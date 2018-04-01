Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, Fourth Test, Day 3: Australia Dismissed for 221

Kagiso Rabada. (Cricket SA Image)

Commentary (Australia innings)

69.6 K Rabada to Paine, OUT c Dean Elgar b Kagiso Rabada. Australia have been bowled out. 221/10

69.5 K Rabada to Paine, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Paine flicks it fine for a boundary. 221/9

69.4 K Rabada to Paine, Really well played and good running too. On a length around middle, Paine tucks it around the corner with soft hands and runs two. 217/9

69.3 K Rabada to Paine, On middle, jagging back in. Paine tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. There is an appeal from the slip cordon but the bowler is not interested. Too high. 215/9

69.2 K Rabada to Paine, Another ball outside off, Paine lets it be. 215/9

69.1 K Rabada to Paine, Wide outside off, left alone. 215/9

68.6 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, BEATEN! The straighter one outside off, Hazlewood plays for the non existent turn and gets beaten. 215/9

68.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Eases it down to long off and turns the strike over to Josh who has one ball to face. 215/9

68.4 K Maharaj to Paine, SIX! Bang! What a way to get to a half ton, his 4th in Tests. He has really played well in this series and now is leading from the front as captain. Maharaj tosses this one up, it is right in the arc of Paine as he goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 214/9

68.3 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. They pick up a single. 208/9

68.2 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, Almost! Floats it up on off, it turns back in. Hazlewood tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half, uppishly but wide of the short leg fielder. 207/9

68.1 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, Flatter on off, kept out. 207/9

67.6 K Rabada to Paine, Another outswinger to end the over. Paine leaves it alone which means Josh Hazlewood will be on strike in the next over. 207/9

67.5 K Rabada to Paine, BEAUTY! On a length around off, it straightens after pitching. Paine tries to block it out but gets beaten. 207/9

67.4 K Rabada to Paine, Down the leg side and Paine lets it through to the keeper. 207/9

67.3 K Rabada to Paine, Another length ball outside off, Paine shoulders arms to it. 207/9

67.2 K Rabada to Paine, Wide outside off, left alone. 207/9

67.1 K Rabada to Paine, Short on middle, Paine pulls it hard but straight to the man in the deep and does not run. 207/9

Josh Hazlewood is the last man in.

66.6 K Maharaj to C Sayers, OUT! Sayers bags a duck on debut, not that he was expected to score a hundred but Paine, at the other end would be disappointed with the shot. He should be looking to block and provide support to Paine but instead goes for a big slash. Maharaj drags his length back outside off, it turns wee bit and also bounces a touch more. Sayers tries to cut but does not get on top of the bounce as he balloons a catch to Amla at point who does not drop it. 9 down, the end is now nigh for Australia. 207/9

66.5 K Maharaj to Sayers, Bowled outside off, left alone. 207/8

66.4 K Maharaj to Sayers, Tosses it up on off, Sayers defends it solidly. 207/8

66.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Flatter on off, punched through covers for a run. 207/8

66.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. 206/8

66.1 K Maharaj to Paine, DROPPED! The skipper is culprit! Yes, it was hit hard but it was hit straight to him. Maharaj gives it air and bowls it full on off, Paine goes for the drive but he like Lyon, fails to keep it down. It goes towards Faf du Plessis at covers who fails to hang onto it. A reprieve for Paine. Will this prove costly? Seems highly unlikely. 206/8

65.6 K Rabada to Sayers, Length ball around off, shapes back in. Sayers has no clue about what to do as he plays all around it and the ball cuts him in half and goes to the keeper. 206/8

Chadd Sayers makes his way out to the middle.

65.5 K Rabada to Lyon, OUT! One shot too many by Lyon. Rabada once again bowls it full on off, it was there for the drive and Lyon goes for it. He however, fails to keep it down and hits it firmly towards Elgar at mid off who takes it reverse cup. Australia need another 83 to avoid the follow on but have only two wickets in hand. 206/8

65.4 K Rabada to Lyon, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 206/7

65.3 K Rabada to Lyon, FOUR! Australia are continuing the aggression! Fuller outside off, Lyon does not hold back as he goes after it. He drives it over covers and the ball races away. 206/7

65.2 K Rabada to Lyon, Fuller on off, drives it towards mid off where the fielder makes a good stop. 202/7

65.1 K Rabada to Paine, In the air... but on the bounce! A good stop in the end by Morne. A short ball down the leg side, Paine helps it its way towards Morkel at fine leg who collects it on the bounce above his head. A run taken by the batsmen. 202/7

We are back for the afternoon session. The men concerned make their way out to the middle. Tim Paine will take strike to Kagiso Rabada. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 2 ...

South Africa on the other hand, lacked intensity and energy. Their bowlers looked off pace and to make matters worse, Morne Morkel walked off the field due to a side strain and has not bowled since then. Keshav Maharaj though, did provide them with the only success in this session but they are still miles ahead in the game. One would expect them to come out after the break with more energy and intensity and bundle the Aussies out quickly. Australia would hope Paine, along with the rest, continue to fight. Join us for the second session in a while.

What a session for Australia. They have scored 91 runs and have lost only the sole wicket of Cummins. They came out today in the morning needing another 179 to avoid the follow on and they have now brought it down to 88. Pat Cummins and Tim Paine, who has a fractured thumb, showed great character to fight it out there. They also played in a positive manner and pounced on every scoring opportunity. Cummins brought up his maiden half ton before being dismissed. The pair missed out on a century stand by a run but have provided some hope for the Australians to save the game.

64.6 K Maharaj to Lyon, Loopy ball on off, Lyon keeps it out off the front foot. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 3! 201/7

64.5 K Maharaj to Lyon, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 201/7

64.4 K Maharaj to Lyon, On the stumps, defended. 201/7

64.3 K Maharaj to Lyon, Works it against the turn towards mid-wicket. 201/7

64.2 K Maharaj to Lyon, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 201/7

64.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Eases it down towards long on for a run. 201/7

63.6 K Rabada to N Lyon, EDGED AGAIN BUT FOUR! Full and on off, swinging away. Lyon goes for the booming drive but gets an outside edge which flies over point for a boundary. 200 up for Australia. 200/7

63.5 K Rabada to N Lyon, EDGED BUT DOES NOT CARRY! On a length around off, bounces a touch more. Lyon tries to defend it with soft hands but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to gully. 196/7

63.4 K Rabada to Lyon, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 196/7

63.3 K Rabada to Lyon, Back of a length on off, defended off the back foot. 196/7

63.2 K Rabada to Paine, Shorter in length outside off, cut through point for a run. 196/7

63.1 K Rabada to Paine, Wide outside off, left alone. 195/7

62.6 K Maharaj to Lyon, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 195/7

62.5 K Maharaj to Lyon, Wide outside off, left alone. 195/7

62.4 K Maharaj to Lyon, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 195/7

62.3 K Maharaj to Lyon, Shorter on off, punched back to the bowler. 195/7

62.2 K Maharaj to Lyon, Flatter on middle, kept out. 195/7

Nathan Lyon walks out to the middle.

62.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, OUT! Gone, excellent use of the review. No hundred-run stand for the 7th wicket but they deserved it. A much-needed wicket for South Africa and it is Maharaj, who has taken a pounding today, who provides the breakthrough. The relief on his face says what the wicket means to him. He bowls this very full on middle, Cummins goes down on one knee in an attempt to sweep. He though, has picked the wrong ball as he seems to have missed it to get rapped on the pads. The ball lobs behind the keeper to the left. Bavuma from short leg runs towards it and takes it while the players appeal. The umpire shakes his head. Faf du Plessis, after a chat, decides to review. Replays roll in and they show there is no bat involved. So the catch is out of contention. Now, Hawk Eye shows three reds and the on-field call has to be overturned. End of a very good innings by Cummins, he fought hard out there but Australia would have hoped for him to stay longer. Has this wicket opened floodgates? The Aussies still need 94 to avoid the follow on. 195/7

Review time! A huge shout for LBW has been turned down. Cummins is the man in question and they have taken it upstairs.

61.6 K Rabada to Paine, Fuller on off, driven back to the bowler. 195/6

61.5 K Rabada to Cummins, Fifty for Cummins, his maiden in Tests and what a time to bring it up. We did mention at the close of play yesterday that he is no mug with the bat and he proves that. Rabada finally bowls one on the stumps but he is driven through mid on and the batsmen run three. Also the stand is now one short of a hundred. 195/6

61.4 K Rabada to Cummins, Fourth leave in a row! The balls are being bowled wider with each passing delivery. Cummins need not play at it. 192/6

61.3 K Rabada to Cummins, Length and way outside off, also the pace is down, it is somewhere below the 130s as Cummins does not fiddle with it. 192/6

61.2 K Rabada to Cummins, Outside off again, Pat lets it be. 192/6

61.1 K Rabada to Cummins, Slow claps around as they were trying to encourage Rabada as he comes running in. He however, bowls it on a length and outside off. Cummins makes a leave. 192/6

Kagiso Rabada is back for another burst.

60.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Floats it up on off, blocked. 192/6

60.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Fires it on the pads, Paine tries to flick but misses to get hit on it. 192/6

60.4 K Maharaj to Paine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 192/6

60.3 K Maharaj to Pat Cummins, Excellent fielding! They have lacked energy the South Africans today and this should probably lift them up. Outstanding effort from the substitute fielder. Cummins tries to go bit once again but the time mistimes it towards wide mid on. Mulder there dives full stretch to his right and saves three for his side. 192/6

60.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Floats it up on middle, Paine works it towards wide mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder there scores a bull's eye at the non-striker's end but the batsman is well in. 191/6

60.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Floats it up on middle, Paine defends it solidly. 190/6

59.6 V Philander to Cummins, Fuller on off, driven down to mid off. 190/6

59.5 V Philander to Cummins, Wide outside off, left alone. 190/6

59.4 V Philander to Cummins, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 190/6

59.3 V Philander to Paine, Length again on off, this one shapes away after pitching. Paine tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes down towards deep point for a run. 190/6

59.2 V Philander to Paine, Length ball on off, Paine defends it solidly. 189/6

59.1 V Philander to Paine, FOUR! Three boundaries in the last over and one to start this one. This is a top shot by the Aussie skipper. A little short and on off, Paine rocks back and punches it through covers. 189/6

58.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, SIX! Maharaj has been taken to the cleaners here! This has gone all the way! He once again floats it up on middle, Cummins clears his front leg and sends it sailing over the long on fence. 89 is now the stand between the two. 15 from this over. 185/6

58.5 K Maharaj to Pat Cummins, Very full on middle, stroked to mid on. 179/6

58.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is through the leg side. Slower through the air on middle, Cummins goes for the heave but the ball goes off the inner half and through mid-wicket. 179/6

58.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, FOUR! This is now Cummins' highest score in Tests, it has come at a very good time for the Aussies. But he can't stop yet, he needs to continue. He gets a gift, a short ball on off. Cummins rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 175/6

58.2 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, A little too fuller on middle, Paine drives it towards mid on for a quick run. 171/6

58.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Another beautiful ball! Maharaj slows it up and bowls it on off, he gets good turn from the wicket but the ball does a little too much as it misses the outside edge as Paine tries to defend. 170/6

57.6 V Philander to Cummins, Fuller in length on off, this one does not move. Cummins leans into it and drives it to mid off. 170/6

57.5 V Philander to Paine, Does bowl it on the stumps but on the pads. Paine works it down the leg side for a run. 170/6

57.4 V Philander to Paine, Better delivery but equally well played by the batsman. On a length around off, it shapes away. Paine watches it carefully and does not fiddle with it. 169/6

57.3 V Philander to Paine, Good outswinger but the line is once again outside off. Paine lunges and lets it be. Third leave in the over, need to make the batsman play here. 169/6

57.2 V Philander to Paine, Closer to the off pole this time but not close enough for the batsman to play at it. 169/6

57.1 V Philander to Paine, Starts off with a loosener. A full ball way outside off, so wide that it may have been called a wide in an ODI. Paine makes a leave. 169/6

Vernon Philander is back on.

56.6 K Maharaj to Paine, The batsman plays a sweep shot. They pick up a single. 169/6

56.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Beaten again! We have seen this too many times during the course of this game. Maharaj gives it air outside off, it turns away further. Paine reaches out for it and tries to push it through the off side but gets beaten. 168/6

56.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Flatter on middle, Paine was not sure whether to play forward or back. In the end he stays in his crease and tries to keep it out but the ball takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. 168/6

56.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Comes in with the angle on middle, Cummins works it through square leg for a run. 168/6

56.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, Lovely stuff! Slows it up this time and lands it on off. It pitches and turns away, beating the outside edge of Cummins' bat as he tries to defend. 167/6

56.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Loopy ball on off, Paine eases it through covers for a run. 167/6

55.6 A Markram to Cummins, Changes the angle and comes over the wicket and bowls it on off. Cummins goes on the back foot and defends. 166/6

55.5 A Markram to Cummins, Fires it on off, Cummins prods forward and keeps it out. 166/6

55.4 A Markram to Cummins, Flatter on middle, Cummins rocks back and blocks. 166/6

55.3 A Markram to Cummins, He comes around the wicket and tosses it up on middle, Cummins keeps it out. 166/6

Morne Morkel is walking off. He has got a side strain perhaps. Oh, what a disappointment it would be if we have already seen the last of the gentle giant. Remember, this is his last Test match for the South Africans. Aiden Markram to finish the over...

55.2 M Morkel to Cummins, Back of a length around off, Cummins looks to defend but gets it off the higher half of his bat towards gully. 166/6

55.1 M Morkel to Cummins, On a length outside off, Cummins goes back and shoulders arms. 166/6

54.6 K Maharaj to Pat Cummins, SO CLOSE! Cummins has looked a little fidgety in the last two overs or so. Paine needs to go and have a word with him. Maharaj tosses it up on off, Cummins eyes light up seeing the flight and swings across the line. The ball takes the inside edge and goes agonizingly close the off pole and between the keeper's legs. The slip fielder hares after it and saves a run for his side. 166/6

54.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 163/6

54.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Fires it on the pads, Cummins tries to work it around the corner with the angle but misses to get hit on the pads. 163/6

54.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Flighted ball on middle, Cummins lunges to defend. 163/6

54.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 163/6

54.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Floats it up on off, driven through covers for a run. 163/6

53.6 M Morkel to Cummins, BEATEN! A beauty to end with. On a length around off, it first angles into the batsman and then leaves the batsman. Cummins plays inside the line and gets beaten. 162/6

53.5 M Morkel to Cummins, Concentrate Cummins, concentrate. Morkel bowls it short and wide outside off. Cummins throws the kitchen sink at it but gets beaten. He should be playing those shots, especially in this situation. 162/6

53.4 M Morkel to Cummins, Strange there by Cummins! He walks right across the stumps. Morkel bowls it on a shorter length outside off. Pat tries to keep it out but gets beaten. 162/6

53.3 M Morkel to Cummins, Wide outside off, left alone. 162/6

53.2 M Morkel to Paine, Short again and outside off, Paine cuts it through point for a run. 162/6

53.1 M Morkel to Paine, Good ball but a poor shot! On a length, a shortish length around off. Paine goes for the cut but the ball is a little too close to play that shot. It goes off the outer half of the higher part of the bat and on the bounce to de Kock. The keeper dives to his right and collects it on the bounce. 161/6

52.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Sharp turn! Flatter and on a shorter length outside off, Cummins looks to cut but then pulls out of the shot as the ball turned sharply. 161/6

52.5 K Maharaj to Paine, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 161/6

52.4 K Maharaj to Paine, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 160/6

52.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Fuller on middle, Paine pushes it back to the bowler. 160/6

52.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Floats it up on off, a little too full. Paine plants his front foot forward and keeps it out. 160/6

52.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Tosses it up on middle, Paine defends it by lunging. 160/6

51.6 M Morkel to Cummins, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 160/6

51.5 M Morkel to Cummins, FOUR! Frustrating time for the home side. Morkel lands another one on a short length outside off, Cummins hangs back and slashes it over backward point for yet another boundary. The Aussies are 129 runs adrift of avoiding the follow on now. 160/6

51.4 M Morkel to Cummins, Played to the point region by the batsman. 156/6

51.3 M Morkel to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Short and wide, punished. Cummins is growing in confidence now as he moves to 24. Has a go at this shortish delivery well outside off. Gets it over point for a boundary. 156/6

51.2 M Morkel to Cummins, This length ball outside off is punched through covers for a couple. 152/6

51.1 M Morkel to Cummins, Length ball outside off, Cummins hangs his bat at that and gets beaten. 150/6

50.6 K Maharaj to Paine, FOUR! Flatter and quicker outside off, Paine goes back quickly and chops it past backward point for a boundary. 150/6

50.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 146/6

50.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Paine presses forward and defends. 146/6

50.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Tossed up around off and middle, Cummins looks to work it away but gets it off the leading edge past slip for one. Brings up the 50-run stand with his skipper. This has been a good lower order fightback from Australia so far. 146/6

50.2 K Maharaj to Paine, What's happening there? Paine shapes up to play the reverse sweep but gets beaten behind him. The ball goes off something towards short fine leg that draws a stifled shout from the Proteas. The umpire stays unmoved even as the batters cross over for a run. The short fine leg meanwhile nails a direct hit at the striker's end and there's another appeal. But Cummins has made his ground. The hosts think about the DRS before deciding against it. Leg bye signaled. On another look, it seems that the ball would have missed even the off stick. 145/6

50.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Tossed up around middle, Paine prods forwards and defends. 144/6

49.6 M Morkel to Cummins, Fuller around off, pushed off the front foot towards covers. The Giraffe begins with a no-run over. 144/6

49.5 M Morkel to Cummins, Similar delivery like the previous one, this time Pat watches it pass. 144/6

49.4 M Morkel to Cummins, This delivery is on a shorter length outside off, Cummins has a wild waft at it but just misses. The ball didn't pass too far from the outside edge. 144/6

49.3 M Morkel to Cummins, On a length outside off, pushed off the back foot towards cover-point. 144/6

49.2 M Morkel to Cummins, Pat appears to have been struck on the thigh pad. 144/6

49.1 M Morkel to Cummins, Banged short on the stumps, Cummins ducks to let that pass. 144/6

Morne Morkel is back.

48.6 K Maharaj to Paine, SIX! Imperious! Tossed up delivery around off, Paine kneels down and plays the slog sweep. Makes nice connection and collects a flat biggie over deep square leg. The trail is down to 344, 145 runs away from the follow on mark. 144/6

48.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Paine lets this one come to him before guiding it towards point. 138/6

48.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Tim defends this nicely from the crease. 138/6

48.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Beaten due to the spin again. Paine lunges in defense but finds the ball spins just past the outside edge of his blade. 138/6

48.2 K Maharaj to Paine, This delivery is pushed towards covers off the front foot. 138/6

48.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Floated up on the stumps, Paine gets down and paddles it fine down the leg side for a brace. 138/6

47.6 K Rabada to Cummins, Yorker on the stumps, dug out well. 136/6

47.5 K Rabada to Cummins, This delivery is defended from the back foot. 136/6

47.4 K Rabada to Cummins, FOUR! Aerial but safe! Cummins opts to play the square drive to this pitched up delivery outside off. Gets it just past Bavuma at point for a boundary. 136/6

47.3 K Rabada to Cummins, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 132/6

47.2 K Rabada to Paine, Strayed in line and bowled on the pads. Paine tickles it away to fine leg for one. 132/6

47.1 K Rabada to Paine, This length from Kagiso pushes Tim back in defense. 131/6

46.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Easily done. Tim pushes this one towards covers for one. 9 runs off this one. 131/6

46.5 K Maharaj to Paine, FOUR! Paine is doing it well here. Looks as if his plan is to not let Keshav settle. Sees this delivery around off and middle, gets across and sweeps it nicely through backward square leg for a boundary. 130/6

46.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Fuller on the pads, Tim whips it towards mid-wicket, where Amla dives and prevents a run. 126/6

46.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Beauty! Maharaj flights this one outside off, drawing Paine forward in defense. But the ball spins away sharply past the outside edge, allowing de Kock to collect it, who does it well. 126/6

46.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Quicker one on the stumps, Paine keeps it out with a straight bat. 126/6

46.1 K Maharaj to Paine, FOUR! A drag down to begin. Maharaj darts this on a shorter length outside off, allowing the batter some bonus runs. Paine goes back in a trice and slaps it square on the off side and picks up a boundary. 126/6

Keshav Maharaj to have a go now.

45.6 K Rabada to Cummins, Watchful. Cummins watches the ball till the end before blocking it with a straight bat to the off side. A maiden over for Rabada, consecutive ones for him. 122/6

45.5 K Rabada to Cummins, Back of a length delivery around off, the batter sways away from the line and lets it thud into the keeper's gloves. 122/6

45.4 K Rabada to Cummins, This is sprayed down leg, Cummins gets out of the line and lets it pass. 122/6

45.3 K Rabada to Cummins, PC gets behind it and pushes it towards covers. 122/6

45.2 K Rabada to Cummins, Harmless ball well outside off, shouldered arms to by Pat. 122/6

45.1 K Rabada to Cummins, LIFTER! On a length outside off, Cummins looks to fend it. The ball climbs up viciously from the spot and hits Pat on the gloves, before rolling towards point. 122/6

44.6 V Philander to Paine, Again, outside off, left alone. 122/6

44.5 V Philander to Paine, Another one well outside off, doesn't incite any stroke. 122/6

44.4 V Philander to Paine, Speared outside off, Paine lets it be. 122/6

44.3 V Philander to Paine, INSIDE EDGE SAVES PAINE! Perhaps he knew that and hence went for the review straightaway. This was bowled full around middle and leg, Paine looked to block it in front of him but seemed to have missed it. Looked to be in front of the stumps and Philander began his celebratory run, post which the dreaded finger was raised. Paine signalled the T almost instantaneously. Snicko confirmed the decision is incorrect on the very first go. A thin spike is seen when the ball goes past the bat. Would have been dead plumb but Paine survives. A big smiles flashes his face. 122/6

Review time! Paine is given his marching orders by the umpire for an LBW shout but he opts to have it checked. Should be a goner...

44.2 V Philander to Paine, Outside off, left alone. 122/6

44.1 V Philander to Cummins, This is what happens when some deliveries seam away to beat you on the inside. Cummins expects this one to move away and hence plays for the same. But this one holds its line and goes straight. As a result, the inside edge of the bat is hit and the ball rolls towards fine leg. A single taken. 122/6

43.6 K Rabada to Paine, Similar delivery, blocked from the crease. Rabada is consistently clocking speeds to the north of 133 kph. This was largely missing when the Aussies were bowling. 121/6

43.5 K Rabada to Paine, Aiming at the off stump, this ball is balled on a length. Paine gets behind it nicely and pushes it towards covers. 121/6

43.4 K Rabada to Paine, Again, well outside off, Paine lets it go unharmed. 121/6

43.3 K Rabada to Paine, Hurled well outside off, Paine shoulders arms. 121/6

43.2 K Rabada to Paine, Another one on a length around middle and leg, Tim looks to turn it away but gets it off the thigh pads towards the slip cordon. 121/6

43.1 K Rabada to Paine, Paine is forced to go back to this one and defend it. 121/6

42.6 V Philander to Cummins, Lovely bowling. Philander-esque. Lands it just outside off on a length that will draw the batter forward in defense. After that task is achieved, the ball just nips away to teasingly beat the outside edge. 121/6

42.5 V Philander to Cummins, Well outside off on a fuller length, Cummins watches it through to the keeper. 121/6

42.4 V Philander to Cummins, Cummins gets back to this one and punches it to Bavuma at covers. 121/6

42.3 V Philander to Cummins, Well outside off, left alone by Pat. 121/6

42.2 V Philander to Paine, Good running. Paine taps this one towards covers from the crease and takes a quick single. His partner's quick response helps. 121/6

42.1 V Philander to Tim Paine, FOUR! The Aussie skipper gets his first boundary of the day! Perhaps the South Africans realize that he is batting with a broken finger and hence Philander decides to bowl this short. The line, though, is outside off. Paine is awake to this and plays the pull shot. Gets it just over the leaping fielder at mid-wicket and accumulates the runs. 120/6

41.6 K Rabada to Cummins, On a length outside off, Cummins plays inside the line and lets it pass. 116/6

41.5 K Rabada to Cummins, This ball is blocked watchfully from the crease. 116/6

41.4 K Rabada to Cummins, Length ball around off and middle, Cummins hops and pushes it a tad aerially through mid-wicket for brace. 116/6

41.3 K Rabada to Cummins, Full and swinging away, Cummins looks to drive it through the off side. There is a slight away movement and hence he misses the ball. 114/6

41.3 K Rabada to Cummins, Cummins defends this one by getting right behind it. However, Rabada has overstepped and hence it is called a no ball. 114/6

41.2 K Rabada to Cummins, Rabada strays on the pads, Cummins flicks it towards fine leg for a couple. 113/6

41.1 K Rabada to Cummins, Full and outside off, left alone. 111/6

As Rabada was steaming in, his towel fell off. This distracted Cummins, who moved away leading the bowler to abort the run up.

40.6 V Philander to Cummins, First run of Day 3! This is punched through covers for a single. 111/6

40.5 V Philander to Cummins, This ball is on the stumps, whipped away to mid-wicket. 110/6

40.4 V Philander to Cummins, Angling down leg on a length, Cummins gets inside the line and attempts to flick. Misses. 110/6

40.3 V Philander to Cummins, This is well outside off to expect any response from Pat. 110/6

40.2 V Philander to Cummins, Length ball outside off, Cummins looks to defend it. Gets it off the outer half towards covers, a touch aerially. 110/6

The floodlights have already been switched on. It is pretty dark out there indeed.

40.1 V Philander to Cummins, On a length around middle and leg, Cummins stands tall and blocks it to the on side. 110/6

39.6 K Rabada to Paine, Finally this delivery is hurled on the stumps. Tim gets behind that and blocks it with a straight bat. 110/6

39.5 K Rabada to Paine, Five balls in a row in this over that Paine has not been made to play this. Outside off, left alone. 110/6

39.4 K Rabada to Paine, Wider outside off, easy leave for the Aussie keeper. 110/6

39.3 K Rabada to Paine, Well-judged leave! This is closer to the off stump but still outside the line. Paine lifts his bat skywards as he lets it go. 110/6

39.2 K Rabada to Paine, Again this is full but the line is well outside off. Tim shoulders arms. 110/6

39.1 K Rabada to Paine, Starts with a full ball well outside off, there is a hint of movement away. Paine lets it pass safely to the keeper. 110/6

Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.

38.6 V Philander to Cummins, This is on the stumps, blocked from the crease. 110/6

38.5 V Philander to Cummins, Another one outside off, Cummins lets the keeper collect that. 110/6

38.4 V Philander to Cummins, Full and down the leg side, Pat misses the flick. 110/6

38.3 V Philander to Cummins, Another one full outside off, Cummins lets it be. 110/6

38.2 V Philander to Cummins, This is outside off on a length, left alone. 110/6

38.1 V Philander to Cummins, Full on the pads, Cummins misses the flick and wears it on the pads. 110/6

So, what does Day 3 have in store for us? A batting collapse? Well, is there much left to call it a collapse? A fightback? That is hoping against hope for the same. Tim Paine has shepherded the tail quite a few times in recent past and he is left to do the same yet again. Pat Cummins is in the middle and he is a more-than-capable holder of the willow. On the note of seeing some fight put by the tourists, we take your leave for the day. See you on Sunday when the play starts at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Till then, take care, aficionados! Buhbye!

Earlier in the day, we saw South Africa continue their good show with the bat. Temba Bavuma was the fulcrum around which the tail revolved. It did so much so that the hosts ended up knocking the door of a 500-run monument. Poor young Bavuma, he eventually ran out of partners and was stranded five short of a ton. The lower order surge also included a free-flowing innings from Keshav Maharaj, who got to his Test best score of 45.

Often, fielding brilliances are what change the flow of games, be it in any format. It was the same here. Quinton de Kock's catch down the leg side to send Khawaja back meant that the passage of play thenceforth felt like a slide. After the early fall of Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Peter Handscomb, Khawaja had managed to keep the hosts at bay along with the elder Marsh brother. Once he departed, the following parts looked like a highlights reel that has left the Aussies staring down the barrel. Vernon Philander was the leader of the bowling pack, picking up three so far.

Woah! What an end to the day! Australia are barely managing to cling on to this one at the moment. In the last 8 overs, they lost three wickets in addition to just 20 runs. Had that not happened, we would, perhaps, be praising one of their batters for having seen the day through. That was the time when Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh were going strong with their affinity that ended when it was worth 52. The former was positive and assured (largely) in crossing the 50-run mark for the 12th time in Tests. But then, all hell broke loose.

37.6 M Morkel to Paine, Morkel is back to the outside off line again. Paine doesn't bother playing at that. 5 balls of the last over need not be played at all. Not the ideal way to end for the Proteas. That's all for the day. STUMPS! 110/6

37.5 M Morkel to Paine, FOUR! Makes him play finally, but this isn't the ideal way. Morkel strays on the pads and delivers it full there. Paine just works it away fine and the ball goes away to the fine leg fence. 110/6

37.4 M Morkel to Paine, Four in a row. Morkel has delivered this one outside off as well. Paine doesn't feel the need to poke his blade at it. 106/6

37.3 M Morkel to Paine, And again. This is bowled outside off, Tim lets it be. Morkel needs to make him play. 106/6

37.2 M Morkel to Paine, Another one delivered well outside off, Paine lets it be. 106/6

37.1 M Morkel to Paine, Outside off, left alone. 106/6

Final over of the day coming up... Morne Morkel will bowl it.

36.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Kept out watchfully off the front foot. 106/6

36.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, This one is defended towards covers from the crease. 106/6

36.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 106/6

36.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, More turn! Nicely flighted outside off, Cummins looks to smash it over the off side. The ball spins past the outside edge and the keeper fails to collect it cleanly as well. As a result, a couple of byes are taken. 106/6

36.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, FOUR! Just over! Tossed up outside off, Cummins clobbers it just over the leaping fielder at covers. Once that man is cleared, it is a boundary. In hindsight, since it is a boundary, not many questions would be raised. But in the wee moments of the day, this shot is uncalled for. Mitchell Marsh was guilty of the same, Cummins would have been blamed as well had he been dismissed here. 104/6

36.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Floated around off, Cummins block. 100/6

Now Tim Paine gets his finger taped. Remember, when he was wicketkeeping, he copped a blow to his right thumb and now, on 35.1, his fingers got squeezed between the handle and the ball.

35.6 M Morkel to Cummins, On the pads, Cummins works it away through square leg and gets one less than a boundary. 100/6

35.5 M Morkel to Cummins, Cummins keeps this one out off the back foot. 97/6

35.4 M Morkel to Cummins, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 97/6

35.3 M Morkel to Paine, Paine goes back in the crease and plays it towards mid-wicket for one. 97/6

35.2 M Morkel to Paine, Paine defends this one solidly from the crease. 96/6

35.1 M Morkel to Paine, Nasty! That has taken off from nowhere. On a length outside off, it climbs up steeply after landing. It climbs up and hits him high on the handle. Replays show that he got hit on the fingers. 96/6

34.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Keshav serves this around off, Cummins presents a defensive bat in response. A wicket maiden for the tweaker. 96/6

34.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, Pat gets forward to this one and bunts this solidly. 96/6

34.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Tossed up around off, pushed towards mid on. 96/6

Pat Cummins walks in at number 8. Have to feel for this guy. After picking up a fifer earlier in the day, the last thing he would have expected is to bat today.

34.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, OUT! Another one bites the dust. Australia are falling down like ninepins. Maharaj tosses this outside off, Shaun Marsh lunges in defense. Hard to say what he did wrong there as the next thing that happens is, the ball takes the outside edge and lands in the lap of de Villiers at slip. He takes the catch and falls back. In the first Test of the series, the elder Marsh fell in a similar manner to the same bowler. If one talks about learning from one's folly, this southpaw hasn't done that. But again, hard to think of what he could have done here. Maybe play this off the back foot. Perhaps he played inside the line expecting the ball to turn a bit more, than getting entirely to the pitch of the delivery. On closer look, it is seen that his bat stuck behind his pad for a millisecond, making it difficult for him to get to the pitch of it. Nevertheless, felicity in the hosts camp, frustration in the opposition one. 96/6

34.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Shaun presses forward and stonewalls this one. 96/5

34.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated on the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 96/5

No nightwatchman. The skipper Tim Paine makes his way out to the middle. Is he wanting to send a message out there?

33.6 M Morkel to Marsh, OUT! Shocker of a shot from Mitchell Marsh! Aussies are not yet ton-up and find half their side back in the dressing room. With about 15 minutes left in the day's play, these two had to see them off. But here's a poor stroke that brings down the all-rounder's fall. Morkel delivers this full outside off, Mitch goes for the big booming cover drive. Ends up playing this back on to his stumps. A failure for the younger Marsh, the visitors still 193 adrift of saving the follow on. 96/5

33.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Similar delivery, Mitchell goes back and keeps it out to the on side for nothing. 96/4

33.4 M Morkel to Marsh, On a length on off, defended off the back foot by MM. 96/4

33.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Well outside off, Mitch lets it be. 96/4

33.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Morne gets straighter and lands this on the stumps. Marsh works it away through mid-wicket for a single. 96/4

33.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Hurled outside off, Shaun looks to defend. But the ball goes towards gully off the outside edge. 95/4

Morne Morkel is back for another spell.

32.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Loopy delivery outside off, MM lets it be. 95/4

32.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, This delivery is punched off the back foot towards covers. 95/4

32.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Whacked! Maharaj drops it short outside off, Mitchell Marsh has enough time to go back and blast it through cover-point for a boundary. That's a nice way to open your account. 95/4

32.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 91/4

During the overs, de Kock popped up some tablets. It is possibly because he got stung by a bee at the end of the previous over.

32.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh prods forward in defense but the ball spins away sharply past the outside edge. 91/4

32.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Maharaj comes round the wicket to the right-hander and lands it around off. Mitchell lunges forward and blocks. 91/4

31.6 V Philander to Marsh, A maiden over from Vernon as Shaun blocks this one from the crease. 91/4

31.5 V Philander to Marsh, Outside off, left alone. 91/4

31.4 V Philander to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 91/4

31.3 V Philander to Marsh, On the stumps, pushed towards mid-wicket for nothing. 91/4

31.2 V Philander to Marsh, Marsh blocks this delivery from the crease. 91/4

31.1 V Philander to Marsh, On a length around leg, Marsh misses the flick and gets hit on the thigh pad. 91/4

30.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, STUMPING CHANCE MISSED! Marsh slinks down the ground and goes past the tossed up ball outside off. But it stays low and passes through de Kock's legs. Hard to blame the keeper here but yes, there will be a blemish against his name now. Shaun is lucky to be batting out there. He picks up a bye. 91/4

30.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Loopy ball around off, Shaun presses forward and blocks. 90/4

30.4 K Maharaj to S Marsh, Shaun looks to keep this floated delivery out but gets an inside edge on to the pads. 90/4

30.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh lunges and stonewalls this one. 90/4

30.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 90/4

30.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated around middle, flicked to mid on. 90/4

Mitchell Marsh makes his way out to the middle now.

29.6 V Philander to Khawaja, OUT! Eventually, Usman Khawaja departs to a terrific catch! Quinton de Kock the guy! Philander lands it on a length down leg, Khawaja looks to tickle it away to the fence and collect some runs. A tickle is all he manages. The keeper swiftly moves to his right and pouches it wonderfully in the center of his gloves. What a take that is. Not easy. One, he would be blinded by the batter's presence as he moved to his right. Two, he is standing up to the stumps to the seamer. Never easy these. He is unlucky, reckon the on-air commentators and they aren't wrong at all. It is the keeper's brilliance that has ended the southpaw's stay in the middle. The Aussies still have to score 199 to avoid the follow on. 90/4

29.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 90/3

29.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Full outside off, pushed towards covers. 90/3

29.3 V Philander to Khawaja, SCREAMER FROM THE BIRTHDAY BOY! Ahhh... but it isn't a dismissal. On a length angling away, Khawaja looks to cut it away to the off side. The ball goes off something to the right of first slip. The just-35-turned Amla dives to his right from the position and pulls it out of thin air. Seems that Khawaja's stint ends but that's not to be. Replays show that the ball has gone of de Kock's gloves. That was the deflection. Nonetheless, excellent take from Hashim. 90/3

29.2 V Philander to Khawaja, This delivery is pushed towards mid-wicket. 90/3

29.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Landed on a length down leg, Khawaja misses the flick. De Kock collects it and whips the bails off in a flash. 90/3

28.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Flatter on the pads, worked away round the corner for a single to retain strike. 90/3

28.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! 12th Test fifty for Usman Khawaja and he gets there in some swagger! He has looked assured since the time he has walked out. He slinks down to this one and flicks it over mid-wicket. Gets a boundary to get to his milestone. This also raises a half century partnership between him and Shaun Marsh. Some good passage of play for the Aussies. 89/3

28.4 K Maharaj to S Marsh, Floated outside off, pushed towards mid off for a single. 85/3

28.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh just directs this one in the direction of fine leg and runs two. 84/3

28.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Khawaja kneels down and sweeps this to deep square leg for one. 82/3

28.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, That's hit the batsman on his pads. 81/3

27.6 Philander to Marsh, Gone? No! Height seems to be the factor. Marsh decides to offer no shot to this delivery in line of the stumps. Perhaps he expected it to angle away. But the ball is as straight as an arrow and cops him high on the back thigh pad. Vernon is up in celebration already only to find that the umpire is not in agreement with him and his side. Du Plessis asks if height is the factor and gets an affirmation in response. He wasn't keen to use the DRS on this one anyway. Careful, Shaun, you need to bat longer. 81/3

27.5 V Philander to Marsh, On a length on the pads, worked away through square leg for a brace. Rabada did well to save a couple with a dive after getting there from fine leg. 81/3

Now even the Hawk Eye for the LBW appeal on 26.1 is show. Shaun Marsh would have been a goner if not for that inside edge.

27.4 V Philander to Marsh, This one is driven to mid off off the front foot. 79/3

27.3 V Philander to Marsh, This moves in a bit after pitching and hits Shaun on the thigh pad after beating his defensive bat. 79/3

27.2 V Philander to Marsh, Lovely ball! It seams away after landing, thus going past the outside edge of Marsh's bat. De Kock collects it nicely, being up to the stumps. 79/3

27.1 V Philander to Marsh, On a length around middle, bunted off the back foot. 79/3

Now, Quinton de Kock is up to the stumps. Perhaps it is in a bid to stick Marsh and Khawaja in the crease.

26.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Tossed up outside off, Usman misses his sweep. 79/3

26.5 K Maharaj to S Marsh, Floated around off and middle, Marsh moves down the track and works it away through mid-wicket for one. 79/3

26.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh goes back to this one and defends. 78/3

Inside edge! The Snicko is just flashed on the screen and the presence of the willow is confirmed on 26.1. Ian Gould, the umpire, seemed to have suggested just that after he rejected the appeal. Good spot, sir.

26.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 78/3

26.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flatter on the stumps, blocked off the back foot. 78/3

26.1 Maharaj to Marsh, SHOUT! Turned down! Floated outside off, Marsh goes back to flick but misses. Gets hit on the knee roll due to which the South Africans appeal. He rejects that for some reason. The Hawk Eye should clear our doubts but it isn't shown. 78/3

Keshav Maharaj is back on.

25.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Full on off, driven towards mid off. Elgar does well to stop that with a dive. 78/3

25.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Beaten again! This is fed on a length around off, those regions where the batter is unsure of whether to play or not. Usman has a push at it only to see the ball whiz past the outside edge. 78/3

25.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Fuller on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler. 78/3

25.3 V Philander to Khawaja, There's a fine margin between being positive and being hasty. Had Khawaja edged this one, he could have been labelled the latter. Has a go at this full length ball away from his body. Escapes getting caught behind as the ball just misses the outside edge. 78/3

25.2 V Philander to Khawaja, Down the leg side, Khawaja misses the flick. 78/3

25.1 V Philander to Khawaja, On a length around off, Khawaja walks towards the ball and bunts it to the on side. Further proof of his positive intent today. 78/3

Time for some liquid intake!

24.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Well outside off, Shaun leaves it alone. 78/3

24.5 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Short in length on the body, Khawaja pulls it away through square leg for one. Immediately, Ian Gould has a look at Rabada's followthrough on the pitch. Some particles are seen coming out from the surface. 78/3

24.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, This is fuller on off, pushed back defensively. 77/3

24.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Again on a length outside off, Usman lets it be. Michael Holding reckons that the length needs to be a bit fuller. 77/3

24.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, This is outside off on a length, UK lets it pass. 77/3

24.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! Delectable! Short and wide outside off, Khawaja guides it in front of square on the off side. Makes lovely contact on a good timing and the ball speeds away to the fence. 77/3

23.6 V Philander to Marsh, Yes he does! Delivers this on an angle around off, Marsh gets it off the outer half of his defensive bat towards gully. Philander begins the spell with a maiden. 73/3

23.5 V Philander to Marsh, This lands around the good length area on leg. Marsh pushes it towards mid on. 5 dots, can Vernon finish well? 73/3

23.4 V Philander to Marsh, Hurled well outside off, left alone by Shaun. 73/3

23.3 V Philander to Marsh, This one misses Shaun's defensive bat and hits him on the thigh pad. 73/3

23.2 V Philander to Marsh, Length ball around off, Marsh looks to defend. Ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads. On another day, he could have easily chopped it on. 73/3

23.1 V Philander to Marsh, Marsh defends this one off the front foot towards mid off. 73/3

Vernon Philander is back for a burst now.

22.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Banged short on the stumps, Khawaja ducks. 73/3

22.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Length ball on the stumps, defended from the crease. 73/3

22.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! Khawaja has looked positive today and this stroke highlights the fact. He receives a full ball going away. He plants his front foot forward and drives it crisply through covers. Moves to 42. His stand with Shaun Marsh is worth 35. 73/3

22.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 69/3

22.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, Full outside off, left alone. 69/3

22.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, Full outside off, pushed off the front foot towards covers. 69/3

21.6 M Morkel to Marsh, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. 69/3

21.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Close leave! Perhaps in hindsight you may say that Shaun was aware of his off stump. This comes in late but Marsh points his bat skywards in letting it go. 69/3

21.4 M Morkel to Marsh, This one is defended from the crease. 69/3

21.3 M Morkel to S Marsh, Fuller around off, pushed back defensively towards the bowler. 69/3

21.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, Usman pushes this one towards mid-wicket and crosses over to the other end. 69/3

21.1 M Morkel to Khawaja, Short length ball outside off, Khawaja sinks low in his crease and lets the keeper collect it. 68/3

20.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Marsh, a bit tentatively, pushes this towards point from the crease. Third maiden in a row for the hosts. 68/3

20.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Another delivery going away, left alone. 68/3

Michael Holding on air says that he doesn't fancy the weather for the next couple of days. He adds that he wants those forecasts to be false. Cheekiness is something to be learnt from this former Windies pacer.

20.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Outside off, shouldered arms to by SM. 68/3

20.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Marsh gets a bit forward and blocks this one nicely. 68/3

20.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Another one on a length, going away. Shaun lets the ball carry its journey on. 68/3

20.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Angling away on a fuller length from over the stumps, Marsh covers his sticks and lets it pass. 68/3

19.6 M Morkel to Khawaja, 'NO' shouts Khawaja after pushing this length ball towards covers. As a result, this turns out to be a maiden over. 68/3

19.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, Fuller delivery attacking the stumps, pushed towards mid on. 68/3

19.4 M Morkel to Khawaja, Well outside off, Khawaja doesn't think of playing that. 68/3

19.3 M Morkel to Khawaja, This delivery is kept out from the crease with a straight bat. 68/3

19.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, Fuller on off, defended off the front to the off side. 68/3

19.1 M Morkel to Khawaja, On a length outside off, punched towards covers. 68/3

18.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Another one outside off, left alone. 68/3

18.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Marsh hangs his bat at this one. But the ball holds its line and goes past the outside edge. 68/3

18.4 K Rabada to Marsh, This one moves away after pitching, Marsh lets it be. 68/3

18.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Ouch! Marsh expects this delivery, that's on a length, go away from him. Hence, he is in no position to play this one. This one comes in sharply after landing and raps him on the thigh pad. 68/3

18.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Length ball angling away, Marsh lets it go. 68/3

18.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Begins from over the wicket, Kagiso lands it on the stumps. Shaun blocks. 68/3

Kagiso Rabada is brought back into the attack. He replaces Maharaj. Looks strange at this point.

17.6 M Morkel to Khawaja, Another one down the leg side, the batter lets the keeper do the rest. Morne is finding it hard to get some rhythm. 68/3

17.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, FOUR! Clever. Morkel yet again strays on the pads. Khawaja is already in a run-scoring mood. Tickles it fine down the leg side. Fine leg didn't have a chance to cut that off. The southpaw moves to 37 in no time. 68/3

17.4 M Morkel to Khawaja, Bad ball. Morkel sprays this down the leg side, UK lets it be. 64/3

17.3 M Morkel to Khawaja, Hello! What's the stage of the game? What is the situation of the side? All these questions just stay on paper. Seeing the length ball outside off, Khawaja has a wild slash at it, wanting to smash it over mid on. Makes contact with only thin air. 64/3

17.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, Extra bounce! On a length around off, Khawaja looks to defend but due to the extra lift, the ball goes off the outer half towards gully. 64/3

17.1 M Morkel to U Khawaja, Full around off, Usman wrists it to mid on. 64/3

16.6 K Maharaj to S Marsh, FOUR! Top draw stuff! Marsh gets down to the pitch of the flighted ball on off. He caresses it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. 64/3

16.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Works it around the corner with the turn for a couple. 60/3

16.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tosses it up on off, kept out. 58/3

16.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Excellent adjustment at the very last moment! Khawaja first shaped up to reverse sweep but Maharaj fires it on the pads. Usman adjusts and then works it fine down the leg side for three. 58/3

16.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! Once again uses his feet and this time gets to the pitch of the ball. He drives it down through mid off where Morkel is a little wide and the ball races away. 55/3

16.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 51/3

15.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Back of a length on off, Marsh defends it towards cover for a quick run. 51/3

15.6 M Morkel to Marsh, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. No Ball signalled by the umpire. 51/3

15.5 M Morkel to Marsh, BEATEN AGAIN! On a length around off, once again it straightens. Marsh tries to defend but gets beaten. 50/3

15.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Outside off again, Marsh makes a leave. 50/3

15.3 M Morkel to Marsh, LOVELY STUFF! Morkel from around the wicket angles it on off, then gets it to straighten as Marsh tries to defend. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper. Excellent bowling, very difficult to shape it away from that angle. 50/3

15.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Wide outside off, left alone. 50/3

15.1 M Morkel to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 50/3

14.6 Maharaj to Khawaja, NOT OUT! That has bounced over! A good decision by the umpire. Maharaj tosses it up outside off, it turns back in a long way. Khawaja decides to pad it away and the ball hits him high on the thigh. Keshav puts in a big appeal but the umpire remains put. After a long discussion, Faf du Plessis goes for a review. Replays roll in and the impact is outside off, but it does not matter as there is no shot offered but the ball seems to be going over the leg stump. Khawaja stays but a review for South Africa goes. 50/3

Review! A huge appeal for LBW against Khawaja has been turned down. Faf du Plessis after a chat reviews. Might have turned too much.

14.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman dances down the track. The batsmen have run through for a single. 50 up for Australia. 50/3

14.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, This time Marsh comes dancing down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it hard towards the bowler who makes a half stop with one hand but does not concede a run. 49/3

14.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Maharaj drags his length back, maybe as he thought Marsh would come dancing down. Marsh though rocks back and works it around the corner for a brace. 49/3

14.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh uses his feet now but he can't get his flick past the fielder at short mid-wicket. 47/3

14.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Uses his feet straightaway to the spinner and whips it down to long on for a run. 47/3

Keshav Maharaj to roll his arm over.

13.6 M Morkel to S Marsh, Attacks the stumps and the batsman defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 46/3

13.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Wide outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 46/3

13.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, NO BALL! The bowler oversteps as the batsman works it with the angle through the on side for a run. 46/3

13.4 M Morkel to Khawaja, Outside off, left alone. 44/3

13.3 M Morkel to U Khawaja, FOUR! This has been hit hard! He expected a short ball and he got one. Khawaja rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket. It is off the middle this time and the ball races away. 44/3

13.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 40/3

13.1 M Morkel to U Khawaja, Short and outside off, Khawaja tries drag the pull but it goes off the toe end and through mid-wicket for two. 40/3

12.6 V Philander to Marsh, BEAUTY to finish! Philander has his tails up here. He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it slants away from the left hander. Marsh plays inside the line and gets beaten. End of a wicket-maiden by Philander. 38/3

12.5 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 38/3

12.4 V Philander to Marsh, Wide outside off, left alone. 38/3

12.3 V Philander to Marsh, On the stumps, Marsh defends it solidly. 38/3

12.2 V Philander to Marsh, No hat-trick but an excellent delivery. On a length around off, it jags away after pitching. Marsh makes a leave. 38/3

Shaun Marsh makes his way out. He will be facing the hat-trick ball. He has three slips, a gully and a short extra cover in place.

12.1 V Philander to Handscomb, OUT! Two-in-two for Philander! Handscomb's return to the side lasts just one ball. Also he bags his first duck in Tests. Philander bowls it on a length outside off, it shapes away. Handscomb first thinks of playing at it but then wants to withdraw his bat. He however, is late in doing so as the ball takes the inside edge and goes onto clip the leg pole. All the three batsmen who were brought back into eleven for this Test are back in the hut. South Africa are all over the Aussies here. 38/3

11.6 M Morkel to Khawaja, Good delivery to end. On a length around off, Khawaja keeps it out. 38/2

11.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, Fuller and outside off, Morkel has not got it right in his first over. Khawaja makes a leave. 38/2

11.4 M Morkel to Khawaja, This is even wider outside off, Usman lets it be. 38/2

11.3 M Morkel to Khawaja, Wide outside off this time. Left alone. 38/2

11.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, Short and down the leg side, Khawaja lets it be. 38/2

11.1 M Morkel to Khawaja, FOUR LEG BYES! On the pads, poor start by the tall man. Khawaja tries to flick but the ball brushes the pads and goes down to the fine leg fence. 38/2

Morne Morkel comes into the attack.

Peter Handscomb walks out to the middle.

10.6 V Philander to Renshaw, OUT! Just as I write that, Philander strikes. Perfect case of a commentator's curse. Once again a poor shot by an Australian batsman. That was not the best of balls bowled by Philander, he however, will take it. He comes running in and bowls it a touch fuller outside off, it swings away further. Renshaw goes after it as he tries to force it through the off side off the front foot. He plays it away from his body. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the left of Quinton de Kock. He dives and takes a neat catch. Renshaw makes his way back to the pavilion and his return too, was not a great one. Australia in trouble now, 454 behind. 34/2

10.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Fuller on off, Khawaja tries to keep it out but it goes off the inner half towards fine leg for a run. The two are building a good stand here. 34/1

10.4 V Philander to Renshaw, A little more fuller than the last ball and on off, Renshaw strokes it through covers but only gets a run. 33/1

10.3 V Philander to Renshaw, On a length outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 32/1

10.2 V Philander to Renshaw, Fuller on off, Renshaw eases it down to mid off. 32/1

10.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Shorter in length on off, Renshaw guides it towards point. 32/1

9.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 32/1

9.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Wider outside off, Khawaja makes a leave. 32/1

9.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 32/1

9.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Angles it on the pads, flicked towards short leg. The ball goes on the bounce towards him and he saves a run. 32/1

9.2 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Goes fuller to Usman. He drives it through covers for a brace. 32/1

9.1 K Rabada to Renshaw, Shorter in length on off, Renshaw drops it towards cover and completes a run. 30/1

8.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Ends the over with a ball outside off, left alone. 29/1

8.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Another beauty! Not a lot you can do on those deliveries. You can just hope it does not take the edge. On a length again on off, it moves away after pitching. Khawaja is squared up as he tries to defend but gets beaten. Philander looks at the pitch after that. 29/1

8.4 V Philander to Khawaja, PEACH! This is the Vernon we know. He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it zips off the surface and also moves away. Usman does well to pull his bat out in time and lets it go through to the keeper. 29/1

8.3 V Philander to Khawaja, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 29/1

8.2 V Philander to U Khawaja, Leading edge but FOUR! Fuller on middle, it shapes away after pitching. Khawaja tries to work it on the leg side but closes the bat face early. It goes off the leading edge and through backward point for a boundary. Philander can't believe it. 29/1

8.1 V Philander to Khawaja, Length ball outside the off stump. Khawaja need not play at those. 25/1

7.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, Now he withdraws his blade as the line is well outside off. 25/1

7.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, Renshaw plays inside the line to this shortish ball outside off. 25/1

7.4 K Rabada to U Khawaja, Khawaja pushes this through covers nicely for three runs. South Africa won't mind the southpaw going for these strokes. 25/1

7.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Outside off on a length, Usman lets it be. 22/1

7.2 K Rabada to U Khawaja, FOUR! Timing. That takes this delivery to the fence in a trice. Overpitched around off, Khawaja just times his push past the bowler. Beats mid off with ease and gains a boundary. 22/1

Four slips in place now. The gap through which the ball flew to the fence in the previous Rabada over has now been plugged.

7.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, On a length well outside off from round the wicket, Khawaja lets it sail to the keeper. 18/1

6.6 V Philander to Renshaw, This is defended showing the full face of the bat from the crease. 18/1

6.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 18/1

6.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Fuller on middle, driven towards mid on. 18/1

6.3 V Philander to Renshaw, Beaten second time in a row! Almost a action replay of the last ball. Another outswinger on a fuller length. Drawing Renshaw into a drive. The left-hander however, gets beaten. 18/1

6.2 V Philander to Renshaw, BEAUTY! On a length around off, it swings away. Renshaw tries to drive but is beaten. 18/1

6.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Outside off, left alone. 6 leaves out of the last 7 balls off Philander's bowling. 18/1

5.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! A poor end to the over! Down the leg side, Khawaja fails to flick but the ball brushes the pads, goes past the keeper and into the fence. 18/1

5.5 K Rabada to U Khawaja, The new ball is just offering enough to cause some problems! On a length around off, it shapes back in. Khawaja tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 14/1

5.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 14/1

5.3 K Rabada to U Khawaja, EDGED AND FOUR! Luck on Khawaja's side. Just what the southpaw who is in search of some runs wants. On a length around off, it straightens a touch and also bounces more. Khawaja tries to defend but is done in by the extra bounce. It hits the shoulder and goes through the gap between the slip cordon and gully and into the fence. 14/1

5.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, On a length outside off, the game of leaving the ball continues. 10/1

5.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, Comes around the wicket and angles it in on off. However, it is not close enough for the batsman to play at it. 10/1

4.6 V Philander to Renshaw, Ends the over with a leave. So a poor over by Philander as this one too, is bowled way outside off, MR does not fiddle with it. 10/1

4.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Another leave! You normally don't see that from Philander, he is right on the money. But again he bowls it outside off, Renshaw lets it be. 10/1

4.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Once again bowls it wide outside off, Renshaw lets it be. Maybe him standing outside the crease is disturbing the line and the length of Philander. 10/1

4.3 V Philander to Renshaw, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 10/1

4.2 V Philander to Renshaw, Another ball outside off, Renshaw who is standing way outside his crease shoulders arms to it. Good ploy by the left hander as he is standing outside to negotiate any kind of movement the bowler gets. 10/1

4.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Good length outside off, Renshaw lets it be. 10/1

3.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 10/1

3.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, Good leave! We saw Elgar making a similar leave in the first innings and now it is Khawaja. Rabada bowls it on a length around off and it comes back in. Usman, trusting the bounce lets it through to the keeper and the bounce does not let him down as it goes over the stumps. 10/1

3.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Toe ender! Short and outside off, Khawaja goes for the pull but the ball goes off the toe end and on the bounce to the slip fielder. 10/1

3.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 10/1

Usman Khawaja strides out to the middle.

3.2 K Rabada to Joe Burns, OUT! Rabada draws first blood! A poor return back into the team for Burns. A shot maybe he could have avoided. It was bowled on a length outside off, it swings away a bit. Joe tries to defend at a ball which he maybe should have left. The ball takes the outside edge and was going towards Hashim Amla at first slip. But Faf du Plessis dives in front of him from second slip and takes it reverse cup. An early strike for South Africa, just what they needed. 10/1

3.1 K Rabada to Burns, Goes full on off, eases it down to mid on. 10/0

2.6 V Philander to Renshaw, FOUR! Shot! That was classy from Renshaw. Full and swinging into the pads. Matt flicks it through square leg and the ball races away for the first boundary of the innings. 10/0

2.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Works it against the angle towards mid on. 6/0

2.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Fuller this time and Renshaw looks more comfortable on this length. He leans into the delivery and drives it to mid off. 6/0

2.3 V Philander to Renshaw, Philander is causing problems for Renshaw here. He bowls it on a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Renshaw tries to defend but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. 6/0

2.2 V Philander to Burns, Well played! Short and outside off, Burns, off the back foot, guides it through point. Bavuma from that region hares after it and does well to save a run for his side. 6/0

2.1 V Philander to Burns, JUST SHORT! Shortish on middle, Burns flicks it uppishly towards short leg. Markram there gets into position to catch it but the ball lands just short. 3/0

1.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, Just like Philander, Rabada finishes off with a gem. On the fuller side and shaping back in. Renshaw is drawn forward to defend but the ball sneaks through bat and pad and goes agonizingly close to the off pole. 3/0

1.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, Fuller on off, Renshaw lunges and keeps it out. 3/0

1.4 K Rabada to Burns, Good length around off, Burns taps it towards cover and he gets off the mark. Good running by the two, rotating the strike will be very important in this innings. 3/0

1.3 K Rabada to Burns, On a length outside off, left alone. 2/0

1.2 K Rabada to Joe Burns, Goes fuller this time but does not get any movement. Burns mistimes his drive to covers. 2/0

1.1 K Rabada to Burns, Back of a length on off, Burns guides it to gully. This was nicely played by another batsman who is making his comeback. He too will be eager to get off the mark. 2/0

Kagiso Rabada will bowl from the other end.

0.6 V Philander to M Renshaw, A good delivery to end the over! On a length around off, it slants across the batsman. Renshaw tries to push it down the ground but the ball takes the outside edge and goes along the ground to gully. 2/0

0.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Tries to bring it back in from outside off. But there is no movement as Renshaw lets it go through to the keeper. 2/0

0.4 V Philander to Renshaw, This time the ball comes back in as Philander lands it on a length around middle. Renshaw plants his front leg across and then tries to defend but is beaten to get hit near the box. 2/0

0.3 V Philander to Renshaw, Another ball outside off, no swing on offer. Renshaw makes a leave. 2/0

0.2 V Philander to Renshaw, Australia are underway! On the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a brace. This is should make Renshaw feel good. He is making a comeback and he is now off the mark. 2/0

0.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Starts off by bowling a length ball outside off, Renshaw makes a leave. 0/0

First Published: April 1, 2018, 1:35 PM IST