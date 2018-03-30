Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1 in Johannesburg: Lyon Removes Elgar

Nathan Lyon. (Getty Images)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

18.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, 1 run. 54/1

18.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, No run. 53/1

Hashim Amla is the next man in.

17.6 Lyon to Elgar, OUT c Chadd Sayers b Nathan Lyon. South Africa have lost their first wicket. 53/1

17.5 N Lyon to Elgar, BEATEN! Beauty by Lyon. He tosses it up on off, it drifts into the batsman and then turns away. Elgar plants his front foot forward and tries to defend but gets beaten. 53/0

17.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Floats it up on the stumps, Elgar defends it. 53/0

17.3 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single. 53/0

17.2 N Lyon to Markram, Flicks it towards mid-wicket with the turn. 52/0

17.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle, worked across the line and towards mid-wicket for a run. 52/0

16.6 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, A defensive stroke for runs! Fuller on off, Elgar punches it off the front foot through mid off. It does not have the legs to go all the way but the batsmen run three. It also brings up the 50 for the Proteas. A good start has been provided by the two openers. 51/0

16.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 48/0

16.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Short and pulled away! Cummins bangs it half way down the track. Not the ideal length to bowl on this track. It sits up to be hit. Markram pulls it with disdain but straight to the deep square leg fielder for a run. 48/0

16.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, PEACH! How many times have we seen the ball whizzing past the outside edge today? Add one more to that number. Cummins goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman first. He gets it to shape away after pitching on off. Markram tries to defend but the ball just about beats his outside edge. 47/0

16.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Shorter in length on off, Markram keeps it out. 47/0

16.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 47/0

15.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, guided towards short third man. 47/0

15.5 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Excellent use of the wrists! Nathan flights the ball on middle, it is a little too full so the turn is out of contention. Elgar uses his wrists and times it through mid on for a boundary. 47/0

15.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 43/0

15.3 N Lyon to Elgar, In the air... but safe! The bowling change almost paid off. Nathan floats it up on off, Elgar could not resist and he tries to go downtown. The ball though turns every so slightly and that takes the outside edge of the bat. It balloons towards the cover region. Usman Khawaja there gives it a chase but can't get to it. Two taken by the batsmen. Elgar was lucky there as that could have easily gone into the hands of the fielder. 43/0

15.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Fires it on the pads, worked towards mid-wicket. 41/0

15.1 N Lyon to Markram, TURN AND BOUNCE! Lyon tosses it up on off, it turns back in sharply and also bounces a touch more. Markram does well to play it with soft hands as he guides it on the on side for a run. 41/0

Spinner for the first time today! Nathan Lyon is into the attack.

14.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Angles it away to the left-hander who makes a leave. They should make Elgar play a lot more by bowling to him on the stumps. We know how stubborn he is. He won't repeat the same mistake he made in the second innings of the last Test as he went chasing for a ball way outside off. 40/0

14.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, Now a single! Markram is looking really good out there. He taps this length ball on middle, towards mid on for a brisk single. 40/0

14.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Once again on a length and just outside off, a good line and length by Cummins. Markram lunges forward and watches it go through to the keeper. 39/0

14.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Good length outside off, Markram is smart here as he does not go after it. Got a boundary off the previous one, now he thinks, let us give respect to a good ball. Perfect Test match batting. 39/0

14.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! Top shot! This was slightly short by Cummins and he offers width outside off. Markram quickly moves back and across. Gets on top of the bounce and guides it through backward point. The ball races away to the fence and now has 28 of the 39 scored. 39/0

14.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Starts off with a back of a length ball on off, Markram camps back and defends it solidly. 35/0

Drinks, the first one of the game! Even though both Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar have both been beaten at times, they are looking well in control. They have been successful in keeping the Aussies thirsty for wickets. For now, they will have to quench it with the liquid intake in the break. Chadd Sayers has bowled his heart out in his first stint with the ball. Josh Hazlewood showed glimpses of his ability, although largely, he was wayward. Can the tourists scalp a few before Lunch?

13.6 C Sayers to Elgar, This is outside off, Elgar lets it be. 35/0

13.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers changes sides and bowls it full outside off. Elgar's front foot doesn't get too forward and he mistimes his push towards mid off. 35/0

13.4 C Sayers to Markram, This time Markram gets it off the outer edge past point for one. 35/0

13.3 C Sayers to Markram, Length ball on off, Aiden hops and blocks it towards point. 34/0

13.2 C Sayers to Markram, BEATEN! This is good bowling. This is landed on pretty much the same area like the previous one. Draws Markram forward in defense again. But this time, there is a late movement away and hence the opener gets beaten on the outside this time. 34/0

13.1 C Sayers to Markram, Well bowled. This is arrowed full outside off, Markram takes a stride forward to defend. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his back thigh. Perhaps a bit of inward movement there. 34/0

12.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, This one is worked away towards fine leg for one. 34/0

12.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length around middle and leg, Markram is a touch early in his attempted flick. Misses the ball and gets rapped on the ribs. 33/0

12.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full this time, on off. Driven towards mid off. 33/0

12.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Around off and middle on a length, Markram hops a touch and defends it towards mid on for nothing. 33/0

12.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Length delivery around off, Aiden stands tall and punches it towards covers off the back foot. 33/0

12.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full outside off, left alone. 33/0

11.6 C Sayers to Elgar, The leaving-game continues as DE lets this delivery well outside off pass without poking at it. A maiden over for Chadd. 33/0

11.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Another one hurled outside off, harmless enough for Elgar to offer no stroke. 33/0

11.4 C Sayers to Elgar, On the good length outside off, Elgar makes the fourth consecutive leave in this over. Sayers should try and make the batter play if he wants to prise out a scalp. 33/0

11.3 C Sayers to Elgar, Similarly bowled, Deano withdraws his bat away from the line of the ball. 33/0

11.2 C Sayers to Elgar, Straight but outside off, it moves away a bit in the air. Elgar gets his front foot forward and shoulders arms. 33/0

11.1 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers changes angles and comes 'round the wicket. He sprays this very wide outside out, so much so that Elgar doesn't bother playing it. 33/0

10.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, This length delivery is defended towards point. 33/0

10.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, Nicely pushed. The line is well outside off and the length on the fuller side. Markram succeeds in pushing it past mid off and taking a couple. 33/0

10.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Moving away from the batter from outside off, Aiden lets the keeper do the rest. 31/0

10.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Landing around the good length spot, it bounces a bit more. Markram jumps and makes a defensive contact with the ball with a straight bat. 31/0

10.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Fuller than good length from over the wicket, Markram shoulders arms. After passing him, the ball moves in and the keeper collects it to his left. 31/0

10.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Cummins begins round the wicket to Elgar and lands it on a length aiming the pads. Dean just clips it away to fine leg to get to the other end. 31/0

Pat Cummins comes onto bowl as first change.

9.6 C Sayers to Markram, This is too wide to make Aiden play. So, the first ten overs in the innings have been well negotiated by the Protea openers. 30/0

9.5 C Sayers to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/0

9.4 C Sayers to Markram, This time Markram gets ahead and pushes it towards mid off. 30/0

9.3 C Sayers to Markram, This is just outside off, stays a bit low. Aiden lets the keeper collect that. 30/0

9.2 C Sayers to Markram, Full but well outside off, left alone by Markram. 30/0

9.1 C Sayers to Markram, Fuller around middle and leg, Markram works it away through square leg for a brace. Holy_Statsman pings me, saying this is South Africa's best opening stand in this series. 30/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On the pads, Elgar seems to have missed the flick and the ball goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg. A couple of leg byes taken. 28/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller on the stumps, Elgar pushes it off the inner half towards mid on. 26/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hurled outside off, Elgar gets it off the bottom edge towards cover-point. 26/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This delivery is kept out from the crease to the on side. 26/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length delivery around off, pushed to the off side off the back foot. 26/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Full around off from round the wicket, Elgar drives it beautifully towards mid off. The man there dives full length to his left and stops that. 26/0

7.6 C Sayers to Markram, FOUR! Majestic! This is fed on a length outside off. Markram is in too good a touch to miss out. He rocks onto the back foot and punches it through covers. The ball treads the gap between mid off and covers and goes away to the fence. 26/0

7.5 C Sayers to Markram, Markram gets half-forward and pushes it towards covers for nothing. 22/0

7.4 C Sayers to Markram, Another full delivery outside off, Aiden shoulders arms. 22/0

7.3 C Sayers to Markram, On a length around off, defended off the back foot towards covers. 22/0

Now... It has just become overcast and there's a big black cloud hovering over the stadium. Hope it doesn't rain soon...

7.2 C Sayers to Markram, This is well outside off, left alone by Aiden. 22/0

7.1 C Sayers to Markram, This ball is defended with the full face of the bat off the back foot. 22/0

6.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Josh comes round the wicket and lands it outside off. Elgar lets it be. 22/0

6.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Tap-and-run! Markram pushes this one towards covers with soft hands and immediately shouts 'Yeah... Yeah...' His partner responds and they take a single. 22/0

6.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, This delivery is pushed towards cover-point off the front foot. 21/0

6.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full outside off, a bit of shape away. Aiden gets forward and pushes it towards covers. 21/0

6.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length around off, Markram hops and keeps it out towards point. 21/0

6.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, This delivery is played defensively towards mid-wicket for nothing. 21/0

5.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Full again, pushed back to the bowler off the front foot. 21/0

5.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Full on the stumps, flicked away towards mid-wicket. The man there dives and prevents the ball from passing him. 21/0

5.4 C Sayers to Markram, Almost a wicket! This is on a length angling down leg, Markram looks to turn it away to the on side. But the ball seems to have stopped a bit on the surface and he ends up pushing it tamely off the face of the bat just past mid on. Gets a single for the same. The on-air commentators reckon that the wicket could be two paced and that is why Aiden would have been foxed here. 21/0

5.3 C Sayers to Markram, FOUR! Spectacular! Sayers overcooks the length and pitches this full and outside off. Markram gets a stride forward towards the delivery and times his cover drive to perfection. Makes good contact and the ball speeds away to the fence. 20/0

5.2 C Sayers to Elgar, This delivery is worked away through square leg for a single. 16/0

5.1 C Sayers to Elgar, Now Sayers goes wide of the crease and slants it well away from Elgar. The southpaw has no qualms in letting it be. Shane Warner on air says that the seamer has overdone this here. To the southpaw, he doesn't need to angle it away so much as per the former spinner. 15/0

4.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Jaffa! Hazlewood goes wide of the crease and slants this in on a length. Markram hops to defend this but the ball moves further in and beats him on the inside. The carry was good enough as Paine had to collect it with a leap to his left. A good testing over ends, consecutive maidens for the visitors. 15/0

4.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Similar line, pushed towards covers. 15/0

4.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full this time around off, it moves away after landing, again. On this occasion, Markram meets it with the full face of the bat, pushing it towards covers. 15/0

4.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Beauty! This is what Hazlewood can do. He angles this in a bit and lands it on off. Markram is drawn into playing at the initial angle. There is a late movement away and the ball just shapes away past the outside edge of his blade. Good stuff from the seamer. 15/0

4.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, This is on a back of a length, but the line is well outside off. Markram moves away from the line and lets it pass. 15/0

4.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Outside off, left alone by AM. 15/0

3.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Full and swinging away, Elgar lets it pass to the keeper unharmed. A maiden for Chadd, his first in Tests. 15/0

3.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Full on off, driven straight to the man at covers. 15/0

3.4 C Sayers to Elgar, Around middle and leg, defended to the on side. 15/0

3.3 C Sayers to Elgar, Slanting across Elgar, he lets it be. 15/0

3.2 C Sayers to Elgar, Much better from the newcomer. Pitches this up and lands it around off. Draws Elgar forward in defense before beating him on the outside. It easily could have been nicked. 15/0

3.1 C Sayers to Elgar, This is full and wide outside off, left alone by Dean. 15/0

2.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Hazlewood hasn't been disciplined so far. This one is landed on a length by him but the line is on the pads. As easy as it gets early on. Markram just flicks it away through mid-wicket to pick his second boundary of the innings and the over. 8 runs off this over. 15/0

2.5 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Similar line but fuller than the previous one. Markram looks to block but it goes off the outside edge on the bounce to gully. 11/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Confident shot from Markram. You get good value for your shots here, opines Graeme Smith on air. This is on a length just outside off, Markram goes back and just opens the face of his bat. Gets the ball past gully. The man from that position runs behind the ball but it just trickles away. 11/0

2.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Speared in line of the stumps, Markram looks to keep it to the on side but gets it off the outer half towards covers. 7/0

2.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another delivery well outside off, Aiden doesn't bother playing at that. 7/0

2.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Harmless delivery on a length well outside off. Aiden hangs back and points his blade skywards to let the ball go to the keeper. 7/0

1.6 C Sayers to D Elgar, Length ball this time, Dean blocks it towards gully off the back foot. 7/0

1.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Fuller this time, outside off. Elgar is rooted to the crease and keeps it out towards gully. 7/0

1.4 C Sayers to Elgar, Ouch! Early pain for Elgar. On a length around leg, Elgar looks to defend it. But seems that the ball came to him a touch late. Ends up missing it and gets hit on the box. Crouches low in pain before getting ready to face the next one... 7/0

1.3 C Sayers to Elgar, Awkward leave from Elgar. He thinks of poking his blade at it before belatedly withdrawing it. Does so well before the ball passes him safely. 7/0

1.2 C Sayers to Elgar, Full and swinging in around middle and leg, Elgar gets his bat down in time. Gets this nicely through backward square leg and collects a couple. 7/0

1.1 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers runs in and lands this on a shortish length, angling away. Elgar sways away from the line and lets the keeper take that. 5/0

Here's a first look at Chadd Sayers, the debutant. He will share the new ball from the other end. Elgar will face him and there are three slips and a gully for him again.

0.6 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Full on off and middle, driven straight to mid on. Five runs to begin the game. 5/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another one well outside off, too wide to evoke Aiden's response with the blade. 5/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, This is bowled outside off, Markram shoulders arms and lets it be. 5/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This is hurled on the pads, Elgar works it just past short leg and rotates strike to let Aiden face the next delivery. 5/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Close leave! On a length around middle, Elgar lets it go on the length. The ball nips in a touch and passes just over the stumps. Perhaps good judgement from the southpaw there. 4/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! Runs to start the Test! A boundary! Hazlewood runs in and lands it on a length on the pads. Wrong line that to begin. Elgar just tickles it past the keeper and gets going right away. 4/0

