Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 in Johannesburg: Proteas Build Lead

103.6 N Lyon to Bavuma, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 341/6

103.5 N Lyon to Bavuma, Shorter in length on middle, it turns and shoots off the surface. Bavuma works it to fine leg. 341/6

103.4 N Lyon to Bavuma, FOUR! Swept to perfection! Lyon tosses it up outside off, Bavuma goes down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. 341/6

103.3 N Lyon to Philander, Drags his length back on middle, Vern pulls it through square leg for a run. 337/6

103.2 N Lyon to Philander, Shorter in length outside off, guided towards point for a run. 336/6

103.1 N Lyon to Bavuma, Tosses it up on off, Bavuma lunges and defends it. 336/6

Umpire Ian Gould is seen having a serious chat with Tim Paine. Not sure what it is about.

102.6 M Marsh to Bavuma, Hurled on the stumps, Bavuma defensively pushes it towards mid on from the crease and retains strike. 335/6

102.5 M Marsh to Philander, On a length outside off, Vernon slaps it through cover-point for one. The lead is now 399 short of 1000. 334/6

102.4 M Marsh to Philander, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 333/6

102.3 M Marsh to Philander, This length ball outside off seams away after pitching. Philander has a feel for that but ends up getting beaten. 333/6

102.2 M Marsh to Philander, Hurled on the pads, Vernon misses the flick and wears it on the pads. 333/6

102.1 M Marsh to Philander, On a length around off, defended from the crease. 333/6

101.6 N Lyon to Philander, A half-tracker on middle, Bavuma rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket to take the lead up to 600. 333/6

101.5 N Lyon to Philander, Flicks it with the turn to mid-wicket. 332/6

101.4 N Lyon to Philander, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 332/6

101.3 N Lyon to Bavuma, Works it around the corner for a run. 332/6

101.2 N Lyon to Philander, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 331/6

101.1 N Lyon to Philander, BYES! A good delivery though! A flatter delivery outside off, comes back in sharply. Vern tries to keep it out but misses. Paine behind the stumps fails to collect and it goes down towards fine leg for two byes. Replays later on show it had flicked the pad and the umpire has signaled leg byes. 330/6

100.6 M Marsh to Bavuma, Fuller on off, Bavuma drives it towards mid off. 328/6

100.5 M Marsh to Bavuma, Wide outside off, left alone. 328/6

100.4 M Marsh to Philander, Driven through covers for a run. 328/6

100.3 M Marsh to Philander, FOUR LEG BYES! Poor ball, Marsh errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Philander misses the flick but the ball brushes the pads and goes towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. 327/6

100.2 M Marsh to V Philander, Back of a length on off, blocked. 323/6

100.1 M Marsh to Bavuma, Shorter in length on middle, tucked away through mid-wicket for a run. Another 50-run stand comes up in this innings. 323/6

99.6 N Lyon to Philander, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 322/6

99.5 N Lyon to Bavuma, Works it with the turn through square leg for a run. 322/6

99.4 Lyon to Bavuma, Quicker on off, it turns back in. Bavuma goes back and tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. 321/6

99.3 N Lyon to Bavuma, Flatter and down the leg side, Bavuma misses the flick. 321/6

99.2 N Lyon to Bavuma, The batsman tries to sweep but fails to make contact. 321/6

99.1 N Lyon to Bavuma, Goes for the sweep but misses to get hit on the body. 321/6

98.6 M Marsh to Philander, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 13 from the over. 321/6

98.5 M Marsh to V Philander, FOUR! Can you believe it? That is the third time in this over an edge has resulted in a boundary. This time Vern is the batsman. Fuller and on off, swinging away again. Philander tries to keep it out but due to the swing, the ball kisses the outside edge and once again goes through the gap between second slip and gully for a boundary. 321/6

98.4 M Marsh to T Bavuma, The batsman has driven it through mid-on. One run added to the total. 317/6

98.3 M Marsh to T Bavuma, FOUR! This is frustrating stuff for Australia here. Another edge but a boundary. Full marks for the bowler but runs for the batsman. Another length ball outside off, shapes away. Bavuma tries to defend it off the back foot but gets an outside edge. It goes uppish but in the gap between gully and second slip for a boundary. 316/6

98.2 M Marsh to Bavuma, On a length around off, pushed back to the bowler. 312/6

98.1 M Marsh to Bavuma, EDGED BUT FOUR! Fuller and on off, swinging away. Bavuma tries to defends but the ball takes the outside edge and goes down to the third man fence. 312/6

97.6 N Lyon to Philander, Flatter on off, kept out. 308/6

97.5 N Lyon to Philander, SIX! BOOM BOOM GOES VERN! Lyon tosses this one up once again and goes the distance. Philander lines him up and deposits it into the stands over long on. 308/6

97.4 N Lyon to Philander, Flatter outside off, cut to point. 302/6

97.3 N Lyon to Philander, The batsman works it down the leg side. 302/6

97.2 N Lyon to Bavuma, There is the 100th run of Lyon's bowling in this innings. On the stumps, tucked around the corner for a run. 302/6

97.1 N Lyon to Philander, Down the leg side, Philander flicks it fine down the leg side for a run. Lyon has now conceded one run short of a 100. 301/6

96.6 M Marsh to Philander, 300 up! No idea how many more are they going for. On a length around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 300/6

96.5 M Marsh to Philander, On a length around off, once again it is blocked with a straight bat. 299/6

96.4 M Marsh to Philander, On a length around off, Vern pushes it to covers. 299/6

96.3 M Marsh to Philander, Wide outside off, left alone. 299/6

96.2 M Marsh to Philander, Back of a length on off, blocked out. 299/6

96.1 M Marsh to Philander, BEATEN! On a length outside off, swings away further. Vernon tries to defend but is beaten. 299/6

95.6 N Lyon to Philander, Floats it up on off, driven through covers for a run. 299/6

95.5 N Lyon to Philander, Shorter in length and outside off, cut to point. 298/6

95.4 N Lyon to Philander, SIX! All the way! Top shot, not a lot wrong with the delivery. Lyon gives it air on off, Philander goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it with the turn over mid-wicket for a biggie. 298/6

95.3 N Lyon to Philander, Fires it on the stumps, Vern goes back and nudges it to mid-wicket. 292/6

95.2 N Lyon to Bavuma, Flatter on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a run. 292/6

95.1 N Lyon to Philander, Tosses it up on off, eased down to long on for a run. 291/6

94.6 M Marsh to Bavuma, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 290/6

94.5 M Marsh to Bavuma, Back of a length on off, Bavuma tries to work it on the leg side with soft hands but gets a soft leading edge towards mid-wicket. The batsmen run two. 290/6

94.4 M Marsh to Bavuma, Length ball outside off, left alone. 288/6

94.3 M Marsh to Bavuma, Fuller on off, driven to covers. 288/6

94.2 M Marsh to Philander, Back of a length on off, Philander uses his wrists and works it to mid-wicket for a run. 288/6

94.1 M Marsh to Bavuma, Angles it into the pads, Bavuma nudges it towards fine leg for a run. 287/6

Mitchell Marsh is back on.

93.6 N Lyon to Bavuma, Drags his length back on off, Bavuma flicks it through square leg for a run. 286/6

93.5 N Lyon to Bavuma, FOUR! This one has been played fine! Opts for the reverse again and hits it very fine on the off side and it goes for a boundary. 553 is the lead now. 285/6

93.4 N Lyon to Bavuma, Loopy ball on off, kept out off the back foot. 281/6

93.3 N Lyon to Philander, Gives it air on off, Philander rocks back, lets it turn and then works it through square leg for a run. 281/6

93.2 N Lyon to Philander, Works it with the turn to short leg. 280/6

93.1 N Lyon to Bavuma, Another reverse sweep but this time there is a man in the deep at point and it is only a run. 280/6

92.6 Pat Cummins to Philander, Once again bowls it outside off, Philander leaves it. 279/6

92.5 Pat Cummins to Philander, Good length on off, blocked. 279/6

92.4 Pat Cummins to Philander, On a length around off, kept out. 279/6

92.3 Pat Cummins to Philander, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 279/6

92.2 Pat Cummins to Philander, On a length around middle, gets it to bounce extra. Philander tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half through square leg for a run. 279/6

92.1 Pat Cummins to Philander, Wide outside off, the batsman lets it be. 277/6

91.6 N Lyon to Bavuma, Flatter on off, kept out. 277/6

91.5 N Lyon to Bavuma, Good batting! Bavuma goes down and one knee and plays the reverse sweep. He hits it well, through backward point and gets two. 277/6

91.4 N Lyon to Bavuma, Flicks it with the turn to mid-wicket. 275/6

91.3 N Lyon to Philander, Works it around the corner for a run. 275/6

91.2 N Lyon to Philander, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 274/6

91.1 N Lyon to Bavuma, DROPPED! That could have been another wicket! An off spinner on off, which turns back in. Bavuma tries to work it fine but hits it straight to Renshaw at leg slip who drops it and concedes a run. 274/6

90.6 Pat Cummins to Philander, Welcomes the new man with a bumper! Philander ducks under it. 273/6

Vernon Philander strides out.

90.5 Pat Cummins to Kock, OUT! There goes de Kock and he takes a review along with him. No bat involved as that is the only thing which could have saved him. Full and swinging back into the batsman. De Kock goes for the flick shot but misses and is hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger immediately. De Kock reviews immediately. They go upstairs and replays show three reds. De Kock has been given his marching orders and Cummins gets his fourth. Another fifer at this venue? 273/6

Review! This time de Kock has been given out LBW. He though reviews. Has he inside edged it? If not, he is a goner.

90.4 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, Fuller on off, driven through covers for a run. 273/5

90.3 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 272/5

90.2 Pat Cummins to Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock strokes it through covers for three. 270/5

90.1 Pat Cummins to Kock, Fuller on middle, driven towards mid on. 267/5

89.6 N Lyon to Kock, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 267/5

Quinton de Kock walks out to the middle.

89.5 N Lyon to Elgar, OUT! In the air... taken! A very good catch to end a gritty knock. Now there are two reasons why this catch is so good. One - there were two fielders converging for it, one from mid on and the other from covers. Two - It was a skier which is never easy to take. Now to the ball - Lyon tosses it up on off and gets it to turn away sharply. Elgar tries to go across the line and he pays the price for that mistake. The ball takes the top edge and lobs towards mid off. The fielder from mid on and from cover goes for it. Shaun Marsh from the latter position calls 'mine' at the last moment and takes a good catch. Elgar misses out on a ton and Lyon picks him up for the fourth time in this series. Once again all eyes on the dressing room whether they are being called back, no they aren't. 266/5

89.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, left alone. 266/4

89.3 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 266/4

89.2 N Lyon to D Elgar, Flatter on off, turning away. Elgar tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to the slip fielder. 266/4

89.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, Elgar works it across the line through square leg for a brace. He moves into the 80s. 266/4

Nathan Lyon is back into the attack.

88.6 Pat Cummins to T Bavuma, SAVED! Indeed, an inside edge saves Bavuma! Cummins bowls it on a length outside off, Bavuma looks to defend but seems to have missed. Pat runs in celebration as he appeals and the umpire upholds that. Temba signals for the DRS immediately, confidently. Snicko shows why. There in an inside edge there as he attempted to defend that and then the ball hit the front pad. Hence, the on-field call has to be overturned. 264/4

LBW! Bavuma is a goner! But he immediately opts for the DRS. Maybe an inside edge?

88.5 Pat Cummins to Bavuma, This delivery is kept out to the on side. 264/4

Temba Bavuma walks in next.

88.4 Pat Cummins to du Plessis, OUT! The long innings ends! Cummins bowls it on a length outside off, du Plessis looks to defend it away from the body. This one bounces a bit more and takes the outside edge. It flies to the right of second slip and Handscomb takes it with a dive. The skipper walks out to a standing ovation. It is worthwhile to remember that he didn't walk into the innings on the back of the best of forms. All eyes are on whether Elgar walks back with him, but no. The declaration doesn't come. The lead reads 531. 264/4

88.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length outside off, punched to the off side. 264/3

88.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Length ball outside off, nips in from a length. Elgar gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball rolls to the on side. A single taken. 264/3

88.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Full on off, pushed off the inner half towards mid on. 263/3

87.6 C Sayers to Plessis, FOUR! Short and on middle, Faf rocks back and pulls it with disdain through mid-wicket for a boundary. 263/3

87.5 C Sayers to Plessis, Overthrow! On a length on middle, worked towards mid-wicket and the batsmen go for a run. Mitchell Marsh fields it and throws it towards the keeper. But Paine gets a bad bounce and lets it through. The fielder behind him also fails to stop it and an extra run is conceded. 259/3

87.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. Spirited effort by the fielder to save runs for his team. 257/3

87.3 C Sayers to Plessis, An outswinger on off, Faf comes down the track and has a thwack but misses. 257/3

87.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Has that carried? No. A short ball outside off, Faf cuts it uppishly but not in the gap and straight towards covers. Lyon there goes down low but collects it on the bounce. 257/3

87.1 C Sayers to Plessis, On a length around off, Faf keeps it out off the back foot. 257/3

86.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler. 257/3

86.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Down the leg side, worked towards fine leg for a run. 257/3

86.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length around off, blocked. 256/3

86.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Now a couple! Short and outside off, cut through covers for a brace. 256/3

86.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, SIX! How has that gone all the way? It looked like he had not timed it at all. But such are the bats today. Full and on off, Faf opes the face of his bat and lofts it over point. For a second the fielder in the deep might have felt he had a chance but it goes over him. 254/3

86.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Back of a length on off, punched through covers for a run. 248/3

Pat Cummins is back into the attack.

85.6 C Sayers to Plessis, Not well timed but a couple. Fuller on off, Faf mistimes his loft over mid off and runs two. 247/3

85.5 C Sayers to Plessis, On a length around off, it comes back in sharply. Faf does not account for the movement and gets hit on the thigh pad. 245/3

85.4 C Sayers to Plessis, On a length around off, kept out. 245/3

85.3 C Sayers to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 245/3

85.2 C Sayers to Elgar, FOUR! Elgar going for his ton now? Sayers bangs it short on middle, Elgar rocks back and pulls it hard towards mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives but can't stop it. The 150-run stand is up. 244/3

85.1 C Sayers to Elgar, Wide outside off, left alone. 240/3

84.6 J Hazlewood to du Plessis, FOUR! Oh, yes he can! Not the best of ways to get there but he does not mind. His 8th ton in Tests and it has been a long time coming. Josh bowls it on a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Faf tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the gap between gully and the slip cordon for a boundary. He takes his helmet off and gets a little emotional as he hugs Elgar. He acknowledges the applause he receives. And now all eyes are on whether they have declared and the answer is they HAVE NOT. 240/3

84.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman delicately works it fine down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. One ball left for Faf, can he get to his 100? 236/3

84.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, 100 for Faf! That is what we thought before the umpire lifted his leg and signaled a leg bye. On the pads, there was the opportunity for the Protea skipper to get to his ton. He however, fails to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg as the batsmen run a leg bye. 235/3

84.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, 3 balls left now. Outside off, Faf does not go chasing after it as he leaves it. 234/3

84.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Shorter in length on off, Faf mistimes it to covers. 4 balls left in the over, Faf needs a run. 234/3

84.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Slow claps as Hazlewood comes running in. He lands it on a length, Faf guides it to point. 234/3

83.6 C Sayers to du Plessis, He moves onto 99. He is doing it in singles. On a length around middle, it jags back in. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards mid-wicket for a run. The good thing is he will keep strike. 234/3

83.5 C Sayers to Elgar, On the pads, worked towards wide mid on for a run. He gives the strike to Faf who is on 98. He has one ball in this over to get to his hundred. Also the lead is now 500. 233/3

83.4 C Sayers to Elgar, On a length outside off, Elgar does not fiddle with it. 232/3

83.3 C Sayers to Elgar, A bouncer on middle, Elgar ducks under it. 232/3

83.2 C Sayers to Elgar, Back of a length on off, defended. 232/3

83.1 C Sayers to Plessis, Inching closer is Faf to his century and also maybe the declaration. On a length outside off, pushed through covers for a run. 232/3

82.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller in length outside off, shoulders arms to it. 231/3

82.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 231/3

82.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Down the leg side, Paine has no chance of taking that but does well to make a half stop. The ball rolls towards fine leg as they run two byes. 230/3

82.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, FOUR! 96 now, one more of those is what he needs. Cracking shot, this one. Fuller on off, Faf drives it off the middle back past the bowler for a boundary. 228/3

82.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On a length outside off, Faf makes a leave. 224/3

82.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Length ball on off, Faf defends it towards gully. 224/3

81.6 C Sayers to Elgar, FOUR! This is very convincing and very pleasing to the eyes as well. Fuller on the pads, Elgar feeds on such deliveries as he flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. The lead is now into the 490s. 224/3

81.5 C Sayers to Elgar, This is bowled outside off, left alone. 220/3

81.4 C Sayers to Elgar, FOUR! Not convincing but South Africa will take it! Fuller on off, it swings back in. Elgar tries to play it with the straight bat but gets it off the inner half through square leg for a boundary. 220/3

81.3 C Sayers to Elgar, On the stumps, kept out. 216/3

81.2 C Sayers to Elgar, PEACH! Sayers bowls it on off, he gets it to shape back in a bit and the straighten and also bounce. Elgar is drawn into a stroke but gets beaten. 216/3

81.1 C Sayers to Elgar, On a length around off, Elgar blocks it off the front foot. 216/3

Chadd Sayers is back on.

80.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Once again he bowls it outside off, Faf makes a leave. Had it been the first day, I would have written that it is a good leave. But keeping the situation in mind he should probably go after it. 216/3

80.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Good length outside off, left alone. 216/3

80.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On a length around off, Faf defends it by taking the hand on which he has got hurt, off the handle. 216/3

80.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller on middle, worked around the corner for a run. 216/3

80.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Elgar still quite pleased to block, difficult to understand why. He needs another 39 for his hundred and difficult to see South Africa waiting for him too score it. Maybe it is now time for him to swing his bat. But he blocks this ball on off, onto the ground. 215/3

80.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length around off, Elgar keeps it out. 215/3

The second new ball is available and it has been taken. Josh Hazlewood will bowl with it.

79.6 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! First shot of intent after the break! And it is once the again the shot he has played really well, the slog sweep. He goes down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. He is into the 90s now and the lead is 482. Maybe another 8 for him and 18 for the team and then declare? 215/3

79.5 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 211/3

79.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Loopy ball on off, turning back in. Faf tucks it to mid-wicket. 211/3

79.3 N Lyon to Plessis, Darts it on middle, defended off the back foot. 211/3

79.2 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! 88 now for Faf! Lyon fires it on the pads, Faf works it fine past the leg slip fielder for a boundary. 211/3

79.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Works it with the turn to the man at short leg. 207/3

78.6 M Renshaw to Elgar, On off, defended. 207/3

78.5 M Renshaw to Plessis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. One run added to the total. 207/3

78.4 M Renshaw to Elgar, Shorter in length on off, Elgar punches it through covers for a run. 206/3

78.3 M Renshaw to Elgar, Darts it on off, Elgar blocks it. No big shots yet, they are content in blocking it and nudging it around. 205/3

78.2 M Renshaw to Plessis, Punched through covers for a run. 205/3

78.1 M Renshaw to Plessis, Fires it outside off, left alone. 204/3

77.6 N Lyon to D Elgar, EDGED! But no luck for Lyon! He floats it up on off and gets it to turn away again. Elgar tries to keep it out off the front foot but gets an outside edge which lands just short of second slip. 204/3

77.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 204/3

77.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Goes for the biggie but does not connect! Loopy ball outside off, turning away. Elgar tries to hit it straight down the ground but is beaten by the away turn. 204/3

77.3 N Lyon to Elgar, BEAUTY! Lyon gives it air on lands it on off, it pitches and then turns away viciously. Elgar prods forward to defend but gets beaten. 204/3

77.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter and on the stumps, Lyon keeps it out. 204/3

77.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on off, driven to covers. 204/3

Nathan Lyon will bowl from the other end.

76.6 M Renshaw to Plessis, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 204/3

76.5 M Renshaw to Plessis, Floats it up on off, Faf defends it. 204/3

76.4 M Renshaw to Elgar, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 204/3

76.3 M Renshaw to Elgar, TURN AND BOUNCE! South Africa though won't mind that. Maharaj in the dressing room will be licking his lips looking at that. Renshaw tosses this one up on middle, it turns away and also bounces. Elgar lunges to defend but the ball hits him on the glove and then falls onto the ground. 203/3

76.2 M Renshaw to Plessis, Shorter in length outside off, Faf punches it through point for a run. 203/3

76.1 M Renshaw to Plessis, Starts off with a flatter delivery outside off, Faf makes a leave. 202/3

We are back as the players make their way out to the middle. Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar will continue their innings and they probably will try and score some quick runs now. Matt Renshaw will continue. Here we go...

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

The nagging question that lies now is about the Proteas declaration. Will the following session see it? The conditions for batting aren't the toughest. Apart from a couple of deliveries here and there, the others have largely been as well-behaved as children with strict parents. Hence, the home team management might just be thinking about reducing the time its bowlers will have to spend on the field. But such a thought is unwarranted keeping in mind the Aussie mindset. Let's see what the upcoming session holds for us.

Sweeping and slog sweeping Lyon, du Plessis crossed the 50-run mark in Tests after 10 innings. He has looked the aggressive guy that he is with every passing moment now. Even Elgar, who got a run after 24 dots today, has breached the half century mark. However, he has just punished the bad deliveries and hasn't really forced the issue. All the Aussie efforts could be counted for nothing and we're left with pretty much nothing to write about them.

A two-faced session! After a delayed start and another brief halt due to bad light, the Proteas were content with blocking and nudging their way ahead. Maybe that can be said only about Faf du Plessis as Dean Elgar was just defending and letting deliveries go without playing at them. But after Nathan Lyon was introduced, Faf tore into him.

75.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated full around off, Elgar blocks it like he has been doing for a large part in this knock. It's time for the players to gorge into a SUMPTUOUS MEAL NOW! 202/3

75.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Nice sharp spin there. Elgar lunges forward to defend this but this one spins across to beat the prod. 202/3

75.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Swept hard along the ground to deep square leg for a single. 202/3

75.3 N Lyon to Plessis, SIX! Faf gets into the party by getting a biggie to his name now! He has largely been severe on Lyon today and this strike is a proof of that. Nicely tossed up around middle and leg, he gets down and whacks it high over deep square leg for half a dozen. Raises the 200 for the Proteas, their lead is worth 468. 201/3

75.2 N Lyon to Plessis, Tossed up around middle and leg, kept out to short leg. 195/3

75.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Now Lyon goes around the wicket and floats it full around off. Du Plessis lunges forward and stonewalls it. 195/3

74.6 M Renshaw to Elgar, Served well outside off, Dean lets the keeper take that. 195/3

74.5 M Renshaw to Elgar, Floated on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 195/3

74.4 M Renshaw to Elgar, Elgar lunges forward in defense. 195/3

74.3 M Renshaw to Plessis, Floated on the pads, du Plessis flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 195/3

74.2 M Renshaw to Elgar, The stand between Elgar and du Plessis is 100! This has been one good association, although the worth of it could be debatable. Shorter and wider of off, Elgar slaps it through covers for one. 194/3

74.1 M Renshaw to Elgar, Renshaw begins round the wicket and serves it short outside off. Elgar goes back and cuts it through point for a brace. 193/3

With about 6 minutes to go for Lunch, Matt Renshaw is given the ball.

73.6 N Lyon to Plessis, Tossed up around off, Faf goes back and keeps it out. 191/3

73.5 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 191/3

73.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Flatter around off, bunted off the back foot. 191/3

73.3 N Lyon to D Elgar, Edged! Floated outside off, Elgar looks to defend. But the ball bounces more. Catches the outside edge and lands just short of second slip. It then rolls away further and a run is taken. 191/3

73.2 N Lyon to Plessis, Faf works this one off mid-wicket for a single. 190/3

73.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Faf goes back and blocks this one. 189/3

72.6 M Marsh to Elgar, This is well outside off, left alone. 189/3

72.5 M Marsh to Elgar, Hurled on a length outside off, punched through cover-point for a couple. 189/3

72.4 M Marsh to Elgar, This ball is blocked off the front foot onto the ground. 187/3

72.3 M Marsh to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 187/3

72.2 M Marsh to Elgar, Length ball outside off, pushed towards point. 187/3

72.1 M Marsh to Elgar, SIX! What a way to get to a fifty! This is his 12th in Test cricket. All through the morning, he was reluctant to score a run and now. He gets a full length ball around middle, he clears the front leg and lofts it over mid-wicket for a biggie. This is the first one off this innings as well. 187/3

71.6 N Lyon to Plessis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 181/3

71.5 N Lyon to Plessis, Wristed to mid-wicket off the front foot. 181/3

71.4 N Lyon to Plessis, This one spins in and bounces as well, rapping du Plessis on the thigh pad. 181/3

71.3 N Lyon to Plessis, This is spinning down leg, Faf lets it be. 181/3

71.2 N Lyon to Plessis, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads. 181/3

71.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Du Plessis goes back and misses the flick and wears it on the pads. 181/3

70.6 M Marsh to Elgar, Full outside off, Elgar fishes at it but misses. 181/3

70.5 M Marsh to Elgar, On a length outside off, Elgar glides it through point for a couple. 181/3

70.4 M Marsh to Elgar, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 179/3

70.3 M Marsh to Plessis, Now he works it through square leg for a single. 179/3

70.2 M Marsh to Plessis, FOUR! Beauty! Faf gets back and plays the back foot punch yet again, like the previous ball. This time, he times it well and places it well. Beats the sweeper in the deep comfortably for a boundary. 178/3

70.1 M Marsh to Plessis, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 174/3

Mitchell Marsh is brought into the attack.

69.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean looks like he is playing to save the Test. He yet again lets the ball come to him and stonewalls it. 174/3

69.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Well outside off, left alone. 174/3

69.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar gets forward and defends this one. 174/3

69.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 174/3

69.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, Elgar gets forward and shoulders arms to that. 174/3

69.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Faf goes back and works it away to the on side for a single. 174/3

68.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Fuller on off, pushed towards the off side. 173/3

68.5 C Sayers to Elgar, This delivery is pushed towards point. 173/3

68.4 C Sayers to Elgar, FOUR! Elgar's blade starts talking now. Lifts this full length ball over mid on. Almost goes the distance, before landing just short of the ropes there. He moves to 45 now. 173/3

68.3 C Sayers to Elgar, Full outside off, driven towards covers. 169/3

68.2 C Sayers to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 169/3

68.1 C Sayers to Elgar, This length ball around off is defended from the crease. 169/3

67.6 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! Nothing comes between this ball as a barrier now. Du Plessis yet again kneels and sweeps it powerfully in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 20 runs have come off the last three overs. 169/3

67.5 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 165/3

67.4 N Lyon to Plessis, OUCH! Handscomb takes a blow! Du Plessis gets down on a knee and plays a full-blooded sweep. The ball hits short leg and lobs towards square leg. Immediately, the players get to the man to check if he's alright, which he is. 165/3

67.3 N Lyon to Plessis, Appeal again! Tossed up outside off, this one spins in sharply. More importantly, it STAYS LOW. Du Plessis goes back to defend but gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal to no avail. Perhaps the impact is outside off. 165/3

67.2 N Lyon to Plessis, This time he gets half-forward and wrists it to the on side close by. 165/3

67.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Tossed up outside off, du Plessis flicks it to short leg. 165/3

66.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Full on off, driven to mid off. 165/3

66.5 C Sayers to Elgar, CHEERS ALL AROUND! Dean Elgar scores his opening runs today after 24 balls. He just chips this delivery over wide mid off and collects a brace. 165/3

66.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Full outside off, driven through point for a single. 163/3

66.3 C Sayers to Plessis, FOUR! Faf's T20 mode is switched on! He shimmies down the track making room simultaneously. Ends up converting the length delivery into a fuller one. Goes through with the shot and belts it over mid off for a boundary. 162/3

66.2 C Sayers to Plessis, This is fuller on the stumps, du Plessis defends it from the crease. 158/3

66.1 C Sayers to Plessis, On a length outside off, du Plessis lets it go. 158/3

Chadd Sayers to bowl now.

65.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar chooses to be run-less since morning as he prods forward and lifts his bat to let the keeper do the rest. 158/3

65.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, Elgar lunges forward and lets it pass. 158/3

65.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Flatter on the stumps, worked away past short leg for one. 158/3

65.3 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! Woah! Suddenly, du Plessis changes gears. He is good against spin is a known fact, actually. Gets a tossed up delivery around off yet again. He gets down on a knee and sweeps it over square leg for another boundary. There was a deep square leg in place but he stood absolutely no chance as the ball goes well past his right. 157/3

65.2 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! Good shot, good fifty! 18th in Tests for Faf du Plessis. He has reached the mark after 10 innings. Kneels down to this flighted delivery outside off and powerfully slog sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 153/3

65.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Floated around off and middle, du Plessis lets it turn and blocks it towards short leg. 149/3

Nathan Lyon is brought into the attack now. Can he be successful in breaking through the duo's association?

64.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Fuller on leg, du Plessis flicks it through square leg for a single to retain strike. His score reads 48. 149/3

64.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full outside off, left alone. 148/3

64.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This ball is pushed back towards the bowler defensively. 148/3

64.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Huge cheers from the crowd as they see Elgar cross over finally. But he has missed the flick shot and the ball has gone off his pad towards mid-wicket. The umpire signals a leg bye, which silences the cheers. 148/3

64.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length outside off, Elgar pushes it towards covers again. Finds the man there. No run for him today so far. 147/3

64.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This is punched off the back foot towards covers. 147/3

63.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, FOUR! First runs off Cummins today. He arrows this full outside off, du Plessis reaches out to it and spanks it over wide mid off. The ball goes away to the fence to bring up the 50-run stand between Faf and Elgar. 147/3

63.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Well outside off, left alone. 143/3

63.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, OFF THE HELMET! That's what Faf pointed to as soon as the review was taken. Short in length on the stumps, the good puller that he is, du Plessis decides to take it on. The ball seems to have gone off something to Paine, who takes it and joins his mates in celebration. The umpire shakes his head in negation though. Without any consultation, the Aussie skipper takes the DRS. The magnifier was also used and that showed that the ball made contact with the helmet and not the bat. Australia lose a review. Also, the support staff of the home side come in the middle to have a look at the skipper as that ball hit the protective head gear. All good there. 143/3

GONE? Australians certainly think that they have got Faf du Plessis caught behind. Umpire Nigel Llong stays unmoved. Tim Paine signals a 'T' immediately. Let's see.

63.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Fuller on the stumps, pushed back towards the bowler. 143/3

63.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, This ball is kept out from the crease. 143/3

It has become brighter now. The sun is out for the first time today. Certainly good for batting, although that rough patch will make the batsmen think otherwise.

63.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Speared in on a length around off, Faf gets it towards cover-point off the outer half. 143/3

62.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This is full and outside off, Elgar lets it go. 143/3

62.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller around off, Elgar's weight is on the back foot. He ends up getting it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. Thinks of a run before deciding against it. Still to get off the mark for the day. 143/3

62.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length delivery well outside off, Elgar thinks of pulling but then aborts, although he does so inside the line. 143/3

62.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length angling in, Dean misses the flick and the ball lands on the on side off the pads. 143/3

62.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Another one in line of off, Elgar lunges forward and defends. 143/3

62.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller around off from around the stumps, Elgar blocks. 143/3

61.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Hurled on a length outside off, Faf doesn't bother playing at that. Third maiden of the morning for Cummins. He's giving nothing away. 143/3

The finger is taped up and now we are ready to resume. Wow! This is just the sixth over of the day and we've already had some halts between.

The South Africa team physio is out there. He has a look at the skipper. Now du Plessis takes his gloves out and blood is seen oozing out from the index finger on the right hand. Not a good sight that. He is getting it tended now. That cotton and bandage thing... Not a good feeling I'm sure... Just a reminder, yesterday, it was a Chadd Sayers delivery that reared up from that rough area around the good length and today it is Pat Cummins'. Now an ice pack is being applied to the injured part.

61.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, HURT! That's definitely hurt du Plessis. This delivery bowled on a length rears up and cops a blow to Faf's finger ONCE AGAIN. Remember, yesterday he took a blow there as well. He immediately drops his bat as the ball then rolls towards square leg. The skipper is down on the haunches and is in so much pain that he isn't getting up. 143/3

61.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Fuller around off and shaping away. Du Plessis opens the bat face and guides it towards the gap between gully and point. He wants a run but is sent back by Elgar. That's on time as the skipper makes it in beating the wild throw from gully. 143/3

61.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, This is outside off, du Plessis doesn't fiddle with that. 143/3

61.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, This is on a length around off, Faf pushes it towards covers. 143/3

61.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length outside off, du Plessis hangs his bat at that but the ball just whizzes past that. 143/3

60.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hurled outside off, Elgar shoulders arms to that. 143/3

Here we are! The conditions have relented and we have play again. The men who matter are out there. Hazlewood to Elgar...

1037 local time (0837 GMT) update - BAD NEWS, PALS! The umpires check for the light yet again and now they aren't happy and take the players off the ground. The on-air commentators air their views saying that if both the captains have no issues, then they shouldn't check for the light on their own. Well, well... NOW! The umbrellas open up in the crowd, signaling that there's a SLIGHT DRIZZLE as well! Mike Haysman just said that it is around this time that rain was forecast. So, it seems that today it arrives on time. The centre is covered as well. Not sure how long a delay this will be. We'll keep you posted.

60.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On a length on the pads, nudged away through mid-wicket for one. 143/3

The light meters are out. The umpires take a reading and seem happy so far.

60.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This ball is defended from the crease with a straight bat. 142/3

60.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Speared fuller outside off, that one rears up and Paine ends up collecting it in front of his face. Du Plessis had let that go. The rough patch on the good length area is being tapped by the batters, for which Shane Warne quips that there could be a crater if they keep doing that. 142/3

60.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This ball is kept out off the front foot to the off side. 142/3

60.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Fuller length ball around off, du Plessis pushes it defensively towards backward point. 142/3

59.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This delivery is blocked from the crease to the off side. Consecutive maidens for Cummins, Dean is yet to score today. 142/3

59.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Full outside off, Dean slaps it to the man stationed at covers. 142/3

59.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller in length this time, pushed off the front foot towards covers. 142/3

59.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Elgar hangs on the back foot and pushes it towards covers. Shouts 'wait, wait, wait' post that. 142/3

59.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length around off, Elgar hops and blocks that. 142/3

59.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Outside off, Elgar opts to leave it alone. 142/3

58.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On a length outside off, left alone. 142/3

58.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Josh gets straighter in line and delivers this on the pads. Faf flicks it away towards fine leg for a couple. 142/3

58.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On a length outside off, du Plessis gets it off the outer half towards point. That's the spot he should bowl more often as per the on-air commentators. It is around the good length area in line of the stumps. 140/3

58.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Now, he gets forward and defends this one to the off side. 140/3

58.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, FOUR! Authoritative shot! Short in length around off, du Plessis rocks back and pulls it through backward square leg. This partnership is now worth 46 and Faf has 40 of them. 140/3

58.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full and wide outside off, Du Plessis opts to leave it alone. 136/3

57.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, A maiden to start for Cummins. He bowls this one outside off as well, Elgar lets it go to the keeper. 136/3

57.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Full outside off, shouldered arms to by DE. 136/3

57.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Nearly! This is a length ball outside off, Elgar hangs his blade at that, looking to flay it through the off side. The ball passes just over it, nearly grabbing the edge in the process. 136/3

57.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length around off, Dean stands tall and defends. 136/3

57.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Full and wide outside off, Elgar chooses to leave it alone. The ball almost crept its way to the keeper. 136/3

57.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Cummins starts round the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Elgar shoulders arms to let it pass. 136/3

Pat Cummins to run in from the other end. Two slips and a gully stand for Elgar, who's ready to face this.

56.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Bowled around off and middle, Faf stoutly defends it back towards the bowler. 136/3

56.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Here are the opening runs of the day. Those are not in the most convincing manner. Slanting in after landing, du Plessis gets it off the inner half through square leg for a brace. 136/3

56.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full outside off, hit on the up towards mid off. 134/3

56.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Hurled in line of the stumps, du Plessis pushes it towards mid on for nothing. 134/3

56.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This is closer to the off pole but still outside the line. Faf lifts his willow and lets the ball go. 134/3

56.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Hurled on a fuller length outside off, it moves away just a bit. Du Plessis shoulders arms to let the keeper collect. 134/3

Good news folks! We are good to go. The cricketers are dressed in white. Following the umpires, the Australians make their way out. Yes, that means the Proteas continue to bat. Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar are good to resume their innings. Josh Hazlewood will steam in against the opposition skipper first up. Two slips in position. Let's roll...

1000 local time update (0800 GMT) - Frustrating news, amigos! The official word is that the umpires aren't happy with the visibility at the venue and hence, the START IS DELAYED. The players haven't yet changed to their whites as yet. So that also has something to say. We could also see Ian Gould walking in front of both the teams' dressing room and having a word. The walk wasn't hurried enough for us to assume that we have a quick start. However, Mark Nicholas adds that he feels it is bright enough and hence cannot understand the reason behind this decision. We'll get you more...

0950 local time (0750 GMT) - The news isn't too promising, as per the talks on air. Mark Nicholas informs us that since it is pretty dark currently, the umpires will stride out at 1000 local time with their light meters. Post that the decision about the resumption will be taken. He adds that we could be in for a delayed start.

AB de Villiers has a chat with Mike Haysman. He says that their decision has to revolve keeping in mind the incessant weather. He talks about their plans about batting further being the talk but now they'll take a call after looking at the weather. About Morne Morkel, he thinks that the hosts won't need him but if need be, the pacer might bowl. About his dismissal, he says he was thinking to push it towards sweeper on the off side for a single, but was consumed by the extra bounce. He opines that Keshav Maharaj has bowled well with some assistance from the track.

Matt Renshaw is caught up on the sidelines. He reckons that they played a few tired shots in the first innings and would look to avert a similar thing when the bat next. He states of not thinking about a draw and giving themselves a chance to go at whatever they get as a target. About the possibility of Morne Morkel's absence, he says that it doesn't matter as first, the new-ball bowlers are to be dealt with. Adds that they'd be prepared to deal with whatever is thrown at them then. Mentions about feeling good to play for Australia, irrespective of how he made it to the side.

Australia would not be minding a delayed declaration from the opposition. The later they have to bat, the lesser the time they have to face the fiery bowling of the Proteas. Again, like yesterday, there is rain forecast for a large part of the day. And just to say that the forecast isn't a farce, it is already dark out there. The ground is floodlit and we can well brace ourselves for a stop-start kind of a day. Hang on for more...

Hello, hello, hello! This is Day 4 of the final Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The highest successful chase at this venue is 310. The hosts are close to 100 runs ahead of that mark. Hence, it will be interesting to see if and when the declaration comes from Faf du Plessis. We welcome you all for our coverage with a hope to see batters grind it out on a surface that is getting treacherous with every passing moment.

... Fourth Day, First Session ...

Mike Haysman on air mentioned that heavy rains are expected overnight. Throughout the day, the forecast was proven wrong. Don't know if that would happen even now. But if it does pour down, the bowlers may gain more assistance on Day 4. Will that be the case? Will we see a South African collapse? Can Australia still save the game? Monday will reveal more. See ya then at 1000 local time (0800 GMT). Meanwhile, you can switch tabs to the PAK-WIN T20I to catch some slam-bang cricket. Also, you may tune in later for the 4th day's play between NZ and ENG. Ta-ta!

Talking about the third innings of the Test match, South Africa started off fluently. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar started off in a positive manner and piled up over 50 runs before they were separated after the former fell. Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers' stints in the middle didn't last too long either. The latter registered just his second single digit score in the series. But since then, the southpaw and skipper, Faf du Plessis, have looked good and are amidst a partnership that needs 10 to reach a half century. Thus, the Proteas find themselves ahead by 401 runs, with two days left in the game.

As usual, Pat Cummins has also done enough to get some mention. After notching up his maiden Test fifty earlier, he returned to pick two of the three Protea wickets to fall so far. This ball is 56 overs old now and on Monday, with the prospect of reverse swing being present, this pacer would be expected to let out more overs. His shoulders should be taking the deserving rest overnight. Earlier in the day, he knit a priceless stand with skipper Tim Paine to reduce the deficit. The captain also hit a half century of his own in the process.

Attritional session of Test cricket. After maintaining an economy rate of under 2 in an unchanged spell of 21 overs, Nathan Lyon goes to the crowd to sign some autographs. Well, even there, his fingers have something to do. What a workhorse this guy has been. Although he has only a wicket to show for his toil, no one can point fingers at him for not giving it his all. Hardly are bowlers praised in our sport, if they don't have greater figures in the wickets' column. But Lyon deserves every bit of adulation that he gets. Not to forget, the world also got to see a couple of leg spinning deliveries from the chap.

55.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Lyon pushes this one quicker outside off, Elgar goes back and presents a straight defensive bat. END OF PLAY ON EASTER! 134/3

55.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated one outside off, Elgar pushes it past silly point. 134/3

55.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean lunges and blocks this one. 134/3

55.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker one around off, pushed towards cover. 134/3

55.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar defends this one to the off side off the front foot. 134/3

55.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, left alone. 134/3

Time for the final over of the day. Nathan Lyon will deliver it. Do we have a wicket in store?

54.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Peach! This delivery lands just outside off and moves away. Du Plessis looks to block this one but gets beaten on the outside. Some words exchanged between the bowler and the batter. Doesn't look to be a dinner invitation, for sure. 134/3

54.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Bouncer on the stumps, du Plessis ducks. One for the over, signals the umpire. 134/3

54.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Faf hangs back to this one and defends. 134/3

54.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This is turned towards mid-wicket from the crease. 134/3

54.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full on off, defended with a straight bat. 134/3

A grumpy pacer! Hazlewood was almost in his delivery stride before du Plessis walked away from the crease. The batter had an issue with something near the sightscreen. Josh's look didn't seem as if he was pleased.

54.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, FOUR! SOUTH AFRICA LEAD BY 401! Nice shot to get to the mark. On a length outside off, du Plessis hops and punches it nicely through covers for a boundary. 134/3

53.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Another leg spinning delivery outside off, it spins in a bit. Elgar goes back and blocks it to the on side. 130/3

53.5 N Lyon to Elgar, This is the leg spin from Lyon! Floated full on off, pushed towards mid on. 130/3

53.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean lunges and defends. 130/3

53.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle and leg, bunted from the crease. 130/3

53.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar gets right behind this one and blocks it stoutly. 130/3

53.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, it spins away nicely. Elgar watches the same as he lets it be. 130/3

52.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This one stayed low! Faf looks to defend this one but the ball goes towards slip off the outer edge due to the low bounce. Faf had hopped up to play that based on the length, but had to crouch low immediately. 130/3

52.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Faf takes a mini-stride forward and lifts his bat to let the ball go to the keeper. 130/3

52.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On a length outside off, Faf gets squared up a touch as he defends it from the crease to the off side. 130/3

52.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Banged short on the stumps, Faf ducks. 130/3

52.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This length ball nips back in. Hits du Plessis' hands with some force as his right hand comes off the blade. 130/3

52.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Hurled well outside off, left alone. 130/3

51.6 N Lyon to Plessis, Quicker on the pads, worked away round the corner for a single. 130/3

51.5 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! Fortune favours Faf here! He sees the flight from Lyon outside off and slinks down the wicket. Looks to go big over the on side. Does so but ends up getting a thick inside edge. That turns out to be his savior as it takes the ball over the stumps and past the keeper's left and into the fence behind. Had he not got the piece of willow there, could have been a stumping chance for Paine. The hosts' lead is 4 short of Brian Lara's best score in Tests. 129/3

51.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Du Plessis keeps this one to the on side for nothing. 125/3

51.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker one in line of the stumps, Elgar clips it away in front of square on the leg side for one. 125/3

51.2 N Lyon to Elgar, This time, Dean gets ahead and pushes it towards covers. 124/3

51.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up in line of the off stump, Elgar waits for the ball to come to him before dead-batting it. 124/3

50.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full length ball outside off, du Plessis pushes it on the up towards wide mid off. A maiden to begin the spell from Josh. 124/3

50.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Another one outside off, Faf lets it be. 124/3

50.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This is outside off, left alone. 124/3

50.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Fuller outside off, driven to mid off. 124/3

50.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, That is so well bowled, says Mike Haysman on air. Josh lands it on a length just outside off, du Plessis feet move nowhere as he looks to block this one. The ball nips away just enough to beat the outside edge of the bat. The skipper is seen signaling to his partner that it SPUN. 124/3

50.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Bowled well outside off, left alone by the Protea captain. 124/3

Josh Hazlewood's turn to bowl now.

49.6 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 124/3

49.5 N Lyon to D Elgar, Elgar lunges forward to defend this one but due to the extra bounce, the ball goes off the outer edge towards slip. 124/3

49.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball around off, prodded forward and kept out. 124/3

49.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot onto the ground. 124/3

49.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up around middle and leg, Elgar flicks it through mid-wicket and collects a brace. Graeme Smith says that the southpaw has been disciplined in playing this stroke. One can remember him getting dismissed to a delivery that landed around the same spot in the first innings. 124/3

49.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Darted full on off, Dean goes back and blocks. 122/3

48.6 C Sayers to Plessis, Well outside off, Faf lets the keeper collect that. 8 runs off this over. 122/3

48.5 C Sayers to Plessis, FOUR! Banished! Short in length around off, du Plessis stands tall and pulls it over square leg for another boundary. He's middling these shots well here. 122/3

48.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Straight outside off, shouldered arms to. 118/3

48.3 C Sayers to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 118/3

48.2 C Sayers to Plessis, FOUR! The key to hitting a big shot is keeping your head still. This is displayed perfectly by du Plessis here. Fuller delivery around off, he stays still and swings his bat in a straight line. Makes nice contact with the ball and takes it aerially towards long off. It lands there and eventually trickles away to the fence. The South African lead stands 15 runs short of Brian Lara's highest Test score. 118/3

48.1 C Sayers to Plessis, On a length around off and middle, blocked. 114/3

Shane Warner on air reckons that Lyon should try undercutting the ball. He opines that on this surface, the ball might do something if it is undercut. He adds that the off spinner has a good arm ball as well. Hence, he should mix the variations and try to work the batters over.

47.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Another one tossed up outside off, Elgar shoulders arms. A good testing maiden over this. 114/3

47.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Closer to the off stump, Elgar takes the stride and lets it go. 114/3

47.4 N Lyon to Elgar, This is the arm ball outside off, Dean lets it go. 114/3

47.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, Elgar withdraws his blade to let the keeper collect that. 114/3

47.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Hit aerially straight towards the man at covers. 114/3

47.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated on off, Elgar makes way for it to go to the keeper. 114/3

46.6 C Sayers to Plessis, Outside off on a fuller length, Faf pushes it towards point. 114/3

46.5 C Sayers to Plessis, In line of the stumps, pushed towards mid on. 114/3

46.4 C Sayers to Plessis, This is landed around off and moving in as well. Catches du Plessis high on the bat. Immediately, his right hand comes off the blade. Pain. 114/3

Wonder how serious is the nature of the impact. He is getting the finger sprayed by the magic spray and it is tended to by the physio as well. He had broken a finger of the right hand while attempting Kohli's catch in the last series. He pops a few pills and is good to go now.

46.3 C Sayers to Plessis, OUCH! Du Plessis is in pain. Some serious pain. This delivery reared out of nowhere from around the good length region, squeezing Faf's index finger between the ball and the handle. Post that the ball rolled away to the on side. Immediately, the Protea skipper lets his bat down and stands motionless before help comes from the dressing room. 114/3

46.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Du Plessis hangs back to this one and blocks this one. 114/3

46.1 C Sayers to Plessis, Around off, Faf defends it with a straight bat. 114/3

45.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 114/3

45.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar lunges and shoulders arms. The ball spins away from the off pole. 114/3

45.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated full on the stumps, Dean blocks it back towards the bowler off the front foot. 114/3

45.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar pads this delivery that is around leg. 114/3

45.2 N Lyon to Plessis, Loopy ball around middle, spinning down, Faf works it away past leg slip for one. 114/3

45.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Floated outside off, defended from the crease. 113/3

44.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers changes angle for the final ball. He bowls it around off, Elgar watchfully pushes it towards covers. 113/3

44.5 C Sayers to Plessis, On the pads, worked away to fine leg for one. 113/3

44.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Hurled outside off, left alone. 112/3

44.3 C Sayers to Plessis, Faf gets his bat down hurriedly to defend this one to the off side. 112/3

44.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Seamed in line of the stumps, du Plessis keeps it out with a straight bat. 112/3

44.1 C Sayers to Plessis, On a length outside off, defended off the front foot. 112/3

43.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 112/3

43.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, driven to mid off. 112/3

43.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Nathan comes back to the round the wicket angle and lands it around middle and off. Dean blocks. 112/3

43.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Similar delivery, this time Elgar pads it away. The ball lobs off the front pad and then strikes him on the back. Thankfully for him the ball didn't land on the stumps. Mindful of this, Elgar has a laugh with the short leg fielder. 112/3

43.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Another delivery slower through the air around leg, Dean wants to let it go. But the ball strikes him on the elbow and dies down on the off side. 112/3

43.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated full around off, Elgar defends it off the front foot. 112/3

42.6 C Sayers to Plessis, Defended by du Plessis with a stride forward. 112/3

42.5 C Sayers to Plessis, Angling in on the pads, flicked through backward square leg for a couple. 112/3

42.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Punched off the back foot towards covers. 110/3

42.3 C Sayers to Plessis, Delivered on the stumps, worked away to mid-wicket. 110/3

42.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Closer to the stumps outside off, du Plessis takes the front foot forward and lets it go. 110/3

42.1 C Sayers to Plessis, Full and moving away outside off, du Plessis is sucked into playing that and gets beaten on the outside edge due to the movement. 110/3

41.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, turning away. Elgar once again need not play as the ball is doing a lot. 110/3

41.5 N Lyon to Elgar, BEAUTY! He is getting even more purchase from over the wicket. Lyon floats it up on leg stump. Elgar prods forward to defend but the ball turns away and beats the outside edge. 110/3

41.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Over the wicket now and gets vicious turn. Pitched on middle, Elgar seeing the turn makes a leave. 110/3

41.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on off, turning away. Elgar leaves it. 110/3

41.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Pushes it with the turn to the man at covers. 110/3

41.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted ball on off from around the wicket. Elgar keeps it out. 110/3

40.6 C Sayers to Plessis, This one is too full, almost a half-volley. Faf times it to mid off. 110/3

40.5 C Sayers to Plessis, This was shorter in length and on off, it straightens after pitching. However, Faf has time to adjust and block it towards covers. Needs to bowl something similar but a little more fuller. 110/3

40.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Another outswinger outside off, Faf need not play at those. 110/3

40.3 C Sayers to Plessis, Fuller and a hint of movement outside off, Faf plants his front foot forward and leaves it. 110/3

40.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Full again but no seam movement. At his pace with no swing it becomes quite easy. Faf du Plessis defends it. 110/3

40.1 C Sayers to Plessis, Starts off with a fuller length ball on off, Faf du Plessis lunges and blocks it. 110/3

Chadd Sayers is back on.

39.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Changes the angle and goes over wicket. Also changes the field and now there is a short leg in place. Flights it on off, Elgar knwoing it would spin away shoulders his arms. 110/3

39.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, Elgar leaves it. 110/3

39.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 110/3

39.3 N Lyon to Elgar, That has been bowled quicker on middle, Elgar prods forward and keeps it out. 110/3

39.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up outside off, Elgar need not play at those as it spins away further. 110/3

39.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated around off and middle from round the wicket, Elgar blocks it off the front foot. 110/3

Drinks are on the field now.

38.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length outside off, Faf shoulders arms. 110/3

38.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Length ball on the stumps, worked away through mid-wicket for two. 110/3

38.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Hurled outside off, left alone. 108/3

38.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, FOUR! Glorious stroke! Overpitched outside off, du Plessis leans into the stroke and times it through covers for a boundary. He moves into double figures with that. 108/3

38.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, This is outside off on a fuller length, Faf lets it be. 104/3

38.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Full on the stumps, driven back down the ground. Pat stretches out his right leg and stops it. 104/3

37.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, left alone by Dean. 104/3

37.5 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. They pick up a single. Leg byes signalled by the umpire 104/3

37.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Floated outside off, du Plessis blocks it with his bat and pad close together. 103/3

37.3 N Lyon to Plessis, Another one on the stumps, worked away to the on side. 103/3

37.2 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! Shot! Du Plessis gets down on a knee and nails this sweep through square leg. The leg umpire had to take some evasive action. 103/3

37.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Flatter and spinning down leg, Faf fails flicking it. 99/3

36.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length outside off, Elgar lets it be. 99/3

36.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 99/3

36.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Another one outside off, left alone. 99/3

36.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Well outside off, left alone. 99/3

36.2 Cummins to Elgar, Angled in from round the stumps, Elgar misses the flick and wears it HIGH on the pads. An appeal is made but the capital letter word in this description is the reason for the umpire's decision to shake his head. 99/3

36.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Fuller around off and middle, Faf looks to flick. The ball takes the inside edge and goes off the pads to the on side. A run taken. 99/3

There is a halt in play. Elgar's left feet is given some massage. He takes out the time to sip some drink as well.

35.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, left alone. Some words and stares exchanged between Elgar and Paine. Not sure about what. 98/3

35.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Fotunate! Elgar looks to chip it over the bowler's head but ends up mistiming it in the air. There is an opportunity for this to be a catch in a similar vein like he himself took to end the Aussie innings. But the ball lands well away from mid off who has run backwards. A brace taken. 98/3

35.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 96/3

35.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated around off, Elgar gets forward and blocks. 96/3

35.2 N Lyon to Plessis, Du Plessis punches this through the cover region and rotates strike. 96/3

35.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Floated outside off, the spin inwards means that the ball strikes him high on the front pad. 95/3

34.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length outside off, Elgar has a feel for it but gets beaten. Another impressive over from Pat. 95/3

34.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Du Plessis is off the mark and the pair now. He pats this towards covers and hares to the other end. 95/3

34.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length around off, defended from the crease. 94/3

34.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Daring! After getting out shouldering arms to a delivery in the first innings, du Plessis chooses to do the same yet again. The delivery is outside off and hence, we can now say, well left. Thus, he is off the king's pair now. 94/3

Faf du Plessis, the skipper makes his way out next. He is on a king's pair here. A lean run of form is also a thing for him. Can he get among the runs here?

34.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, OUT! Cummins, you are the one, exclaims an Aussie supporter here! When AB de Villiers is skittled out pretty cheaply, such a comment is ought to be heard somewhere. The pacer delivers this on a length just outside off. AB looks to slap this through the off side. But as has been happening on an odd occasion, this delivery jumps up a bit more after landing. The batter is unable to account for that and before he could even think of doing something, the ball takes the gloves and goes towards the keeper. Paine leaps to his right and takes that gleefully. He knows the value of this wicket. 94/3

34.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On a length outside off, de Villiers gets his left foot forward and lets it pass. 94/2

33.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted delivery around off, Elgar gets squared up a bit. Even then, somehow he crouches low and bunts the ball in front of him. A good maiden over from Lyon. 94/2

33.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar hangs back and pushes it to the man at point. 94/2

33.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Close leave. Seeing this land outside off, Elgar shoulders arms thinking it to spin away. But the ball carries straight on and goes just past the off pole. 94/2

33.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air around off and middle, Elgar lets it come to the bat before dead-batting it. 94/2

33.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 94/2

33.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker and fuller on the pads, Elgar gets it off the inner half towards short fine leg. 94/2

32.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! Bad delivery to end the over. Cummins spears this full on the pads. De Villiers gets inside the line and works it away fine down the leg side. The fine leg fielder was running to his right but had no chance of getting close to it. 10 runs off this over. 94/2

32.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Dean rotates strike by patting this towards point. 90/2

32.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Full and outside off, left alone. 89/2

32.3 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, FOUR! Edgy stuff! When Elgar is in the middle, the first word of the previous sentence isn't far away. Elgar tries to play this one away from his body. The ball takes the thick outside edge and flies well past second slip and goes through. 89/2

32.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Elgar hangs back and defends this one nicely. 85/2

32.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Length delivery outside off, AB taps it to the off side and gets to the other end. 85/2

Pat Cummins comes back.

31.6 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Elgar ends the over, telling that South Africa won it. This is doled outside off, he goes back and slaps it through covers and collects a boundary. 84/2

31.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 80/2

31.4 N Lyon to Villiers, De Villiers gets going with a flick past short leg for a single. 80/2

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers makes his way out to the middle. The reception that he receives in this part of the world is second to none.

31.3 N Lyon to Amla, OUT! Amla's torrid time with the bat continues. Lyon lands this one around off and middle, with the track assisting him a bit. All this while, Amla was going back and working this just past the close in fielders on the leg side. Almost does the same yet again. Just that, this time, there is a bit more bounce on this one. As a result the ball goes off the gloves to the left of Mitchell Marsh at leg slip. The all-rounder dives to his left and takes it safely. A look to triumph on Lyon's face adds weight to Nicholas' assessment earlier. The bearded Hash fails to set the stage on fire with a tall score. The hosts' lead is 346. 79/2

It's getting darker says Shaun Pollock on air. Is the rain close by?

31.2 N Lyon to Amla, Floated outside off, Amla lunges in defense. The ball thuds him on the front pad, missing the edge of the bat close by. 79/1

31.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla pushes it a touch in the air towards mid on. 79/1

30.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Amla works this one away through mid-wicket to retain strike. 79/1

30.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, This delivery is pushed defensively to the man at mid on. 78/1

Nice one! Mark Nicholas seems to read people's expressions it seems. He says that the look on Nathan Lyon's face after the last ball of the previous over seemed to suggest to say that, if the spinner could bowl a fast pacy bouncer at the batter, he would fire heaps of those.

30.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Banged short on the stumps, Amla ducks to let it go. 78/1

30.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full and outside off, Amla takes his front foot ahead and pushes it to covers. 78/1

30.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurled well outside off, Amla covers the stumps and lets it go. 78/1

30.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot. 78/1

29.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Beaten! This one spins sharply past the outside edge of the bat after landing around off. Nice way to get back for Lyon after the boundary. 78/1

29.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker one around off, defensive bat of Elgar is seen. 78/1

29.4 Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Get out all the gentle adjectives! That'll fit this stroke. No power at all behind this one. Lyon tosses this full from round the wicket, Elgar just lifts it straight back. Such is the timing that the ball lands just in front of the ropes. 78/1

29.3 N Lyon to Amla, Amla goes deep in the crease to this one and works this away just past short leg for one. 74/1

29.2 N Lyon to Amla, Howzaattt, goes a cry. A solo voice! Nicely looped up around off and middle, Amla gets down to sweep but misses. The ball goes past the bat towards the leg side. Mitchell Marsh dives to his right from leg slip and takes it. No bat AT ALL! 73/1

29.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla lunges nicely and dead-bats it. 73/1

28.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood comes round the wicket and lands it on a length. But the line is well outside off. Elgar covers his sticks and sees the ball go through the keeper. 73/1

28.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller on the pads, worked away to fine leg for three runs less than a boundary. 73/1

28.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Effort ball. Bumper in line of the stumps, Amla sways away from the line and lets it sail. 72/1

28.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller again outside off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 72/1

28.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller delivery angling in, Amla presents a straight bat in defense. 72/1

28.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurled outside off, left alone by Hashim. 72/1

27.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar lunges and buries this onto the ground. 72/1

27.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Looped outside off, Dean shoulders arms to that one. 72/1

27.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/1

27.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, pushed towards covers. 72/1

27.2 N Lyon to Elgar, This is bowled on the stumps, Dean watchfully stonewalls it. 72/1

27.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar looks to force the issue through the off side, gets beaten due to the away spin. 72/1

26.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Huge shout! Fuller outside off, Amla looks to defend this off the front foot. But the ball moves in a bit and raps Amla on the front pad. There is a huge shout from the Aussies but the umpire stays unmoved. Perhaps the impact was outside off. Paine has a chat with Hazlewood before deciding against the review. 72/1

26.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Banged short on the stumps, Amla ducks and lets Paine do the rest. 72/1

26.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, The line gets a bit straighter, gets a full face of Amla's bat in response. 72/1

26.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Three in a row. Outside off, left alone. Josh needs to be more closer to the stumps. 72/1

26.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another one outside off, left alone. 72/1

26.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full outside off, Amla leaves it alone. 72/1

25.6 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 72/1

25.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated on off, defended off the front foot. 72/1

25.4 N Lyon to Amla, This one is worked away off the pads for one. 72/1

25.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar punches this one through covers for one. 71/1

25.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Ripper! Lyon fires this around middle and off. Elgar lunges forward to block. But the ball spins away sharply past the outside edge of the bat. 70/1

25.1 N Lyon to Amla, Floated outside off, it spins in. Amla goes back and works it fine. It evades leg slip and goes away towards the fence. Before the ball is retrieved, three runs are taken. 70/1

24.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This delivery is blocked from the crease watchfully. 67/1

24.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Josh comes round the wicket and lands it on a length outside off, Dean shoulders arms. 67/1

24.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, This could have been fatal for Hashim! Around good length aiming at the sticks, Amla looks to whip it away to the on side. Ends up getting a leading edge and the ball flies towards point. A run is taken. He would have been a dead duck if not for the presence of the willow. 67/1

24.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Well outside off, Amla lets it be. 66/1

24.2 J Hazlewood to H Amla, FOUR! Edged but safe! This seemed to be the end of Amla but he is lucky. This is on a length outside off, Amla looks to block this. The ball lifts up from the spot and hence that undoes Hashim. The ball takes the shoulder of the bat and flies well over and past second slip for a boundary. 66/1

24.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla defends it from the crease. 62/1

Hazlewood has to abort his run up as Amla seems to be unhappy with some movement in front of the sightscreen.

23.6 N Lyon to Elgar, An opportunity missed. This was a short one outside off, Elgar could have dispatched it to the fence. Aiming to do so, he goes for the cut but ends up chopping it to covers. A no-run over from the off spinner. 62/1

23.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker one this time, Dean goes back and blocks it stoutly. 62/1

23.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy delivery outside off, Elgar looks to block it. But as the ball spins away, he changes his mind and lets it go untouched. 62/1

23.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted delivery around off, Elgar gets forward and smothers it. 62/1

23.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, Dean goes back and cuts it to point. 62/1

23.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up around off, Elgar presses forward and blocks. 62/1

22.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Around off and middle, pushed towards mid-wicket for nothing. 62/1

22.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Well outside off, doesn't evoke a response from Amla. 62/1

22.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Amla blocks this one off the back foot. 62/1

22.3 J Hazlewood to H Amla, This one is pushed towards backward point off the outer half. 62/1

22.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurled on a length outside off, Amla lets it be. 62/1

22.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller outside off, the ball moves away a bit. Amla looks to defend this off the front foot but the ball rolls towards gully off the outside edge. 62/1

Josh Hazlewood runs in now.

21.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off again, not close enough to make the batsman play. 62/1

21.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar lets another delivery outside off go without playing at it. 62/1

21.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Served outside off, Dean lets it be. 62/1

21.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar gets behind this tossed up ball and defends. 62/1

21.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar plays it with soft hands towards second slip. 62/1

21.1 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Elgar has had some delicious snack. That is seen from the shot that he played. A touch shorter outside off to begin, Dean rocks back and slaps this one through covers. No chance for anybody to cut that off. 62/1

We're back after a quick tea and a bite! 35 overs are still left in the day's play. We can be hopeful of getting most of them, provided the rain decides to keep away. Talking about the weather, let me tell you the skies are clear and blue, with the evening sun shining in its glory. Coming to the human aspect, Nathan Lyon will continue his spell, Dean Elgar will face him. Two slips in place.

... Day 3, Final Session ...

Earlier, Australia were bundled out 5 overs into this session, ending 267 runs behind the hosts then. Tim Paine turned out with yet another confident knock, notching up his 4th fifty in Tests. It was a commendable effort from their lower order, particularly Pat Cummins (maiden Test 50), to reduce that deficit after the precarious position that they were in. Looking forward, they would want to make regular strikes in a hope to end their long stay in the sun. Will they be successful in doing so? It will be uncovered soon. Catch you on the other side.

An advantage-gaining session for South Africa! With 7 more segments left in this Test, the hosts are well bossing it. Their openers have yet again enabled them to move ahead at a fair clip after stringing yet another 50-run opening stand in this match. Aiden Markram played some confident strokes in his stint in the middle, before falling to Pat Cummins. They are ahead by 25 more than a triple century at the moment.

20.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla points his bat upwards to let the ball pass to the keeper. THAT'S THE SESSION, TEA! 58/1

20.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Sprayed down the leg side, Amla misses the flick. 58/1

Morne Morkel is seen talking to the team physio on the sidelines. This is his farewell game and he would want to do every bit to be there on the field as he bows out from the game. He had a side strain earlier in the day.

20.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Similar delivery, Hash goes back and presents a straight bat face. 58/1

20.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla defends. 58/1

20.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shot! Stop! The two terms that came to mind and then mouth after watching the visuals. This is bowled full around off, Amla times his drive down the ground beautifully. Hence the first word came out. But then the tall lanky pacer bent down and prevented the ball from passing him but collecting it cleanly. And so, the second adjective was quipped. 58/1

20.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, A pacy yorker on off and middle, Amla crouches low and squeezed out towards mid off. 58/1

19.6 N Lyon to Elgar, This one is punched off the back foot towards covers. 58/1

19.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar gets behind it and bunts. 58/1

19.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean lunges and blocks this one nicely. 58/1

19.3 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up around middle and leg, worked away to the on side for a single. 58/1

19.2 N Lyon to Amla, Amla goes back and across and presents a straight defensive bat to this one. 57/1

19.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up outside off, Hashim presses forward in defense. 57/1

18.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller on the pads, worked away to the on side. End of a successful over for Pat. 57/1

18.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, There is a man at square leg for the flick that Amla tends to play. Conforming to that plan, Cummins delivers this full on the pads. Hashim cannot abstain from flicking it and he does it past the man there and picks up three runs. That's the way he gets going today. 57/1

18.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Pushed to the point region from the crease. 54/1

18.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, This is well outside off on a fuller length, Hash lets it be. 54/1

18.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Jaffa to welcome Amla. The ball lands outside off on a fullish length, drawing Amla forward in defense. That's it from the cherry, as it then seams away and winks at the blade as it goes past it into the keeper's mitts. 54/1

Hashim Amla, after turning a year old yesterday, walks in to bat today.

18.1 Pat Cummins to A Markram, OUT! Cummins draws first blood, not an encore of Markram's heroics from the first essay. This Australian seamer is having a ball and this venue seems to be something that he would want to roll and take it with him forever. A maiden Test fifty to follow a fifer in the first innings, here he is giving the Australians the breakthrough. Angles this on a length from wide of the crease. The line is still outside off. Markram hangs his bat out at that to defend. All he can do is get a thick outside edge straight to Peter Handscomb at second slip. Catches don't come easier than these. The Proteas are effectively 321/1. 54/1

17.6 N Lyon to Elgar, For those who had any doubts, there is turn, announces Michael Holding on air. This delivery lands around middle and off and spins away past the defensive blade of Elgar. Paine fails to gather that. 54/0

17.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar prods forward and defends this one off the front foot. 54/0

17.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, cut away towards point. 54/0

17.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, Elgar lets it be. 54/0

17.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated around off, Dean presents a straight bat in defense. 54/0

17.1 N Lyon to Markram, 1000 Test runs for Aiden Markram. Markram goes back deep in the crease and works this one through square leg with the spin for one. 54/0

16.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length on the pads, Markram fails to flick it away and the ball rolls towards fine leg off the pads. A leg bye signaled although the Snicko disagrees by showing a heartbeat when the ball passes the bat. 53/0

16.5 Pat Cummins to A Markram, FOUR! Full and outside off, Markram is enticed into going for the loose drive away from the body. He cannot abstain from the same and goes for it. Ends up slicing it just past point for a boundary. Cummins wouldn't be minding about this. This brings up the 50-run opening stand between the two. This is for the second time in this Test match. 52/0

16.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Closer to the off stump, Markram has a feel for it and gets beaten. 48/0

16.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Elgar and Markram seems to have good understanding between them. The southpaw pushes it towards cover-point and quickly sets off for a run. His partner responds. Now their stand is just two short of half ton. 48/0

16.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 47/0

16.1 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, Speared full angling in from round the wicket. Elgar seems to have been beaten for pace as he is a touch late in getting his bat for defense. The ball kisses the inside edge and makes contact with the thigh pad. 47/0

15.6 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter this time, AM goes back and bunts it. 47/0

15.5 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 47/0

15.4 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, Aiden moves to the off side and defends with a lunge. 47/0

15.3 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up outside off, it spins in again. Markram lets it spin down leg and doesn't do anything. 47/0

15.2 N Lyon to Markram, Now Aiden comes down the track but only ends up defending it. 47/0

15.1 N Lyon to Markram, Quicker one outside off, it spins in sharply. Markram goes back and works it through backward square leg for a brace. Good running that. 47/0

Nathan Lyon is back into the attack, replacing Sayers again. Earlier this morning in a chat, he talked about looking to turn the ball every time he bowls and also about the track being helpful for spin. Needs to walk the talk now.

14.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length again, Elgar hops and pushes it to the on side. 45/0

14.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Hurled on the pads, worked away to the on side for nothing. 45/0

14.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! Pristine timing! Pat slants this length ball away from Elgar. The southpaw stays still in the crease and just times his push through cover-point. The ball does the rest. 45/0

14.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Markram gets inside the line and works this one towards fine leg for one. 41/0

14.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, A fraction fuller this time, squares Markram up as he looks to work it to the on side. The outer half of the blade is taken and the ball rolls to the off side towards point. 40/0

14.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Length delivery on the stumps, defended from the crease. 40/0

13.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers comes round the wicket and lands this on the stumps. Elgar blocks. 40/0

13.5 C Sayers to Markram, Another one outside off, slapped through cover-point for one. 40/0

13.4 C Sayers to A Markram, FOUR! Even better! Short and wide outside off, Markram seems to have enough time to maneuver the areas he wants and choose accordingly the region to execute his shots. He hangs back and cuts this one fiercely through the point region for consecutive boundaries. Moves to 28 with that. 39/0

13.3 C Sayers to Markram, Gone! No, FOUR! The camera work was such, that for a moment we were made to believe that Burns had managed to pull off a stunner at short mid-wicket. A touch shorter around off, Markram pulls it just past the man at mid-wicket. Despite a dive, Joe fails to get a hand to that and the ball speeds away to the fence. The lead for the home team now goes past 300. 35/0

13.2 C Sayers to Markram, Full on off, Markram gets on the front foot and strokes it towards covers. 31/0

13.1 C Sayers to Markram, Full outside off, Markram stays in the crease and defends it towards cover-point. With the keeper up to the stumps and then first and second slips being at their normal (far off) positions, Sayers seems to be Australia's Philander. 31/0

12.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Short one outside off, pulled away to mid-wicket. 31/0

12.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On the pads, flicked to square leg. 31/0

12.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! Commanding! Bouncer delivered from round the wicket, Elgar is already ready for it by waiting deep in the crease. He pulls this nicely in front of square on the on side and collects a boundary. One bouncer for the over signaled by umpire Nigel Llong. 31/0

12.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Another one outside off, Elgar gets forward and lets it pass. 27/0

12.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This is well wide of the off stump, doesn't draw any interest from Dean. 27/0

12.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Pat continues 'round the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Elgar stays deep in the crease and pushes this towards point. 27/0

Drinks! South Africa have begun well yet again. The openers gave them a sound start in the first dig and look good for an encore even here. Tim Paine and his men will have to act fast in order to keep the hosts in check. In which direction should he look for some respite? Heavens? Just to inform you, the weather isn't behaving as per the forecast as around this time that rain was predicted to be around.

11.6 C Sayers to Markram, Outside off, defended towards point. 27/0

11.5 C Sayers to Markram, Hurled on the stumps, Markram prods forward and blocks. 27/0

11.4 C Sayers to A Markram, Lovely stroke. Full and outside off, Markram gets a stride forward and drives it through covers for a couple. 27/0

11.3 C Sayers to Markram, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 25/0

11.2 C Sayers to Markram, Fuller and straighter line this time. Markram looks to push it down the ground but ends up getting it off the inner half. 25/0

11.1 C Sayers to Markram, Begins with a delivery outside off, Aiden shoulders arms to let it go. 25/0

Chadd Sayers is back, after bowling just one over with the new ball.

10.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Angled on on the pads, knocked to the on side for none. A maiden to begin for Cummins. 25/0

10.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Dean stands tall and keeps this out to the off side for nothing. 25/0

10.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 25/0

10.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Another one on a length around off, pushed towards covers off the back foot. 25/0

10.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length around off, defended off the back foot to the off side. 25/0

10.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Doesn't get it! But such occasions makes people do funny things and here's one. Cummins steams in from round the wicket and delivers this one on a back of a length outside off. It is angled in and hence, Elgar sways away to let it pass to the keeper. Strangely, Pat is seen appealing for something, not sure for what. Nothing doing. 25/0

Pat Cummins is brought into the attack. Remember, he is on a hat-trick, courtesy a two-in-two finish in the first innings. Will he get it?

9.6 N Lyon to Markram, Defended nicely off the front foot onto the ground. 25/0

9.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Lovely use of the wrists. Elgar slinks down to this flighted delivery on the stumps and works it away through mid-wicket. Hazlewood runs after it and saves a run with a slide. 25/0

9.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Nicely tossed up around off, Elgar lets it come on. He waits with a half-lunge and stonewalls it. 22/0

9.3 N Lyon to Markram, This time, Aiden succeeds in flicking it past short leg for a single. 22/0

9.2 N Lyon to Markram, Markram goes back to this one and defends it solidly. 21/0

9.1 N Lyon to Markram, Floated up around off, Markram slinks down the track but then looks to defend. The ball makes contact with the inside edge and then onto the pads before falling down safely. 21/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 21/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Howzaattt? Not out is the answer to that question. On a length around off, it jags back in. Markram does not account for it and makes a leave. It hits him high on the pads. The players make an appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Too high. 20/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, BEATEN! Outside off and on a length. Markram goes for the drive but is beaten on the inside by the inward movement. 20/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, A bumper down the leg side. Markram first thinks of pulling it but then opts out of the shot. 20/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Nice shot! Full and outside off, Markram leans into it and drives it through covers. The fielder hares after it and due to the slow outfield it does not go all the way and the batsmen run two. 20/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Driven towards the mid off region. 18/0

7.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Fires it on the pads, Elgar tries to work it around the corner but misses to get hit on the pads. It lobs towards the keeper who takes it but no appeal from him. 18/0

7.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/0

7.4 N Lyon to Elgar, A good leave! Flatter around off, it straightens a touch but is still close to the off pole. Elgar watchfully makes a leave. 18/0

7.3 N Lyon to D Elgar, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 18/0

7.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball on middle, defended. 18/0

7.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up outside off, left alone. 18/0

6.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/0

6.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Bowls another short ball, this time Elgar is up for the challenge as he pulls it towards fine leg for a run. 18/0

6.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A good change in length there. A surprise bouncer. Elgar does well to evade it at the last moment. 17/0

6.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length on off, he is trying to get the ball to straighten but it goes straight and Elgar blocks it. 17/0

6.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length on off, kept out. 17/0

6.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On the pads, Markram flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 17/0

5.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker outside off, Elgar lets it be. 16/0

5.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 16/0

5.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle, kept out off the back foot. 16/0

5.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Gives it air on middle, Elgar prods forward and keeps it out. 16/0

5.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, defended. 16/0

5.1 N Lyon to Markram, A poor ball a half tracker but the batsman could not take full toll of it as it spun back in sharply. Markram tucks it towards fine leg for a run. 16/0

4.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On the stumps this time. Elgar blocks it out. 15/0

4.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Short and outside off, Elgar tries to force it through the off side but does not get on top off the bounce and gets beaten. Not something Elgar does there, he went after a wide delivery. Very uncharacteristic. 15/0

4.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, A defensive shot for runs! Fuller this time on middle, not too full though. Markram just puts bat to it and the ball races back past the bowler. The fielder from mid on gives it a chase and the batsmen run three. 15/0

4.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length again, hitting those lengths consistently is Josh. Markram though defends it. 12/0

4.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length again on middle, Markram is solid in defense. 12/0

4.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length around off, Markram keeps it out. 12/0

3.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball on the stumps, no turn available. Elgar blocks it. So the deliveries bowled on the stumps did not turn in this over but the ones bowled outside are turning. The batsmen won't mind that as it is the deliveries on the stumps which make the difference. 12/0

3.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Drags his length back and bowls it on off, Elgar pushes it to point. 12/0

3.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 12/0

3.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Tries to hit the top of off by spinning it after landing it on leg stump. But the ball goes straight on and Elgar defends it onto the ground. 12/0

3.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Turn and bounce! Lyon did get purchase in the first innings and it is visible again. Flatter on off, it turns away sharply. Elgar tries to block it off the back foot but is beaten by the away turn. 12/0

3.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air on off, it turns away. Elgar watchfully lets it be. 12/0

Just one over for Chadd Sayers and a spinner has been introduced. Nathan Lyon is into the attack in as early as the fourth over.

2.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, The awayswinger but the line is outside off, Markram need not play at those. 12/0

2.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, On middle, trying to rap the batsman on the pads. Markram gets his bat down in time and buries it then and there. 12/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, On the off pole this time and the batsman has to play at it. He defends it solidly. 12/0

2.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another good delivery, goes wide of the crease and angles it on off and then shapes it away. Markram however, watches it closely and lets it be. 12/0

2.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, A good delivery! On a length and in the zone outside off, Markram makes a leave. 12/0

2.1 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Fuller in length on off, Markram mistimes it to mid on. He is looking to score and why won't he. He will be high on confidence after a brilliant 150 in the first innings. 12/0

1.6 C Sayers to Markram, A single to end the over as he flicks it through square leg for a run. 12/0

1.5 C Sayers to A Markram, EDGE AGAIN BUT FOUR! A good delivery, full marks to the bowler there but runs for the batsman. On a length and around off, shapes away. Markram plays inside the line and gets an outside edge through gap between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary. 11/0

1.4 C Sayers to Elgar, On the pads, Elgar waits for such deliveries as he flicks it through mid-wicket for three. 7/0

1.3 C Sayers to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

1.2 C Sayers to Markram, EDGY RUNS! Full and swinging away. Markram goes for the booming cover drive but gets an outside edge through backward point and the batsmen take three. 4/0

1.1 C Sayers to Markram, Length again on off, at 119 KPH. Markram defends it onto the ground. 1/0

Chadd Sayers to share the new ball.

0.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length around off, kept out. 1/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Works it through mid-wicket with the angle for a run. 1/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, On middle, Markram works it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, In the air... just short of the fielder! It would have been the ideal start for the Aussies. Hazlewood bowls it on the pads, the ball sticks on the surface. Markram tries to flick but is early into the shot. The ball goes uppishly towards Burns at mid-wicket who dives ahead but cannot reach it. 0/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Starts off with a length ball around off, gets some shape away from the batsman who makes a leave. 0/0

