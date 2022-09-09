CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » News » Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Mohammad Rizwan Departs Early, Babar Azam Cautious

Live now

Auto Refresh

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Mohammad Rizwan Departs Early, Babar Azam Cautious

SL vs PAK Live Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Here you can follow Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

News18.com | September 09, 2022, 19:54 IST
Live Score Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Updates

Live Score SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan rested Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan for the clash as Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari got the chance. While Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes to include Pramod Madushan and Dhananjaya de Silva in the XI. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Sep 09, 2022 19:53 IST

Live Score Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Rizwan Departs!

OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Poor shot from Mohammad Rizwan as he tries to slog it over mid-wicket but fails to get any timing on it. It took the edge and goes high in the air as Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis took his time and takes an easy catch. Rizwan departs for 14. PAK 28/1 in 3.3 overs

Sep 09, 2022 19:49 IST

Live Score Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates

Dilshan Madushanka mixed his length well in the last over and troubled Babar Azam on short balls. The Pakistan captain is feeling some pressure now. A steady start from Pakistan so far but they have to take advantage of the powerplay. PAK 25/0 in 3 overs

Sep 09, 2022 19:44 IST

Live Score Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates

Eight runs from Maheesh Theekshana’s over. Babar Azam looks in control so far which is a good sign for Pakistan. He has to play a big knock tonight to get back in rhythm. While Mohammad Rizwan is once again taking his time to get settle in the middle. PAK 19/0 in 2 overs

Sep 09, 2022 19:40 IST

Live Score Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates

Decent first over from Dilshan Madushanka as he hit the right line and got the bounce from the surface to ask some tough questions to Pakistan openers. However, Babar Azam with a sublime straight drive finished it off on high for PAK as 11 runs came off it. PAK 11/0 in 1 over

Sep 09, 2022 19:31 IST

Live Score Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in the middle to open the innings for Pakistan. Dilshan Madushanka to start the proceedings with new ball.

Sep 09, 2022 19:21 IST

Babar Azam Announces Two Changes For PAK!

We would have also bowled first. Two changes – Shadab and Naseem are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in. Shadab should be fit for the final, we just wanted to rest them to try a different combination before the final.

Babar Azam Announces Two Changes For PAK!
Sep 09, 2022 19:15 IST

Dasun Shanaka Admits Being Lucky With Toss!

We’ll bowl first. Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it’s been our charm to bowl first. It’s good we are playing Pakistan once before the final. Two changes – DDS coming in for Asalanka, and Pramod Madushan making his debut for Asitha Fernando. We need to try our best XI before the World Cup and the final.

Dasun Shanaka Admits Being Lucky With Toss!
Sep 09, 2022 19:10 IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: SL Playing XI!

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Sep 09, 2022 19:06 IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: PAK Playing XI!

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Sep 09, 2022 19:01 IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: SL Opt to Bowl!

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and elects to bowl against Pakistan in Dubai.

Sep 09, 2022 18:34 IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates

We are just a few minutes away from the toss!

Sep 09, 2022 18:29 IST

Asia Cup Special: Virat Kohli Roars Back to Form; India demolish Afghanistan

Sep 09, 2022 18:26 IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Sep 09, 2022 18:01 IST

Sri Lanka Spin Coach Not Worried About Facing Pakistan!

Sep 09, 2022 17:38 IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates

Sep 09, 2022 17:34 IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 stage from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Read more

The two finalists of Asia Cup 2022 will clash on Friday, just days before the summit clash. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have a chance to check each others’ strengths and weaknesses closely which can help them build their plans for the mega clash on Sunday.

Pakistan have won close matches in the Super 4 stage as they beat Pakistan and Afghanistan in the final-over thrillers. Naseem Shah became the unlikely hero with the bat against Afghanistan with back-to-back sixes.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have won their matches quite convincingly. In the absence of Dushmantha Chameera, many were expecting Lanka to not reach the final but they played well to beat India and Afghanistan in Super 4 stage to set up final against Pakistan.

What date Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on September 9, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

TAGS