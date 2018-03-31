Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, Fourth Test, Day 2 at Johannesburg: Philander Double Blow Hurts Australia

Vernon Philander celebrates with the South African team (AP Photo)

Commentary (Australia innings)

14.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, 2 runs. 49/3

14.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh uses his feet now but he can't get his flick pass the fielder at short mid-wicket. 47/3

14.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Uses his feet straightaway to the spinner and whips it down to long on for a run. 47/3

Keshav Maharaj to roll his arm over.

13.6 M Morkel to S Marsh, Attacks the stumps and the batsman defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 46/3

13.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Wide outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 46/3

13.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, NO BALL! The bowler oversteps as the batsman works it with the angle through the on side for a run. 46/3

13.4 M Morkel to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 44/3

13.3 M Morkel to U Khawaja, FOUR! This has been hit hard! He expected a short ball and he got one. Khawaja rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket. It is off the middle this time and the ball races away. 44/3

13.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 40/3

13.1 M Morkel to U Khawaja, Short and outside off, Khawaja tries drag the pull but it goes off the toe end and through mid-wicket for two. 40/3

12.6 V Philander to Marsh, BEAUTY to finish! Philander has his tails up here. He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it slants away from the left hander. Marsh plays inside the line and gets beaten. End of a wicket-maiden by Philander. 38/3

12.5 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 38/3

12.4 V Philander to Marsh, Wide outside off, left alone. 38/3

12.3 V Philander to Marsh, On the stumps, Marsh defends it solidly. 38/3

12.2 V Philander to Marsh, No hat-trick but an excellent delivery. On a length around off, it jags away after pitching. Marsh makes a leave. 38/3

Shaun Marsh makes his way out. He will be facing the hat-trick ball. He has three slips, a gully and a short extra cover in place.

12.1 V Philander to Handscomb, OUT! Two-in-two for Philander! Handscomb's return to the side lasts just one ball. Also he bags his first duck in Tests. Philander bowls it on a length outside off, it shapes away. Handscomb first thinks of playing at it but then wants to withdraw his bat. He however, is late in doing so as the ball takes the inside edge and goes onto clip the leg pole. All the three batsmen who were brought back into eleven for this Test are back in the hut. South Africa are all over the Aussies here. 38/3

11.6 M Morkel to Khawaja, Good delivery to end. On a length around off, Khawaja keeps it out. 38/2

11.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, Fuller and outside off, Morkel has not got it right in his first over. Khawaja makes a leave. 38/2

11.4 M Morkel to Khawaja, This is even wider outside off, Usman lets it be. 38/2

11.3 M Morkel to Khawaja, Wide outside off this time. Left alone. 38/2

11.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, Short and down the leg side, Khawaja lets it be. 38/2

11.1 M Morkel to Khawaja, FOUR LEG BYES! On the pads, poor start by the tall man. Khawaja tries to flick but the ball brushes the pads and goes down to the fine leg fence. 38/2

Morne Morkel comes into the attack.

Peter Handscomb walks out to the middle.

10.6 V Philander to Renshaw, OUT! Just as I write that, Philander strikes. Perfect case of a commentator's curse. Once again a poor shot by an Australian batsman. That was not the best of balls bowled by Philander, he however, will take it. He comes running in and bowls it a touch fuller outside off, it swings away further. Renshaw goes after it as he tries to force it through the off side off the front foot. He plays it away from his body. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the left of Quinton de Kock. He dives and takes a neat catch. Renshaw makes his way back to the pavilion and his return too, was not a great one. Australia in trouble now, 454 behind. 34/2

10.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Fuller on off, Khawaja tries to keep it out but it goes off the inner half towards fine leg for a run. The two are building a good stand here. 34/1

10.4 V Philander to Renshaw, A little more fuller than the last ball and on off, Renshaw strokes it through covers but only gets a run. 33/1

10.3 V Philander to Renshaw, On a length outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 32/1

10.2 V Philander to Renshaw, Fuller on off, Renshaw eases it down to mid off. 32/1

10.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Shorter in length on off, Renshaw guides it towards point. 32/1

9.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 32/1

9.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Wider outside off, Khawaja makes a leave. 32/1

9.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 32/1

9.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Angles it on the pads, flicked towards short leg. The ball goes on the bounce towards him and he saves a run. 32/1

9.2 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Goes fuller to Usman. He drives it through covers for a brace. 32/1

9.1 K Rabada to Renshaw, Shorter in length on off, Renshaw drops it towards cover and completes a run. 30/1

8.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Ends the over with a ball outside off, left alone. 29/1

8.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Another beauty! Not a lot you can do on those deliveries. You can just hope it does not take the edge. On a length again on off, it moves away after pitching. Khawaja is squared up as he tries to defend but gets beaten. Philander looks at the pitch after that. 29/1

8.4 V Philander to Khawaja, PEACH! This is the Vernon we know. He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it zips off the surface and also moves away. Usman does well to pull his bat out in time and lets it go through to the keeper. 29/1

8.3 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 29/1

8.2 V Philander to U Khawaja, Leading edge but FOUR! Fuller on middle, it shapes away after pitching. Khawaja tries to work it on the leg side but closes the bat face early. It goes off the leading edge and through backward point for a boundary. Philander can't believe it. 29/1

8.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Length ball outside the off stump. Khawaja need not play at those. 25/1

7.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, Now he withdraws his blade as the line is well outside off. 25/1

7.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, Renshaw plays inside the line to this shortish ball outside off. 25/1

7.4 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Khawaja pushes this through covers nicely for three runs. South Africa won't mind the southpaw going for these strokes. 25/1

7.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Outside off on a length, Usman lets it be. 22/1

7.2 K Rabada to U Khawaja, FOUR! Timing. That takes this delivery to the fence in a trice. Overpitched around off, Khawaja just times his push past the bowler. Beats mid off with ease and gains a boundary. 22/1

Four slips in place now. The gap through which the ball flew to the fence in the previous Rabada over has now been plugged.

7.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, On a length well outside off from round the wicket, Khawaja lets it sail to the keeper. 18/1

6.6 V Philander to Renshaw, This is defended showing the full face of the bat from the crease. 18/1

6.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 18/1

6.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Fuller on middle, driven towards mid on. 18/1

6.3 V Philander to Renshaw, Beaten second time in a row! Almost a action replay of the last ball. Another outswinger on a fuller length. Drawing Renshaw into a drive. The left-hander however, gets beaten. 18/1

6.2 V Philander to Renshaw, BEAUTY! On a length around off, it swings away. Renshaw tries to drive but is beaten. 18/1

6.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Outside off, left alone. 6 leaves out of the last 7 balls off Philander's bowling. 18/1

5.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! A poor end to the over! Down the leg side, Khawaja fails to flick but the ball brushes the pads, goes past the keeper and into the fence. 18/1

5.5 K Rabada to U Khawaja, The new ball is just offering enough to cause some problems! On a length around off, it shapes back in. Khawaja tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 14/1

5.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 14/1

5.3 K Rabada to U Khawaja, EDGED AND FOUR! Luck on Khawaja's side. Just what the southpaw who is in search of some runs wants. On a length around off, it straightens a touch and also bounces more. Khawaja tries to defend but is done in by the extra bounce. It hits the shoulder and goes through the gap between the slip cordon and gully and into the fence. 14/1

5.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, On a length outside off, the game of leaving the ball continues. 10/1

5.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, Comes around the wicket and angles it in on off. However, it is not close enough for the batsman to play at it. 10/1

4.6 V Philander to Renshaw, Ends the over with a leave. So a poor over by Philander as this one too, is bowled way outside off, MR does not fiddle with it. 10/1

4.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Another leave! You normally don't see that from Philander, he is right on the money. But again he bowls it outside off, Renshaw lets it be. 10/1

4.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Once again bowls it wide outside off, Renshaw lets it be. Maybe him standing outside the crease is disturbing the line and the length of Philander. 10/1

4.3 V Philander to Renshaw, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 10/1

4.2 V Philander to Renshaw, Another ball outside off, Renshaw who is standing way outside his crease shoulders arms to it. Good ploy by the left hander as he is standing outside to negotiate any kind of movement the bowler gets. 10/1

4.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Good length outside off, Renshaw lets it be. 10/1

3.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 10/1

3.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Good leave! We saw Elgar making a similar leave in the first innings and now it is Khawaja. Rabada bowls it on a length around off and it comes back in. Usman, trusting the bounce lets it through to the keeper and the bounce does not let him down as it goes over the stumps. 10/1

3.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Toe ender! Short and outside off, Khawaja goes for the pull but the ball goes off the toe end and on the bounce to the slip fielder. 10/1

3.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 10/1

Usman Khawaja strides out to the middle.

3.2 K Rabada to Joe Burns, OUT! Rabada draws first blood! A poor return back into the team for Burns. A shot maybe he could have avoided. It was bowled on a length outside off, it swings away a bit. Joe tries to defend at a ball which he maybe should have left. The ball takes the outside edge and was going towards Hashim Amla at first slip. But Faf du Plessis dives in front of him from second slip and takes it reverse cup. An early strike for South Africa, just what they needed. 10/1

3.1 K Rabada to Burns, Goes full on off, eases it down to mid on. 10/0

2.6 V Philander to Renshaw, FOUR! Shot! That was classy from Renshaw. Full and swinging into the pads. Matt flicks it through square leg and the ball races away for the first boundary of the innings. 10/0

2.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Works it against the angle towards mid on. 6/0

2.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Fuller this time and Renshaw looks more comfortable on this length. He leans into the delivery and drives it to mid off. 6/0

2.3 V Philander to Renshaw, Philander is causing problems for Renshaw here. He bowls it on a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Renshaw tries to defend but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. 6/0

2.2 V Philander to Burns, Well played! Short and outside off, Burns, off the back foot, guides it through point. Bavuma from that region hares after it and does well to save a run for his side. 6/0

2.1 V Philander to Burns, JUST SHORT! Shortish on middle, Burns flicks it uppishly towards short leg. Markram there gets into position to catch it but the ball lands just short. 3/0

1.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, Just like Philander, Rabada finishes off with a gem. On the fuller side and shaping back in. Renshaw is drawn forward to defend but the ball sneaks through bat and pad and goes agonizingly close to the off pole. 3/0

1.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, Fuller on off, Renshaw lunges and keeps it out. 3/0

1.4 K Rabada to Burns, Good length around off, Burns taps it towards cover and he gets off the mark. Good running by the two, rotating the strike will be very important in this innings. 3/0

1.3 K Rabada to Burns, On a length outside off, left alone. 2/0

1.2 K Rabada to Joe Burns, Goes fuller this time but does not get any movement. Burns mistimes his drive to covers. 2/0

1.1 K Rabada to Burns, Back of a length on off, Burns guides it to gully. This was nicely played by another batsman who is making his comeback. He too will be eager to get off the mark. 2/0

Kagiso Rabada will bowl from the other end.

0.6 V Philander to M Renshaw, A good delivery to end the over! On a length around off, it slants across the batsman. Renshaw tries to push it down the ground but the ball takes the outside edge and goes along the ground to gully. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Tries to bring it back in from outside off. But there is no movement as Renshaw lets it go through to the keeper. 2/0

0.4 V Philander to Renshaw, This time the ball comes back in as Philander lands it on a length around middle. Renshaw plants his front leg across and then tries to defend but is beaten to get hit near the box. 2/0

0.3 V Philander to Renshaw, Another ball outside off, no swing on offer. Renshaw makes a leave. 2/0

0.2 V Philander to Renshaw, Australia are underway! On the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a brace. This is should make Renshaw feel good. He is making a comeback and he is now off the mark. 2/0

0.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Starts off by bowling a length ball outside off, Renshaw makes a leave. 0/0

First Published: March 31, 2018, 1:33 PM IST