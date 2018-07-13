Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Proteas Crumble to Spin

Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

2.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, 2 runs. 11/0

2.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, No run. 9/0

2.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, No run. 9/0

2.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, 2 runs. 9/0

2.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, No run. 7/0

1.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, No run. 7/0

1.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, No run. 7/0

1.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, No run. 7/0

1.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, NEARLY A CHANCE! Another slower ball on middle, once again Danushka is early into his straight drive. He just pushes this back, ending up chipping it aerially. Steyn puts in a leap for the return catch but the ball eludes him. 7/0

1.2 D Steyn to D Gunathilaka, On middle, pushed towards mid on. 7/0

1.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Oohhh... smart ploy from the bowler. He comes running in, giving the impression that he is going to bowl at 150 clicks. Instead, he bowls a slower ball, completely deceiving Gunathilaka completely. The southpaw is months early into a forward push and ends up chipping it uppishly. Luckily or him, there is no mid off and he gets a couple. 7/0

Dale Steyn to bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. One run added to the total. 5/0

0.5 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Outside off, left alone. 4/0

0.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. 4/0

0.3 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Outside off, a play and a miss. 4/0

0.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Pitched outside leg, Danushka misses his flick and is hit on the pads. 4/0

0.1 K Rabada to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Flashy stroke to get going. On a length, not all that short, outside off, Gunathilaka throws his bat at it and gets it behind point for a boundary. 4/0

First Published: July 13, 2018, 10:43 AM IST