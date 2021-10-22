Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands by 8 Wickets

Sri Lanka have won the toss and they have opted to field first. They have made one change to their playing XI, as Charith Asalanka comes in for Dinesh Chandimal. After the toss Dasun Shanaka said, “In the next group stage, we’ve got three games here so we want to be able to chase… We need to be consistent in this tournament, execution is very important."

Netherlands on the other hand have made three changes. Pieter Seelar their skipper after the toss said, “It’s all good. Wasn’t quite sure (what to do), now we need to put runs on the board. Obviously we want to leave this tournament on a positive note. We’ve got three changes. Very good., even for us when he (Ryan ten Doeschate) played, we were always a much better side. Even when he came back later on, his input was very valuable. He’s done fantastically well and I wish him all the best. Great guy."

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands Playing XI: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackerman, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelar (capt), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

PREVIEW

A Super 12 spot already secured, Sri Lanka’s struggling top-order batters would look to utilise their final Group A league game to get back in form when they clash with the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, here on Friday. The former champions easily got past Namibia and Ireland to make it to the tournament-proper but the lack of form of Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal would be a worry for them. Both of them managed just 11 runs each in the two games and such form would not help the side when it will line-up against the stronger teams in Super 12 Stage. Playing without the pressure of qualification should help the batters even as Sri Lanka’s bowlers have warmed up for the big battle nicely.

The pacers — Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera — have shown control over length upfront and match-winning leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also looked in his elements. Hasaranga has not only contributed with the ball but with the bat as well, scoring a fiery 71 against Ireland on Wednesday night. Making a lethal combination with him is off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Both of them would look to further gauge the conditions. Talented Avishak Fernando has shown spark at number four but needs to be more consistent. Bhanuka Rajapakse has also proved that he can change the game on his day. For the Netherlands, it will be an opportunity to gain more experience while playing against a top side. The Dutch, on the other hand, have still not seemed good enough for top flight cricket. The bowlers’ inexperience to handle the onslaught was evident when they let Namibia’s David Wiese snatch the match from them with ease on Wednesday. Batting has also been a big let down for them with only opener Max O’Dowd making an impression.

The failure of the experienced Ryan ten Doeschate has hurt them the most. At least by putting up a good fight in their final game, the Netherlands would have something to cheer about before they leave the UAE.

