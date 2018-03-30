Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1 in Johannesburg: Sayers Twin Strike Tilts Balance

Australia's bowler Chadd Sayers reacts after his delivery on day one of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Post the anthems, all the Aussies shake hands with the departing Morkel. Lovely to see this. Now, it's time for the bat, ball and the men in charge of those to get into the groove. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram walk out with the willow, with bright sun beating down on them. A strong start will be the first step to inflict another loss on the opposition. The tourists are in a final huddle before the game. For them, Josh Hazlewood makes first use of the new red cherry, in the absence of his partner Mitchell Starc. Three slips and a gully apart from a short leg, in position. Here we go...

We are just few moments away from getting underway. Both the sides have lined up for their respective national anthems. Australians' will be played first followed by the hosts. In the wake of the recent happenings, some of them will have goosebumps as they will sing the same...

Mike Haysman has a chat with the farewell man, Morne Morkel. He reckons that the previous game was a special one to have picked up his 300th Test wicket then. Adds that they bowled in a disciplined manner and that's why they reaped rewards. He states that he looks forward to resting those shoulders and arms and not wanting to have any regrets going ahead. His aim was always to run with full intensity and do the job whenever he had the ball in his hand. Talks feeling proud and thankful of all the support that he has received throughout his career. He thinks that it is important for him to shut the last-game feelings for now and focus on helping his side to a win by doing his job.

Tim Paine, the new Australian captain, would also have liked to bat first due to the brownish nature of the surface. Informs that Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns come in the side as openers while Peter Handscomb will slot in at no.4. Adds that since Mitchell Starc has been battling some injuries, Chadd Sayers replaces him, making his debut. He talks about putting the pre-game talks aside and playing to full capacity. Ends saying that it is always a privilege to play for the national side, let alone leading it.

The South African skipper, Faf du Plessis, expects the non-green track to assist batsman. Reckons that the pitch would be a bit up and down as the game progresses and hence to bat last could be tricky. Admits to not being a pitch expert but expects the small cracks to open up and aid spin later on. Confirms that they are turning up unchanged for this game. Asserts that they are ready for the fight that the Aussies will put forth.

TOSS - Faf du Plessis spins the coin, Paine calls it Heads... It comes down as Tails and SOUTH AFRICA OPT TO BAT!

PITCH REPORT - Shaun Pollock observes the pitch and reckons that the surface has a brown look than the usual green tinge that it wears normally. He expects it to get quicker as the match progresses. He adds that it will be interesting to see how it behaves, keeping in mind the fact that ICC had rated it poor after the Test match against India. Alan Border alongside him, also says that the brown-looking surface has some cracks on it. However, he adds quickly, that he doesn't expect those to widen much. Both the gentlemen opine that batters have to be cautious in their approach while the bowlers need to land the deliveries in the right spots.

South Africa have a great opportunity to win the series 3-1 from here. They have a chance to win at home against the Aussies for the first time since being readmitted to Test cricket. In a bid to do so, they have named an unchanged eleven on the eve of the game. Will Morne Morkel bow out on a high? Can the tourists put whatever has happened over the week behind and compete well? More importantly, will there be any reverse swing seen? The answers to these queries lie in the forthcoming days. Hang on for the toss!

For the first time, the number of Australian skippers exceeds the number of presidents the USA have had. Tim Paine has a far bigger task than just leading the remaining 10 on the field. He has the task of setting right the tarnished reputation of his side, which is easier said than done. A win in such a scenario would lead to him being just short of getting called an all-time great. They have some new reinforcements for this game and we'll find out shortly about their side. The news is that Chadd Sayers has been handed a Test cap.

Ahh! How all of us wished for the on-field action to start, just so that the off-field antics take backseat. Respect and farewell - these are the words expected to hog the limelight in this fourth and last Test between South Africa and Australia in Johannesburg. The Aussies would play to earn their lost respect back while the Proteas would be looking to serve one of their leading seamers, Morne Morkel, a perfect farewell. He is at the end of his 11-year journey in international cricket. We would love to have your company through all the (hopefully) five days of this game.

85.2 C Sayers to Bavuma, No run. 302/6

85.1 C Sayers to Bavuma, No run. 302/6

84.6 J Hazlewood to Kock, Shorter in length outside off, de Kock just puts bat to it and guides it in the gap through the off side for two. He gets off the mark. 302/6

84.5 J Hazlewood to Kock, Length ball outside off, de Kock makes a good leave. 300/6

84.4 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, On a length around off, Bavuma drops it towards cover for a quick run. 300/6

84.3 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 299/6

84.2 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, Wide outside off, left alone. 299/6

84.1 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, BEATEN! Beauty to start this over! On a length, angling into the batsman and then leaves him. Bavuma tries to keep it out off the front foot but misses. 299/6

83.6 C Sayers to Kock, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. 299/6

83.5 C Sayers to Kock, On a length around off, kept out. 299/6

Quinton de Kock makes his way out to the middle.

83.4 C Sayers to Rabada, OUT! One brings two and that is exactly the case here for Sayers. He gets his second in three balls. The move to send in the nightwatchman has backfired. Sayers bowls it on a length around off, he might have bent his back on this one as he gets it to bounce a touch. Rabada goes at it with hard hands but the ball hits the top part of his bat and balloons towards mid off. Renshaw there runs to his left and takes a good diving catch. Kagiso walks back for a duck and this is a good passage of play for the Australians, can they get one more before stumps? 299/6

83.3 C Sayers to Rabada, On a length around off, Rabada keeps it out. 299/5

Kagiso 'Nightwatchman' Rabada comes out to bat.

83.2 C Sayers to Villiers, OUT! Oh yes, there is a spike on Snicko! Chadd Sayers gets his first wicket and it is a huge, huge one of AB de Villiers. This is a moment he surely won't forget. He bowls a full ball around off, it shapes in. De Villiers tries to drive it straight back past the bowler but is done in by the movement. The ball seems to have taken the inside edge and goes to the keeper who takes it and appeals. The umpire raises his finger but ABD reviews straightaway. The replays roll in and it shows something on Snicko. De Villiers sees that on the big screen and he can't believe it as the decision stays. He once again fails to make it big and South Africa now have half the side back in the hut. 299/5

Has Sayers got his first? If he has it is a big one as AB de Villiers has been given out caught behind. But he has reviewed it straightaway. Big moment for the debutant.

83.1 C Sayers to Villiers, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 299/4

82.6 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, Hits the sticker on the bat there! Josh bowls it on a length around middle, he gets it to bounce a touch more. Bavuma tries to drive but the ball hits the top portion of the bat and goes towards mid off. 299/4

82.5 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, On a length outside off, Bavuma plants his front foot ahead and makes a leave. 299/4

82.4 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, Back of a length, close to the off pole. Bavuma off the back foot keeps it out. 299/4

82.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Short and wide outside off, ABD cuts it through point. There is a man in the deep and the batsmen run a single. 299/4

82.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Well bowled! This is the line he should be bowling! On a length around off, de Villiers defends it towards point. 298/4

82.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Shorter in length on off, ABD mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket. 298/4

81.6 C Sayers to Bavuma, Sayers bowls it full on off, Bavuma times it back towards the bowler who does well to go down on his followthrough and stop it with one hand. 298/4

81.5 C Sayers to Bavuma, Full and wide outside off, swinging away further. Bavuma watches the ball and leaves it. 298/4

81.4 C Sayers to Villiers, Fuller on middle, driven down to long on for an easy run. 298/4

81.3 C Sayers to Villiers, Wide outside off, shoulders his arms to it. 297/4

81.2 C Sayers to Villiers, Shorter in length on middle, AB de Villiers whips it through square leg for a brace. The 50-run stand comes up and it has been notched up in 62 balls. AB de Villiers has got 30 of the runs and Bavuma the rest. The only positive for Australia in this partnership is they have not bowled any extras to these two batsmen. 297/4

81.1 C Sayers to Villiers, On a length around off, ABD defends it. 295/4

Chadd Sayers is back into the attack.

80.6 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, Make that 5 out of the 6 bowled! A poor over by Hazlewood first up. On a length outside off, Bavuma lets it be. 295/4

80.5 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, Another ball outside off, Bavuma shoulders his arms to it. Four out of the five balls have been left. 295/4

80.4 J Hazlewood to Bavuma, Wide outside off, left alone. 295/4

80.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, A full toss, so three poor balls by Josh with the second new ball. ABD drives it towards mid on where the fielder gets a bad bounce. The ball hits his chest as he dives to stop the ball and it goes towards mid off where the fielder from that region does the mopping up and the batsmen take one. 295/4

80.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Good length again outside off, AB de Villiers makes another leave. 294/4

80.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Good signs for the bowler. De Villiers though need not play at those. 294/4

Josh Hazlewood is back on. Also, the new cherry is available and they take it straightaway.

79.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Another drag down by Lyon, he has bowled quite a few today. AB de Villiers rocks back and pulls it along the ground to the man in the deep at square leg for a run. 294/4

79.5 N Lyon to Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 293/4

79.4 N Lyon to Bavuma, Shorter in length on middle, Bavuma rocks back and tries to pull. But the ball takes the top edge and lands well short of the fielder at deep square leg. The batsmen take a run. 293/4

79.3 N Lyon to Bavuma, FOUR! Very good shot by Bavuma! Lyon floats it up on off, Bavuma leans into it and drives it against the spin. He connects well and it beats the man at mid off for a boundary. 292/4

79.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Nudged around the corner for an easy run. 288/4

79.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Tosses it up on middle, it turns back in sharply and also bounces. AB de Villiers tries to work it on the leg side but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards short third man. 287/4

78.6 M Renshaw to Villiers, Works it with the turn through the on side for a run. 287/4

78.5 M Renshaw to T Bavuma, Eases it through mid off for a run. 286/4

78.4 M Renshaw to T Bavuma, Full on off, driven to covers. 285/4

78.3 M Renshaw to Villiers, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 285/4

78.2 M Renshaw to Bavuma, Follows it up with a full toss on off, Bavuma drives it a little too close to the mid off fielder who makes a good stop but can't stop the run. 284/4

78.1 M Renshaw to Bavuma, Tosses it up outside off, it turns back in. Bavuma makes a leave, tidy stuff first up. 283/4

Matt Renshaw is into the attack.

77.6 N Lyon to Bavuma, Changes the angle and bowls it on the pads, Bavuma clips it through square leg for a run. 283/4

77.5 N Lyon to Bavuma, Gives it air on off, Bavuma with the turn eases it to mid on. 282/4

77.4 N Lyon to Villiers, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 282/4

77.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Floats it up on off, de Villiers defends it. 281/4

77.2 N Lyon to Bavuma, Slower through the air. Bavuma waits for it to turn and then works it around the corner for a run. 281/4

77.1 N Lyon to Bavuma, Very full on middle, driven to mid on. 280/4

76.6 M Marsh to Villiers, FOUR! EASY-PEASY! A full toss down the leg side, a man of ABD's class won't miss out. He just had to get bat to it and he does exactly that as he flicks it fine on the leg side. 33 is the partnership between the two and it is almost a run-a-ball. 280/4

76.5 M Marsh to Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 276/4

76.4 M Marsh to Villiers, FOUR! What a shot! The look on Marsh's face just shows how classy this shot was. This was short around off, there was only a little room offered but such is the class of the man. He rocks back and plays it very late through backward point and the ball races away. 276/4

76.3 M Marsh to Villiers, Nicely bowled! An outswinger on off, ABD defends it onto the ground. 272/4

76.2 M Marsh to Bavuma, A little too straight. Bavuma flicks it towards wide mid on for a run. 272/4

76.1 M Marsh to Bavuma, On a length around off, Bavuma leaves it alone. 271/4

75.6 N Lyon to Bavuma, Comes down the track and flicks it through the leg side for a run. 271/4

75.5 N Lyon to Bavuma, Works it with the turn towards mid-wicket. 270/4

75.4 N Lyon to Bavuma, Quicker on the pads, it turns back in. Bavuma tries to flick but misses as the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. 270/4

75.3 N Lyon to Bavuma, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 270/4

75.2 N Lyon to Bavuma, Loopy ball on off, it turns back in. Bavuma tries to keep it out but is done in by the bounce as the ball hits him near the box. 270/4

75.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Flatter on off, ABD rocks back and works it towards short fine leg. Bavuma wants a run but AB de Villiers is hesitant. He however, goes for it as the fielder makes a shy at the non-striker's end and misses. 270/4

74.6 Mitchell Marsh to Villiers, 50 for AB de Villiers, his 46th in Tests. He continues his fine form but he has failed to make it big on quite a few occasions. He would surely want to convert this one today. He flicks it through mid-wicket and completes a run to get to the milestone. 269/4

74.5 Mitchell Marsh to Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 268/4

74.4 Mitchell Marsh to Villiers, FOUR! Short and put away! An expensive first over by Marsh to begin his new spell! He bowls it short and wide outside off, ABD pounces on the width offered and slaps it through covers for a boundary. He moves onto 49. 268/4

74.3 Mitchell Marsh to Bavuma, Marsh has not got it right here, he drifts this one down the leg side. Bavuma flicks it straight to the man at fine leg for a run. That was a hit me ball but Bavuma did not make full use of it. 264/4

74.2 Mitchell Marsh to Bavuma, Back of a length outside off, Bavuma makes a leave. 263/4

74.1 Mitchell Marsh to T Bavuma, FOUR! Welcome back Marsh! A gentle half-volley outside off, a loosener to start off with. Bavuma takes full toll of it as he times it through extra cover for a boundary. 263/4

Mitchell Marsh is back on.

73.6 N Lyon to T Bavuma, Loopy ball on off, Bavuma knows it would turn back in. So with the turn he plays it down to long on for a run. 259/4

73.5 N Lyon to Villiers, Comes down the track and eases it down to long on for a run. 258/4

73.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Slower through the air on off, de Villiers defends it on the on side. 257/4

73.3 N Lyon to Villiers, FOUR! He is playing the sweep shot to perfection! Lyon floats it up on off, AB de Villiers goes down on one knee and sweeps it with the spin through square leg and the ball races away. He moves onto 44 off 89 balls, he was on 18 off 63 at one time. He has certainly played in a positive manner since the time Lyon has been brought back. 257/4

73.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Flatter on off, it turns back in. AB de Villiers tries to flick but it hits him high on the pads and goes towards short fine leg. 253/4

73.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Tosses it up on off, ABD works it with the spin towards mid-wicket. 253/4

72.6 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, Hurled outside off, left alone. 253/4

72.5 Pat Cummins to T Bavuma, Outside off, Bavuma pushes it through covers. Renshaw chases it down and keeps it down to two. As he slides to stop the ball, his knee ends up getting stuck on the surface, which is a bit soggy due to the rains over the past couple of days. 253/4

72.4 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, This is full outside off, Bavuma pushes it defensively towards mid off. 251/4

72.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This one is guided towards point and a run is taken. 251/4

72.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot. 250/4

72.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Awwww! Among the closest of margins a hat-trick has been missed in the sport, this would be even closer! On a length just outside off, it seams away after landing. Even the best of batters, de Villiers has a feel for that but gets beaten on the outside. All Cummins can do is smile. But that expression hides a 1000 emotions, I'm sure. 250/4

Hat-trick ball. Bowler - Pat Cummins. Batter - AB de Villiers. Will he, won't he? Will he, won't he? Let's see...

71.6 N Lyon to Bavuma, Tossed up around middle and leg, played off the leading edge towards mid-wicket. 250/4

71.5 N Lyon to Bavuma, This delivery is worked past short leg for nothing. 250/4

71.4 N Lyon to Bavuma, Flatter outside off, punched to the off side. 250/4

71.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Flighted delivery on the stumps, pushed towards mid on for one. 250/4

71.2 N Lyon to Bavuma, Bavuma gets off the mark by working this away off his pads. 249/4

71.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Floated around leg, flicked away past short leg for one. 248/4

Temba Bavuma is the next batter in.

70.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, OUT! A golden blob for the South African captain and Cummins is on a roll at the Wanderers! He bowls this full and fast around off. Perhaps, du Plessis expects a short delivery and tries to duck. Not sure, at least that's how it seemed. But the ball was nowhere near being short and it rapped him on the front pad, courtesy a massive inswing. The appeal was just a formality as the finger was raised pretty quickly. In such cases, you should walk away but he had a chat with de Villiers about the review before being suggested otherwise. The seamer has just breathed life in this contest. Now for them to take it from here... 247/4

Faf du Plessis, the Protea skipper, makes his way out to the middle. He is going through a lean patch and the opportunity is ripe for him to get some runs under his belt.

70.5 Pat Cummins to A Markram, OUT! A wicket against the run of play. It's that man, Pat Cummins yet again. If ever there is an award for efforts, this human should get it. He lets this go on a length outside off. Markram thinks that he'd increase his tally by guiding it past gully. But all he does is spoon a catch to Mitchell Marsh at gully. The all-rounder takes it getting low to his left. Ecstasy for the touring side here. 247/3

70.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Well outside off, Markram lets it be. 247/2

70.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! Maiden 150 plus score for Aiden Markram in Tests! What a shot to get there. Gets an overpitched delivery outside off, he gets a stride forward and drives it through covers. No chance for the man there as the ball speeds away to the fence. Michael Holding earlier spoke of making the opportunity to score count when you are young and this bloke is doing just that. Well played, son! 247/2

70.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Length ball outside off, Markram stands tall and punches it through covers. Renshaw covers good ground to his right in the deep and slides to keep it down to a brace. 100-run stand between the duo is raised. 243/2

70.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 241/2

69.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Looped on middle, defended from the crease. 15 have come off these 6 deliveries. 241/2

69.5 N Lyon to Villiers, SIX! BAZOOOKA! Before this over began, de Villiers had just one boundary to show and now, he has three fours and a six to show. Lyon delivers a half-tracker, AB goes back quickly and plays the pull. Shouts of 'catch it' follow but only someone outside the rope has to do it as the boundary is cleared easily. 15 runs off the over already. 241/2

69.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Lyon comes round the wicket and serves this around middle and leg. AB looks to work it away but gets a soft leading edge. 235/2

69.3 N Lyon to Villiers, FOUR! A combination of brain and brawn is a rare thing. Wonderful to see whatever happens when they come together. Lyon tosses this in line of the stumps and de Villiers realizes that it will spin down. He gets inside the line and paddles it away cutely. Makes nice contact and the ball races away to the fine leg fence. 235/2

69.2 N Lyon to Villiers, FOUR! This is just the second boundary from de Villiers. The power in this sweep is seen in what happens post that. He gets down and plays the stroke with full flow. Cummins in the deep at backward square leg didn't spot it at all and before he could even think of moving, the ball was beyond the ropes. 231/2

69.1 N Lyon to Markram, Comes over the wicket and tosses it outside off. Markram lets it spin in and works it through backward square leg for a single. 227/2

68.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Outside off, de Villiers shoulders arms. 226/2

68.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Length ball outside off, pushed towards covers. 226/2

68.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Short in length, pulled to fine leg for one. 226/2

68.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Speared outside off, Markram drives it through covers for two less than a boundary. He moves to 144 and BETTERS HIS PREVIOUS BEST Test score. 225/2

68.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full on the stumps, pushed towards mid on. 223/2

68.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, On the pads on a length, worked away to the on side for nothing. 223/2

67.6 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up on the stumps, pushed towards mid on for a single. 223/2

67.5 N Lyon to Villiers, Loopy ball down leg, swept away for one. 222/2

67.4 N Lyon to Villiers, This one is worked away to the on side for nothing. 221/2

67.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Lyon drags his length back and serves it outside off. AB goes back and slaps it through covers for a couple. 221/2

67.2 N Lyon to Villiers, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 219/2

67.1 N Lyon to Markram, Not the right start from Lyon. Floats this well outside leg from round the wicket, Markram just tickles it away towards fine leg. Cummins gets there, puts in the slide and saves a run for his side. Seems to have done well as seen from the replays. But in the process, there's blood oozing from his elbow. We can do nothing but laud Pat's efforts as he had just finished an over. 219/2

Glenn Maxwell is on the field now as Cummins has walked out.

23 overs left. Nathan Lyon is brought back into the attack. He's having a chat with de Villiers as he gets ready to bowl. Will he be getting the breakthrough for the tourists?

66.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Full outside off, left alone by ABD. 216/2

66.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Cummins goes wide of the crease and slants this in. But the line is still wide outside off and hence doesn't evoke a shot from AB. 216/2

66.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Outside off, de Villiers gets a stride forward and lets the ball pass. 216/2

66.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On the pads, worked away round the corner for two less than a boundary. 216/2

66.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, This delivery is punched through the vacant cover region for a single run. 214/2

66.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Around off on a length, Markram guides it towards gully for nothing. 213/2

65.6 C Sayers to Villiers, Another one on off, blocked off the front foot. 213/2

65.5 C Sayers to Villiers, Fuller around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 213/2

65.4 C Sayers to Villiers, Well outside off, left alone. 213/2

65.3 C Sayers to Villiers, Today has been an un-de Villiers-istic knock so far. One, he has crawled his way to 18 off 63 balls. Two, he has just one boundary to show. Three, there have been a lots of plays and misses, like this one. This delivery is on a length outside off, AB looks to play a loose shot away from his body but misses. 213/2

65.2 C Sayers to Villiers, De Villiers gets ahead and blocks this one. 213/2

65.1 C Sayers to Villiers, Outside off, left alone. 213/2

64.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! Poor Cummins. With the efforts that he is putting in with the ball, the least that could help him is his fielders' support. Markram works this one towards wide mid on. Cummins' bowling mate, Hazlewood gets to his right but puts in a labored dive. Much like some of the slow fielders in the world, lousily. The ball goes past him and through to the fence eventually. 8 runs off this one. 213/2

64.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, Short in length and going down leg. AB bails out of the pull shot. Paine jumps to his left and collects that. 209/2

64.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full on the stumps, pushed towards mid on. 209/2

64.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full outside off, forced through covers for another brace. This is the second highest score now by a South African opener at this venue - 133 - pings our Holy_Numbersman! 209/2

64.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, We are into the 65th over and there's no reverse swing yet. This one is let out on a length outside off, it is pushed through point for a couple. 207/2

64.1 Cummins to Markram, Very full on the stumps, Aiden digs it out to the on side. 205/2

63.6 C Sayers to Villiers, Another one well outside off, too wide to make AB play. 205/2

63.5 C Sayers to Villiers, Outside off, left alone. 205/2

63.4 C Sayers to Villiers, Lovely straight drive. But as cruel as life can be, the stroke isn't reciprocated with the value it should have got. It slows down near the fence and only a couple results out of that. 205/2

63.3 C Sayers to Villiers, Well outside off, ABD lets it be. 203/2

63.2 C Sayers to Villiers, Around off on a length, de Villiers gets an inside edge onto the pads as he looks to defend this one. 203/2

63.1 C Sayers to Villiers, This delivery is played towards point for nothing. 203/2

62.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, NOT OUT! Height saves Aiden Markram! Excellent decision by the umpire and I must say, I have to eat my words. Cummins spears this on a good length from over the wicket, Markram gets beaten for pace on the defense. On getting hit on the pads, a huge appeal is made but the umpire remains unmoved. I raised the finger as it seemed pretty adjacent. The Aussies thought so and decided to take it upstairs. Umpire's call at the most, one would have thought. No, that's where Mr. Llong's class is seen. Hawk Eye shows the ball going over the stumps and hence, the Aussies' second review is gone as well. Brilliant umpiring. 203/2

Gone? Should be! Markram seems to be trapped in front of the sticks but umpire Nigel Llong doesn't think so. Paine has a quick chat with the bowler and takes it upstairs. Let's see if Aiden is saved here...

62.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, Aimed at the off pole, Markram blocks it with a straight bat. 203/2

62.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, This one is well outside off, left alone. 203/2

62.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Play and a miss! This is almost a replica of the Amla wicket. Full and inviting the drive, Markram goes at it without any footwork. Thankfully for him, the ball seams away and misses the outside edge by a whisker. 203/2

62.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Hurled outside off, left alone by Aiden. 203/2

62.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Fuller on the stumps, worked away towards mid-wicket. The man there dives to his left to prevent the ball passing through. 203/2

Here he is! The messiah, the savior, the rescuer. Call him what you may, he goes around by the name of Pat Cummins.

61.6 C Sayers to Villiers, Another one outside off, left alone with a half-stride. 203/2

61.5 C Sayers to Villiers, Shorter this time, AB goes back and wrists it to the on side. 203/2

61.4 C Sayers to Villiers, Hurled outside off, left alone. 203/2

61.3 C Sayers to Villiers, Length delivery around off, defended off the front foot. 203/2

61.2 C Sayers to Villiers, Fuller this time, driven back towards mid off. 203/2

61.1 C Sayers to Villiers, Appeal! Sayers delivers this on a length outside off, de Villiers arches back to guide it towards third man. Misses and after taking collecting that, puts in an appeal for caught behind. Not given due to the huge gap between bat and ball. 203/2

60.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Markram gets half-forward and defends it back towards Josh off the straight bat face. 203/2

60.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, This delivery is pushed back towards the bowler. 203/2

60.4 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Full outside off, Aiden gets a stride forward and looks to cream it through covers. Renshaw there flings himself to his right and stops it. 203/2

60.3 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Full outside off, driven back aerially to mid off. Wasn't far from the bowler himself. 203/2

60.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, This is bowled on the stumps, defended from the crease. 203/2

60.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Another wonderful shot. On a length outside off, Markram stays put on the back foot and opens the face of the bat. Yet again succeeds in getting it past gully and collects a boundary. Moves to 129 with that. 203/2

59.6 C Sayers to Villiers, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 199/2

59.5 C Sayers to Villiers, Almost a replica of de Villiers' dismissal in the previous game. Bowled outside off, AB hits it aerially towards mid off. The ball goes on the bounce to the man there. 199/2

59.4 C Sayers to Villiers, Paine is up to the stumps now. Sayers delivers this on a length just outside off. De Villiers looks to defend it but the ball sneaks past the inside edge. The keeper fails to collect it though. 199/2

59.3 C Sayers to Markram, On the pads, worked away to the on side for one. 199/2

59.2 C Sayers to Markram, FOUR! Shot of a set batter! Gets some width on this length delivery outside off. Markram transfers his weight back and chops it past gully for a boundary. 198/2

59.1 C Sayers to Markram, Length ball angling in, nudged off the hips towards fine leg for a couple. 194/2

58.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, This delivery is pushed towards mid-wicket for nothing. 192/2

58.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Well outside off, left alone. 192/2

58.4 J Hazlewood to de Villiers, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 192/2

58.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, This is outside off on a fuller length, AB punches it through point for a couple. Brings up the 50-run partnership between the two. 192/2

58.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, FOUR! BOISTEROUS! That's the tone of this hit! Hazlewood lands this on a shortish length around off. De Villiers transfers his weight on the back foot and hacks it past mid off for a boundary. 190/2

58.1 J Hazlewood to de Villiers, De Villiers looks to block it but gets it off the outside edge towards gully. 186/2

57.6 C Sayers to Markram, Straighter in line, aiming at the stumps. Markram presents a straight bat in pushing this to mid on. Feels that this guy just has so much time to play his strokes. 186/2

57.5 C Sayers to Markram, Full outside off, Markram gets forward and blocks. 186/2

57.4 C Sayers to Markram, Similar delivery, this time the back foot punch finds cover. 186/2

57.3 C Sayers to A Markram, Good running. A touch further than good length, Markram hangs on the back foot and slaps it through cover-point. Before the sweeper can get to the ball, a couple of runs taken. 186/2

57.2 C Sayers to Markram, This is too wide to make Aiden play. 184/2

57.1 C Sayers to Villiers, Outside off on a length, punched through covers for a single. 184/2

Chadd Sayers will have another crack at the batters. A silly mid on in place.

56.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length on the stumps, blocked off the back foot. 183/2

56.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Shot! Short and wide outside off, Markram stays back and punches it square through the off side. Lyon positioned at sweeper cover, runs to his left and puts in the dive as well. However, he is unsuccessful in preventing a boundary. 183/2

56.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Angled in on a length, de Villiers clips it away with the angle through mid-wicket for one. 179/2

56.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, On a length outside off, left alone by AB. 178/2

56.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, The mid-wicket fielder is the place the ball goes, after the batter pushes it from the crease. 178/2

56.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Length ball outside off, Markram punches it towards covers and rotates strike. 178/2

Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.

55.6 N Lyon to de Villiers, Loopy ball around off, ABD prods to defend but gets it off the outer half towards point. A maiden to begin the session. 177/2

55.5 N Lyon to Villiers, Another one in line of the stumps at a slower pace, pushed back towards the bowler. 177/2

55.4 N Lyon to Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 177/2

55.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Flighted around middle and leg, stonewalled off the front foot. 177/2

55.2 N Lyon to Villiers, AB smothers the spinning delivery onto the ground. 177/2

55.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Floated up around leg, de Villiers blocks it towards short leg. 177/2

Welcome back! This is set to be a longish session, with 35 overs to be bowled for the day. If AB de Villiers decides to make merry, this period wouldn't be a taxing one. He will now take strike against Nathan Lyon. At the other end waits a ton-up Aiden Markram.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Similarly, during arid moments of play, Pat Cummins seems to find something like a cactus takes a liking to deserts. He ran in with all his vigor and broke a stubborn stand between Amla and Markram. He also posed some issues to de Villiers. Nathan Lyon is also getting some purchase from the surface and it seems only a matter of time before he weaves his magic. Is the final session an apt time for that? We'll find out when the action unravels.

South Africa, oh South Africa! Boy, have they let Australia have any say in the passage of play since Lunch. Maybe not. Maybe very little. In the phase when Hashim Amla fell and AB de Villiers was new to the crease. But before and after that, one youngster enthralled the cricket lovers. Aiden Markram. Notching up his 4th ton in the longest format, he has looked every bit that he belongs. He belongs to this level and is here to stay.

54.6 C Sayers to Markram, Markram lets the final ball of the session, that is outside off, go to the keeper without looking to play at it. Session ends, TEA TIME on the FIRST DAY! 177/2

54.5 C Sayers to Markram, More work for the sweeper cover, this time to his right. Aiden gets forward and drives it wonderfully through covers. Before the mopping up is done, another brace results, taking Markram to nelson. 177/2

54.4 C Sayers to Markram, On a length outside off, Markram punches it through covers and gets a couple before sweeper cuts it off by running to his left. 175/2

54.3 C Sayers to Markram, Another delivery which doesn't need fiddling, Aiden doesn't do anything to it. 173/2

54.2 C Sayers to Villiers, Good running. De Villiers taps this one in front of covers and takes a quick single. 173/2

54.1 C Sayers to Villiers, Outside off, left alone. 172/2

53.6 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter on the pads, worked away round the corner to end the over. 172/2

53.5 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 172/2

53.4 N Lyon to Markram, FOUR! Aerial but safe! Lyon delivers a half-tracker on middle, Markram goes back and pulls it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. There Usman Khawaja is stationed for such a shot. He moves to his left and puts in the dive as well, but still cannot reach the ball, which just lands before the ropes and crosses it. 172/2

53.3 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 168/2

53.2 N Lyon to Villiers, De Villiers wrists it towards long on to rotate strike. 168/2

53.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Floated on the stumps, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 167/2

52.6 C Sayers to Markram, This delivery is defended off the back foot. 167/2

52.5 C Sayers to Markram, Another one outside off, Markram lets it be. 167/2

52.4 C Sayers to Markram, Well outside off, left alone. 167/2

52.3 C Sayers to Markram, NOT OUT! Markram stays on! This is full outside off, he looks to defend it. The ball grabs a thick outside edge and goes towards Paine. He bends forward and grabs it. Seems unsure if it carried and hence poses the question to the leg umpire. The leg umpire in turn has a chat with Nigel Llong, who is convinced that it didn't carry. As an afterthought, he takes it upstairs and gives the soft signal in favour of the batter. Another look with a magnifier is enough to make the decision. This draws a boo from the crowd, to which Brian Murgatroyd on air states that the Aussies didn't put in an appeal, they just enquired. 167/2

Now, a caught behind appeal against Markram is taken upstairs. The soft signal is Not Out. Basically, Paine wasn't sure if it carried or not and hence asked the question to the umpires.

52.2 C Sayers to Markram, Full length ball, Aiden mistimes his drive to mid on. 167/2

52.1 C Sayers to Markram, Full on off, pushed down the ground for nothing. 167/2

Chadd Sayers is back for another burst.

51.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Floated around middle and leg, de Villiers pushes it towards mid on. The bowler as well as Burns went for the ball and ended up clashing with each other. No harm done. 167/2

51.5 N Lyon to Villiers, DE VILLIERS STAYS, REVIEW GOES! Lyon floats this from round the wicket, de Villiers lunges in defense. The ball goes off his front pad, past the inner edge of the bat and lands in short leg's hands. The Aussies put in a muted appeal to no avail. Perhaps Paine seemed very eager to make use of the DRS and he asked Nathan whether he thought the ball landed in line. On getting an affirmation from the bowler, 'T' was signalled. On the replays, it is seen that the ball DID PITCH IN LINE, but the spin was so that it would have missed leg easily. 167/2

Not much excitement but a review has been taken by the Aussies. It for LBW against de Villiers. Big question - did it pitch in line? Remember, Lyon is bowling from round the wicket.

51.4 N Lyon to Markram, This time Aiden goes back and succeeds in flicking it towards short fine leg for one. 167/2

51.3 N Lyon to Markram, Once again Markram goes back and flicks but the ball meets short leg as an obstacle. 166/2

51.2 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter on middle and leg, AM goes back and works it away to short mid-wicket. 166/2

51.1 N Lyon to Markram, Floated full outside off, Markram drives it to the man at covers. 166/2

50.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Outside off on a length, de Villiers opens the bat face and guides it to gully. A maiden for Cummins. 166/2

50.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Ahhh! Make him play Pat, make him play! These length balls outside off are harmless. That's what de Villiers deems and lets it go. 166/2

50.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Hurled down the leg side on a length, AB lets it pass harmlessly. 166/2

50.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, BUFF! Short in length, de Villiers shapes to pull but misses. Cops a blow on the belly but hardly flinches post that. 166/2

50.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Another harmless delivery on a length well outside off. AB makes sure that the stumps are covered and lets it pass to Paine. 166/2

50.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Full and well outside off, de Villiers lets the keeper do the rest. 166/2

49.6 N Lyon to Markram, Markram presses forward and bunts it to short leg. 166/2

49.5 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter and shorter outside off, Aiden goes back and slaps it through cover-point for a couple. 166/2

49.4 N Lyon to Markram, Flighted delivery around middle and leg, steered towards mid-wicket. 164/2

49.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Flatter and quicker around middle and leg, worked away with the angle towards square leg for one. 164/2

49.2 N Lyon to Villiers, De Villiers blocks it to the on side. 163/2

49.1 N Lyon to Markram, Here it is! 4TH TEST TON FOR AIDEN MARKRAM! He deserves every bit of the adulation that he's getting from the commentators as well as the spectators. The thumb rule of batting is to not fritter away starts and this youngster is doing just that. Gets this flatter delivery on the pads, he goes back and works it through backward square leg to jump his way to a ton. What an innings this has been. He will eye a big score now. 163/2

Now, Markram is on strike. He's on 99. Will face Lyon. Has a quick word with AB before taking strike. Here we go... Mid on and mid-wicket are back and so is square leg.

48.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This is defended off the front foot towards the bowler. So, Holding's word has been kept and de Villiers does stay a crowd favorite by letting Aiden face the first ball of the next over. 162/2

So true! If AB de Villiers was to take a single of this last ball of the over, I'm not pretty sure if the crowd would be happy, says Michael Holding. He describes the eagerness of the crowd to see a Markram ton.

48.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This one is driven back towards the bowler. 162/2

48.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On a length, a bit on the shorter side. AB moves back and across and looks to keep it out. Gets an inside edge onto his pads before it rolls to the off side. 162/2

48.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Very full on off, squeezed back towards mid off. 162/2

48.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, A couple but not the most authoritative one. De Villiers gets it off the inner half as he looks to play it to the off side. The ball goes off the inner half through mid-wicket, enabling a brace. 162/2

48.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Well outside off, left alone. 160/2

47.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Flatter on the stumps, de Villiers yet again plays it through mid-wicket and retains strike. 160/2

47.5 N Lyon to Markram, Markram moves to 99 with a nudge through mid-wicket. 159/2

47.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Lyon comes over the wicket and turns it through mid-wicket for one. 158/2

47.3 N Lyon to Markram, Slower through the air, Aiden goes back and works it behind square on the leg side for one. 157/2

47.2 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter on the pads, worked round the corner for nothing. 156/2

47.1 N Lyon to Markram, FOUR! Markram moves to 97 in some style. Aiden comes down the track and looks to push it towards mid off. But he ends up getting closer and the delivery ended being a bit wider. He still went on with the drive and got it past covers for a boundary. 156/2

46.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This is well outside off, ABD lets it be. 152/2

46.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Almost gone! The normal deliveries don't trouble de Villiers much. Cummins shoots this on a length outside off, it bounces a bit more. AB is drawn into a push and gets beaten due to that unusual lift. Hangs his head back in disappointment to have gone after that. 152/2

46.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Full outside off, AB looks to drive it through covers but gets it off the inner half back towards the bowler. 152/2

46.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Hurled around off and middle, defended to the on side. 152/2

46.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, That piece of wood in Markram's hand is something. Or perhaps it is reflective of the man's class. He just pushes it defensively through the cover region. But ends up getting the opportunity to take three before Lyon's sliding effort after chasing it from covers. Brings up the South African 150. 152/2

46.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Lovely delivery. This is very typical of Pat Cummins, says Mark Nicholas on air, before adding that the pacer often extracts something when others get nothing. He lands this on a length just outside off, Markram, even after being so well set, fails to counter this one. Gets beaten on the outside edge. 149/2

45.6 N Lyon to Markram, Quicker on the pads, worked away past short leg for another run that takes Markram to 90. 149/2

45.5 N Lyon to Markram, Four Byes! Lyon is getting nice purchase here. Tosses this up around leg, the ball spins further down. Markram fails to flick it away and so does Paine, who was blinded by the batsman. The ball's next stop is beyond the ropes behind. 148/2

45.4 N Lyon to Markram, Served around leg, AM blocks it towards short leg. 144/2

45.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Mr. 360 gets off the mark by turning this delivery to the man at deep mid-wicket. 144/2

45.2 N Lyon to Markram, Floated on the stumps, Aiden works it away through mid-wicket to give AB the strike. 143/2

45.1 N Lyon to Markram, Markram prods forward and defends this one. 142/2

44.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, This is steamed outside off, de Villiers lets it go. End of a successful over for Cummins. 142/2

44.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Full on the stumps, driven back towards the bowler. 142/2

Hold on to your hats. It's time for the showman to take centre stage. AB de Villiers strides out to the middle. He is going through a good run of form and the crowd could be in for some entertainment now.

44.4 Pat Cummins to H Amla, OUT! A wicket out of nowhere! Patrick Cummins is the bowler who has the prized scalp of Hashim Amla. He delivers it full outside off, inviting Amla to go for the drive. The bearded batter goes for the big booming drive. But the ball seems to have landed in one of the roughs outside off and then moved away. Thus, only the outside edge of Hashim's bat is taken. The ball then flies to the right of second slip. The position generally occupied by the former skipper Steven Smith belongs to Peter Handscomb today. He leaps high to his right and pulls off a good sharp catch. Yet again, the Mighty Hash gets a start and fails to carry on for long. His association with Markram ends 11 short of a triple figure. 142/2

44.3 Pat Cummins to A Markram, On a length outside off, Aiden hangs back and opens the bat face to guide it through point for one. 142/1

44.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Similar delivery, this time it finds the man stationed at covers. 141/1

44.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Fuller outside off, driven nicely through covers for a couple. 141/1

Pat Cummins to have a crack now. Often when the going has been rather staid, this guy has come up with something. Encore?

43.6 N Lyon to Markram, Markram once again uses his feet to this one but gets it off the inner half through square leg for one. Two runs off the over, a harmless one. 139/1

43.5 N Lyon to Markram, Markram stays back to this one and blocks. 138/1

43.4 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter one, Aiden goes back and defends it to the on side. 138/1

43.3 N Lyon to Amla, A touch shorter, allows ample time for Hashim to go back and punch it through covers for one. 138/1

43.2 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up around middle and leg, Amla slinks down but just hits it back to the bowler. 137/1

43.1 N Lyon to Amla, Floated around middle and leg, Amla lunges in defense. 137/1

After getting rapped for producing a not-so-good track against the Indians, this one is rather benign. The on-air commentators have a discussion about this. They opine that this has turned the track to be batter-friendly although there have been a couple of edges that fell short of the fielders. They sound hopeful of some deterioration as the game progresses.

42.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, This one is glided through point to retain strike. 137/1

42.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller on off, pushed back towards the bowler off the front foot. 136/1

42.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Straight around off, Markram looks to defend but ends up getting an inside edge through backward square leg for one. 136/1

42.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full on off, turned straight towards short mid-wicket. 135/1

42.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Same line but a fuller length. Aiden flicks it straight to short mid-wicket. 135/1

42.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length around middle and off, Markram stands tall and defends. 135/1

Drinks!

41.6 N Lyon to Markram, Fuller on middle, eases it down to long on for a run. 135/1

41.5 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 134/1

41.4 N Lyon to Markram, Works it to mid-wicket with the turn. 134/1

41.3 N Lyon to Markram, Tosses it up on middle, Markram defends it. 134/1

41.2 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 134/1

41.1 N Lyon to Markram, Uses his feet and takes it on the full. Markram drives it through covers for a brace. 134/1

40.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla makes a leave. 132/1

40.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, On the pads, worked around the corner for a run. 132/1

40.4 J Hazlewood to A Markram, FOUR! Pulled with authority! There were two men back there but he did not care! Short and on middle, Markram transfers his weight on the back foot and pulls it with disdain through backward square leg for a boundary. 131/1

40.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fuller on middle, flicked through square leg for brace. 127/1

40.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, kept out. 125/1

40.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, BEAUTY! But luck is not on Australia's side here. Once again Hazlewood angles it in on off and lands it on a length. The ball shapes away after pitching. Markram tries to defend but gets beaten. 125/1

39.6 N Lyon to Amla, Flighted ball on off, Amla defends it solidly. Not a lot of purchase for Lyon in this over. However, good lines and lengths by the off spinner. 125/1

39.5 N Lyon to Amla, Shorter in length on off, turning back in. Amla with the turn flicks it towards short leg who makes a good stop. 125/1

39.4 N Lyon to Markram, Works it through mid-wicket for a run. 125/1

39.3 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter on off, Markram defends it off the back foot this time. 124/1

39.2 N Lyon to Markram, Floats it up on off. Markram defends it off the front foot. 124/1

39.1 N Lyon to Markram, He starts off from around the wicket and bowls it full on off, Markram drives it back to him. 124/1

Nathan Lyon is back on. He provided the breakthrough early on, can he do it again?

38.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Length ball outside off, Amla is in no mood of playing at it. A maiden by Hazlewood, not a threatening one though. 124/1

38.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, A good bumper on middle, Amla ducks under it. Tim Paine does well to jump and collect it. 124/1

38.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length around off, Amla works it besides the pitch and wants a quick run. He takes a step or two ahead but is sent back by his partner as Hazlewood gets to the ball quickly. 124/1

38.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Back of a length and angles it into the batsman. Amla rocks back and keeps it out. 124/1

38.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla watches it and leaves it. 124/1

38.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Back of a length on off, Amla keeps it out. 124/1

37.6 C Sayers to Amla, This time Amla flicks it in the gap towards wide mid on. But the timing is not that great and the fielder there stops it but can't stop the batsmen from taking a run. 71 is the stand between the two, Australia need a wicket here. 124/1

37.5 C Sayers to Amla, Outside off now, Amla lets it be. 123/1

37.4 C Sayers to Amla, On the pads, Amla flicks it towards mid-wicket. A scoring opportunity goes abegging there. Amla would not be happy with himself. 123/1

37.3 C Sayers to Amla, Fuller on middle, Amla eases it to mid on. 123/1

37.2 C Sayers to Amla, Sayers gently bowls it outside off, Amla lets it be. This it too easy for the batsmen. Sayers has to bend his back a little bit here. 123/1

37.1 C Sayers to Markram, On the pads, worked around the corner for a run. 123/1

36.6 J Hazlewood to H Amla, A brace to finish the over! 11 from it! A full ball on middle, Amla times it towards mid on. The fielder there runs to his left but dives over the ball and the batsmen take two. 122/1

36.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, FOUR! Second of the over! Short and a good one. However, the ball comes off slowly from the surface. Amla gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 120/1

36.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Good length and outside off, left alone. 116/1

36.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fuller on off, driven towards cover for a run. 116/1

36.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, kept out. 115/1

36.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Just over! Hazlewood almost strikes immediately after coming back into the attack. Shorter in length outside off, Markram slashes and slashes hard at the ball. It flies over Marsh at gully who is a touch closer. The ball races to the fence. 115/1

Josh Hazlewood is back on.

35.6 C Sayers to Amla, Fuller again on off, Sayers bowls it at a gentle pace. The batsman makes a watchful leave. 111/1

35.5 C Sayers to Amla, Once again Sayers bowls it fuller, he is getting too predictable. Amla is already on the front foot as he drives it back towards the bowler. 111/1

35.4 C Sayers to Markram, Hits the length on off again, Markram taps it towards point for a quick run. 111/1

35.3 C Sayers to Markram, On the middle stump, Markram works it to mid-wicket. 110/1

35.2 C Sayers to Markram, So all it took was just one bouncer for Sayers to realize that his bumpers won't be effective as he has not tried another yet. He keeps bowling it on a length and Markram keeps it out easily. 110/1

35.1 C Sayers to Markram, Drfits on the pads, Markram works it fine down the leg side for a brace. 110/1

34.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller and outside off, Cummins tried to tempt the batsman to go for a drive. Amla however, does plant his front foot forward but then points his bat skywards. 108/1

34.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back of a length on off, pushed towards mid off. 108/1

34.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Bowled on middle, it jags back in. Markram tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards square leg and the batsmen run a leg bye. 108/1

34.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, On the pads, works it towards wide mid on for a run. 107/1

34.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shorter in length outside off, Amla makes a leave. 106/1

34.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, On the pads, worked towards square leg for a run. 106/1

33.6 C Sayers to Amla, He goes back to bowling length outside off. Amla does not fiddle with it. 105/1

33.5 C Sayers to Amla, A bouncer by Sayers, I think this is the first one he has bowled. However, Amla has all the time in the world to duck under it. 105/1

33.4 C Sayers to H Amla, Pulls his length back on middle, Amla pushes it to mid on. 105/1

33.3 C Sayers to Amla, Very full on off, Amla goes for the booming cover drive but it goes off the inner part off the bat towards mid on. 105/1

33.2 C Sayers to Amla, Fuller on off, Amla drives it back towards the bowler. 105/1

33.1 C Sayers to Markram, Another ball on a length on off, this one comes in off a crack maybe. Markram tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run. 105/1

32.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, On middle, Amla blocks it. 104/1

32.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 104/1

32.4 Pat Cummins to H Amla, EDGED BUT DOES NOT CARRY! Cummins bowls an outswinger on off. Amla plays inside the line and the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to second slip. Amla played at that with soft hands, had he gone hard at it, it would have carried. 104/1

32.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on middle, Markram works it towards mid on for a quick run. 104/1

32.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, A change in tactic by Australia? Maybe! Cummins bowled two short balls to Amla in the last over and now bowls one to Markram. The opener however ducks under it. 103/1

32.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Outside off, left alone. 103/1

31.6 C Sayers to Amla, On middle, driven to long on. 103/1

31.5 C Sayers to Amla, Fuller on off, Amla drives it to covers. 103/1

31.4 C Sayers to Amla, Good length outside off, Amla makes a leave. 103/1

31.3 C Sayers to Markram, 100 up for South Africa on the last ball and the fifty-run stand between the two on this one. However, it is not brought up with a boundary. Markram flicks it down to fine leg for a run to bring up the milestone. 103/1

31.2 C Sayers to Markram, FOUR! That was not a bad ball by the bowler but the margin of error is so little on this wicket. Sayers bowls it on a length around off, he offers width and Markram pounces on it. He drives it through covers on the up to bring up the 100 for South Africa. 102/1

31.1 C Sayers to Markram, On a length around off, swinging away. Markram makes a leave. 98/1

30.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 98/1

30.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, FOUR BYES! That has taken off! Another bumper on middle, Amla ducks under it easily. The ball though keeps rising at it passes the batsman. Paine has no chance as he leaps. The ball goes above his outstretched hand and into the fence. 98/1

30.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, A bouncer on middle, Amla ducks under it. 94/1

30.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, Fuller on middle, stroked down to mid on. 94/1

30.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 94/1

30.1 Pat Cummins to H Amla, FOUR! EDGED BUT RUNS! Fuller on off, it shapes away a touch. Amla tries to drive but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes into the gap at the point region for a boundary. He moves onto 17. 94/1

29.6 Sayers to Markram, Howzzatt? Not out is the answer to that question. On a length around off, this one comes back in a touch. Markram walks across and makes a leave. The ball however, comes back in and flicks the back pad of the batsman. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. It did come in but not enough, would have missed off. 90/1

29.5 C Sayers to Markram, On off, kept out. 90/1

29.4 C Sayers to Markram, BEAUTY! How do you play those? Markram does not have an answer to that. On a length around off, it angles into the batsman at first. Markram has to play at it and he does so as he tries to defend it. The ball though hits a crack and shapes away to beat the outside edge. 90/1

29.3 C Sayers to A Markram, On a length outside off, it shapes away a touch. Markram tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes along the ground towards gully. 90/1

29.2 C Sayers to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram keeps it out. 90/1

29.1 C Sayers to Markram, Angles it on middle, Markram flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace. First runs for this session. 90/1

Chadd Sayers will bowl from the other end.

28.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, A dot to finish! A maiden to start this session. On a length around middle, pushed towards mid on. 88/1

28.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, On off and on a length. Amla is solid in defense. 88/1

28.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shorter in length on middle, Amla ducks under it. 88/1

28.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length and on middle, Amla defends it towards mid-wicket. 88/1

28.2 Pat Cummins to H Amla, Fuller on middle, driven towards mid on. 88/1

28.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, Starts off with a fuller length ball outside off, it shapes away a little. Amla makes a leave. 88/1

We are back for the second session. The men who matter make their way out to the middle. Pat Cummins will start the proceedings for Australia. He will bowl to Hashim Amla. Here we go...

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

Australia on the other hand, looked threatening with the new ball but then failed to cause a lot of problems. Lyon was the more incisive of the bowlers and he is the only one with a wicket. One however, would wonder why he only bowled 4 out of the 28 overs in this session. The visitors are in need of some quick wickets after the break or else they will be staring down a big first innings total. Will we see the Proteas continue their domination or will the Aussies come fighting back. Join us shortly to find out.

A session which South Africa will be mighty pleased with. They elected to bat after winning the toss and the openers ensured their skipper's decision was justified. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar played out the tough period with the new ball and put up 50 for the first wicket before Elgar was dismissed. Hashim Amla then joined forces with Markram who continued his merry way and notched up yet another fifty. The stand between the two is worth 35 and South Africa would hope the two can make it big.

27.6 C Sayers to Markram, Wide outside off, Markram lets it be. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1! 88/1

27.5 C Sayers to Markram, A similar ball to the last one but the length was a little shorter. Markram defends it solidly. 88/1

27.4 C Sayers to Markram, FOUR! Fifty for Markram, his second in this series and his fourth in Tests. And he plays a beautiful shot to get there. A touch fuller and on middle, Aiden plays it with a straight bat, allows the ball to hit the middle and the timing is such that is races away down the ground. He acknowledges the applause from the dressing room but he need not relax now as there is a biggie in the offering. 88/1

27.3 C Sayers to Markram, Good length! Not offering room and making Markram work hard for a run. On a length around off, Aiden defends it towards covers. 84/1

27.2 C Sayers to Markram, Another dot! Back of a length on middle, punched to mid off. 84/1

27.1 C Sayers to Markram, On a length around middle, worked towards mid-wicket. Markram takes a step or two ahead but then does not go for the run. He is known for taking quick singles as he gets close to personal milestones. 84/1

26.6 M Marsh to Markram, One run shy now of a fifty! A short ball outside off, Aiden slaps it through covers, but once again to the man in the deep for a run. 84/1

26.5 M Marsh to Amla, Good bowling! Marsh bowls it on a length around off, it shapes back in a touch. Amla tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run. 83/1

26.4 M Marsh to A Markram, Aiden moves onto 48. On a length outside off, Markram guides it through point. There is a man in the deep and the batsmen only take a run. 82/1

26.3 M Marsh to A Markram, Fuller on middle, Markram whips it towards mid on. The fielder there makes a good stop and does not let Aiden get to his fifty. 81/1

26.2 M Marsh to Markram, This one is bowled outside off, Markram makes a leave. 81/1

26.1 M Marsh to Amla, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 81/1

Mitchell Marsh is into the attack.

25.6 C Sayers to Amla, Down the leg side worked towards fine leg for a run. That brings up 1000 runs for Amla at this venue. Excellent achievement! 80/1

25.5 C Sayers to Amla, Bowls it outside off, Amla lets it be. 79/1

25.4 C Sayers to Amla, Full and outside off, Amla tries to drive it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid off. 79/1

25.3 C Sayers to Amla, Bowls it outside off, not a very quick delivery and not a lot of movement on that one also. Amla lets it be. 79/1

25.2 C Sayers to Markram, Another delivery at 127 KPH and it is down leg side. Markram tries to work it fine but gets a little too much bat on it and it goes towards fine leg for a run. 79/1

25.1 C Sayers to Markram, Good length on off, kept out. 78/1

24.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Bowls a full one after a short one. Amla though is up for it as he times it off the middle to mid off. Just one from the over, a tight one by Josh. 78/1

24.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, A good short ball, he got Amla with one in the last game. This was well-directed right on the body of the batsman. Amla does well to evade it. 78/1

24.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Wide outside off, Amla lets it be. 78/1

24.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Shortish on middle. Amla works it to mid-wicket. 78/1

24.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length around off, Amla keeps it out. 78/1

24.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good running! On a length around off, Markram taps it towards covers and sets off for a quick run. 78/1

23.6 C Sayers to H Amla, Fuller on middle, Amla drives it to mid on. No swing for Sayers, he is known for moving the ball but got nothing in this over. 77/1

23.5 C Sayers to Amla, Back of a length on off, Amla plays it towards point. 77/1

23.4 C Sayers to Amla, Wide outside off, Amla does not go after this one and leaves it. 77/1

23.3 C Sayers to Amla, FOUR! Trademark Amla! Shorter in length outside off by Sayers. It comes at a good height and pace for the batsman. Hashim rocks back and punches it through covers. It beats the fielder at short covers and runs away to the fence. 77/1

23.2 C Sayers to Amla, Closer to the off pole this time, Amla once again blocks it. 73/1

23.1 C Sayers to Amla, On a length around off, Amla quite easily defends it to point. 73/1

Chadd Sayers is back on.

22.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 73/1

22.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram pushes it to point. 73/1

22.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Lovely bowling! Once again a play and a miss. But not a lot can be done on such deliveries. You just have to hope as a batsman, that it beats your outside edge. Josh goes wide of the crease, bends his back on this delivery and fires it on a length around off. He gets it to shape away after pitching as Markram tries to defend it off the front foot. He however, does not account for the movement and gets beaten. 73/1

22.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 73/1

22.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length on off, blocked. 73/1

22.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Beautiful by Amla! Full and on off, Josh was looking for some swing there but there was none available. Amla leans into it and drives it through covers. The fielder from mid off hares after it and he seems to have pulled it back. The umpires though go upstairs to check and replays show he has done well. Saves a run for his side. 73/1

21.6 N Lyon to A Markram, Driven towards the mid on region. 70/1

21.5 N Lyon to A Markram, A good comeback delivery by Lyon. He bowls it quicker and gets it to rip. It comes back in sharply. Markram rocks back but the ball zips off the surface. He tries to keep it out but the ball takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. 70/1

21.4 N Lyon to Markram, SIX! That has gone all the way! That was some shot by the opener. Lyon gives it air on off, Markram steps down the track, gets to the pitch of it and lifts it with the turn and over the long on fence to move on to 45. 70/1

21.3 N Lyon to Markram, Works it towards short fine leg with the turn. 64/1

21.2 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter on off, it turns back in. Markram defends it off the back foot. 64/1

21.1 N Lyon to Amla, Floats it up on off, Amla plays it with the turn towards mid on for a run. 64/1

20.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Attacks the stumps but the line is a little too straight. Amla works it towards fine leg for a run. 63/1

20.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Back to bowling the line outside off, waiting for Amla to make a mistake. The veteran however, shoulders his arms to the delivery. 62/1

20.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Good bowling! He bowled three balls outside off and then tries to surprise the batsman with a yorker on off. Amla though gets his bat down in time and keeps it out. 62/1

20.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Third leave in row! Josh bowls it outside off, wanting Amla to go after it. Hashim though has played enough cricket to realize that and not fiddle with it. 62/1

20.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another ball outside off, Amla need not play at it. 62/1

20.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla makes a confident leave. 62/1

19.6 N Lyon to A Markram, FOUR! That spoils the over! Lyon bowls this a little too fuller as he wanted the batsman to drive it through the off side. Markram however, plants his front foot forward, gets to the pitch of the ball, takes the spin out of contention and then strokes it through covers. 62/1

19.5 N Lyon to Markram, Loopy ball on off, Markram lunges and keeps it out. 58/1

19.4 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 58/1

19.3 N Lyon to Markram, Fullish on off, driven through mid on for a run. 57/1

19.2 N Lyon to Markram, Tosses it up on off, Markram lets the ball do its bit and then he clips it to mid-wicket. 56/1

19.1 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 56/1

18.6 Pat Cummins to H Amla, EXCELLENT SAVE! Once again Amla does not play a convincing stroke. On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Amla tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes along the ground towards gully where the fielder dives to his left and makes a good stop. 56/1

18.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, OOOO! Amla has not had a confident start here. Cummins lands it on a length around off, it shapes back in. Amla first thinks about playing at it but then tries to withdraw his bat. He though is late in doing so and the ball hits the bottom and goes towards the slip cordon. 56/1

18.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Once again on the pads, Markram works it around the corner for a run. 56/1

18.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, A big appeal! An inswinger on middle, it comes back in very late. Amla tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The players make an appeal but the umpire shakes his head as the ball was going down leg. The batsmen in the meantime take a leg bye. 55/1

18.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Fuller in length on middle, Markram strokes it towards mid on where the fielder dives to his left and makes a good stop. He saves three there. 54/1

18.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket. 53/1

Hashim Amla is the next man in.

17.6 Lyon to Elgar, OUT! Gone! Lyon strikes! He looked threatening in the 11 balls he had bowled and provides Australia the breakthrough on the 12th. A much-needed one for the visitors. Nathan once again gives it air on middle. Elgar, seeing the flight on the delivery, shimmies down the track. He however, does not get to the pitch of it and tries to work it against the spin on the leg side, which is never a good idea. The ball takes the leading edge and lobs towards mid off. Sayers there, first takes a step or two ahead but then seeing the ball is going over him, leaps at the right time and takes it with two hands. Elgar started to walk back as soon as he had hit it. He did not even wait for the catch to be taken as he knew he was a goner. His uncomfortable stay out there ends and the Australians are ecstatic with the wicket. This is the third time in the series that the southpaw has fallen to the off spinner. 53/1

17.5 N Lyon to Elgar, BEATEN! Beauty by Lyon. He tosses it up on off, it drifts into the batsman and then turns away. Elgar plants his front foot forward and tries to defend but gets beaten. 53/0

17.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Floats it up on the stumps, Elgar defends it. 53/0

17.3 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single. 53/0

17.2 N Lyon to Markram, Flicks it towards mid-wicket with the turn. 52/0

17.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle, worked across the line and towards mid-wicket for a run. 52/0

16.6 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, A defensive stroke for runs! Fuller on off, Elgar punches it off the front foot through mid off. It does not have the legs to go all the way but the batsmen run three. It also brings up the 50 for the Proteas. A good start has been provided by the two openers. 51/0

16.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 48/0

16.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Short and pulled away! Cummins bangs it half way down the track. Not the ideal length to bowl on this track. It sits up to be hit. Markram pulls it with disdain but straight to the deep square leg fielder for a run. 48/0

16.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, PEACH! How many times have we seen the ball whizzing past the outside edge today? Add one more to that number. Cummins goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman first. He gets it to shape away after pitching on off. Markram tries to defend but the ball just about beats his outside edge. 47/0

16.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Shorter in length on off, Markram keeps it out. 47/0

16.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 47/0

15.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, guided towards short third man. 47/0

15.5 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Excellent use of the wrists! Nathan flights the ball on middle, it is a little too full so the turn is out of contention. Elgar uses his wrists and times it through mid on for a boundary. 47/0

15.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 43/0

15.3 N Lyon to Elgar, In the air... but safe! The bowling change almost paid off. Nathan floats it up on off, Elgar could not resist and he tries to go downtown. The ball though turns every so slightly and that takes the outside edge of the bat. It balloons towards the cover region. Usman Khawaja there gives it a chase but can't get to it. Two taken by the batsmen. Elgar was lucky there as that could have easily gone into the hands of the fielder. 43/0

15.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Fires it on the pads, worked towards mid-wicket. 41/0

15.1 N Lyon to Markram, TURN AND BOUNCE! Lyon tosses it up on off, it turns back in sharply and also bounces a touch more. Markram does well to play it with soft hands as he guides it on the on side for a run. 41/0

Spinner for the first time today! Nathan Lyon is into the attack.

14.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Angles it away to the left-hander who makes a leave. They should make Elgar play a lot more by bowling to him on the stumps. We know how stubborn he is. He won't repeat the same mistake he made in the second innings of the last Test as he went chasing for a ball way outside off. 40/0

14.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, Now a single! Markram is looking really good out there. He taps this length ball on middle, towards mid on for a brisk single. 40/0

14.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Once again on a length and just outside off, a good line and length by Cummins. Markram lunges forward and watches it go through to the keeper. 39/0

14.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Good length outside off, Markram is smart here as he does not go after it. Got a boundary off the previous one, now he thinks, let us give respect to a good ball. Perfect Test match batting. 39/0

14.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! Top shot! This was slightly short by Cummins and he offers width outside off. Markram quickly moves back and across. Gets on top of the bounce and guides it through backward point. The ball races away to the fence and now has 28 of the 39 scored. 39/0

14.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Starts off with a back of a length ball on off, Markram camps back and defends it solidly. 35/0

Drinks, the first one of the game! Even though both Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar have both been beaten at times, they are looking well in control. They have been successful in keeping the Aussies thirsty for wickets. For now, they will have to quench it with the liquid intake in the break. Chadd Sayers has bowled his heart out in his first stint with the ball. Josh Hazlewood showed glimpses of his ability, although largely, he was wayward. Can the tourists scalp a few before Lunch?

13.6 C Sayers to Elgar, This is outside off, Elgar lets it be. 35/0

13.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers changes sides and bowls it full outside off. Elgar's front foot doesn't get too forward and he mistimes his push towards mid off. 35/0

13.4 C Sayers to Markram, This time Markram gets it off the outer edge past point for one. 35/0

13.3 C Sayers to Markram, Length ball on off, Aiden hops and blocks it towards point. 34/0

13.2 C Sayers to Markram, BEATEN! This is good bowling. This is landed on pretty much the same area like the previous one. Draws Markram forward in defense again. But this time, there is a late movement away and hence the opener gets beaten on the outside this time. 34/0

13.1 C Sayers to Markram, Well bowled. This is arrowed full outside off, Markram takes a stride forward to defend. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his back thigh. Perhaps a bit of inward movement there. 34/0

12.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, This one is worked away towards fine leg for one. 34/0

12.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length around middle and leg, Markram is a touch early in his attempted flick. Misses the ball and gets rapped on the ribs. 33/0

12.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full this time, on off. Driven towards mid off. 33/0

12.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Around off and middle on a length, Markram hops a touch and defends it towards mid on for nothing. 33/0

12.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Length delivery around off, Aiden stands tall and punches it towards covers off the back foot. 33/0

12.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full outside off, left alone. 33/0

11.6 C Sayers to Elgar, The leaving-game continues as DE lets this delivery well outside off pass without poking at it. A maiden over for Chadd. 33/0

11.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Another one hurled outside off, harmless enough for Elgar to offer no stroke. 33/0

11.4 C Sayers to Elgar, On the good length outside off, Elgar makes the fourth consecutive leave in this over. Sayers should try and make the batter play if he wants to prise out a scalp. 33/0

11.3 C Sayers to Elgar, Similarly bowled, Deano withdraws his bat away from the line of the ball. 33/0

11.2 C Sayers to Elgar, Straight but outside off, it moves away a bit in the air. Elgar gets his front foot forward and shoulders arms. 33/0

11.1 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers changes angles and comes 'round the wicket. He sprays this very wide outside out, so much so that Elgar doesn't bother playing it. 33/0

10.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, This length delivery is defended towards point. 33/0

10.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, Nicely pushed. The line is well outside off and the length on the fuller side. Markram succeeds in pushing it past mid off and taking a couple. 33/0

10.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Moving away from the batter from outside off, Aiden lets the keeper do the rest. 31/0

10.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Landing around the good length spot, it bounces a bit more. Markram jumps and makes a defensive contact with the ball with a straight bat. 31/0

10.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Fuller than good length from over the wicket, Markram shoulders arms. After passing him, the ball moves in and the keeper collects it to his left. 31/0

10.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Cummins begins round the wicket to Elgar and lands it on a length aiming the pads. Dean just clips it away to fine leg to get to the other end. 31/0

Pat Cummins comes onto bowl as first change.

9.6 C Sayers to Markram, This is too wide to make Aiden play. So, the first ten overs in the innings have been well negotiated by the Protea openers. 30/0

9.5 C Sayers to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/0

9.4 C Sayers to Markram, This time Markram gets ahead and pushes it towards mid off. 30/0

9.3 C Sayers to Markram, This is just outside off, stays a bit low. Aiden lets the keeper collect that. 30/0

9.2 C Sayers to Markram, Full but well outside off, left alone by Markram. 30/0

9.1 C Sayers to Markram, Fuller around middle and leg, Markram works it away through square leg for a brace. Holy_Statsman pings me, saying this is South Africa's best opening stand in this series. 30/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On the pads, Elgar seems to have missed the flick and the ball goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg. A couple of leg byes taken. 28/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller on the stumps, Elgar pushes it off the inner half towards mid on. 26/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hurled outside off, Elgar gets it off the bottom edge towards cover-point. 26/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This delivery is kept out from the crease to the on side. 26/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length delivery around off, pushed to the off side off the back foot. 26/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Full around off from round the wicket, Elgar drives it beautifully towards mid off. The man there dives full length to his left and stops that. 26/0

7.6 C Sayers to Markram, FOUR! Majestic! This is fed on a length outside off. Markram is in too good a touch to miss out. He rocks onto the back foot and punches it through covers. The ball treads the gap between mid off and covers and goes away to the fence. 26/0

7.5 C Sayers to Markram, Markram gets half-forward and pushes it towards covers for nothing. 22/0

7.4 C Sayers to Markram, Another full delivery outside off, Aiden shoulders arms. 22/0

7.3 C Sayers to Markram, On a length around off, defended off the back foot towards covers. 22/0

Now... It has just become overcast and there's a big black cloud hovering over the stadium. Hope it doesn't rain soon...

7.2 C Sayers to Markram, This is well outside off, left alone by Aiden. 22/0

7.1 C Sayers to Markram, This ball is defended with the full face of the bat off the back foot. 22/0

6.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Josh comes round the wicket and lands it outside off. Elgar lets it be. 22/0

6.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Tap-and-run! Markram pushes this one towards covers with soft hands and immediately shouts 'Yeah... Yeah...' His partner responds and they take a single. 22/0

6.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, This delivery is pushed towards cover-point off the front foot. 21/0

6.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full outside off, a bit of shape away. Aiden gets forward and pushes it towards covers. 21/0

6.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length around off, Markram hops and keeps it out towards point. 21/0

6.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, This delivery is played defensively towards mid-wicket for nothing. 21/0

5.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Full again, pushed back to the bowler off the front foot. 21/0

5.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Full on the stumps, flicked away towards mid-wicket. The man there dives and prevents the ball from passing him. 21/0

5.4 C Sayers to Markram, Almost a wicket! This is on a length angling down leg, Markram looks to turn it away to the on side. But the ball seems to have stopped a bit on the surface and he ends up pushing it tamely off the face of the bat just past mid on. Gets a single for the same. The on-air commentators reckon that the wicket could be two paced and that is why Aiden would have been foxed here. 21/0

5.3 C Sayers to Markram, FOUR! Spectacular! Sayers overcooks the length and pitches this full and outside off. Markram gets a stride forward towards the delivery and times his cover drive to perfection. Makes good contact and the ball speeds away to the fence. 20/0

5.2 C Sayers to Elgar, This delivery is worked away through square leg for a single. 16/0

5.1 C Sayers to Elgar, Now Sayers goes wide of the crease and slants it well away from Elgar. The southpaw has no qualms in letting it be. Shane Warner on air says that the seamer has overdone this here. To the southpaw, he doesn't need to angle it away so much as per the former spinner. 15/0

4.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Jaffa! Hazlewood goes wide of the crease and slants this in on a length. Markram hops to defend this but the ball moves further in and beats him on the inside. The carry was good enough as Paine had to collect it with a leap to his left. A good testing over ends, consecutive maidens for the visitors. 15/0

4.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Similar line, pushed towards covers. 15/0

4.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full this time around off, it moves away after landing, again. On this occasion, Markram meets it with the full face of the bat, pushing it towards covers. 15/0

4.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Beauty! This is what Hazlewood can do. He angles this in a bit and lands it on off. Markram is drawn into playing at the initial angle. There is a late movement away and the ball just shapes away past the outside edge of his blade. Good stuff from the seamer. 15/0

4.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, This is on a back of a length, but the line is well outside off. Markram moves away from the line and lets it pass. 15/0

4.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Outside off, left alone by AM. 15/0

3.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Full and swinging away, Elgar lets it pass to the keeper unharmed. A maiden for Chadd, his first in Tests. 15/0

3.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Full on off, driven straight to the man at covers. 15/0

3.4 C Sayers to Elgar, Around middle and leg, defended to the on side. 15/0

3.3 C Sayers to Elgar, Slanting across Elgar, he lets it be. 15/0

3.2 C Sayers to Elgar, Much better from the newcomer. Pitches this up and lands it around off. Draws Elgar forward in defense before beating him on the outside. It easily could have been nicked. 15/0

3.1 C Sayers to Elgar, This is full and wide outside off, left alone by Dean. 15/0

2.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Hazlewood hasn't been disciplined so far. This one is landed on a length by him but the line is on the pads. As easy as it gets early on. Markram just flicks it away through mid-wicket to pick his second boundary of the innings and the over. 8 runs off this over. 15/0

2.5 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Similar line but fuller than the previous one. Markram looks to block but it goes off the outside edge on the bounce to gully. 11/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Confident shot from Markram. You get good value for your shots here, opines Graeme Smith on air. This is on a length just outside off, Markram goes back and just opens the face of his bat. Gets the ball past gully. The man from that position runs behind the ball but it just trickles away. 11/0

2.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Speared in line of the stumps, Markram looks to keep it to the on side but gets it off the outer half towards covers. 7/0

2.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another delivery well outside off, Aiden doesn't bother playing at that. 7/0

2.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Harmless delivery on a length well outside off. Aiden hangs back and points his blade skywards to let the ball go to the keeper. 7/0

1.6 C Sayers to D Elgar, Length ball this time, Dean blocks it towards gully off the back foot. 7/0

1.5 C Sayers to Elgar, Fuller this time, outside off. Elgar is rooted to the crease and keeps it out towards gully. 7/0

1.4 C Sayers to Elgar, Ouch! Early pain for Elgar. On a length around leg, Elgar looks to defend it. But seems that the ball came to him a touch late. Ends up missing it and gets hit on the box. Crouches low in pain before getting ready to face the next one... 7/0

1.3 C Sayers to Elgar, Awkward leave from Elgar. He thinks of poking his blade at it before belatedly withdrawing it. Does so well before the ball passes him safely. 7/0

1.2 C Sayers to Elgar, Full and swinging in around middle and leg, Elgar gets his bat down in time. Gets this nicely through backward square leg and collects a couple. 7/0

1.1 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers runs in and lands this on a shortish length, angling away. Elgar sways away from the line and lets the keeper take that. 5/0

Here's a first look at Chadd Sayers, the debutant. He will share the new ball from the other end. Elgar will face him and there are three slips and a gully for him again.

0.6 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Full on off and middle, driven straight to mid on. Five runs to begin the game. 5/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another one well outside off, too wide to evoke Aiden's response with the blade. 5/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, This is bowled outside off, Markram shoulders arms and lets it be. 5/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This is hurled on the pads, Elgar works it just past short leg and rotates strike to let Aiden face the next delivery. 5/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Close leave! On a length around middle, Elgar lets it go on the length. The ball nips in a touch and passes just over the stumps. Perhaps good judgement from the southpaw there. 4/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! Runs to start the Test! A boundary! Hazlewood runs in and lands it on a length on the pads. Wrong line that to begin. Elgar just tickles it past the keeper and gets going right away. 4/0

