Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 in Cape Town: Openers Guide Aus to 47/0 at Tea

Australia's David Warner (image: AFP)

Commentary (Australia innings)

15.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, PEACH! Lovely delivery to bowl on the last ball before Tea! On a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Cameron tries to defend but gets beaten. 47/0

15.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Wide outside off, left alone. 47/0

15.4 M Morkel to Warner, Times it beautifully! Length ball on off, Warner punches it through the off side. It beats the diving cover fielder but Bavuma from mid off gives it a chase and saves a run. 47/0

15.3 M Morkel to Warner, On a length around off, Warner lunges forward and defends it confidently. 44/0

15.2 M Morkel to Warner, On a length around middle, Warner pushes it back towards the bowler. 44/0

15.1 M Morkel to Warner, Back of a length, bowled at the stumps. Warner defends it solidly. 44/0

14.6 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 44/0

14.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Full and wide outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms to it. 44/0

14.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 44/0

14.3 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner punches it through the off side. Elgar gives it a chase and saves a run for his team. 44/0

14.2 V Philander to Warner, Outside the off stump, Warner makes a leave. 41/0

14.1 V Philander to Warner, Length ball on off, Warner keeps it out. 41/0

13.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Down the leg side, Bancroft misses the flick and the ball goes into the hands of the keeper. It should be Tea but due to the loss of overs yesterday they have extended 10 minutes in this session. 41/0

13.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Outside edge beaten! How many times have we seen this till now? On a length around off, it first angles in but then leaves the batsman after pitching. Cameron tries to defend but gets beaten. 41/0

13.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, This time he times it even better than the last shot but only gets two. Fuller and outside off. Bancroft strokes it through covers for a brace. 41/0

13.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length around off, kept out. 39/0

13.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Nicely timed! Fuller on off, Cameron lunges forward and times it through covers. He has not hit it well enough to get a boundary but does get two. He moves onto 20. 39/0

13.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Shorter in length outside off, Cameron plays inside the line and lets it go. 37/0

12.6 V Philander to Warner, BEAUTY to end the over! On a length around off, shapes away from the batsman. Warner plays inside the line and gets beaten. 37/0

12.5 V Philander to D Warner, Another edge but well short! On a length around off, it shapes away. Warner tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to third slip. 37/0

12.4 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length on off, pushed towards cover. 37/0

12.3 V Philander to Warner, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 37/0

12.2 V Philander to Warner, FOUR! Almost the same region, not the same shot though! This was off the back foot to a ball which is slightly shorter outside off. Warner guides it past the fielder diving at backward point and the ball races away. Back-to-back boundaries. 393 more needed. 37/0

12.1 V Philander to Warner, FOUR! Welcome back Philander! On a length outside off, Warner uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and guides it down towards the third man fence for a boundary. 33/0

Vernon Philander is back on.

11.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 29/0

11.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Well left again! Watchful by Cameron. On a length outside off, he could have cut it but leaves it alone. 29/0

11.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Behind a length outside off, Cameron leaves it alone. Good carry towards the keeper as he takes it above his head. 29/0

11.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Bancroft defends it onto the ground. 29/0

11.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, That came back in too! There are some deliveries which are misbehaving! On a length around off, it comes back in. Cameron misses as he tries to flick and is hit near the box. 29/0

11.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length outside off, left alone. 29/0

10.6 K Rabada to Warner, Back of a length on off, defended. 29/0

10.5 K Rabada to D Warner, FOUR! Top shot! A short ball on middle, Warner this time picks it up over the mid-wicket region and the ball races away. 29/0

10.4 K Rabada to Warner, Got this one right! On a length around off, makes good use of the angle as he slants it across. Warner tries to defend but gets beaten. 25/0

Misses his run up again, third time in this over.

10.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Short on middle, the commentator on air feels he missed his run up again. Cameron drops it towards mid-wicket for a quick run. 25/0

Rabada misses his run up and pulls out for the second time in succession.

10.2 K Rabada to D Warner, Bowls it from wide of the crease and lands it on middle, it jags back in. Warner gets an inside edge which hits his pad and lobs towards square leg for a run. Once again had there been a short leg, it would have been a sitter for him. Rabada should be asking for one as he is getting the ball to come back in. 24/0

10.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Shorter in length on middle, Cameron nudges it towards square leg for a run. 23/0

9.6 M Morkel to Warner, Length on off, defended. End of a good first over by Morkel, created a chance but it was a tough one. 22/0

9.5 M Morkel to Warner, Good length again on middle, kept out. 22/0

9.4 M Morkel to Warner, Shorter in length and on the body of the batsman. Warner tries to nudge on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. The ball takes a soft leading edge back towards the bowler. 22/0

9.3 M Morkel to Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner defends it. 22/0

9.2 M Morkel to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 22/0

9.1 M Morkel to Warner, Almost struck on his first ball! That was just out of the reach of the fielder at mid off. Morkel lands it on a length around off, it takes off after pitching. Was that due to the pitch or because of Morkel's height we do not know. However, Warner first goes for the drive but then tries to pull out of it. He is too late in doing so as the ball hits the middle and balloons towards extra cover. Markram there runs to his right, dives with a hand stretched out but can't get to it. Two taken by the batsmen. 22/0

Morne Morkel is into the attack.

8.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, BEATEN! Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Bancroft plays inside the line and gets beaten. 20/0

8.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good length outside off stump, Cameron makes a leave. 20/0

8.4 K Rabada to Warner, Once again on the pads, Warner flicks it fine towards fine leg for a run. 20/0

8.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, On middle stump, Bancroft flicks it through square leg for a run. 19/0

8.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Down the leg side again, Cameron misses the flick. Had it been a one day game the umpire would have signaled a wide. 18/0

8.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls it on the pads, Bancroft likes it there as he flicks it fine down the leg side and the ball races away. 412 more needed. 18/0

7.6 V Philander to Warner, On a length around off, Warner keeps it out. 14/0

7.5 V Philander to Bancroft, On the pads, worked towards fine leg for a run. 14/0

7.4 V Philander to Bancroft, On middle, pushed towards mid on. 13/0

7.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Loose very loose by Bancroft. This was bowled on a length outside off, it swung away further. Bancroft goes after it away from his body and gets beaten. 13/0

7.2 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length outside off, guided towards point. 13/0

7.1 V Philander to C Bancroft, EDGED BUT WELL SHORT! On a length outside off, it shapes away. Bancroft tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce into the hands of ABD who dives in front from first slip to take it. 13/0

6.6 K Rabada to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/0

6.5 K Rabada to Warner, A rash shot by Warner! Yes, it was short but it was outside off. Warner tries to drag his pull but misses. 13/0

6.4 K Rabada to Warner, Back of a length on middle, blocked. 13/0

6.3 K Rabada to Warner, On a length around leg stump, Warner tries to work it on the leg side but is beaten by the outswing as the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. 13/0

6.2 K Rabada to Warner, Shorter in length on middle, kept out. 13/0

6.1 K Rabada to Warner, Back of a length on middle, defended. 13/0

5.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Ends the over with another outswinger but Bancroft keeps it out. 13/0

5.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Well bowled! On a length around off, it shapes away. Cameron is beaten as he tries to defend. This is how Philander set him up in the first innings away, away, away and then brought one back in. Be ready for it Cameron. 13/0

5.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Driven towards the mid off region. 13/0

5.3 V Philander to Bancroft, On middle, worked through square leg for a brace. 13/0

There is a problem with the ball. Usage of another sandpaper? No, it is just the shape as the gauge is out. The umpires have termed it as fine and Philander will have to continue.

5.2 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length around off, Bancroft keeps it out. 11/0

5.1 V Philander to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner strokes it through covers. The ball races away through covers, not for a boundary but for three. First runs off Philander. 11/0

4.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery to end the over on off. Cameron defends it. 8/0

4.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! What a response! Somehow survived through the tough period and then gets a bad ball. A half-volley outside off. Bancroft makes the bowler pay as he drives this through covers and the ball races away. 8/0

4.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, What bowling, what atmosphere and credit to the Australian batsman as they are also fighting it out. On a length around off, comes into the batsman. Bancroft tries to clip it on the leg side but misses to get hit near the box. 4/0

4.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Now a bouncer! Varying his length nicely. Bancroft though ducks under it. 4/0

4.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, BEATEN! This is just brilliant stuff from the two. The last ball came in and this leaves the batsman. On a length around off, it shapes away. Bancroft need not play at those but is drawn into the shot. Luckily for him he gets beaten. 4/0

4.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, OUCH! That will surely hurt! On a length around off, it jags back in. Bancroft tries to defend but the ball misses the inner half and hits him near the elbow. He is showing no pain but that must surely be hurting. 4/0

3.6 V Philander to Warner, Oohh! A stinger to end the over! On the shorter side, shoots off the surface. Warner is hit on the gloves as he tries to defend. Another maiden by Philander. 4/0

3.5 V Philander to Warner, Giving nothing away! Here, dot after dot after dot. On a length around off, kept out. 4/0

3.4 V Philander to Warner, This came back in now! This is the thing about Vernon, he can move the ball both ways and this is the reason he is so successful. On a length outside off, Warner makes a leave as the ball comes back in but not enough to hit the off pole. 4/0

3.3 V Philander to Warner, EXCELLENT DELIVERY! Can't do much with that! On a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Warner lunges forward to defend but is beaten by the away swing. 4/0

3.2 V Philander to Warner, Once again on a length around off, the ball bounces extra and hits Warner high on his bat as he tries to defend. 4/0

3.1 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length on middle, nudged towards mid-wicket. 4/0

2.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Fuller in length on off, Cameron blocks it out. 4/0

2.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Cameron defends it solidly. 4/0

2.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, This shapes away after pitching! On a length outside off, goes away further. Bancroft plants his front foot ahead and leaves it. 4/0

2.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, On a length around off, Bancroft makes a good leave. 4/0

2.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Bancroft gets behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out. 4/0

2.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Down the leg side, Cameron misses the flick. 4/0

1.6 V Philander to Warner, A dot to end, a maiden to start with by Philander. On middle, Warner works it to mid-wicket. 4/0

1.5 V Philander to Warner, Excellent fielding! Warner drives the fuller length ball towards mid off. Markram there runs to his left, dives and makes an excellent stop. Warner had ran half way down the pitch but seeing the effort he had to turn and make his way back. 4/0

1.4 V Philander to Warner, Right on the money again! On a length around off, Warner defends it solidly. 4/0

1.3 V Philander to Warner, Once again hits the length hard on off, does not offer a lot of room. Something which is expected off Philander. Warner defends it towards mid off. 4/0

1.2 V Philander to Warner, Fuller this time on off, Warner is solid in defense. 4/0

1.1 V Philander to Warner, Starts off with a length ball on off, Warner guides it towards point. 4/0

Vernon Philander will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Lands it on a length outside off, Bancroft guides it through backward point for a couple of runs. 4 from the first over, a good over by Rabada but it was well handled by Bancroft. 4/0

0.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, On a length around off, defended. 2/0

0.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Wide outside off, no swing this time. The batsman makes a leave. 2/0

0.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, First runs for Australia and they have reduced two out from their target. On a length around off, it swings back in late. Bancroft tries to push it down the ground but gets an inside edge down towards fine leg for a brace. Had there been a bat pad that may have gone into his hands. There should be one as the ball is swinging in a long way. 2/0

0.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, The pace is right up there from Rabada. On a length around middle, it jags back in after pitching. Cameron tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Right on the money! Rabada who opens the bowling comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it shapes back in a touch. Bancroft drives it to mid on. 0/0

First Published: March 25, 2018, 1:41 PM IST