but finds the cover fielder. 245/9

66.3 M Morkel to Paine, Good length delivery in the region outside off, another leave made by Paine. 245/9

66.2 M Morkel to Paine, Outside off, left alone. 245/9

66.1 M Morkel to Tim Paine, Too full in length and on middle, Paine covers the line and pushes it out to mid on. 245/9

65.6 K Rabada to Hazlewood, A length ball on off, Hazlewood stays back and defends it to the off side. 245/9

65.5 K Rabada to Hazlewood, Rabada switches to round the wicket and bowls it on a length outside off, Hazlewood initially looks to push at it but then withdraws his bat. 245/9

65.4 K Rabada to Paine, Straighter in line, worked in the gap at mid-wicket for one. 245/9

65.3 K Rabada to Paine, In the channel outside off, it's left alone by Paine. 244/9

65.2 K Rabada to Paine, Back of a length ball on middle, Paine gets it away off his thigh pad to fine leg. Turns down the single. 244/9

65.1 K Rabada to Paine, Lands it on a length outside off, Paine allows it through. 244/9

Kagiso Rabada is back on.

64.6 M Morkel to Hazlewood, Fuller and on off, driven to mid off to end the over. 244/9

64.5 M Morkel to Paine, Moving back into the batsman from around off, Paine closes the face of the bat to help it in the gap at mid-wicket. A single taken. 244/9

64.4 M Morkel to Hazlewood, Hazlewood this time does well to push it in the gap on the off side. Rotates strike. 243/9

64.3 M Morkel to Paine, Full and outside off, pushed in the gap at covers for one. 242/9

64.2 M Morkel to Paine, Bowls it outside off, shaping in a bit, Paine leaves it alone. 241/9

Josh Hazlewood is the last batsman for Australia.

64.1 M Morkel to Lyon, OUT! Great running catch by Dean Elgar to end a very important innings from Nathan Lyon. Morkel gets his fourth and he has to work hard for it. Nathan Lyon tries powering a shortish length ball through the line but gets a top edge. It balloons in the air, Dean Elgar runs back and across from covers and judges the skier to perfection. Never easy to catch those. End of a 66-run stand and Australia trail by 30 less than a hundred. 241/9

63.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Once again Paine strides forward in defense. 241/8

63.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Gets forward to a full ball and defends. 241/8

63.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Gosh, that shaved the off stump. An arm ball around off, Paine certainly didn't pick it and decides to offer no shot. What he finds next is the ball going very closely past the off pole. 241/8

63.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Paine has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 241/8

63.2 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, FOUR! An edgy one! A delivery skidding into the batsman from around off, Paine moves back to cut but gets an outside edge through the gap between first slip and keeper. AB de Villiers didn't even react to it. 241/8

63.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Tossed up ball outside off, Paine pushes it with an angled bat to point and looks for a run. Sent back. 237/8

62.6 M Morkel to Lyon, Another miss by Lyon! Morkel angles in a length ball around off, Nathan clears his front leg to attempt a big slog across the line but once again fails to make any connection. Morkel has an unimpressed look on his face while Lyon is thinking how he missed to put that away. 8 from the over. 237/8

62.5 M Morkel to Lyon, Swing and a miss. Lyon finds the width outside off and throws his bat at it. Fails to connect. 237/8

62.4 M Morkel to Lyon, FOUR! A length ball around off, Lyon once again keeps himself on the back foot and powers it over covers for a boundary. That wasn't a bad delivery but Nathan manufactured a great shot. Will be eyeing his maiden Test fifty. 237/8

62.3 M Morkel to N Lyon, FOUR! Well struck! Morkel aims for Lyon's body as he was looking to give himself room. The Aussie spinner still manages to pull out a brilliant pull shot. It speeds away through square leg for a boundary. This is now highest Lyon's highest Test score, also the highest by a number 10 at this venue. 233/8

62.2 M Morkel to Lyon, Another play and a miss outside off by Lyon. 229/8

62.1 M Morkel to Lyon, Outside off, Lyon pushes at it and misses. 229/8

Vernon Philander is back on the field.

61.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Ouch, that's nasty! Full in length around middle, Paine drills it right back. Maharaj tries to stop it but fails and it bounced awkwardly. Takes a blow near the groin area and goes down on his haunches in pain. A few players on the field can see the funny side of it. 229/8

61.5 K Maharaj to Lyon, Loopy and on middle, Lyon plays a cracking sweep shot and the square leg fielder fails to make a clean stop. A single results. 229/8

61.4 K Maharaj to N Lyon, Flatter and fuller on middle, pushed down to mid on. 228/8

61.3 K Maharaj to Lyon, Tossed up ball on middle and leg, Lyon defends it off his front foot. 228/8

Faf du Plessis has a chat with his bowler. It results in the extra cover fielder moving to square leg. Going by the field set, it seems Maharaj will bowl a leg stump line.

61.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Flighted and around middle, clipped wide of mid-wicket for a run. 228/8

61.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone by Paine. 227/8

60.6 M Morkel to Lyon, FOUR! A beautiful drive from a number 10 batsman to bring up the 50-run stand! Morkel overpitches a shade outside off, Nathan leans forward and creams it through covers. That shot will make even a top order batsman proud. The deficit is now down to 84! 227/8

60.5 M Morkel to Paine, Fullish and on middle, Paine brings down a straight bat again and bunts it towards mid on. He senses that the fielder there is a bit lazy in moving and quickly calls Lyon for a single. Good match awareness. It's also a skill. 223/8

60.4 M Morkel to Paine, A length ball angling into the batsman, around off, Paine gets across the stumps to cover the line and blocks it with a vertical bat. 222/8

60.3 M Morkel to Paine, Very full in length outside off, Paine squeezes it out through covers and straightaway shouts two. Completes it with ease. Tim is very quick between the wickets. 222/8

60.2 M Morkel to Lyon, Good length ball angling into the batsman, on middle and leg, Lyon goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 220/8

60.1 M Morkel to Lyon, Feeds room outside off, shorter in length, Lyon keeps all his weight on the back leg as he goes chasing after it. Fails to make any connection. 219/8

59.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Tossed up ball on off, defended safely to end the over. This partnership is worth 44 runs and must be frustrating the Proteas. 219/8

59.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Once again Paine is on the front foot in defense. 219/8

59.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Presses forward to a full ball and defends it back. 219/8

59.3 K Maharaj to Lyon, Gets down on one knee and sweeps it past short fine leg for a run. 219/8

59.2 K Maharaj to Lyon, Lyon has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 218/8

59.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Short and around off, cut behind point for a single. 218/8

Keshav Maharaj returns.

58.6 M Morkel to N Lyon, Dropped by AB de Villiers! In the morning, luck favoured Rabada with the bat, now it's smiling on Lyon. Once again width is on offer outside off, Lyon flashes and flashes hard. But it finds the outside edge and goes quickly at third slip where de Villiers fails to hold on to the catch. Ordinary effort by one of the very best fielders in world cricket. 10 from the over. 217/8

58.5 M Morkel to Lyon, FOUR! Lyon is playing a handy knock here! Very severe on anything short and wide. Pounces onto a short ball outside off and slams it over point for yet another boundary. 217/8

58.4 M Morkel to Lyon, FOUR! What a shot! A length ball around off, Lyon gets behind the line and punches it on the up. Finds the gap through extra cover and it speeds to the fence. 213/8

58.3 M Morkel to Paine, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 209/8

58.2 M Morkel to Lyon, Morkel runs in from around the wicket and angles across a shortish ball on off, Lyon shuffles across the stumps and pulls it behind square leg for a single. 208/8

58.1 M Morkel to N Lyon, Shapes up for a big shot across the line but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 207/8

57.6 T Bavuma to Lyon, Straighter in line, Lyon nudges it in front of square leg for a single. Mike Haysman on air jokes that's the end of what he presumes is Bavuma's spell. 207/8

57.5 T Bavuma to Lyon, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 206/8

57.4 T Bavuma to Lyon, FOUR! Another one. Lyon is having a ball at the moment. Receives yet another short delivery outside off and thrashes it to the cover fence. Not sure why Bavuma is bowling, inquires Michael Holding! 206/8

57.3 T Bavuma to Lyon, FOUR! Easy pickings! Short and wide again, Lyon latches onto the room and crunches it through covers for a boundary. Vital runs for Australia. 200 comes up! 202/8

57.2 T Bavuma to Paine, Short and wide outside off, Tim cuts it through point for a single. 198/8

57.1 T Bavuma to Tim Paine, A length ball outside off, Paine tries to drive but gets a bottom edge. 197/8

Temba Bavuma to bowl now. Is that needed?

56.6 K Rabada to Paine, Fullish and outside off, pushed with an angled bat through point for a run. 197/8

56.5 K Rabada to Paine, Appeal for an lbw, not given. This one is full and tailing back into the batsman, Paine fails to work it on the leg side and is hit on the pads. Missing leg. 196/8

56.4 K Rabada to N Lyon, Dropped by Amla! That would have been a stunning catch though. A length ball around leg, Lyon tees off for a big shot across the line but gets a massive outside edge behind. It travels with the speed of light and Amla at first slip leaps to attempt the catch. He fails to hold it on though as it bursts through his palms and rolls behind. They take a run. 196/8

56.3 K Rabada to Lyon, Just short! Back of a length delivery on off, Lyon rocks back to punch it through the line. Gets it away from the outside half of the bat and it flies towards point. Dean Elgar dives forward but it falls just short of him. 195/8

56.2 K Rabada to N Lyon, FOUR! Well played! This one is on a length around off, holding its line, Lyon stays back inside the crease and runs it past the left side of the point fielder for a boundary. 195/8

56.1 K Rabada to Lyon, Beaten! Full and angling in around off, Lyon is drawn into the drive but is beaten by the away movement. 191/8

55.6 M Morkel to Paine, Good piece of fielding by Keshav Maharaj. Short and wide outside off, Paine cracks it off his back foot and it races through backward point. Maharaj in the deep rushes across to his left and makes a tumbling stop. Saves two for his team. 191/8

55.5 M Morkel to Paine, Bowls it outside off, it's left alone with ease on this occasion. 189/8

55.4 M Morkel to Paine, Played to the point region by the batsman. 189/8

55.3 M Morkel to Paine, A length ball angling into the batsman, around off, Paine with a late call to leave it. Fails to withdraw his willow in time and hence gets it away from a bottom edge towards the slip cordon. 189/8

55.2 M Morkel to Lyon, A reasonably controlled pull shot by Lyon. He gets inside the line, tops the bounce and executes his cross-batted shot. It's in the air for sometime but Rabada has no chance to getting to it on time from fine leg. A run taken. 189/8

55.1 M Morkel to Lyon, Fuller and in the line of the stumps, Lyon stands back by exposing all wickets and drives it to widish mid off. 188/8

54.6 K Rabada to Paine, Bowls it from wide of the crease and delivers it on a length outside off, it's too wide to trouble the batsman. Paine shoulders arms. 188/8

54.5 K Rabada to Paine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 188/8

Both Vernon Philander and Hashim Amla are off the field. Theunis de Bruyn and Heinrich Klaasen are the substitutes.

54.4 K Rabada to Paine, Pitches it up and wide outside off, moving away again, Paine is content in leaving that. 188/8

54.3 K Rabada to Paine, Lands it on a length around off, shaping away a bit, Paine covers his stumps and shoulders arms. He is a batsman in form and shows there that he's aware of his off stump. 188/8

54.2 K Rabada to Tim Paine, FOUR! Bonus runs for Australia! Rabada digs in a short ball on middle and leg, Paine decides to take it on and wheels a pull shot. Doesn't middle it but still gets it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 188/8

54.1 K Rabada to Paine, Spears it full and on off, Paine draws forward and defends it back. 184/8

53.6 M Morkel to Lyon, Too good for a number 10! A length ball close to off stump, holding its line, Lyon has no feet to show and ends up pushing and missing inside the line. 184/8

53.5 M Morkel to N Lyon, Direct hit would have been out! Paine taps a length ball down to the right of the gully fielder and scampers across to the other end. AB de Villiers gets to the ball but misses his shy at the striker's end. Lyon was not even in the picture. 184/8

53.4 M Morkel to Paine, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, it's left alone with ease. 183/8

The players are enjoying their drinks break. Another successful hour for the hosts. They have hunted down wickets at regular intervals and have not allowed any partnership to develop. Australia are in danger of conceding a big lead here. Can Tim Paine along with the remaining batsmen close the gap?

53.3 M Morkel to Lyon, In the air... just out of the reach! Excellent effort but by Philander. Morkel bowls it on the leg stump, Lyon flicks it up in the air towards mid-wicket. Vernon runs to his right from mid on and puts in a dive with a hand stretched out but can't get to it. The batsmen take two. Philander might have hurt himself as he went for the catch. The physio makes his way out to the middle to have a check. Drinks has also been called for. 183/8

53.2 M Morkel to Lyon, Full and swinging away. Lyon goes for a drive but misses. Morkel has his hands up in an appeal but the umpire remains put. 180/8

53.1 M Morkel to Lyon, A gentle delivery, full and on off, Lyon drives it through covers and the ball races away for a brace. 180/8

Morne Morkel is back into the attack. 2 wickets left and he needs 2 for a fifer. Can he do it?

52.6 K Rabada to Lyon, Good shot! On the pads, Lyon lifts it over mid on. Morkel from that position jogs after the ball and the batsmen run three. Heavy legs. 178/8

52.5 K Rabada to Lyon, Was there an edge? The crowd certainly feel so as there is a loud cheer after de Kock collects the ball. On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Lyon tries to defend but gets beaten. 175/8

52.4 K Rabada to Lyon, Full and wide outside off, Lyon is drawn into the stroke but gets beaten. 175/8

52.3 K Rabada to Lyon, OUCH! A bumper on middle, it comes in. Lyon fails to react in time and cops a blow on his chest. 175/8

Nathan Lyon is in at no. 10.

52.2 K Rabada to M Starc, OUT! Rabada gets his third! An excellent catch by AB de Villiers at third slip. Once again the away swinger does the trick. Kagiso lands it on off, it shapes away. Starc plays at it away from his body that too with an angled bat. It takes the edge and goes low towards the left of de Villiers who takes a neat catch. South Africa just two wickets away from taking a big lead now. The end seems nigh for Australia. 175/8

52.1 K Rabada to M Starc, Up and over! Runs, these are vital runs for the Aussies. Full and outside off, Starc lofts it over covers and bags a brace. 175/7

51.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 173/7

51.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Uses his feet and strokes it back to the bowler. 173/7

51.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Tosses it up on middle, driven back to the bowler. 173/7

51.3 K Maharaj to Paine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 173/7

51.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Tosses it up on off, kept out. 173/7

51.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Shortish on off, guided to point. 173/7

50.6 K Rabada to Starc, OHHHH! That has come back in a long way. On a length around off, shaping back in big time. Starc had no clue about it as he lets it be. The ball goes over the stumps and into the mitts of the keeper. Starc sees the funny side of it but had that knocked the off pole out there would have been no smile on the southpaw's face. 173/7

50.5 K Rabada to Starc, Shorter in length outside off, Starc hangs his bat out but gets beaten. 173/7

50.4 K Rabada to Starc, Back of a length on off, kept out. 173/7

Mitchell Starc is the next man in.

50.3 K Rabada to Pat Cummins, OUT! There goes the seventh! Another edge which has been gobbled in the slip cordon. On a length around off, the shine on the ball was on the outside and hence it shapes away. It takes the outside edge of Cummins' bat as he tries to push at it tamely. It flies towards AB de Villiers at third slip who moves across to his left and takes a good low catch. The umpire quickly checks upstairs for the front foot no ball and Rabada is found fine with his landing. 138 is what is required for the Aussies to wipe out the deficit. They are staring down the barrel at the moment. Can South Africa get a lead over 100? 173/7

50.2 K Rabada to Cummins, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers. 173/6

50.1 K Rabada to Pat Cummins, Back of a length on off, Paine once again taps it towards covers and takes on Bavuma and once again Bavuma misses his shy. 173/6

49.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Bowled on the stumps, Cummins blocks it. 172/6

49.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 172/6

49.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Fires it on the stumps, the batsman keeps it out. 172/6

49.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Floats it up on middle, driven back to the bowler. 172/6

49.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, Tosses it up on off, the batsman lunges forward and keeps it out. 172/6

49.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Drags his length back on off, it's punched to covers. 172/6

48.6 K Rabada to Cummins, On the shorter side and down the leg side, Cummins tries to work it around the corner but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls down towards fine leg and the batsmen take a leg bye. 172/6

48.5 K Rabada to Cummins, Shortish outside off, the batsman does not play at it. 171/6

48.4 K Rabada to Cummins, Fuller on off, driven towards cover where the fielder dives and makes a good stop. 171/6

48.3 K Rabada to Cummins, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 171/6

48.2 K Rabada to Cummins, Bouncer! Batsman ducks under it. 171/6

Vernon Philander is off the field for a mysterious reason. De Bruyn is on the field for him.

48.1 K Rabada to Cummins, Beaten! On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Cummins tries to defend but is beaten by the away movement. 171/6

47.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Eases this down to long on for a run. The partnership between the two is now 15 and 140 more needed to wipe out the deficit. 171/6

47.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 170/6

47.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Short and outside off, Cummins cuts but can't get it away as he does so straight to the fielder. 170/6

47.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Bowls the slider on middle, Cummins tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half towards square leg. 170/6

47.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, Gives it air on middle, does not get it to turn. Pat defends it off the front foot. 170/6

47.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Tosses it up on off, it's driven back to the bowler. 170/6

46.6 K Rabada to Paine, On a length outside off, Paine makes a solid leave. So, 9 runs from the last two overs, good thing for Australia is that they haven't lost a wicket. 170/6

46.5 K Rabada to Cummins, Down the leg side, Cummins plays it fine down the leg side for a run. 170/6

46.4 K Rabada to Paine, Back of a length on off, Paine taps it towards point and gets to the other end. 169/6

46.3 K Rabada to Paine, Back to bowling length around off, Paine makes a leave. 168/6

46.2 K Rabada to Paine, Slashes but misses! A short ball outside off, gets it to bounce a touch extra. Paine tries to cut it by getting on top of the bounce but does not connect. 168/6

46.1 K Rabada to Paine, Short and on middle, pulled away, not timed that well but played well enough to get two. 168/6

Kagiso Rabada comes back into the attack.

45.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, On the stumps, kept out. 166/6

45.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 166/6

45.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Flatter outside off, Pat leaves it alone. 166/6

45.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Comes down the track and chips it up in the air towards Maharaj. He dives to his left but the ball just evades him and goes down to long off for a run. 166/6

45.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Tosses it up on off, kept out. 165/6

45.1 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, FOUR! Starts off with a poor ball and it has been put away! Poor by Maharaj all that pressure crated by the two seamers has been released by this boundary. Short and wide outside off, Paine rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 165/6

Keshav Maharaj is back into the attack.

44.6 M Morkel to Cummins, This is top notch stuff from Morkel and Philander! Morne comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Cummins tries to defend but is beaten all ends up. 161/6

44.5 M Morkel to Cummins, A bumper on middle, the batsman ducks under it. 161/6

44.4 M Morkel to Cummins, On the pads, worked to square leg. 161/6

44.3 M Morkel to Cummins, On a length outside off, Cummins is first drawn into the stroke but then pulls out of it. 161/6

44.2 M Morkel to Cummins, Outside off, left alone. 161/6

44.1 M Morkel to Cummins, A bumper on middle, Cummins ducks under it. 161/6

43.6 V Philander to Cummins, Down the leg side, way down the leg side. The keeper does well to get a hand to it and stop a boundary. The batsmen run through for a bye. 161/6

43.5 V Philander to Cummins, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. 160/6

43.4 V Philander to Cummins, This one comes in but the line is not that great. It is on the pads as Cummins works it through square leg for a brace. 160/6

43.3 V Philander to Cummins, BEATEN! No, no Cummins that shot is needless. Outside off and on a length. Gets it to reverse away. Cummins goes after it away from his body but gets beaten. 158/6

43.2 V Philander to Cummins, Length ball on off, Cummins plants his front foot forward and defends it. 158/6

43.1 V Philander to Paine, On a length around off, guided down to deep point for a run. 158/6

42.6 M Morkel to Paine, On the stumps, Paine keeps it out towards point. The initial call was no but then seeing it was in the gap the batsmen went for the run. 157/6

42.5 M Morkel to Paine, Wide outside off, Paine need not play at it. 156/6

42.4 M Morkel to Paine, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 156/6

42.3 M Morkel to Paine, Fuller outside off, left alone. 156/6

42.2 M Morkel to Paine, On a length around off, defended. 156/6

42.1 M Morkel to Paine, Fuller on off, Paine reaches out for it and eases it to covers. 156/6

41.6 V Philander to Cummins, Another beauty but equally well played by Cummins! Bowls it on off, gets it to shape away. Cummins makes a very good leave. End of a wicket-maiden. Outstanding stuff. 156/6

41.5 V Philander to Cummins, Wide outside off, left alone. 156/6

41.4 V Philander to Cummins, On a length around off, kept out. 156/6

41.3 V Philander to Pat Cummins, Edged but short! Again the outswinger on off, Cummins tries to defend it off the back foot but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to gully. 156/6

41.2 V Philander to Cummins, On a length around off, left alone. 156/6

Pat Cummins walks out to the middle.

41.1 V Philander to Marsh, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Philander gets another and what a spell this has been by him. When he gets the ball to move like this, he is a terror to face. 49th wicket for him at this venue and it is Marsh who is walking back. His luck runs out as he edges this one. Once again that perfect length, just ahead of a good length area. Gets it to shape away from around off. Marsh has to play at it and he does so as he tries to defend it with no feet movement. The ball takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of the keeper who takes it with ease. The South Africans are all over the Aussies who need another 155 runs to wipe out the first innings' deficit. 156/6

40.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Length on off, played towards Bavuma at covers and the batsmen set off for a run. The fielder has a shy but misses, Bavuma has not been able to hit the stumps today. 156/5

40.5 M Morkel to Marsh, How many times have we seen Morkel beating the edge of the bat? Add one more to the count here. Perfect length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Marsh tries to defend but is squared up in that attempt. The ball whizzes past the outside edge. 155/5

40.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Leaves this one alone! As it is bowled outside off. 155/5

40.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Lovely, lovely stuff! Full and on off, shaping it away. Marsh goes for the drive, just what Morkel wants. But he does not get the edge as the ball beats the bat. 155/5

40.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Good length outside off, left alone. 155/5

40.1 M Morkel to M Marsh, FOUR! That should break the shackles! The runs were being dried up so this was a much-needed boundary. Fuller on off, not very full though. Marsh plants his front foot forward and times it through covers for a boundary. 155/5

39.6 V Philander to Paine, So an over full of outswingers. Another one on off, Tim blocks it off the back foot. 151/5

39.5 V Philander to Paine, Another ball outside off, Paine is not interested at playing at it. 151/5

39.4 V Philander to Paine, Closer to the off pole but not close enough for the batsman to play at. 151/5

39.4 V Philander to Paine, NO BALL! Vern oversteps and bowls it a touch shorter than the last three balls. He attacks the stumps, Tim defends it. 151/5

39.3 V Philander to Paine, Third away seamer and outside off, Paine need not play at those as he leaves it. 150/5

39.2 V Philander to Paine, Away swinger again on off, going away from the batsman. Paine makes a watchful leave. 2 outswingers, be ready for the one that comes in, for the one that Bancroft was not ready. 150/5

39.1 V Philander to Paine, Starts off with an outswinger on middle, Paine defends it solidly. 150/5

38.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Beauty! This is what I was talking about. Closer to the off pole and on a fuller length. First angling it in and then making it leave the batsman. Marsh goes after it with a loose drive but luckily for him he does not edge it. 150/5

38.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Closer to the off pole this time and gets it to shape away. Marsh thinks of playing at it but then leaves it. A little closer Morne, that will be the perfect line. 150/5

38.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Persists with the line outside off, Marsh does not fiddle with it. 150/5

38.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Comes running in and hides the ball in his hand. Fires it full and outside off, wanting the batsman to drive. Marsh though leaves it. 150/5

38.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Full and wide outside off, swinging away further. Marsh lets it be. 150/5

38.1 M Morkel to Marsh, WOW! A beauty! The tall man has his tail up here. He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it shapes away after pitching and also bounces extra. Mitchell Marsh tries to play at it but at the very last moment pulls his bat away. 150/5

Morne Morkel will bowl from the other end.

Michael Holding (on air) is all praise for Morne Morkel. Congratulates him but also adds that the way he bowled in England last year, had he bowled like that more, he would have got 400-plus wickets. Anyway, 300 is still a lot of wickets.

37.6 V Philander to Paine, The outswinger this time outside off, left alone by Paine. 150/5

37.5 V Philander to Paine, A length ball on the stumps, this one too shapes back in. Paine watchfully plays it towards mid-wicket. 150/5

A little more than 39 overs left in the day. Don't think we are going to get all of them in the last session. Tim Paine is the new man walking out, he will join Mitchell Marsh at the crease. Vernon Philander to complete his over. Here we go...

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

After losing Steven Smith, the pair of Bancroft and Shaun Marsh did steady things with a 78-run stand but just when it seemed that Australia are crawling their way back, Morne Morkel struck to make Shaun his 300th Test victim. Bancroft played a lovely hand but he too got dismissed towards the fag end of this session. All the three Protea seamers bowled really well but conceded quick runs also (barring Philander). South Africa won't mind that too much though. However, Maharaj's ordinary effort should be bothering them a bit. Once again a couple of sessions have belonged to the home team. Can Australia bounce back like yesterday to make the final session their own? Find out in a short while.

What a session for South Africa! What a day it is turning out to be for them! They have bounced back amazingly well after a collapse yesterday and have snatched the momentum in their favour. Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh and Cameron Bancroft fell in the afternoon session and the Australian innings is in disarray. They still trail by more than 150 runs and have their backs to the wall.

37.4 V Philander to Bancroft, OUT! That's dead plumb. No bat there and three reds on the Ball Tracker. Everything is adjacent. Vernon lets out a venomous delivery on a length around off, Bancroft's front foot comes right across, his head falls on the off side as he tries playing it on the leg side. But the ball tails back in to thud him on his front pad. Philander is jubilant as he makes a running appeal. The umpire slowly raises his finger. Cameron takes the referral after having a conversation with his partner. To be honest, that looked plumb to the naked eye. And that's the case even on the replays. Hitting the top of middle and leg. Bancroft walks back and that will be TEA ON DAY 2! 150/5

Cameron Bancroft is found dead plumb in front of the wickets. The umpire has raised his finger and the batsman in question takes the referral. Only an inside edge can save him, only...

37.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 150/4

37.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 150/4

37.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Angling into the batsman, around off, Bancroft defends it by getting forward. 150/4

36.6 M Morkel to Marsh, And to round off this over, another delivery is bowled outside off. Mitchell Marsh shoulders arms. A little wayward by Morne in this over. Expected better from him against the new batsman. 150/4

36.5 Morkel to Marsh, Aahhh...here comes the delivery which is served closer to the off stump line. To add to it, it has got movement as well. Cuts back in, beats Marsh's defensive bat and hits him on the thigh pad. It flies behind, one of the slip fielders dives to catch the ball and they appeal. The bowler also joins in late but the umpire remains unmoved. No bat there, the replays confirm. 150/4

36.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Morkel has served another one in the zone outside off, it's too easy for the newbie at the crease as he lets it through. 150/4

36.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Continues to be very wide outside off to bother the batsman. 150/4

36.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Another one too wide outside off, Mitchell lets it through. 150/4

36.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Too wide outside off, Marsh shoulders arms. Last few deliveries have been quite outside off. 150/4

35.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Wide outside off, a comfortable leave for Bancroft. 150/4

35.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Angling into the batsman, Bancroft has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 150/4

35.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Has become very watchful since the second ball. Bancroft is watching the line very closely and is not committing himself into any kind of shot. Makes a leave again. 150/4

35.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Lets the ball go outside his off stump. 150/4

35.2 V Philander to Bancroft, How did that miss the outside edge? A beautifully bowled delivery, angling into the batsman around off and Bancroft tries working it around the corner. He thought he has got the line covered but doesn't account for the movement. It curves past the outside edge. That was ohhhh-so-close from kissing the bat. 150/4

35.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Gets properly behind the line and blocks it safely. 150/4

34.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Marsh has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 150/4

34.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Another leave outside the off stump. 150/4

34.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Shortish and outside off, shaping away, Marsh leaves it. 150/4

Mitch Marsh comes to the crease, replacing his elder brother. Australia are in a spot of bother at the moment.

34.3 M Morkel to Marsh, OUT! Wicket number 300 for Morne Morkel in Tests! He is absolutely delighted and gets mobbed by his teammates. A very ordinary shot attempted by Shaun Marsh. He did the hard work to survive the initial phase but has thrown away a start. Even Morkel will admit that it's not a wicket-taking delivery. But credit to him for playing on the batsman's patience. He lures Marsh into a shot to a delivery well wide outside off. The southpaw falls into the trap, goes chasing after it and gets a thick outside edge to de Kock. The crowd is ecstatic as the 78-run stand has been broken. Big moment for Morne as he joins the elite club. Australia trail by 161 runs. 150/4

34.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Extra bounce this time, around off, takes the batsman by surprise, Marsh keeps it out from the shoulder of the bat. 150/3

34.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Operates from around the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle and off, Marsh defends it off his back foot. 150/3

Morne Morkel returns for one more burst before tea.

33.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Keeps bowling on a good length just around off, this time Cameron defends it watchfully off his back foot. 150/3

33.5 V Philander to Bancroft, EDGY FOUR! Identical to the last delivery, once again Bancroft commits himself to play inside the line and this time gets an outside edge. It races through the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. A tick for the bowler and runs for the batsman. 150 up for Australia! 150/3

33.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Beaten! A length ball just around off, Bancroft tries to play inside the line but it shapes away a little to beat the outside edge. 146/3

33.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Good length delivery outside off, left alone. 146/3

33.2 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 146/3

33.1 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length outside off, staying a bit low, Cameron plays it down towards point. 146/3

Vernon Philander is back into the attack.

32.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Makes yet another leave outside the off stump and then signals for something towards his dressing room. Maybe, he wants to change his gloves. 146/3

32.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Good length delivery outside off, Marsh shoulders arms after covering his stumps. 146/3

32.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Full and around off, Marsh draws forward and defends it to the off side. 146/3

32.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 146/3

32.2 K Rabada to Marsh, FOUR! Sublime! A touch overpitched outside off, Marsh gets forward and times his cover drive exceptionally well. The placement is also superb as it races through. 146/3

32.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Outside off, left alone. 142/3

31.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, A flick of the wrists this time as Shaun works it through the gap at mid-wicket for a run. 142/3

31.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Once again uses his feet to reach the pitch of the delivery and pushes it back to the bowler. 141/3

31.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Walks down the track and drives it straight to covers. 141/3

31.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Once again it's spinning back in from around off, Marsh works it behind square leg and Philander attacks it from fine leg. No run taken. 141/3

31.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Turning back into the batsman from around off, it's defended from the crease. 141/3

31.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Shortish and on middle and leg, Marsh turns it off his hips to short fine leg. 141/3

30.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good leave. That was a tempter. Landing on a driving length outside off and straightens a bit after hitting the pitch. Bancroft points his bat skywards and makes the leave. 141/3

30.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Slants in a length ball on off, Bancroft gets on the front foot and defends it back to the bowler. 141/3

30.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good length ball on off, Bancroft is firmly behind the line as he defends it down to covers. 141/3

30.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, This one is angled into the batsman, on a length, Bancroft plays it late and helps it towards mid-wicket. 141/3

30.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Around off on a length, Bancroft defends it from the back foot. 141/3

30.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Shortish and on middle, tapped behind square leg for a run. 141/3

29.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Bancroft has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 140/3

29.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 140/3

29.4 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Knocks a full ball down to deepish mid on for a run. Maharaj is not happy with the fielding. Has a chat with his skipper and an extra cover fielder has been added. 139/3

29.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, FOUR! A fractionally too full from Maharaj, it lands around leg and Bancroft whips it through mid-wicket to fetch yet another boundary in this over. 138/3

29.2 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and defends it back. 134/3

29.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Loopy and around off, Bancroft gets down and across to play a cute little paddle sweep. Good connection is made and it races through beating the diving effort near the fence by Bavuma. 134/3

28.6 K Rabada to Marsh, A stifled appeal for an lbw! A back of a length delivery landing outside off and nipping back sharply into the batsman. Marsh offers no shot and is hit high on his front pad. 130/3

28.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Rabada keeps it on a length around off, Marsh opens the face of the bat and defends it watchfully. 130/3

28.4 K Rabada to S Marsh, Too full in length outside off, it's driven through the line and straight to the cover fielder. He misfields a touch but it rolls towards mid off. No chance of a run. 130/3

28.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Loses his line this time, Rabada. Serves it down the leg side and is lucky that Marsh fails to get any bat behind it. 130/3

28.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Lands it full and outside off, Marsh gets half forward and gently pushes it through the vacant cover-point region. A nicely judged couple of runs taken. 130/3

28.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Rabada speeds in from round the wicket and arrows in a fuller length ball on middle and off, Marsh covers the line and keeps it out safely to covers. 128/3

27.6 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Uppish but safe. A slider on middle, skidding back in, Bancroft fails to control his flick shot and it goes aerially on the leg side. Wide of mid-wicket though. 128/3

27.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Brilliant fielding, Bavuma! A flighted full ball outside off has been drilled through the line by Marsh. It has four written all over it but Bavuma at covers makes an outstanding diving stop. It's however not a clean one as the batsmen switch ends. 128/3

27.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Slower through the air this time, lands it full and outside off, gets some extra bite and spin, Marsh lunges and defends it with soft hands to covers. 127/3

27.3 K Maharaj to Bancroft, A nicely tossed up delivery on middle, fuller in length, it's eased down to long on for one. 127/3

27.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Lets the ball to spin back into him and nudges it in front of square leg for a run. 126/3

27.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 125/3

26.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Just taps it down in the gap at covers and retains strike. 124/3

26.5 K Rabada to C Bancroft, FOUR! Played well. This is a good contest between bat and ball. Rabada overpitches this time, outside off, Bancroft brings his bat down and forces it past mid off for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up! 123/3

26.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Beaten again! One can smell a wicket at the moment. Rabada is a real quality bowler, troubling the batsman who is batting on 57! A bit of movement from the surface, Cameron feels for it and gets beaten. 119/3

26.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Excellent delivery. This one jags back into the batsman from a good length around off, Bancroft fails to keep it out and is hit high on the front leg. Beaten for pace and bounce. 119/3

26.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good length delivery, once again in the region outside off, Bancroft watches it closely this time before making a leave. 119/3

26.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Play and a miss! Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, holding its line, Bancroft stays back to play at it but misses. 119/3

25.6 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Tossed up around off, driven down towards mid on where the fielder stopped the ball with a dive. A single to end the over. 119/3

25.5 K Maharaj to C Bancroft, Flighted and full on leg, flicked on the leg side but the mid-wicket fielder made the stop. 118/3

25.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Walks forward again and pushes it down through mid on for a run. 118/3

25.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 117/3

25.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! This time he finds the gap. Once again Marsh shimmies down the track to a full ball and blazes his cover drive in the gap for a boundary. The plan seems that they don't want the spinner to settle down. 117/3

25.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tossed up ball around off, Maharaj comes down the track and drives it straight to the cover fielder. 113/3

Keshav Maharaj continues...

Drinks break. South Africa continue to remain in front. They snatched the advantage this morning after Australia's inspirational comeback last evening and since then have maintained a good hold. A wicket soon after the lunch break, that too of Steven Smith, has put them firmly in the driver's seat. The Australian innings is crying for partnerships and they seem to be having one at the moment. Cameron Bancroft has settled down and the tourists will want him to play a big knock. Let's see how the second hour pans out.

24.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. A mixed bag over by Rabada! 113/3

24.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! Nice shot! The bowler won't mind though as he got the batsman driving. Full in length and outside off, Bancroft is nicely forward as he executes a lovely square drive for a boundary. 113/3

24.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, This one hurries back in, from a back of a length around off, Bancroft goes on the back foot and keeps it out. 109/3

24.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Too wide on this occasion, Bancroft has nothing to do with it. 109/3

24.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, That's superb from KG! Takes just two balls to find his rhythm and line. Bowls it closer to the off stump this time, a shade of away movement there, Bancroft without much footwork pushes inside the line and misses. That one was delivered from wide of the crease. A tough angle, something that Makhaya Ntini mastered. 109/3

24.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Will call it a loosener first up, it's full and wide outside off, an easy leave for Bancroft. 109/3

Kagiso Rabada is back for another burst.

23.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, On the shorter side as it spins back into the batsman, Marsh goes back and plays it towards silly mid on. 109/3

23.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Steps down the track a bit to a fuller length ball and blocks it safely. 109/3

23.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 109/3

23.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, A bit on the shorter side this time, around off, Marsh goes back in defense. 109/3

23.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 109/3

23.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flighted and full on off, Marsh defends it off his front foot. 109/3

First look of Keshav Maharaj. He has a slip, short leg and a silly mid on in place.

22.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Gently plays it down in the cover region for a run. 109/3

22.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Fuller and outside off, driven through covers for one. 108/3

22.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Bang! That's cracked away and Bancroft reaches his 3rd Test fifty in some style. Short in length and outside off, Bancroft holds his posture inside the crease, gets on top of the bounce and smacks it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. Superb knock by the opener, he will now look to make it big! Australia trail by 204 runs. 107/3

22.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length outside off, holding its line, Bancroft chooses to leave it. 103/3

22.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! A full length ball on middle and leg, shaping back in a bit, Bancroft tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It races past the leg gully fielder for a boundary. Closing in on a fifty, Cameron! 103/3

22.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Good length ball angling into the batsman, around middle and leg, Marsh eases it down to long leg and crosses for a run. 99/3

21.6 V Philander to Marsh, Down the leg side, Marsh fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. A leg bye to end the over. 98/3

21.5 V Philander to Marsh, Stays low, hmm... Vernon lands it on a length around middle, Marsh keeps his eyes on the ball and blocks it safely. 97/3

21.4 V Philander to Marsh, Angling away from the southpaw, Marsh covers the line and allows it through. 97/3

21.3 V Philander to C Bancroft, Ekes out an inside edge this time, Philander. He drops it on a fuller length outside off and invites the drive. Bancroft is not entirely forward as he attempts to stroke it through covers. Gets a big fat inside edge past the stumps to fine leg for a run. On another day that would have made contact with the wickets. Very lucky, CB! 97/3

21.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Once again serves it on a length but this time the line is outside off, Cameron lets it through to de Kock. 96/3

21.1 V Philander to Bancroft, On a good length around middle, some extra bounce, Bancroft tries working it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the thigh pad. 96/3

20.6 M Morkel to Marsh, FOUR! Wow, gorgeous from the bat of Shaun Marsh. He presses forward to a full ball outside off and drives it crisply through extra cover for a boundary. Lovely followthrough of the bat, so good to watch. 96/3

20.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Nice and full around off, from round the wicket, Marsh defends it. 92/3

20.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Sliding down the leg side, on a fuller length, Bancroft fails to connect properly with his flick shot. It still goes in the gap behind square leg and they rotate the strike. 92/3

20.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Morkel hits the deck hard and lets out a back of a length delivery on off, Cameron is on his toes in defense. 91/3

20.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 91/3

20.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Ooohhhh...this one comes back in very sharply. Morkel lands it on a length outside off, Bancroft tries to defend from the crease but it beats the inside edge of his bat and sails over the off stump. 91/3

19.6 V Philander to Marsh, Last delivery is quite wide outside off, an easy leave this time for Shaun. 91/3

19.5 V Philander to Marsh, This time the line is around middle and off and Marsh has to come forward to block it. 91/3

19.4 V Philander to Marsh, Make it three gutsy leaves in a row. Another delivery angling across the batsman, around off and leaving the batsman, Marsh knows where his off stump is and shoulders arms. 91/3

19.3 V Philander to Marsh, Another close leave. Philander is sticking to a good line. Landing it on middle and off, Marsh once again offers no shot and lets it go over the stumps. 91/3

Kagiso Rabada is loosening up.

19.2 V Philander to Marsh, Brave leave. A length ball close to off stump, Marsh watches the line, trusts the bounce and then lets it through. Not far from the off pole. 91/3

19.1 V Philander to Marsh, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run. 91/3

18.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Exemplary shot! Morkel is too full and too straight on this occasion, Bancroft unfurls a lovely straight drive back past the diving bowler for a boundary down the ground. No stopping this one. 12 from the over! 91/3

18.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Beauty! On a good length just outside off, moving away just a wee bit, Bancroft commits at playing at it and gets beaten. That nearly took the outside edge. 87/3

18.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Just ahead of a length around off, Bancroft pushes it right back and Morkel only manages to get some hand behind it. It races down and the mid off fielder cuts it off. Another couple of runs added to the total. 87/3

18.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Lovely piece of fielding by Philander, saves two runs for his side. Morkel claps for the effort. A delivery around middle and leg has been nudged fine down the leg side. Philander runs across to his left from deep square leg and dives to pull it back. 85/3

18.2 M Morkel to S Marsh, Morkel switches to around the wicket for the left-hander. Bowls it full and around off, a hint of away shape there, Marsh gets on the front foot and plays quietly inside the line. It takes the outer half of the bat and races through backward point. De Villiers chases it down and they take three runs. 83/3

18.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Short of a length delivery outside off, Bancroft goes on his toes and plays it down in the gap at covers for a single. 80/3

17.6 V Philander to Marsh, A touch short and around leg, Marsh goes back and taps it down in front of square leg. 79/3

17.5 V Philander to Marsh, That's the line. Keeping it full and just around off, forcing the batsman to play at it. Marsh leans forward and defends it with his bat and pad placed together. 79/3

17.4 V Philander to Marsh, Hurls in a length delivery wide outside off, Marsh has nothing to do with it. 79/3

17.3 V Philander to Marsh, Gets back and defends it to the off side. 79/3

17.2 V Philander to Marsh, Fullish and outside off, driven nicely down the ground but it's fielded at mid off. 79/3

17.1 V Philander to Marsh, Too wide outside off, an easy leave for Marsh. 79/3

16.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Shortish and around off, Cameron defends it off his back foot. 79/3

16.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Fine pull shot! Bancroft has played most of his cricket at Perth and he is habituated to playing cross-batted shots. Does well here to ride the bounce, keeps his eyes on the ball and sends it racing away to the deep mid-wicket fence. 79/3

16.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Goes on the back foot and defends it down safely. 75/3

16.3 M Morkel to S Marsh, Another edge, this time the outside half of the bat. Marsh is the batsman. He tries defending from the crease but it moves away to take the outside edge. Runs down to third man and they cross. 75/3

16.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Direct hit but no harm done! A length ball around off, moving back in a shade off the seam, Bancroft stays back to defend but it takes the inside edge and runs down to fine leg. They cross for an easy run. Philander meanwhile picks up the ball and hurls it in towards the keeper's end. Hits the timber, but no overthrow. Strangely, de Kock has not come up to the stumps to collect the throw. Where is he, asks Mike Haysman on air? Probably, saving his legs. 74/3

16.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Outside off, it has been left alone by Cameron Bancroft. 73/3

15.6 V Philander to Marsh, Bowls it in the corridor outside off, Marsh makes a watchful leave to end the over. 73/3

15.5 V Philander to Marsh, Fullish and on the pads, Marsh keeps it out off his pads to mid-wicket. 73/3

15.4 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 73/3

15.3 V Philander to Marsh, Straighter in line, played on the leg side to mid-wicket. 73/3

15.2 V Philander to S Marsh, Risky single, what are Australia up to? Do they need to take these chances currently? It's a length ball around off, Cameron taps it down to covers and calls his partner through for a quick single. Bavuma attacks the ball, has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Touch and go, that. Probably, they are underestimating Bavuma as a fielder. This is the second instance that a batting pair has taken him on. Should go back and watch the clip of Bavuma running Warner out in the Perth Test in 2016. 73/3

15.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Lovely delivery, angling into the batsman on a length and straightening a hint after pitching around off, Bancroft does well to defend it with a vertical bat. 72/3

Vernon Philander is brought back into the attack.

14.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Marsh has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. End of a successful over, a wicket maiden! 72/3

14.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Pitching around leg, some extra bounce again, Marsh is hurried up and is hit on the thigh pad. The South Africans get excited for a moment but nothing doing. 72/3

Shaun Marsh walks in next at number 5.

14.4 M Morkel to Smith, OUT! A very soft dismissal for Steven Smith! Morkel has snapped his second wicket and it's a big one. He follows up the bouncer with a back of a length delivery outside off. There is a hint of away shape along with extra bounce as Smith has a needless push inside the line with an angled bat. He ends up playing it aerially and straight into the hands of Elgar at gully. He makes no mistake and a big roaring celebration from the Proteas follows. They surely know the value of this wicket. Morne Morkel who was left out for the last Test is leaving a big impact already. 72/3

14.3 M Morkel to Smith, Morkel attempts to push the batsman deep inside the crease. He hurls in a bouncer and Smith is forced to duck. 72/2

14.2 M Morkel to Smith, Good length delivery just outside off, holding its line, Smith with his trademark shuffle across the stumps covers the line and then leaves it alone. 72/2

14.1 M Morkel to Smith, A little short in length around off, Smith goes on his toes and defends it down on the leg side. 72/2

13.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, In the region outside off, Bancroft shoulders arms. Probing over by KG! 72/2

13.5 K Rabada to Smith, Shaping back into the batsman from around off, Smith helps it off from the inner half of the bat to backward square leg. A single taken. 72/2

13.4 K Rabada to Smith, This one is on a length outside off, Smith rather than lining his front foot, lines his head up and relies on his hand-eye coordination. Makes good connection with his cover drive but finds the fielder. 71/2

13.3 K Rabada to Smith, Rabada alters his length and line this time, it's full and more in the line of the off stump, Smith gets behind the line and defends it. 71/2

13.2 K Rabada to Smith, Beaten all ends up! Terrific delivery, clocked 148 kph and it's on a back of a length outside off, Smith looks to punch it off his back foot but is beaten for pace. Top bowling by Kagiso! 71/2

13.1 K Rabada to Smith, Bowls it from wide of the crease and angles in a full ball around off, Smith gets across the stumps, covers the line and defends it back. 71/2

Kagiso Rabada to continue...

12.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Morkel goes short around off and as he always gets there is some extra bounce, Bancroft does well to keep it down and safe on the off side. 71/2

12.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Angling into the batsman on a good length around middle, Bancroft gets back and blocks it on the leg side. 71/2

12.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! That's a good shot! Morkel doles it out on a good length outside off, Cameron drives it on the up and middles it nicely to find the gap at backward point. It races away to the fence in no time. 71/2

12.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Extra zip and lift from the surface, on a back of a length, Bancroft goes on the back foot and defends it back. 67/2

12.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, This time Morkel serves it on a good length outside off, holding its line, Cameron shoulders arms. 67/2

12.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Starts the session with a well-cooked short delivery. Nicely targeted at the batsman and Bancroft eventually does well to sway away from the line. 67/2

Back for the afternoon session. The players concerned are back on the field. A crucial phase in this Test match as the visiting team find themselves on the back foot after losing two top order batsmen. South Africa are on top and they are in a huddle at the moment - a long discussion before they spread. Morne Morkel will continue his spell from this end. Bancroft to face. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

... Day 2, Session 2 ...

Australia still trail by another 244 runs. They have their best batsman Steven Smith out there along with Cameron Bancroft and the away side will hope these two stitch a good partnership. The home side on the flip side would like to see the back of the Aussie skipper as soon as possible. Join us for the second session in a while.

The visiting team needed a good start by their openers and they got exactly that as Warner and Bancroft were milking runs. They did not start off in a convincing manner but in the fourth over Warner hit Rabada for three boundaries in a row and then the runs started to flow. Kagiso Rabada, however, came back roaring as he pegged the Australians back with the big wicket of Warner and then Morkel ensured South Africa headed into the break as the happier side by claiming Usman Khawaja at the stroke of lunch.

PHEW! What a session, a session full of action is what we got to witness! Test cricket at its best. First South Africa played the first hour, stretched their total above 300, courtesy a 50-run stand between Elgar and Rabada and then managed to hunt down two Australian wickets.

11.6 K Rabada to Smith, Nicely played! That stays a little low though! On a length around off, it comes back in and also stays low. Smith does really well to get his bat down in time to keep it out. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2! 67/2

11.5 K Rabada to Smith, On a length around off, kept out. 67/2

11.5 K Rabada to Smith, NO BALL! Oversteps again! The batsman defends it from within the crease. No ball signalled by the umpire. 67/2

11.4 K Rabada to Smith, BRUTE OF A DELIVERY! A stinger for Smith! The crowd here absolutely loved it. Short on middle, it skids off the surface. Smith tries to defend it but is surprised by the bounce. He takes his eyes off the ball and it hits him on the forearm and falls beside the pitch. 66/2

11.3 K Rabada to Smith, Good length on off, kept out. 66/2

11.2 K Rabada to Smith, FOUR! Off the mark in some style! Top shot! Full and wide outside off, Smith leans into it and caresses it through covers and the ball races away. Immediately the Aussie skipper after hitting the shot gets back and practices how to make a leave along with admiring his shot. Michael Holding (on air) claims, that's the correct line but not the length to bowl. 66/2

11.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. Leg byes signalled by the umpire. 62/2

10.6 M Morkel to Smith, A bumper to end the over! Smith evades it. 61/2

10.5 M Morkel to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 61/2

10.4 M Morkel to Smith, A bouncer on middle, ducked under. 61/2

Steven Smith walks out to the middle.

10.3 M Morkel to U Khawaja, OUT! In the air... taken! Morne Morkel has taken just three deliveries to make an impact in this Test. Good start for him, he would have been anxious to take a wicket and he gets it right before the stroke of lunch. Test wicket no. 298 for him. He comes running in and bangs it short on middle, Khawaja takes on the challenge of pulling it but mistimes it. The ball goes high up in the air towards Rabada who moves across a bit to his right from fine leg to grab a fine catch. A dejected Usman walks back. He showed signs of returning to form in the last innings but does not do a lot in this one. Also, the choice of shot with lunch just around the corner is quite questionable. Australia trail by another 250 runs and they are in a spot of bother here. 61/2

10.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length around off, pushed towards cover for a quick run. 61/1

10.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Full points to the bowler but runs for the batsman. Morkel bowls a good ball first up as he lands it on a length around off, Bancroft tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the slip cordon for a boundary. 60/1

Morne Morkel is into the attack.

9.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 56/1

9.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, NO BALL! Once again he oversteps, maybe he is trying too hard. Lands it on a length, kept out. 56/1

9.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good cricket by the batsman! He gets a boundary off the last ball and now taps this one towards covers for a quick run. 55/1

9.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! Too straight by Rabada. Bancroft is too strong through the on side. He flicks it through mid-wicket and there is no stopping that ball. 54/1

9.3 K Rabada to C Bancroft, This is quick stuff from Rabada! Another short ball at the body of the batsman. He tries to nudge it around but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. 50/1

9.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, A bouncer which has been ducked under. 50/1

9.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, How do you play those? WOW! On a length, first angling into the batsman and then leaves him after pitching. Bancroft goes for the drive but does not account for the away movement and gets beaten. 50/1

8.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, Khawaja defends it off the back foot. 50/1

8.5 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/1

8.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Down the leg side and into the mitts of the keeper. Philander has not been at his best in this spell. A little too wayward. 50/1

8.3 V Philander to Khawaja, Good length outside off, left alone. 50/1

8.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Direct hit was needed! A length ball on off, Bancroft plays it towards covers and sets off for a run. Khawaja responds and he too goes for it. Bancroft as he is running collides with the bowler. Bavuma comes running in and has a run out chance at both the ends and he goes for the striker's end. He picks the ball up, dives and underarms it. His shy though does not hit the stumps as Khawaja dives to make it in. 50/1

8.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Hits the length on off, Bancroft defends it towards mid-wicket. 49/1

7.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 49/1

7.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Follows it up with a full ball on the pads. The intentions were right but not the execution. Khawaja flicks it through wide mid on for a brace. 49/1

7.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Excellent bouncer! A surprise delivery. Khawaja ducks under it at the very last moment. 47/1

7.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 47/1

7.2 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Fuller on off, driven towards point. 47/1

7.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, On the pads, Bancroft misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls down towards fine leg and the batsmen take a leg bye. 47/1

6.6 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 46/1

6.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Walks across the stumps and flicks it through backward square leg for a couple. 46/1

6.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, left alone. 44/1

6.3 Philander to Khawaja, NOT OUT! Review lost! Poor by South Africa as the impact was always in doubt. It was also missing the off pole. Philander bowls it fuller in length on off, it moves away after pitching like it has been. Khawaja tries to defend by staying rooted in his crease. He misses and the ball hits him on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Vernon really likes it as he wants it to be reviewed. Faf du Plessis takes it, they go upstairs and replays show that the impact is umpire's call and it is missing the off pole too. The on-field call stays. 44/1

Review time! First of the game! There is an LBW appeal which has been turned down by the umpire. Khawaja is the man in question. Impact seems to be an issue.

6.2 V Philander to Khawaja, Was there an edge? There was surely some sound. On a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. There is some noise as it passes the bat but nobody out there appeals. 44/1

6.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Good length outside off, Khawaja lets it be. 44/1

5.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. End of an action-packed over, 12 from it and a wicket. 44/1

5.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off. 43/1

5.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, On the pads, goes for a flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 43/1

5.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Good length outside off, left alone. 43/1

Usman Khawaja walks out at no. 3.

5.2 K Rabada to Warner, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Rabada has the last laugh! This is excellent Test cricket. He was taken to the cleaners prior to this but comes up with an absolute beauty to get the southpaw. He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it zips off the surface and beats Warner for pace. The ball goes through even before Warner gets his bat down and hits the top of off stump to send it cartwheeling. Rabada is pumped up and so are his teammates. No 'on the face celebration' by the pacer though. A much-needed wicket for the home side. Warner walks back after an entertaining but short stay out there. Hang on, the Australian vice-captain gets a sendoff from a fan as he makes his way back to the tunnel. Ain't looking too pleased. He turned to respond but a steward stepped in. That's unnecessary by the spectator. This series has already seen enough controversies. 43/1

5.2 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! And to add to that he has overstepped! Rabada is taking a real pounding here. A full ball outside off, Warner guides it through backward point and the ball races away. 43/0

5.1 K Rabada to Warner, SIX! Runs are coming thick and fast here! There were shouts of catch it but you have to be in the crowd to catch those. Short and on the body of Warner. He takes it on and pulls it high and handsomely over the fine leg fence. 3 boundaries and a maximum in the last four balls faced by the southpaw from Rabada. 38/0

4.6 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Very lucky, very lucky for Bancroft! Fuller on off, Cameron goes for the booming drive but the ball takes the inside edge and goes past the off pole and down to the fine leg fence. Luck favoring Australia here. 32/0

4.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Good delivery! On a length around off, once again moves away. Cameron tries to defend but gets beaten. 28/0

4.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Length around off, shapes away a touch. Cameron first thinks of playing at it but then pulls his bat out of the way. 28/0

4.3 V Philander to Bancroft, FOUR! Australia are dealing in boundaries here! This time Cameron gets into the act. A full ball and width is on offer. Bancroft leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary. 28/0

4.2 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length around middle, worked to mid-wicket. 24/0

4.1 V Philander to Bancroft, PEACH! Philander bowls it from closer to the stumps and lands it around off. It pitches and then shapes away. Bancroft tries to defend it but misses and the ball just about kisses the outside edge. 24/0

3.6 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Three in a row! Through the leg side this time. Fuller on the pads, Warner flicks it through wide mid on. Morkel gives it a chase but he won't be getting to it. End of an excellent over for Australia. 14 from it. 24/0

3.5 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Once again a little too full and Rabada pays the price. Warner times it beautifully through covers for another boundary. 20/0

3.4 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Don't bother chasing that, it is right off the middle of Warner's bat. Full and wide outside off, Warner hits it through covers and the ball races away. 16/0

3.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Length ball on off, Bancroft tries to drive but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for a run. 12/0

3.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

3.1 K Rabada to Warner, Once again an inside edge as Warner tries to drive it through the off side. It goes down to fine leg for a run. 11/0

2.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Cameron keeps it out solidly. 10/0

2.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 10/0

2.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Bancroft on the other hand has looked solid until now. On a length around middle, blocked out. 10/0

2.3 V Philander to D Warner, Warner has not been convincing until now! Once again he gets a full ball and he goes hard at it. The ball takes the inside edge and goes down to fine leg for a run. 10/0

2.2 V Philander to Warner, Nasty, nasty delivery! Shorter in length on middle, it takes off the surface. Warner is surprised by the lift but does really well to take one hand off the handle and defend it onto the ground. 9/0

2.1 V Philander to Warner, Once again through the gap between backward point and gully! On a length around off, this time David guides it for a brace. 9/0

1.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Attacks the off stump and lands it on a length. Bancroft is solid in defense. 7/0

1.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, kept out. 7/0

1.4 K Rabada to Warner, Down the leg side, Warner misses the flick. The ball brushes the pads and goes down towards fine and the batsmen take a leg bye. 7/0

1.3 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary. Not where Warner wanted the ball to go but he will take it. Fuller on off by Rabada. Warner tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge through gully. 6/0

Warner is in some discomfort here after the last ball. The physio is out and he is having a look at his left forearm. The magic spray will surely be used. He is now getting it taped up. There seems to be a little swelling in that area, that should be stinging at the moment.

1.2 K Rabada to Warner, Well bowled! On a length around middle, it shapes back in after pitching. Warner tries to defend but it hits his forearm and then goes onto hit his body. He immediately pulls out in some pain. 2/0

1.1 K Rabada to Warner, On middle, worked to mid-wicket. 2/0

Kagiso Rabada will share the new cherry with Philander from the other end.

0.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Once again gets a little too straight. Bancroft works it towards mid-wicket. A tight over by Philander but not a threatening one. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Bancroft, This is the line he constantly bowls. On off and on a length. Cameron keeps it out. 2/0

0.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Philander has not got it right here. Down the leg side, Cameron misses the flick and the ball goes to the keeper. 2/0

0.3 V Philander to C Bancroft, Excellent delivery! In the corridor of uncertainty. Bancroft tries to defend it but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce towards gully who makes a good diving stop to his left. 2/0

0.2 V Philander to Bancroft, Australia are underway! They have cut two from the deficit. Another ball on the pads, Cameron works it around the corner for a brace. 2/0

0.1 V Philander to Bancroft, Starts off with a length ball around middle, he tries to shape it away from there but there is no swing on offer. Bancroft works it to mid-wicket. 0/0

First Published: March 24, 2018, 1:18 PM IST