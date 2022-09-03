Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan In Stiff Chase

Read more

the middle over with the former launching himself over the Afghanistan bowlers. Both shared a 32 run stand and staged a rescue act after Sri Lanka were left tottering at 119/4 after the fall of skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Sri Lanka did well to restrict Afghanistan, but the damage was already done as they managed to post a stiff total of 175/6 in the 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was their top man as he went onto slam 84 runs in just 45 balls. He was ably supported by Ibrahim Zadran who scored 40 crucial runs. Nonetheless, Sri Lanka pulled things back in last five overs as they restricted Afghanistan to 175 when at one stage they looked set for 190 plus. Especially after scoring hundred in 12 overs.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Super Fours at Sharjah. On a turning track, Shanaka has now opted to take the risk to bat last on this pitch which is surely not going to be easy. As far as team changes were concerned, Sri Lanka remained unchanged, while Afghanistan made just one change to their playing eleven with Omarzai being benched for Shinwari.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan latest updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. After a thrilling win over rivals Bangladesh in group stage, Dasun Shanka and Co. have a big task ahead of themselves in the first match of the Super 4 stage against high-flying Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka produced a collective effort against Bangladesh and they have to emulate the same to outclass Mohammad Nabi and other Afghan players who have played dominant cricket in Asia Cup so far.

The Afghan pacers have performed exceedingly well this tournament, they also have quality spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and skipper Nabi himself, who can win the match on their own. Young Najibullah Zadran also played an impactful knock against Bangladesh in group stage where he slammed six sixes.

Afghanistan had started their Asia Cup campaign on a convincing note after defeating Sri Lanka in the opening encounter by eight wickets which will now put added pressure on Shanaka’s team.

What date Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

