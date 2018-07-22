Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3 in Colombo: Herath Removes Amla

South Africa's Hashim Amla (R) plays a shot as wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella looks on during the second day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) international cricket stadium in Colombo on July 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Commentary (South Africa innings)

32.3 Herath to de Bruyn, 2 runs. 111/3

32.2 R Herath to Bruyn, 4 Byes. 109/3

32.1 R Herath to Plessis, Was an inside edge on that. Not sure why there aren't more men circling the batsman. Spinning in on the pads, goes off Faf's inside edge, then his pads and through leg gully. Single collected. 105/3

31.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 104/3

31.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, De Bruyn picks up the straighter one, adjusts well at the last second and defends off the front foot. 104/3

31.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Stays back and guards it out safely. 104/3

31.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Moves a little across, gets low to this full ball and sweeps it down to short fine leg. 104/3

31.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Goes deep inside the crease and works it just wide of FSL. 104/3

31.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Straighter one from the bowler, worked down on the leg side. 104/3

Akila Dananjaya to have a change of ends.

30.6 R Herath to Plessis, Uses his feet to dance down and blocks it in front of covers. 104/3

30.5 R Herath to Plessis, Positions himself perfectly behind the line and blocks. 104/3

30.4 R Herath to Plessis, Full and straight from Rangi, Faf meets it with the full face of the bat. 104/3

30.3 R Herath to Plessis, FOUR! Shot. Too full on the stumps, du Plessis sweeps it through mid-wicket and finds the fence with ease. 104/3

30.2 R Herath to Plessis, Full around off, driven straight to the man at covers. 100/3

Skipper Faf du Plessis marches on in the eye of the storm. Going to take all from him to hang in there. His side needs him to.

30.1 Herath to H Amla, OUT! A ripper! Rangana Herath makes his presence felt right away. Lands it on middle and off, it turns slightly and beats the outside edge of Hashim Amla's bat. Wrong choice for the South African veteran, made the wrong choice. Should have come forward when he went back. His off bail is knocked over and that's another wicket down. 100/3

Rangana Herath back on to bowl.

29.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Meets the quicker ball with a defensive blade. Nice high elbow to block. 100/2

29.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 100/2

29.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Tightly kept out. De Bruyn prods forward and blocks it under his nose. 100/2

29.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Full ball outside the line of off stump, pushed gently in front of covers. 100/2

29.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Spins in a long way and goes off Theunis' pads past leg gully. 100/2

29.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Quicker off break around off, de Bruyn moves across to get behind the line and defends it down. 100/2

28.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Drilled just wide of mid off for a brisk run. 100/2

28.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Tapped away square on the off side. No run taken. 99/2

28.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Uses the depth of his crease to make room and works it away on the leg side for a single. 99/2

28.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, FOUR BYES! Spins down leg a long way, Amla leaves and it goes through everyone. It goes to the fence behind for a boundary. 98/2

28.2 A Dananjaya to Amla, Jumps out of the track, gets close to the pitch and pushes it to the left of the bowler. 94/2

28.1 A Dananjaya to Amla, Off spinner on middle, turns down, left alone by the batsman. 94/2

Drinks are on the field. Everybody could use a breather. Phew!

27.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Floated and attacking the stumps, de Bruyn presses forward and meets it with the full face of the bat. 94/2

27.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Hangs back deep inside the crease and defends. 94/2

27.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Slower through the air on middle and leg, blocked down on the leg side. 94/2

27.3 D Perera to Amla, Skips down the track like a ballerina and whips it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 94/2

27.2 D Perera to Amla, Darted full, strikes Hashim low on the pads. 93/2

27.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Flatter around off, punched off the back foot to covers for a run. 93/2

26.6 A Dananjaya to Amla, Turning in once more, goes off the pad and lobs into the hands of the man at leg gully. Appeal is not even bothered with. Another eventful over comes to an end. 92/2

26.5 A Dananjaya to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 92/2

26.5 A Dananjaya to Amla, No ball! Another time when a spinner has overstepped. Uncanny. It's spinning down leg as Amla misses his tickle. 92/2

26.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Off break again on the stumps, defended down on the leg side. 91/2

26.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, Not out! That was close. Really close. Impact has saved him. Dananjaya serves it around off and it turns in, raps Hashim Amla on the front pas as he misses his attempted sweep shot. Big shout, nothing from the umpire so the fielding side decides to take it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that the impact is umpire's call, so Amla survives. 91/2

Review time. It's a close one, looks gone too to the naked eye. Hashim Amla is the man in the spotlight and it's up to the TV umpire to see if he's gone leg before or not.

26.2 A Dananjaya to Amla, FOUR! Excellent way of combating the off spinner. Amla makes good use of the feet to get close to the pitch and then sweetly drives it through extra cover for a boundary. 91/2

26.1 A Dananjaya to Amla, Off break outside off, catches Amla on the front pad well outside the line as he goes down to sweep. No use of the appeal in the end. 87/2

25.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Just behind a driving length, on off, de Bruyn comes forward, not quite close to the pitch, hence mistimes the cover drive back down the track. 87/2

25.5 D Perera to de Bruyn, Drills this full delivery through the vacant spaces in the cover region. Comes back for the second quite comfortably. 87/2

25.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Works it with the spin behind towards leg gully. 85/2

25.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Switches to over the wicket, fired full on the stumps, Theunis barely manages to dig it out. 85/2

25.2 D Perera to Bruyn, On the pads again as Dilruwan continues from around the wicket, worked straight to short leg. 85/2

25.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Fuller and faster on the pads, worked to backward square leg. Dot ball. 85/2

24.6 A Dananjaya to Amla, Prods forward and meets it with the full face of the bat. 85/2

24.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Darted extremely full on middle, de Bruyn goes deep in the crease and whips it back down the track. It hits his partner at the other end and rolls to mid off. Single taken. 85/2

24.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The leg break this time, takes Theunis a little by surprise. Goes off the inside edge as he tries to play at it behind on the off side. 84/2

24.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 84/2

24.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Spinning in, it hits the batsman on the pads. 84/2

24.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, FOUR! Gives the charge, takes the aerial route and gets the desired result. Lofts it well over mid-wicket for a boundary. Nicely done by de Bruyn. 84/2

23.6 D Perera to Amla, Amls moves across to defend it off the back foot. 80/2

23.5 D Perera to Amla, This one is down the leg side and Amls leaves it alone. 80/2

23.4 D Perera to Amla, Amla defends it from within the crease. 80/2

Hashim Amla is the next batsman in.

23.3 D Perera to Elgar, OUT! Can I just say that karma is a real thing? I am tempted to say so just because Dilruwan Perera, who literally give Elgar three chances, has finally managed to get him out. And today it's his birthday as well. Lucky charm perhaps! He bowls a flatter ball on off and pushes it up to the batsman. Elgar should have been on the front foot but for some reason, he went back. The ball skids through and hits him on his back leg. The umpire has no issue in raising his finger but for the record, he checks the no ball. Replays shows that he is fine now. Sri Lankans celebrate as if they have won the match. Elgar walks back with a saddening smile on his face. 80/2

23.2 D Perera to Elgar, Slower and bowled cleverly. Elgar has no answer to this. It lands on off and spin away from the left-hander. He hangs his bat it defense but is beaten ends up. 80/1

23.1 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 80/1

22.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, In the air... but safe! De Bruyn and his tryst with sweep shot continues. He goes for it once again but the ball reaches him late. It gets the glove on its way towards leg slip. It lands safely once again luckily for him. 80/1

22.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Lunges forward and keeps this one out. 80/1

22.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Faster on middle, defended. 80/1

22.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 80/1

22.2 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Five Runs! A gentle push to the point region by Elgar and they set off for a quick run. The fielder there has a shy at the stumps but it was poor throw at the keeper's end. The ball deflects off the de Bruyn's bat and beats Perera who is backing up there. The ball rolls to the boundary. Handy runs for South Africa. 80/1

22.1 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/1

21.6 D Perera to Bruyn, De Bruyn looks to sweep once again but fails to do so. The ball lobs in the air off his pad towards left of the leg slip. Some oohs and aahs from the Lankan again. 75/1

21.5 D Perera to de Bruyn, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 75/1

21.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Goes straight. Phew! De Bruyn has no idea where it'll spin and he just plays the line but it goes whizzes past the outside edge into the gloves of keeper. 75/1

21.3 D Perera to Elgar, Full, driven through mid on for another single. 75/1

21.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Does well here. First he comes down the track to play the big shot perhaps but seeing the shot length, he tucked it gently in the corner on the on side and changes strike. 74/1

21.1 D Perera to Bruyn, De Bruyn uses his wrist to work this one to the on side. 73/1

20.6 A Dananjaya to Elgar, A tad shorter around on off, cut to point for no run. 73/1

20.5 A Dananjaya to Elgar, In the line of this delivery and blocks it. 73/1

20.4 A Dananjaya to de Bruyn, Pushes the full ball through mid off for a run. 73/1

20.3 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Elgar flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 72/1

20.2 A Dananjaya to Elgar, It hit a crack or something here. Pitched around off, it lands and grips or hits the crack and turns sharply from the left-hander who was looking to play the line. Another miss for him. 71/1

20.1 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Hangs back and bunts it out. 71/1

19.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Defends the ball in front of his eyes. 71/1

19.5 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 71/1

19.4 D Perera to Elgar, FOUR! Gets the conventional sweep out and connects it well this time. He should feel better after this one as the ball races to the square leg fence. 70/1

19.3 D Perera to Elgar, Beaten all ends up! That's a jaffa from Perera. It pitches around off and straightens from there. Elgar plays for the line as he should but is beaten. He survives again! 66/1

19.2 D Perera to Bruyn, On the pads, tucked to square leg for a single. 66/1

19.1 D Perera to Elgar, Shortish, pushed to covers for a single. 65/1

18.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Full and on the pads, swept through square leg. Silva out in the deep moves to his right and dives to keep the ball inside the rope. Two runs taken. 64/1

18.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Landed short and turning in from around off, de Bruyn is on the back foot as he rocks back and works it down just in front of short leg. 62/1

18.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Plays with the spin and turns it away on the leg side. 62/1

18.3 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Works it off the pads and gets to the other end for a single. 62/1

18.2 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Ripper! Play that, Dean Elgar! Kicked right off the deck and turns heavily. The southpaw can only evade it barely. 61/1

18.1 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Shouts for a leg before but it's turned down, rightly so too. Sliding in on leg, it keeps going down with the angle, Elgar is caught on the pads and a loud appeal goes up. 61/1

First change for Sri Lanka. Akila Dananjaya is on with two slips and a short leg.

17.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Was this another chance? According to the Lankans it was. De Bruyn comes forward again to defend but fails to reach the ball. As a result, it spins in, takes bat-pad and lobs to the left of the diving FSL fielder. 61/1

17.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Half forward is de Bruyn, he works the ball uppishly to the on side. 61/1

17.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Extra bounce and spin into the right-hander. It hit him on his thigh pad. 61/1

17.3 D Perera to Bruyn, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 61/1

17.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Comes forward and defends. 61/1

17.1 D Perera to Bruyn, A tad shorter delivery in line of the stumps, defended off the back foot. 61/1

16.6 R Herath to Elgar, Elgar is half forward to play this one and ends up getting an inside edge on to his pads. 61/1

16.5 Herath to Elgar, Not out says the umpire. A fullish ball around off, he looks to defend but misses it. The ball hits him on his pads and the Lankans erupt in appeal but the impact is outside off. 61/1

16.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 61/1

16.3 R Herath to Bruyn, FOUR! Out comes the sweep once again from de Bruyn. It has been a handy weapon for him. He sweeps the full ball though mid-wicket and earns a boundary. 60/1

16.2 R Herath to Bruyn, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 56/1

16.1 R Herath to Bruyn, Rocks back and works it off his back foot. 56/1

15.6 D Perera to Elgar, Around off, played to the point region. What an over this has been. 56/1

15.5 D Perera to Elgar, He fails to connect to the one outside his off stump. 56/1

15.5 D Perera to Elgar, No ball! What drama! Are you kidding me? This is unbelievable. How could you, Perera? How could you? Ooh! So let me try to explain what happened. Elgar moved back to play the cut to the shortish ball but ended up nicking it to Dickwella behind the stumps. The Sri Lankans rejoiced and Hashim Amla was on his way. He walked out in the middle as well but hang on... the third umpire checked for the front foot no ball and guess what! It's again on the line and the line belongs to the umpire. It's a no ball! Second one from Dilruwan, against the same batsman. As soon as the umpire had the confirmation, he called Elgar back. Amla walked back and gave Dean a fist bump on his way. 56/1

15.4 D Perera to Elgar, Flatter on off, defended. 55/1

15.3 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 55/1

15.2 D Perera to Elgar, Around off, another miss from Elgar. He shouldn't worry too much about these misses and carry on the work for the sake of South Africa. 55/1

15.1 D Perera to Elgar, Lunges forward and keeps it out. 55/1

14.6 R Herath to Bruyn, De Bruyn has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/1

14.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Sweeps this one but doesn't get it away this time. It lobs to adjacent to the pitch. 55/1

14.4 R Herath to Elgar, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 55/1

14.3 R Herath to Elgar, FOUR! Cheeky from Elgar. He connected to the fuller ball nicely and reverse swept it through cover-point. A boundary to Elgar. This will frustrate Herath a bit but perhaps not too much considering how many runs he has to play with. 54/1

14.2 R Herath to Elgar, Around off, easily defended down the track. 50/1

14.1 R Herath to Elgar, An attempted reserve sweep but gets hit on the arm. Herath vs Elgar and he has a way to tackle him perhaps. 50/1

13.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Gets behind the line and blocks it out. 50/1

13.5 D Perera to Bruyn, FOUR! Reverse ramp shot this from de Bruyn. He has done well to guide this one fine through the third man region. It was too full form Perera and the batsman made the most of it. A boundary. 50/1

13.4 D Perera to Elgar, Drives the full ball through cover-point. A run results. 46/1

13.3 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 45/1

13.2 D Perera to D Elgar, Flighted in line of the stumps, pushed to covers. Two runs taken. 45/1

13.1 D Perera to Elgar, Fullish on off, defended. 43/1

Dilruwan Perera to continue from the other end.

12.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Fuller in line of the stumps, de Bruyn gets an inside edge and it falls wide of FSL. End of the first over after the Tea break. The over rate should be excellent considering the spinners will be bowling from both ends. 43/1

12.5 R Herath to Elgar, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket by Elgar. One run taken. 43/1

12.4 R Herath to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 42/1

12.3 R Herath to Elgar, Around off, easily defended by Elgar. 42/1

12.2 R Herath to Elgar, Gets behind the line and bunts it out off the front foot. 42/1

12.1 R Herath to Elgar, On off, blocked to the on side. 42/1

We're back for the last session of the day. Theunis de Bruyn and Dean Elgar are out in the middle. Rangana Herath will continue with the ball.

... Day 3, Session 3 ...

An eventful session to say the least. After setting a massive target of 490 in front of the Proteas, the Lankans came out with intent. The spin arsenal dismissed Markram, but they easily could have had one or two more. Elgar survived a scare, and de Bruyn is barely hanging in right now too. It's going to be a damning challenge for the visiting team, one of the toughest they have faced. It's going to take all they have to survive the trail by spin. Join us in a very short while for the final session of Day 3.

11.6 D Perera to Bruyn, This one goes the other way. De Bruyn is bamboozled. He comes on to the front foot to play the defensive shot but it hits him on his pads. The ball lobs to leg gully who takes a diving catch. Nothing doing says the umpire. THAT'S TEA ON DAY 3. 42/1

11.5 D Perera to Bruyn, And he survives again! What is going on, de Bruyn? He has no idea where the ball is going to turn. Perera bowls a similar delivery to the last one and de Bruyn misses it in a similar fashion. Only change was that he got hit a touch lower on his back leg as he was crouching down. This time the bowler looks confident though and Lakmal takes the review once again. The replays roll in. It stats the same story as the previous ball. It lands on leg stump, goes towards off, hits him in line and juts clips the outer half of the off pole. The on-field umpire's decision stays. Theunis has luck on his side today. 42/1

Another review from Sri Lanka. Same man in question for the LBW decision.

11.4 D Perera to Bruyn, FOUR LEG BYES! He survives. But what a beauty this has been from Perera. He bowls this from 'round the wicket, and straightens this one from the leg stump. De Bruyn plays for the line but misses it to get hit on his back pad. An appeal ensues from Dickwella but the bowler doesn't look too interested. He forces Lakmal for the review who goes for it. The replays comes in. The ball lands on leg stump, goes with the angle, hits him in line but just clips the outside half of the off stump. The original decision from the umpire was not out and the decision won't be turned around. Sri Lanka though retain the review. 42/1

A review has been taken. Theunis de Bruyn is the man in question for the LBW.

11.3 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 38/1

11.2 D Perera to Elgar, Gets behind the line of this one and keeps it out. 37/1

11.1 D Perera to Elgar, Driven through mid off by Elgar. 37/1

10.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Goodness me! Vicious spin from Herath. He drags his length back a touch, the ball lands and spins further away from the off stump. Good over for South Africa though. 37/1

10.5 R Herath to Bruyn, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. De Bruyn has swept Herath clean through mid-wicket. He isn't going to just block, block and block. 37/1

10.4 R Herath to D Elgar, Too full, eased to mid on for a run. 33/1

10.3 R Herath to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 32/1

10.2 R Herath to Elgar, FOUR! Just as the fielder from point was moved finer, Elgar executed the reverse sweep to perfection. Herath bowled this one outside off on a length, it spins further into the stumps but Elgar has other ideas to play it. If the conventional sweep doesn't work, than reverse sweep should. And it has. 32/1

10.1 R Herath to Elgar, Fails to connect his reverse sweep with the fullish ball. 28/1

9.6 D Perera to Elgar, Too straight on the pads, flicked to the fine leg region for a run. Elgar keeps strike. 28/1

9.5 D Perera to Elgar, Elgar was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 27/1

9.4 D Perera to Elgar, Comes forward to the flighted ball and defends it. 27/1

9.3 D Perera to Elgar, A touch short this, tucked to the on side by Dean. 27/1

9.2 D Perera to Elgar, Gets forward and bunts it to the on side for no run. 27/1

9.1 D Perera to Elgar, Elgar goes on the back foot and taps it to off side. 27/1

8.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Gets behind the line of this one and blocks it. 27/1

8.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 27/1

8.4 R Herath to Bruyn, FOUR! He picked this one up nicely. A flighted ball in line of the stumps, de Bruyn sweeps it hard and gets it through the mid-wicket region. A boundary to him. 27/1

8.3 R Herath to Bruyn, Comes in with the angle, de Bruyn gets an inside edge onto his pad. No harm done. 23/1

8.2 R Herath to Bruyn, De Bruyn lets the ball go outside his off stump. 23/1

8.1 Herath to Markram, OUT! Herath has his man this time. Markram though should be criticized for this loose shot. He played across the full ball to get hit on the pads as he missed it altogether. He looked at his partner who perhaps told him that he can't be more plumb than this. So, finally, Sri Lanka have the first wicket after handing out a couple of chances. 23/1

In comes Theunis de Bruyn at no.3.

7.6 D Perera to Elgar, Flatter on off, defended. 23/0

7.6 D Perera to Elgar, No Ball! No ball shouts the umpire. A length ball around off, cut to covers for no run. 23/0

7.5 D Perera to Markram, On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a run. 22/0

7.4 D Perera to Markram, FOUR! Good use of the feet from Markram here. He gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it straight past the bowler. A boundary results through the long off region. 21/0

7.3 D Perera to Markram, Around off, Markram lunges forward to block it. 17/0

7.2 D Perera to Elgar, Shortish around off, guided to the third man region for a run. 17/0

7.1 D Perera to Elgar, Flatter on middle, defended. 16/0

6.6 R Herath to Markram, FOUR! A bit too full from Rangana Herath, Markram whips it hard through mid-wicket and finds the fence. Eventful over comes to an end. 16/0

6.5 R Herath to Markram, Full and just outside off, blocked. 12/0

6.4 R Herath to A Markram, Flights this well up outside off, draws Markram forward and beats the outside edge. Mathews collects it this time, but to his dismay there was no edge. 12/0

6.3 R Herath to Markram, Tossed up delivery well outside off, left alone. 12/0

6.2 R Herath to Markram, Quicker and shorter on off, Aiden goes deep inside the crease and guards it out. 12/0

6.1 R Herath to A Markram, Dropped! That's a sitter. Mathews of all people should have taken that. Now both the South African openers have got a life. Herath beautifully tosses it up around off and it turns away ever so slightly. Markram is forward and gets an edge behind. Should have been a regulation catch for Angelo, but he drops it. 12/0

5.6 D Perera to Elgar, Flicks this through leg slip for no run. 12/0

5.5 D Perera to Elgar, Keeps it out off the inner edge this time. 12/0

5.5 D Perera to Elgar, BOWLED BUT IT'S A NO BALL! Elgar's safe! He will be feeling lucky. Big time. From around the wicket, Dilruwan drifts it in from around off, this one doesn't turn away and keeps coming in with the angle. Elgar kneels down and brings out the big slog sweep, to everyone's surprise, and he pays the price for that as the stumps are rattled behind. The umpire just checks upstairs for the front foot no ball and... much to Dean's delight, the offie has overstepped. Big sigh of relief for the southpaw. He'll want to make it count now. 12/0

5.4 D Perera to Elgar, Nicely done. Gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 11/0

5.3 D Perera to Elgar, Quicker and attacking the stumps, blocked with a straight blade. 11/0

5.2 D Perera to Elgar, Nicely drifting in at first around off before turning away, Elgar covers the line and leaves. 11/0

5.1 D Perera to Elgar, Full and darted on the pads, worked behind square leg for nothing. 11/0

4.6 R Herath to Markram, Defended off the front foot by Aiden presenting the full face of the bat. 11/0

4.5 R Herath to A Markram, Fuller, driven to covers for no run. 11/0

4.4 R Herath to Markram, Goes past the blade again. It pitches, grips and spins away from the right-hander. 11/0

4.3 R Herath to Markram, Hangs back and bunts it out. 11/0

4.2 R Herath to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/0

4.1 R Herath to Markram, Just short! Markram comes down the track to push it. He gets it to covers but a fielder there dives forward. He still couldn't reach it. Markram escapes! 11/0

3.6 D Perera to Elgar, Wowza! This one spun, bounced and beat the outside edge. Vicious from Perera. He kept this just outside off, Elgar came forward but failed to connect with the ball. 11/0

3.5 D Perera to Elgar, Rocks back and bunts it out to the on side. 11/0

3.4 D Perera to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 11/0

3.3 D Perera to Elgar, So close to the off pole but it will be considered a very good leave from Elgar. 11/0

3.2 D Perera to Elgar, Shortish around off, cut to point. 11/0

3.1 D Perera to Elgar, Gets behind the line and defends it. 11/0

2.6 R Herath to A Markram, FOUR! Edged but in the gap! How many chances in this over? At least three. This one was bowled fuller around off, slower through the air and got the edge of Markram's bat. But kudos to the batsman who played it with soft hands which saved him eventually. The ball went through the slip cordon and rushed to the boundary. 11/0

2.5 R Herath to Markram, Outside off, left alone. 7/0

2.4 R Herath to Markram, Markram has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 7/0

2.3 R Herath to Elgar, In the air... and dropped! Perera the culprit. Herath made Elgar play the sweep once again. The ball, however, went high in the air towards square leg. Dilruwan ran from fine leg towards square leg, reached there in time, put both his hands to it but failed to collect it. One run taken. 7/0

2.2 R Herath to Elgar, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 6/0

2.1 R Herath to A Markram, So close! Had Lakmal hit the stumps at the bowler's end, Markram would've been a goner. A fullish ball around off, Markram pushes it to mid on and sets off for a run. Lakmal there was quick to react, picks it up and has a shy. Luckily, Markram survives to fight another day. 6/0

1.6 D Perera to Elgar, FOUR! Plonked by Elgar. A touch too full from Perera and Elgar slogs it across the line and gets it through mid-wicket. First boundary of the South African innings. 5/0

1.5 D Perera to Elgar, Flatter outside, goes past the blade. 1/0

1.4 D Perera to Elgar, Dangerous this from Elgar. He looks to play the sweep against the spin. He gets it off his arm behind the keeper. In the end, no harm done. 1/0

1.3 D Perera to Elgar, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 1/0

1.2 D Perera to Elgar, Similar ball on middle, defended. 1/0

1.1 D Perera to Elgar, Floated on leg, Elgar gets back behind the line and blocks it. 1/0

Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end.

0.6 R Herath to Markram, Beaten! This is scintillating bowling from the veteran. Tossed up outside off, spins away just a touch and beats the outside edge of Markram's bat. Dickwella collects the ball and knocks the stumps from its roots. 1/0

0.5 R Herath to Markram, Presses forward and smothers the ball in its tracks. 1/0

0.4 R Herath to Markram, Goes full again, nice and loopy around off, Markram is rock solid in defense. 1/0

0.3 R Herath to Markram, Drags his length back a touch, Markram is forced to go back and block it out. 1/0

0.2 R Herath to Elgar, Tossed up with some nice shape on it, Elgar steps out of the crease and works it away to mid-wicket for a single. Off the mark with that. 1/0

0.1 R Herath to Elgar, Looped up nicely by Herath, Elgar is well forward in defense. 0/0

