Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, Fourth Test, Day 3: SA Reach 58/1, Lead by 325 at Tea

Hashim Amla (AFP Photo)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

Earlier, Australia were bundled out 5 overs into this session, ending 267 runs behind the hosts then. Tim Paine turned out with yet another confident knock, notching up his 4th fifty in Tests. It was a commendable effort from their lower order, particularly Pat Cummins (maiden Test 50), to reduce that deficit after the precarious position that they were in. They would want to make regular strikes in a hope to end their long stay in the sun. Will they be successful in doing so? It will be uncovered soon. Catch you on the other side.

An advantage-gaining session for South Africa! With 7 more segments left in this Test, the hosts are well bossing it. Their openers have yet again enabled them to move ahead at a fair clip after stringing yet another 50-run opening stand in this match. Aiden Markram played some confident strokes in his stint in the middle, before falling to Pat Cummins. They are ahead by 25 more than a triple century at the moment.

20.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla points his bat upwards to let the ball pass to the keeper. THAT'S THE SESSION, TEA! 58/1

20.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Sprayed down the leg side, Amla misses the flick. 58/1

Morne Morkel is seen talking to the team physio on the sidelines. This is his farewell game and he would want to do every bit to be there on the field as he bows out from the game. He had a side strain earlier in the day.

20.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Similar delivery, Hash goes back and presents a straight bat face. 58/1

20.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla defends. 58/1

20.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shot! Stop! The two terms that came to mind and then mouth after watching the visuals. This is bowled full around off, Amla times his drive down the ground beautifully. Hence the first word came out. But then the tall lanky pacer bent down and prevented the ball from passing him but collecting it cleanly. And so, the second adjective was quipped. 58/1

20.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, A pacy yorker on off and middle, Amla crouches low and squeezed out towards mid off. 58/1

19.6 N Lyon to Elgar, This one is punched off the back foot towards covers. 58/1

19.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar gets behind it and bunts. 58/1

19.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean lunges and blocks this one nicely. 58/1

19.3 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up around middle and leg, worked away to the on side for a single. 58/1

19.2 N Lyon to Amla, Amla goes back and across and presents a straight defensive bat to this one. 57/1

19.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up outside off, Hashim presses forward in defense. 57/1

18.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller on the pads, worked away to the on side. End of a successful over for Pat. 57/1

18.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, There is a man at square leg for the flick that Amla tends to play. Conforming to that plan, Cummins delivers this full on the pads. Hashim cannot abstain from flicking it and he does it past the man there and picks up three runs. That's the way he gets going today. 57/1

18.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Pushed to the point region from the crease. 54/1

18.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, This is well outside off on a fuller length, Hash lets it be. 54/1

18.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Jaffa to welcome Amla. The ball lands outside off on a fullish length, drawing Amla forward in defense. That's it from the cherry, as it then seams away and winks at the blade as it goes past it into the keeper's mitts. 54/1

Hashim Amla, after turning a year old yesterday, walks in to bat today.

18.1 Pat Cummins to A Markram, OUT! Cummins draws first blood, not an encore of Markram's heroics from the first essay. This Australian seamer is having a ball and this venue seems to be something that he would want to roll and take it with him forever. A maiden Test fifty to follow a fifer in the first innings, here he is giving the Australians the breakthrough. Angles this on a length from wide of the crease. The line is still outside off. Markram hangs his bat out at that to defend. All he can do is get a thick outside edge straight to Peter Handscomb at second slip. Catches don't come easier than these. The Proteas are effectively 321/1. 54/1

17.6 N Lyon to Elgar, For those who had any doubts, there is turn, announces Michael Holding on air. This delivery lands around middle and off and spins away past the defensive blade of Elgar. Paine fails to gather that. 54/0

17.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar prods forward and defends this one off the front foot. 54/0

17.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, cut away towards point. 54/0

17.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, Elgar lets it be. 54/0

17.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated around off, Dean presents a straight bat in defense. 54/0

17.1 N Lyon to Markram, 1000 Test runs for Aiden Markram. Markram goes back deep in the crease and works this one through square leg with the spin for one. 54/0

16.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length on the pads, Markram fails to flick it away and the ball rolls towards fine leg off the pads. A leg bye signaled although the Snicko disagrees by showing a heartbeat when the ball passes the bat. 53/0

16.5 Pat Cummins to A Markram, FOUR! Full and outside off, Markram is enticed into going for the loose drive away from the body. He cannot abstain from the same and goes for it. Ends up slicing it just past point for a boundary. Cummins wouldn't be minding about this. This brings up the 50-run opening stand between the two. This is for the second time in this Test match. 52/0

16.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Closer to the off stump, Markram has a feel for it and gets beaten. 48/0

16.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Elgar and Markram seems to have good understanding between them. The southpaw pushes it towards cover-point and quickly sets off for a run. His partner responds. Now their stand is just two short of half ton. 48/0

16.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 47/0

16.1 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, Speared full angling in from round the wicket. Elgar seems to have been beaten for pace as he is a touch late in getting his bat for defense. The ball kisses the inside edge and makes contact with the thigh pad. 47/0

15.6 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter this time, AM goes back and bunts it. 47/0

15.5 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 47/0

15.4 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, Aiden moves to the off side and defends with a lunge. 47/0

15.3 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up outside off, it spins in again. Markram lets it spin down leg and doesn't do anything. 47/0

15.2 N Lyon to Markram, Now Aiden comes down the track but only ends up defending it. 47/0

15.1 N Lyon to Markram, Quicker one outside off, it spins in sharply. Markram goes back and works it through backward square leg for a brace. Good running that. 47/0

Nathan Lyon is back into the attack, replacing Sayers again. Earlier this morning in a chat, he talked about looking to turn the ball every time he bowls and also about the track being helpful for spin. Needs to walk the talk now.

14.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length again, Elgar hops and pushes it to the on side. 45/0

14.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Hurled on the pads, worked away to the on side for nothing. 45/0

14.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! Pristine timing! Pat slants this length ball away from Elgar. The southpaw stays still in the crease and just times his push through cover-point. The ball does the rest. 45/0

14.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Markram gets inside the line and works this one towards fine leg for one. 41/0

14.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, A fraction fuller this time, squares Markram up as he looks to work it to the on side. The outer half of the blade is taken and the ball rolls to the off side towards point. 40/0

14.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Length delivery on the stumps, defended from the crease. 40/0

13.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers comes round the wicket and lands this on the stumps. Elgar blocks. 40/0

13.5 C Sayers to Markram, Another one outside off, slapped through cover-point for one. 40/0

13.4 C Sayers to A Markram, FOUR! Even better! Short and wide outside off, Markram seems to have enough time to maneuver the areas he wants and choose accordingly the region to execute his shots. He hangs back and cuts this one fiercely through the point region for consecutive boundaries. Moves to 28 with that. 39/0

13.3 C Sayers to Markram, Gone! No, FOUR! The camera work was such, that for a moment we were made to believe that Burns had managed to pull off a stunner at short mid-wicket. A touch shorter around off, Markram pulls it just past the man at mid-wicket. Despite a dive, Joe fails to get a hand to that and the ball speeds away to the fence. The lead for the home team now goes past 300. 35/0

13.2 C Sayers to Markram, Full on off, Markram gets on the front foot and strokes it towards covers. 31/0

13.1 C Sayers to Markram, Full outside off, Markram stays in the crease and defends it towards cover-point. With the keeper up to the stumps and then first and second slips being at their normal (far off) positions, Sayers seems to be Australia's Philander. 31/0

12.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Short one outside off, pulled away to mid-wicket. 31/0

12.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On the pads, flicked to square leg. 31/0

12.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! Commanding! Bouncer delivered from round the wicket, Elgar is already ready for it by waiting deep in the crease. He pulls this nicely in front of square on the on side and collects a boundary. One bouncer for the over signaled by umpire Nigel Llong. 31/0

12.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Another one outside off, Elgar gets forward and lets it pass. 27/0

12.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This is well wide of the off stump, doesn't draw any interest from Dean. 27/0

12.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Pat continues 'round the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Elgar stays deep in the crease and pushes this towards point. 27/0

Drinks! South Africa have begun well yet again. The openers gave them a sound start in the first dig and look good for an encore even here. Tim Paine and his men will have to act fast in order to keep the hosts in check. In which direction should he look for some respite? Heavens? Just to inform you, the weather isn't behaving as per the forecast as around this time that rain was predicted to be around.

11.6 C Sayers to Markram, Outside off, defended towards point. 27/0

11.5 C Sayers to Markram, Hurled on the stumps, Markram prods forward and blocks. 27/0

11.4 C Sayers to A Markram, Lovely stroke. Full and outside off, Markram gets a stride forward and drives it through covers for a couple. 27/0

11.3 C Sayers to Markram, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 25/0

11.2 C Sayers to Markram, Fuller and straighter line this time. Markram looks to push it down the ground but ends up getting it off the inner half. 25/0

11.1 C Sayers to Markram, Begins with a delivery outside off, Aiden shoulders arms to let it go. 25/0

Chadd Sayers is back, after bowling just one over with the new ball.

10.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Angled on on the pads, knocked to the on side for none. A maiden to begin for Cummins. 25/0

10.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Dean stands tall and keeps this out to the off side for nothing. 25/0

10.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 25/0

10.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Another one on a length around off, pushed towards covers off the back foot. 25/0

10.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length around off, defended off the back foot to the off side. 25/0

10.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Doesn't get it! But such occasions makes people do funny things and here's one. Cummins steams in from round the wicket and delivers this one on a back of a length outside off. It is angled in and hence, Elgar sways away to let it pass to the keeper. Strangely, Pat is seen appealing for something, not sure for what. Nothing doing. 25/0

Pat Cummins is brought into the attack. Remember, he is on a hat-trick, courtesy a two-in-two finish in the first innings. Will he get it?

9.6 N Lyon to Markram, Defended nicely off the front foot onto the ground. 25/0

9.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Lovely use of the wrists. Elgar slinks down to this flighted delivery on the stumps and works it away through mid-wicket. Hazlewood runs after it and saves a run with a slide. 25/0

9.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Nicely tossed up around off, Elgar lets it come on. He waits with a half-lunge and stonewalls it. 22/0

9.3 N Lyon to Markram, This time, Aiden succeeds in flicking it past short leg for a single. 22/0

9.2 N Lyon to Markram, Markram goes back to this one and defends it solidly. 21/0

9.1 N Lyon to Markram, Floated up around off, Markram slinks down the track but then looks to defend. The ball makes contact with the inside edge and then onto the pads before falling down safely. 21/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 21/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Howzaattt? Not out is the answer to that question. On a length around off, it jags back in. Markram does not account for it and makes a leave. It hits him high on the pads. The players make an appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Too high. 20/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, BEATEN! Outside off and on a length. Markram goes for the drive but is beaten on the inside by the inward movement. 20/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, A bumper down the leg side. Markram first thinks of pulling it but then opts out of the shot. 20/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Nice shot! Full and outside off, Markram leans into it and drives it through covers. The fielder hares after it and due to the slow outfield it does not go all the way and the batsmen run two. 20/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Driven towards the mid off region. 18/0

7.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Fires it on the pads, Elgar tries to work it around the corner but misses to get hit on the pads. It lobs towards the keeper who takes it but no appeal from him. 18/0

7.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/0

7.4 N Lyon to Elgar, A good leave! Flatter around off, it straightens a touch but is still close to the off pole. Elgar watchfully makes a leave. 18/0

7.3 N Lyon to D Elgar, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 18/0

7.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball on middle, defended. 18/0

7.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up outside off, left alone. 18/0

6.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/0

6.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Bowls another short ball, this time Elgar is up for the challenge as he pulls it towards fine leg for a run. 18/0

6.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A good change in length there. A surprise bouncer. Elgar does well to evade it at the last moment. 17/0

6.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length on off, he is trying to get the ball to straighten but it goes straight and Elgar blocks it. 17/0

6.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length on off, kept out. 17/0

6.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On the pads, Markram flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 17/0

5.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker outside off, Elgar lets it be. 16/0

5.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 16/0

5.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle, kept out off the back foot. 16/0

5.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Gives it air on middle, Elgar prods forward and keeps it out. 16/0

5.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, defended. 16/0

5.1 N Lyon to Markram, A poor ball a half tracker but the batsman could not take full toll of it as it spun back in sharply. Markram tucks it towards fine leg for a run. 16/0

4.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On the stumps this time. Elgar blocks it out. 15/0

4.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Short and outside off, Elgar tries to force it through the off side but does not get on top off the bounce and gets beaten. Not something Elgar does there, he went after a wide delivery. Very uncharacteristic. 15/0

4.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, A defensive shot for runs! Fuller this time on middle, not too full though. Markram just puts bat to it and the ball races back past the bowler. The fielder from mid on gives it a chase and the batsmen run three. 15/0

4.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length again, hitting those lengths consistently is Josh. Markram though defends it. 12/0

4.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length again on middle, Markram is solid in defense. 12/0

4.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length around off, Markram keeps it out. 12/0

3.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball on the stumps, no turn available. Elgar blocks it. So the deliveries bowled on the stumps did not turn in this over but the ones bowled outside are turning. The batsmen won't mind that as it is the deliveries on the stumps which make the difference. 12/0

3.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Drags his length back and bowls it on off, Elgar pushes it to point. 12/0

3.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 12/0

3.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Tries to hit the top of off by spinning it after landing it on leg stump. But the ball goes straight on and Elgar defends it onto the ground. 12/0

3.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Turn and bounce! Lyon did get purchase in the first innings and it is visible again. Flatter on off, it turns away sharply. Elgar tries to block it off the back foot but is beaten by the away turn. 12/0

3.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air on off, it turns away. Elgar watchfully lets it be. 12/0

Just one over for Chadd Sayers and a spinner has been introduced. Nathan Lyon is into the attack in as early as the fourth over.

2.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, The awayswinger but the line is outside off, Markram need not play at those. 12/0

2.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, On middle, trying to rap the batsman on the pads. Markram gets his bat down in time and buries it then and there. 12/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, On the off pole this time and the batsman has to play at it. He defends it solidly. 12/0

2.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another good delivery, goes wide of the crease and angles it on off and then shapes it away. Markram however, watches it closely and lets it be. 12/0

2.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, A good delivery! On a length and in the zone outside off, Markram makes a leave. 12/0

2.1 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Fuller in length on off, Markram mistimes it to mid on. He is looking to score and why won't he. He will be high on confidence after a brilliant 150 in the first innings. 12/0

1.6 C Sayers to Markram, A single to end the over as he flicks it through square leg for a run. 12/0

1.5 C Sayers to A Markram, EDGE AGAIN BUT FOUR! A good delivery, full marks to the bowler there but runs for the batsman. On a length and around off, shapes away. Markram plays inside the line and gets an outside edge through gap between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary. 11/0

1.4 C Sayers to Elgar, On the pads, Elgar waits for such deliveries as he flicks it through mid-wicket for three. 7/0

1.3 C Sayers to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

1.2 C Sayers to Markram, EDGY RUNS! Full and swinging away. Markram goes for the booming cover drive but gets an outside edge through backward point and the batsmen take three. 4/0

1.1 C Sayers to Markram, Length again on off, at 119 KPH. Markram defends it onto the ground. 1/0

Chadd Sayers to share the new ball.

0.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length around off, kept out. 1/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Works it through mid-wicket with the angle for a run. 1/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, On middle, Markram works it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, In the air... just short of the fielder! It would have been the ideal start for the Aussies. Hazlewood bowls it on the pads, the ball sticks on the surface. Markram tries to flick but is early into the shot. The ball goes uppishly towards Burns at mid-wicket who dives ahead but cannot reach it. 0/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Starts off with a length ball around off, gets some shape away from the batsman who makes a leave. 0/0

First Published: April 1, 2018, 1:35 PM IST