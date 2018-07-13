Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Lanka's Lead Goes Past 200

Dimuth Karunaratne. (AP Image)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

The day entirely belonged to the Sri Lankan spinners. They wreaked havoc in the morning session and completely broke the South African batting. Apart from one stand between Faf du Plessis and Vernon Philander, there wasn't much resistance offered by the Protea batsmen. They appeared pretty clueless and to be honest lacked the temperament to survive on a demanding pitch against world-class bowlers.

A good session for South Africa in terms of wickets but in the overall scenario, they are way behind the 8-ball, trailing by 272 runs to be precise. On a pitch assisting the spinners, Keshav Maharaj left his impression by picking three wickets while Kagiso Rabada bagged the prized scalp of Dimuth Karunaratne. The Sri Lankan opener once again displayed immense character in his knock and it appeared that he was batting on a completely different track. Such was his command over his innings and he was unfortunate to miss out on the opportunity to equal Tillakaratne Dilshan's record of scoring a twin century in his 50th Test.

36.6 T Shamsi to Mathews, Once again a googly by Shamsi, Mathews stays back footed in defense. That will be Stumps on day 2! 111/4

36.5 T Shamsi to Mathews, A wrong 'un on middle, Mathews gets deep inside the crease, attempting to work it on the leg side without picking the variation. Somehow he keeps it out and then smiles. 111/4

36.4 T Shamsi to Silva, Gets forward to defend but it takes the outer portion of the bat and rolls wide of point. A single taken. 111/4

36.3 T Shamsi to R Silva, Whoa! That missed everything! Beauty by Shamsi. Lets out a loopy full ball around off, fuller in length, Silva gets forward to work it away but it spins back in, beats the inside edge and flies over the stumps to the fence behind. Given as runs. Ohho, nicely spotted by the umpire. The replays confirm the involvement of a thin inside edge. 110/4

36.2 T Shamsi to Mathews, Flighted and on middle, helped away to fine leg for a single. 106/4

36.1 T Shamsi to Mathews, Tossed up ball on off, Mathews moves back and works it in front of square leg for a single. Bavuma there slides to stop the ball and then scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. It deflects behind with no one backing up and they take an overthrow. 105/4

Tabraiz Shamsi to bowl the last over of the day.

35.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Very full and on middle, Silva keeps it out to mid-wicket. 103/4

35.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Floated and on off, defended off the front foot. 103/4

35.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Edged! Did that carry??? No is the answer. Nervy moment for Roshen. A fantastic delivery by Keshav. Serves it full and on middle, spinning away, once again Silva tries to defend off his front foot but it spins away to take a soft outside edge. It hurries behind towards Amla at first slip who goes down low but it appears that the ball dropped in front. 103/4

35.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Loopy and on off, it's defended in front of silly point. 103/4

Dean Elgar comes in at silly point.

35.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it to the off side. 103/4

35.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Flighted and full on off, defended back off the front foot. 103/4

34.6 K Rabada to Mathews, EDGY FOUR! Very loose from Mathews. Throws his bat at a length ball outside off and gets it away off the outside edge. It flies wide of the slip cordon and speeds to the third man fence. 100 up for Sri Lanka with that airy fairy shot. 103/4

34.5 K Rabada to Mathews, On a good length around off, shaping back into the batsman, Angelo covers the line and movement before pushing it back to the bowler. 99/4

34.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Drops it on a length and just outside off, Mathews remains on the back foot and pushes it with an angled bat to point. 99/4

34.3 K Rabada to R Silva, Sharp delivery, full and on middle, Roshen offers a straight bat and pushes it down to mid on. They cross for a brisk single. 99/4

34.2 K Rabada to Silva, Rabada spears this one full and on off, it has been kept out safely by Silva at covers. 98/4

34.1 K Rabada to Silva, Effort delivery. Bends his back and delivers it on a shortish length around off, Roshen drops his wrists and allows it through to the keeper. 98/4

33.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flatter and fuller on middle, drilled down to mid on. 98/4

33.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Beauty of a delivery! Drifting into the batsman and landing full on off. Mathews tries to play the line but it spins away to beat the outside edge. 98/4

33.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Very full and on middle, Mathews is solidly behind in line as he defends it to the leg side. 98/4

33.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Floated and full on off, Mathews lunges and defends it with a loose bottom hand. 98/4

33.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, A little bit more air this time, full and on middle, it's flicked in front of square leg for a couple. 98/4

33.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Tossed up ball on middle, defended off the front foot to the leg side. 96/4

32.6 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 96/4

32.5 K Rabada to R Silva, FOUR! Off the pair in an edgy manner. Rabada pitches it full and around off, Silva gets forward to play at it but it takes the outside edge and screams past the gully fielder for a boundary at third man. 96/4

32.4 K Rabada to Silva, Full and outside off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 92/4

Roshen Silva is the new batsman, no nightwatchman employed by Sri Lanka with 27 balls left in the day's play.

32.3 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, OUT! So after 301 balls, South Africa have managed to see the back of Dimuth Karunaratne. Rabada steams in from 'round the wicket and dishes out a back of a length ball outside off. It straightens just a touch after pitching as Karunaratne goes on the back foot to punch it through the line. But it takes a thick outside edge and flies to wide first slip where Amla takes a fine low catch. End of a brilliant, brilliant knock by Dimuth. He has played a big role in stretching this lead to 253 runs. 92/4

32.2 K Rabada to A Mathews, Short in length and around off, Mathews stands back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 92/3

32.1 K Rabada to Mathews, Lands it on a good length around off, shaping back in, Mathews covers the line and defends it solidly. 91/3

31.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Lunges and defends it towards short leg. 91/3

31.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Karunaratne has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 91/3

31.4 K Maharaj to D Karunaratne, Dropped! Too quick for Markram at short leg. Sharp spin back into the batsman from around off, Karunaratne tries to defend but it takes the inside edge and quickly flies towards Markram. He sticks his left hand out but it brushes it and goes to backward square leg. 91/3

31.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Continues from over the wicket for the left-hander as well. A flighted full ball on off, Dimuth defends it off his front foot. 91/3

31.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Turns it off his pads through square leg for a run. 91/3

31.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Loopy full ball on middle, defended back off the front foot. 90/3

30.6 K Rabada to Mathews, On a length around middle and off, it's worked through backward square leg for a single. 90/3

30.5 K Rabada to Mathews, Mistimed! Rabada goes full this time and bowls it wide outside off, Mathews plays a loose drive on the up and it goes a bit uppishly towards mid off. 89/3

30.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Shortish and on off, defended from the crease to the off side. 89/3

30.3 K Rabada to Mathews, Slightly short and outside off, angling in a bit, Mathews defends it back from the crease. 89/3

30.2 K Rabada to Mathews, Mathews has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 89/3

30.1 K Rabada to Mathews, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 89/3

Kagiso Rabada returns into the attack.

29.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Arm ball on middle, landing on a fuller length. Mathews gets forward to defend but it takes the inside edge and runs to fine leg for a single. Lead - 250! 89/3

29.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Loopy on middle, it has been worked with the spin through mid-wicket for a single. 88/3

29.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Walks down the track and forces it right back. This time Maharaj makes the stop with a dive to his right. 87/3

29.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, FOUR! Bang! Karunaratne shimmies down the track to a full ball and hammers it past the left side of the extra cover for a boundary. No stopping this one. He has batted particularly well against Maharaj. 87/3

29.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Action replay of the previous delivery. 83/3

29.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flighted ball landing wide outside off, a bit of inward turn, Karunaratne pads it away. 83/3

28.6 T Shamsi to Mathews, Gets on the front foot and blocks to end the over. 83/3

28.5 T Shamsi to Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 83/3

28.4 T Shamsi to Mathews, Goes on the back foot and punches it to short cover. 83/3

28.3 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Wrong 'un, turning back into the batsman, Karunaratne picks it from the pitch and hence is late in keeping it out. Beaten in air but not off the deck. The ball in the meantime rolls in the gap at cover-point and they cross. 83/3

28.2 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot. 82/3

28.1 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Shamsi bowls a flighted full ball on off, spinning away after landing, Karunaratne drives it through extra cover for a boundary. 82/3

27.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flighted and outside off, left alone. 78/3

27.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Mathews has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 78/3

27.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Floated and full on off, Mathews is a bit squared up as he defends it from the outer half of his blade. 78/3

27.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, 15th Test fifty for Karunaratne, last time I wrote this, he went on to score a century. Another one incoming? He nudges this delivery to covers and crosses for a run. Continues to bat with authority. By the look of things, it appears that he is batting on a totally different pitch. Doing his best to make his 50th Test a memorable one. A century in first innings and now a half century. Only the second Sri Lankan to do so. 78/3

27.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flighted on middle, defended on the leg side. 77/3

27.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Appeal for an lbw! A sharp spin from outside off, Karunaratne gets across a bit as he tries to defend it off his back foot. Misses the ball to get hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Probably struck him in line but it's turning too much and could have missed the leg stump. 77/3

26.6 T Shamsi to Mathews, Loopy and on middle, defended to short leg. 77/3

26.5 T Shamsi to Mathews, Throws this one up and outside off, Mathews tries to drive through covers but it spins back in to take the inside half of the bat. He ends up mistiming back to the bowler. 77/3

26.4 T Shamsi to A Mathews, Too full in length around off, Mathews flicks it across the line and Bavuma at short mid-wicket makes a diving stop. 77/3

26.3 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 77/3

26.2 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Floated and full on off, Karunaratne goes down on one knee and lap sweeps it down to fine leg for a couple. 76/3

26.1 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Short and wide outside off, Karunaratne mistimes his square cut. 74/3

25.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flatter ball on off, defended off the back foot. 74/3

25.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Short outside off, cut straight to point. 74/3

25.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 74/3

25.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Not out! Never left the crease. A delivery sliding down the leg side, Mathews strides forward and then tries to work it away off his pads. He misses and then de Kock takes the bails off. For a second, it appeared that Mathews lost his balance and his back leg might have come out. They appeal, it's referred upstairs but the replays find nothing much to please the tourists. 74/3

Stumping appeal! That's a quick glovework by Quinton de Kock. Has Mathews' back leg left the crease momentarily?

25.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Quicker one, darts in on middle, turning away a bit, Mathews immediately shifts his weight on the back foot and defends it out. 74/3

25.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flighted and on off, defended off the front foot back to the bowler. 74/3

24.6 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Nicely tossed up ball on off, landing on a fuller length and spinning away, Karunaratne gets forward and pushes it with gentle hands to point. 74/3

24.5 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Full toss on middle, whipped across the line but Maharaj did well at mid-wicket to stop the racing ball. 74/3

24.4 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Tossed up and on off, defended off the front foot. 74/3

24.3 T Shamsi to Mathews, Flighted and on off, turning back in, Mathews tries to play it with a straight bat but it takes the inner half of the bat and rolls towards backward square leg. The fielder there makes a diving stop but cannot prevent the single. 74/3

24.2 T Shamsi to Mathews, Loopy and on middle, Mathews defends it off his front foot to the leg side. 73/3

24.1 T Shamsi to Mathews, Floated and on leg, worked with the spin to mid-wicket. 73/3

23.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Spinning back in from around off, helped to square leg. 73/3

23.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 73/3

23.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, FOUR! A flighted ball on off, Karunaratne is down the track immediately and drills it back past the bowler for a boundary. He continues on his merry way, completely unfazed. 73/3

23.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, FOUR! Very well played! Tossed up ball landing outside off, Karunaratne gets across the stumps and plays a well-executed paddle sweep through short fine leg for a boundary. 69/3

23.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Tries to drive it through the line but ends up mistiming it back to the bowler. 65/3

23.1 K Maharaj to D Karunaratne, Flighted and landing outside off, Karunaratne jumps out of the crease and then tries to defend. But it spins back in to take the inside edge. Luckily for Dimuth, it goes wide of short leg. 65/3

22.6 T Shamsi to Mathews, Flighted and outside off, a bit on the shorter side, Mathews watchfully defends it from the back foot. 65/3

22.5 T Shamsi to Mathews, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 65/3

22.4 T Shamsi to Mathews, Spin and bounce after landing around middle, Mathews stays back to work it around but misses to take a blow on his body. 65/3

22.3 T Shamsi to Mathews, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it. 65/3

22.2 T Shamsi to Mathews, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 65/3

22.1 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, Short and outside off, Karunaratne gets back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a run. 65/3

Tabraiz Shamsi is back on.

21.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flighted full ball on off, Mathews defends it off his front foot. Two wickets and a run from the over, a brilliant one by Maharaj. 64/3

Drinks break. Angelo Mathews meanwhile has joined Karunaratne in the middle with Sri Lanka leading by 225 runs.

21.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, OUT! Mendis is dead in front. Enough part of the ball landed on the leg stump line. Keshav can continue to celebrate. This is the 5th duck bagged by Kusal in Tests, second at this venue. Coming to the delivery, once again Maharaj gives it good air and gets it to spin away. Mendis also is caught napping on the back foot as he misses the ball to get hit on the back pad. They appeal and the finger goes up. Mendis has a clueless look on his face, looks at his partner and then takes the DRS. We thought the ball pitched outside leg but that's not the case in the replays and the Ball Tracker shows three reds. A good phase of play for the Proteas but they are way behind in this Test. 64/3

Kusal Mendis is adjudged lbw! He looks at his partner and then takes the referral. Only pitching seems to be an issue as otherwise everything looks adjacent. Let's see...

21.4 K Maharaj to K Mendis, Arm ball on off, defended off the front foot. 64/2

21.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Spin and bounce, outside off, left alone by Mendis. 64/2

Kusal Mendis is the new batsman.

21.2 Maharaj to de Silva, OUT! Sound of timber! That's a dream delivery. Maharaj is delighted. He produces a gem to dismiss Dhananjaya. Gives this one a good toss in the air and lands it around leg. It spins away from there to square up the batsman in defense and then goes on to kiss the top of off stump. What a sight for any bowler. Maharaj is doing his bit to keep South Africa somewhere in this Test match. De Silva got stuck inside the crease, could have done better with his front foot movement. 64/2

21.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Takes a step down the track and flicks it past the diving mid-wicket fielder. Steyn there dived over the ball and let it pass. A single taken. 64/1

20.6 V Philander to Silva, Full and on off, blocked from the crease to end the over. 63/1

20.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Back of a length delivery on off, Dimuth punches it off his back foot towards extra cover. The fielder there reacts to his left but fails to stop. Although du Plessis manages to do so with a dive after coming from mid off. A single taken. 63/1

20.4 V Philander to Karunaratne, Identical to the last delivery, once again it has been worked across the line but straight towards the mid-wicket fielder. 62/1

20.3 V Philander to Karunaratne, Good length ball on middle and leg, helped off the pads but straight to mid-wicket. 62/1

20.2 V Philander to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length close to the off stump line, Karunaratne defends it off his back foot. 62/1

20.1 V Philander to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 62/1

19.6 K Maharaj to Silva, SIX! This shot has 'enough is enough' written all over it. Gives the charge to a tossed up delivery around off, reaches the pitch of the ball in a flash and powers it over long on for a biggie. 62/1

19.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and presents a straight bat in defense. 56/1

19.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 56/1

19.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Ufff...that's a very risky stroke. Maharaj slips in an arm ball outside off and it skids back in after landing. Dhananjaya gets back inside the crease and then plays a very late cut, almost off the off stump. Manages to place it behind point, Bavuma chases it down and they take a couple. 56/1

19.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Advances down the track to a fuller length ball and pushes it right back. The bowler dives to stop it to his right but ends up kicking it wide of mid on. There is a run on offer but they decide not to cross. 54/1

19.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Flighted full ball on off, defended off the front foot to the off side. 54/1

18.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, Oohh...that stayed low. Philander serves it on a good length around off, holding its line and keeping low. Dimuth sticks back to put bat on ball but it beats the inside edge and goes on one bounce to the keeper. 54/1

18.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Once again Philander is on the pads of the batsman. Karunaratne tickles it through square leg for a run. 54/1

18.4 V Philander to Silva, Full and on middle, easily worked behind square leg for a single. 52/1

18.3 V Philander to Silva, Length delivery slanting down the leg side, Dhananjaya tries to flick but misses. 51/1

18.2 V Philander to Silva, Good length ball on off, it's defended off the back foot to the leg side. 51/1

18.1 V Philander to Silva, Angles in a full length ball on off, de Silva works it off his pads to mid-wicket. 51/1

A slip and gully in place for the new batsman as Philander runs in to bowl.

17.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flighted full ball on off, defended of the front foot to the off side. 51/1

Dhananjaya de Silva is the number 3 batsman.

17.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, OUT! Gunathilaka holes out! This is absolutely against the run of play. Keshav tosses this one up in the air and lands it on a fuller length outside off. It curls back in after pitching as Danushka skips down the track for a big shot. He probably wanted to go straight but on the point of impact his bat turns in his hands and he ends up ballooning it towards wide long on. Rabada in the deep runs across to his left and takes the catch safely. Maharaj is all pumped up in his celebration. Sri Lanka lead by 212 runs. 51/1

17.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Strides forward and plays it with soft hands to point for one. 51/0

17.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball landing outside off, Dimuth gets well across the stumps in an attempt to play the reverse sweep but misses. It goes very closely past the off pole. 50/0

17.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Gets forward to a full ball and defends it with the spin to mid-wicket. 50/0

17.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Slower delivery landing outside off and spinning in, Karunaratne walks down the track and then tries to defend. Not sure he middled that. 50/0

16.6 V Philander to Karunaratne, A length ball on off, Dimuth stays back to push it towards Rabada at point who misfields and parries it behind. They pick up a single. End of a harmless over. The 50-run stand is up. Lead is 211. 50/0

16.5 V Philander to Karunaratne, Karunaratne has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 49/0

16.4 V Philander to D Karunaratne, FOUR! That's a poor delivery. An overpitched on outside off, Karunaratne offers the full face of the bat and drills it down through mid off for a boundary. 49/0

16.3 V Philander to Gunathilaka, With a silly mid off in place, Philander runs in and delivers a length ball outside off. Gunathilaka pushes it with an angled bat towards backward point where Rabada dives to his right to make a partial stop. Danushka waits for it and then decides to cross. A bit of misunderstanding but they eventually complete the run with ease. 45/0

16.2 V Philander to Gunathilaka, Fuller and on off, Gunathilaka gets forward and defends it near his front pad. 44/0

16.1 V Philander to Gunathilaka, Push and a miss! Full and outside off, going away from the batsman with the angle, Gunathilaka has a tame poke inside the line but misses. 44/0

Vernon Philander gets a first look-in in this innings.

15.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, The batsman plays a sweep shot. They pick up a single. 44/0

15.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/0

15.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Tossed up delivery outside off, left alone. 43/0

15.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Aerial, catch, catch, the bowler screams but... Flighted full ball landing outside off and turning back in, Dimuth tries to play the reverse sweep but it takes his gloves (probably) and loops on the off side. The keeper runs across to his left, Amla from first slip also reacts (just for the sake of reacting) but the ball lands safely. 43/0

15.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Walks down to the pitch of the delivery and forces it down to long on for a run. 43/0

15.1 K Maharaj to D Karunaratne, Big spin and bounce into the batsman from outside off, Karunaratne stays back to defend but it takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. 42/0

14.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, In the channel outside off, leaving the batsman after landing, Gunathilaka makes a leave. 42/0

Slip comes up. Only a gully in place now. There is a third man present as well.

14.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Good length ball outside off, pushed past the point fielder for a run. All too easy at the moment for the Sri Lankan openers. 42/0

14.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Effort ball. Steyn bends his back as he lets out a back of a length ball around off, Gunathilaka sticks inside the crease and at the very last moment runs it down to third man for a single. 41/0

14.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Bouncer again, on off, it's been ducked under by the batsman. 40/0

14.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Bowls it full and outside off, Danushka plants his front foot forward, watches the line closely and then decides not to offer any shot. 40/0

14.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Steyn steams in and bangs in a bouncer around middle, Gunathilaka ducks underneath it. 40/0

13.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 40/0

13.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Another sweep shot by Gunathilaka but this time it goes straight to the fielder in the deep at square leg and they take only a run. 40/0

13.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Quicker and fuller on off, Danushka goes down and across to sweep it past Maharaj at backward square leg. He dives but fails to make the stop. Dean Elgar cuts it off in the deep and they take a couple of runs. Lead crosses 200 now! 39/0

13.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Runs down the track and seeing that the bowler bowls it wide outside off. Gunathilaka somehow reaches there and then tries to defend. It takes the inside half of the bat and goes a bit uppishly but wide of short leg. 37/0

13.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Flatter this time, outside off, Danushka gets across the stumps and defends. 37/0

13.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Floated full ball landing outside off, it has been defended off the front foot by Gunathilaka. 37/0

12.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Lands it on a length around off, angling away again, Karunaratne plays from the crease to the off side. 37/0

12.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Karunaratne opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. Two runs added to the total. 37/0

12.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Fullish and outside off, driven square of the wicket on the off side but straight to the point fielder. 35/0

12.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, In line of the stumps, tapped towards mid-wicket for a single. 35/0

12.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Angling away from the batsman, on a fuller length, Gunathilaka is lured into the cover drive but fails to make any connection. 34/0

12.1 D Steyn to D Karunaratne, Short in length and on middle, it has been eased down to fine leg via a pull shot for a single. 34/0

11.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Jumps out of the crease this time to smother the spin and then defends it back to end the over. 33/0

11.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Allows the ball to spin back into him and then dead bats it on the leg side. 33/0

11.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Turning into the batsman from the rough outside off, DG tries to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The impact was outside off and hence no real appeal. 33/0

11.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Loopy ball on off, turning in again with extra bounce, Danushka helps it quietly to backward square leg again. 33/0

11.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Flatter and shorter outside off, defended from the back foot to the off side. 33/0

11.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Tossed up delivery on off, spinning in, Gunathilaka moves back and helps it off his pads to backward square leg. 33/0

10.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Another delivery drifting down the leg side, Gunathilaka fails to flick and it goes off his pads to fine leg. A leg bye taken. Going on easily, Sri Lanka. 33/0

10.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Once again the line of the delivery is quite straight and it has been worked away in front of square leg for a single. 32/0

10.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, An inswinger by Steyn but the line is middle and leg. Dimuth fails to flick and is hit on the pads. A stifled appeal for an lbw dies down quickly. 31/0

10.3 D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Eased away! Width on offer outside off, Karunaratne camps back inside the crease and just guides it through backward point for a boundary. 31/0

10.2 D Steyn to Karunaratne, On a length around middle and off, defended off the back foot. 27/0

10.1 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Starts with angling a full ball away from the batsman, Dimuth pushes it with an angled bat through the gap at cover-point for a couple. 27/0

We're back for the last session. A minimum of 27 overs left in the day's play. The players are back on the field and it will be Dale Steyn to steam in first up. All set, here we go...

...DAY 2, THIRD SESSION...

Faf du Plessis will be disappointed with the score. He should have had at least a wicket by now but has seen the new ball almost being seen off. None of his bowlers has bowled badly but he needs that wicket column to be filled in quickly. The lead has swelled to 186 and Faf will hope that he tries and gets the Lankans all out within the next 100 runs. Join us back at 1500 local (0930 GMT) for the remaining 27 overs of the day.

Nice period for the Lankans. They could have lost a wicket or two but have managed to survive the tricky period. Gunathilaka started off in an attacking fashion but has then slowed down, becoming cautious. Karunaratne on the other hand, has been more agile, taking all the singles on offer and rotating the strike more often.

9.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Another back foot defense to end the over and session. TEA ON DAY 2, SRI LANKA LEAD BY 186! 25/0

9.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Landed outside off, defended from the crease. 25/0

9.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 25/0

9.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 25/0

9.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 25/0

9.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Tossed up outside off, Gunathilaka comes down the track to flick but is not to the pitch of the ball. Misses his flick and the ball lobs off his pads to the vacant off side. 25/0

8.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Excellent yorker, a rarity in Test cricket. Karunaratne jams it out to the bowler. 25/0

8.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, punched through the covers where the fielder does extremely well to make a half-stop. Two runs taken. 25/0

8.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 23/0

8.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 23/0

8.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Stays back and blocks. 23/0

8.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On a length outside off, watchfully defended to the off side. 23/0

Kagiso Rabada is back on.

7.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Around off, watchfully defended. 23/0

7.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 23/0

7.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Outside off, Danushka stays back and defends. 23/0

7.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 23/0

7.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, DROPPED! Lazy from Bavuma. Full and outside off, Gunathilaka gets across and paddles it uppishly. Temba Bavuma does extremely well to run to his left from square leg, gets to the ball but then takes it lightly and puts it down. A single taken. 22/0

7.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, A touch short, punched past short leg for a single. 21/0

6.6 T Shamsi to Gunathilaka, Outside off, a play and a miss. 20/0

6.5 T Shamsi to Karunaratne, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 20/0

6.4 T Shamsi to Gunathilaka, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot for a single. 19/0

6.3 T Shamsi to Gunathilaka, On middle, flicked past short leg. 18/0

6.2 T Shamsi to Gunathilaka, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 18/0

6.1 T Shamsi to Gunathilaka, Full and around off, spinning away, Gunathilaka looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes past slip. 18/0

Spin from both ends. Tabraiz Shamsi comes on to bowl. The ground staff is as ready as a swimmer, about to dive into the pool on the gun shot.

5.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 18/0

5.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Comes down the track and pushes it to long on for a single. 18/0

5.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 17/0

5.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, UMPIRE'S CALL! So close... some solace for South Africa that they do not lose a review. But this wicket would have raised their morale. Not all that short, outside off, but Danushka creates his own length by going back to a ball which should have been played on the front foot. Misses his flick and is hit on the pads. He had walked across and hence perhaps the umpire thought that the impact was outside off. The Proteas ponder for a while before getting it reviewed and the impact is indeed UMPIRE'S CALL. 17/0

An early review. Maharaj thinks Gunathilaka is LBW. Where is the impact?

5.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 17/0

5.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Full and outside off to start, watchfully defended. 17/0

Keshav Maharaj is brought on to bowl. Meanwhile, it has gone overcast and the ground staff is getting ready with the covers. It rained at around 1420 local yesterday.

4.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 17/0

4.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 17/0

4.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 17/0

4.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, punched through the covers for a couple. 17/0

4.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 15/0

4.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 15/0

3.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/0

3.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 15/0

3.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Fuller and around off, watchfully blocked out. 15/0

3.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Around off, watchfully defended. 15/0

3.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 15/0

3.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 15/0

2.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Edged away. On a length outside off, Karunaratne pushes at this one and gets a healthy outside edge - but wide of second slip - to the third man fence. 15/0

2.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. Two runs added to the total. 11/0

2.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Goes back in his crease and blocks. 9/0

2.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 9/0

2.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, Karunaratne chips it uppishly through mid-wicket for a couple. Poor running. Vernon Philander was only jogging from mid on. There was an opportunity for the third. 9/0

2.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Around off, defended towards cover. 7/0

1.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Around off, defended from the crease. 7/0

1.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. 7/0

1.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 7/0

1.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, NEARLY A CHANCE! Another slower ball on middle, once again Danushka is early into his straight drive. He just pushes this back, ending up chipping it aerially. Steyn puts in a leap for the return catch but the ball eludes him. 7/0

1.2 D Steyn to D Gunathilaka, On middle, pushed towards mid on. 7/0

1.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Oohhh... smart ploy from the bowler. He comes running in, giving the impression that he is going to bowl at 150 clicks. Instead, he bowls a slower ball, completely deceiving Gunathilaka. The southpaw is months early into a forward push and ends up chipping it uppishly. Luckily or him, there is no mid off and he gets a couple. 7/0

Dale Steyn to bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. One run added to the total. 5/0

0.5 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Outside off, left alone. 4/0

0.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 4/0

0.3 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Outside off, a play and a miss. 4/0

0.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Pitched outside leg, Danushka misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 4/0

0.1 K Rabada to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Flashy stroke to get going. On a length, not all that short, outside off, Gunathilaka throws his bat at it and gets it behind point for a boundary. 4/0

First Published: July 13, 2018, 10:43 AM IST