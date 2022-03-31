Live Cricket Score: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 at Kingsmead, Durban - Latest Updates, Scorecard and Commentary

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: After scripting history in ODIs, a confident Bangladesh are set to square off against South Africa in the first Test of the 2-match series at Kingsmead, Durban. Captain Mominul Haque believes his team are well prepared ahead of the first Test as they had had a training camp at former South African player and coach Gary Kirsten’s academy in Cape Town.

Bangladesh have lost all six Tests on three previous tours of South Africa and Kingsmead is an unknown factor for the current players, with Bangladesh having only once at the ground, when they lost to Canada in the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Bangladesh skipper has seen a bit of a grass on the deck and wants to make full use of it.

“We will bowl first. Bit of grass and bit of moisture. We wanted to take advantage of it. Tamim has some stomach problems. It is a great oppurtunity for the young guys,” said Mominul Haque at the toss.

South Africa, on the other hand, have handed debuts to the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Lizaad Williams while Simon Harmer returns to the playing XI.

“Test cricket, I prefer to put runs on the board. I am not too displeased by batting first. I think in SA, we are used to see grass. Hopefully it doesn’t backfire. We have seam bowlers who can use these conditions. We just continue to crack on. I see positive side of things. We have some debutants today as well. We have got Simon Harmer back. We have got Rickelton coming in. He has been doing brilliantly in the reserves. This is another series against another team. Great reference points for us in this summer,” said South Africa captain Dean Elgar.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

