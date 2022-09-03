Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan In Stiff Chase

Live now
Live Score SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Latest Updates:Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets and five balls to spare to register a special win in the opening game of the Super Four stage. Chasing a stiff target of 176, Sri Lanka opener were off to a flyer as they gave them a start of 62 runs. Kudos to their top order where their big names led from the front. But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka who guided their team in Read More
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets and five balls to spare to register a special win in the opening game of the Super Four stage. Chasing a stiff target of 176, Sri Lanka opener were off to a flyer as they gave them a start of 62 runs. Kudos to their top order where their big names led from the front. But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka who guided their team in the middle over with the former launching himself over the Afghanistan bowlers. Both shared a 32 run stand and staged a rescue act after Sri Lanka were left tottering at 119/4 after the fall of skipper Dasun Shanaka.
FOUR off Karunaratne’s bat and this would rank among special wins in history of Sri Lankan cricket. They beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets with five balls to spare. And the Asia Cup is well and truly alive. SL 179/6(19.1)
WICKET! Bhanuka is a goner! Straight ball and the left hander missed the line completely. He is gone for 31 runs. But Sri Lanka is almost there as they need 3 runs to win.
SIX! Wow…what a shot. Unbelievable shot from Bhanuka the southpaw. Drove through the offside and the fielder was just a spectator. FOUR runs. And this is followed by a couple of runs off the next ball. SL 174/5(18.2)
Meanwhile another FOUR. Wanindu Hasaranga playing a nothing shot, never quite connected it, but the ball races away for FOUR. Sri Lanka need just ten runs. SL 166/5
Couple of boundaries for Wanindu—off his first ball and then off his fourth ball, especially this one which was carved away through the off side and celebrations have started in the dressing room. Sri Lanka now need 14 off 15—this is doable.
WICKET! Clean bowled. Rashid has the last laugh over Gunathilaka who had a run in with the bowler. But, in the end it is the bowler who had the last laugh as he had him clean bowled for 33 runs off 20 balls. Can Afghanistan pull this off. SL 151/5(16.5)
And FOUR! That was the reverse sweep off Rashid and that was Gunathilaka. Who then had a fight with the bowler. And these two are right into each other where Bhanuka Rajapaksa had to pacify things. SL 150/5
In the air…and DROPPED! Oh, Samillah Shenwari has dropped a sitter. That was the dangerman Bhanuka Rajapaksa who is on a rampage. Hits the bowler right down the fielder’s throat who almost grabbed it, but spilled as he fell down on the ground. He gets a mouthful from the wicket-keeper Gurbaz. Has he dropped the match? SL 145/4(16)
And SIX! Wow what counter-attack from Bhanuka! After 8 runs off the first two balls, the left hander steps down the track and hits the bowler right over his head. And then takes a single to bring Gunathilaka on strike. SL 143/4(15.5)
FOUR! That’s another one for Rajapaksa. The left hander using the pace of Naveen ul Haq, carving him through the off side. And then hits another FOUR! Back-to-back. Nice counter attack from Sri Lanka and once again they are right back in this. SL 135/4(15.2)
So, Sri Lanka now losing timely wickets here as another dangerman Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks into the middle who carves out a FOUR through the off side. Steps down the track and hits it superbly. Meanwhile, one more single to end the over. SL 127/4(15)
WICKET! In the air and taken—so, out or not out? That was Dasun Shanaka who hit Mujeeb’s full toss straight to long on where Najib took the catch before jumping back. It seems, that the fielder had touched the boundary rope. So umpires are checking it and the TV umpire says ‘the catch is clean.’ So, another wicket here with skipper Shanaka departing for ten runs. SL 119/4(14.1)
Afghanistan continue to operate with two spinners–Nabi and Rashid. And after some good balls, the spinner gets whacked for SIX. Short ball and pulled away by Gunathilaka. Both the fielders converging on it, but it is out of their reach. Meanwhile, Shanaka ends the over with a single. 14 runs coming off it. SL 119/3(14)
Shanaka now making a move for Sri Lanka. After surviving a close DRS call, the batter plays the sweep against Rashid and the ball races away for FOUR. One more single off the next ball. SL 106/3(12.3)
Meanwhile, trudges in the skipper Dasun Shanaka who picks up a quick single which brings Gunathilaka on strike who mistimes that one off Nabi….that was in the air and got DROPPED. Karim Janat that could be criminal as he not only drops it, but it races away for FOUR. SL 101/3(12)
SIX! Nabi gets a royal welcome. Inside out shot from Gunathilaka and the ball goes out of the ground. Later, he picks up a single. Meanwhile Asalanka who was back on strike plays an irresponsible shot and SEES HIS STUMPS FLYING—WICKET. That’s poor cricket from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are right back into this. SL 94/3(11.3)
Meanwhile Rashid Khan is back into the attack when it seemed that Nabi might hold the tweaker for a long time. But the spinner comes back well as he gives away three runs off his first three balls. Then, he concedes a single which means Gunathilaka is on strike who tried to play the slog sweep, but misses the ball completely. SL 87/2(11)
Superb bowling from Mohammad Nabi who gives away just two runs in his second over which means Afghanistan has successfully applied the brakes on Sri Lanka and that would be DRINKS. SL 82/2(10)
WICKET! Afghanistan has done it…dangerman Nissanka is caught behind. Huge huge breakthrough for Afghanistan. That was the carrom ball from Mujeeb and the batter nicks it straight to the keeper. Nissanka departs for 35, he will be disappointed. SL 80/2(9)
Sri Lanka did well to restrict Afghanistan, but the damage was already done as they managed to post a stiff total of 175/6 in the 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was their top man as he went onto slam 84 runs in just 45 balls. He was ably supported by Ibrahim Zadran who scored 40 crucial runs. Nonetheless, Sri Lanka pulled things back in last five overs as they restricted Afghanistan to 175 when at one stage they looked set for 190 plus. Especially after scoring hundred in 12 overs.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Super Fours at Sharjah. On a turning track, Shanaka has now opted to take the risk to bat last on this pitch which is surely not going to be easy. As far as team changes were concerned, Sri Lanka remained unchanged, while Afghanistan made just one change to their playing eleven with Omarzai being benched for Shinwari.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan latest updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. After a thrilling win over rivals Bangladesh in group stage, Dasun Shanka and Co. have a big task ahead of themselves in the first match of the Super 4 stage against high-flying Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka produced a collective effort against Bangladesh and they have to emulate the same to outclass Mohammad Nabi and other Afghan players who have played dominant cricket in Asia Cup so far.
The Afghan pacers have performed exceedingly well this tournament, they also have quality spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and skipper Nabi himself, who can win the match on their own. Young Najibullah Zadran also played an impactful knock against Bangladesh in group stage where he slammed six sixes.
Afghanistan had started their Asia Cup campaign on a convincing note after defeating Sri Lanka in the opening encounter by eight wickets which will now put added pressure on Shanaka’s team.
What date Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?
The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on September 3, Saturday.
Where will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?
The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What time will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?
The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs
Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
