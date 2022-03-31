Live Cricket Score South Africa vs England ICC Women's ODI World Cup Semifinal: Live Updates From Hagley Oval, Christchurch

SAW vs ENGW Live Score And Updates Women’s ODI World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup match from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The defending champions England have a tough task ahead in South Africa to challenge for another title and cement a place in the summit clash against Australia.

South Africa have been consistent with their performance this tournament and suffered only one loss in the tournament against Australia.

In-form opener Laura Wolvaardt has been a revelation at the tournament with five half-centuries and she will once again be the key wicket that England will be targeting.

Both teams possess strong bowling line-ups, with South Africa veterans Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp likely to be pivotal in deciding the result and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone similar for England.

These two teams met in the corresponding stage at the previous World Cup in 2017, with England victorious by two wickets in yet another final-over thriller.

Advertisement

We know that England haven’t been at their best and we’ve met them in a World Cup semi-final and we don’t have the best memories of that," Du Preez said.

“So we’re very keen to change it this time around and try and be the ones that come out on top.

“But that being said, like you mentioned, we can’t take them lightly.

“For us the biggest focus has been just to focus on us and doing our basics well and identify the areas where we want to improve rather than focusing too much on the opposition."

THE TEAMS

South Africa Squad: Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon (vc), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune. Travelling reserves: Andrie Steyn, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe

England Squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here