Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3 in Colombo: Lankan Lead Over 450 at Lunch

File image of Angelo Mathews. Getty Images

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

The bad day, match and tour continues for South Africa. They struggled this morning as well, with Lungi Ngidi getting the lone wicket. Maharaj got some turn but nothing else to show for the other bowlers. 'Sri Lanka can do what they wish after Lunch!' exclaimed a joyful Russell Arnold on air. Indeed, they can. It is a matter of when they declare now. Join us back at 1240 local (0710 GMT) for the second session...

Well, not much to say other than the resoluteness of the Sri Lankan batters on this morning. Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne started the proceedings well to put up 63-run stand but the latter got out on 85 to miss out on a well deserved century. Then, Mathews joined hands with Roshen Silva to keep the bowlers at bay. He got to his 28th fifty as well and helped extend the already extended lead to 451.

62.6 D Steyn to Silva, Bumper! Silva ducks under it. That's LUNCH ON DAY 3, SRI LANKA LEAD BY 451!!! 237/4

62.5 D Steyn to Silva, Wide down the leg side, no trouble at all for the batsman. 237/4

62.4 D Steyn to Silva, Nicely targeted short ball from Steyn and perhaps too ambitious from Silva. He thinks there is an opportunity to play the ramp shot but ends up missing it. 237/4

62.3 D Steyn to A Mathews, Full outside off, driven to mid off for another single. 237/4

62.2 D Steyn to Mathews, Fuller in line of the stumps, defended. 236/4

62.1 D Steyn to Silva, Short pitch stuff from Steyn as he has Markram at FSL. Silva flicks this back of a length ball to the deep square leg region for a run. 236/4

61.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Guides this slower ball through the third man region. Silva keeps strike. 235/4

61.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Turn! Silva plays the line but misses as the ball turns away from the face of his blade. 234/4

61.4 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 234/4

61.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Flighted ball on off, kept out off the front foot. 234/4

61.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Similar ball from Maharaj, Mathews rocks back and cuts it through point. One run taken. 234/4

61.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flatter and faster around off, Mathews misses the cut. 233/4

60.6 D Steyn to Silva, Nicely played by Silva. Keeps his balance right. A full ball on the pads and tucked through square leg for a brace. 233/4

60.5 D Steyn to Mathews, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 231/4

60.4 D Steyn to Mathews, Swinging full ball on off, Mathews drives it straight and Steyn gets his hand on it to parry it to mid on. 230/4

60.3 D Steyn to Mathews, Full from Dale and Mathews is happy to block it. 230/4

60.2 D Steyn to Mathews, Stays in line of the ball to defend it nicely. 230/4

60.1 D Steyn to Mathews, On a length around off, kept out off the back foot. 230/4

59.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, FIFTY FOR MATHEWS! One after a longggggggggggg time for him. But that is more because he has been in and out from cricket. This is his 29th Test fifty. Maharaj bowls this one on the pads, he works this to square leg for a run to reach the landmark. Meanwhile, Maharaj gets to his own landmark as well. He has now conceded 261 runs in this Test - MOST BY A SOUTH AFRICAN BOWLER IN A TEST MATCH - going past Imran Tahir's 0/260 against Australia in Adelaide in 2012. Well, at least Keshav has 11 wickets to show in this case... 230/4

59.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, The batsman offers no stroke and is wrapped on the pads. 229/4

59.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! Mathews says thank you as he pushes this full toss on middle through mid-wicket. It's all too easy for the Lankan batsmen. With this boundary Mathews moves to 49. 229/4

59.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, A touch short again in line of the stumps, Mathews rocks back and defends it under his eyes. 225/4

59.2 K Maharaj to Silva, On off, Silva gets it to the third man region for another run. 225/4

59.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Short around off, punched through covers by Mathews for a run. 224/4

58.6 D Steyn to Silva, Down the leg side, flick shot missed. 223/4

58.5 D Steyn to Silva, This is a bouncer but it stays low... Roshen has to crouch a bit to play it to the off side. 223/4

58.4 D Steyn to Silva, A bouncer now, Roshen ducks under it. 223/4

58.3 D Steyn to Silva, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. 223/4

58.2 D Steyn to Silva, On a length outside off, Roshen looks to punch but gets a bottom edge towards point. 223/4

58.1 D Steyn to Mathews, Down the leg side, flicked away for a single. 223/4

57.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Hangs back and keeps it out to the off side. 222/4

57.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, A leading edge to the cover region ends in a single. It's too easy for SL. 222/4

57.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, A play and a miss. Mathews goes after the flighted wide delivery but misses. 221/4

57.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Mathews has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 221/4

57.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Shortish outside off, Silva cuts it through point for a run. 221/4

57.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Shortish ball on off, Mathews rocks back and cuts it through point. The batsmen set off for a run. Meanwhile, Bavuma there throws the ball back in, De Kock removes the bails but the batsman is in. The umpire goes upstairs but he is safely in. 220/4

56.6 D Steyn to Silva, Fuller around off, pushed to covers. 219/4

56.5 D Steyn to Silva, Bumper! Left alone by swaying away from the line. 219/4

56.4 D Steyn to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 219/4

56.3 D Steyn to Silva, A length ball jagging back in, Silva is late on it and as a result the ball hits the inside edge of the bat to the keeper. 219/4

56.2 D Steyn to Silva, Shows the face of the bat and defends it off the front foot. 219/4

56.1 D Steyn to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 219/4

Dale Steyn is back on.

55.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Tossed up around off, Mathews pushes at it and gets an outside edge. The ball goes towards third man but no run is taken. 219/4

55.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Hangs back and bunts it out. 219/4

55.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Mathews has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 219/4

55.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Around off, pushed to the off side for one run. 219/4

55.2 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 218/4

55.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flighted around middle, tucked to the on side. A run taken. 218/4

54.6 L Ngidi to Silva, Pheew! A good short ball and equally well left by Silva. 217/4

54.5 L Ngidi to Silva, Inside edge saved him there. Ngidi skids this one from over the wicket into Silva. He is late on the shot and an inside edge saves him as he gets hit on the pads. 217/4

54.4 L Ngidi to Silva, On a length on the pads, Silva misses the shot and gets hit on the pads. 217/4

54.3 L Ngidi to Silva, Outside off, left alone. 217/4

54.2 L Ngidi to Silva, Full around off, Silva gets an inside edge on to the track. No harm done. 217/4

54.1 L Ngidi to Silva, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it but misses. 217/4

53.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. Roshen have run through for a single. 217/4

53.5 K Maharaj to Silva, MISFIELD, FOUR! This is not going to help South Africa either. First a beautiful delivery from Maharaj. He flights this outside off and gets Roshen on the front foot. He looks to defend but the ball spins away a touch and takes the outside edge, past slip. It rolls away towards backward point where Temba Bavuma gets to the ball from point to his left. But he dives over the cherry and it slips through. He tries to get up and run after it but too late. 216/4

53.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Roshen lets the ball go outside his off stump. 212/4

53.3 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 212/4

53.2 K Maharaj to R Silva, FOUR! In the air.. and just flicks the fingers of Markram at second slip. A flighted ball on off, Silva goes at it with hard hands. An edge is induced but he is lucky to have placed it through the first and second slip. 212/4

53.1 K Maharaj to Silva, No luck for Maharaj! It turns away from the defensive blade of Silva's bat. 208/4

52.6 L Ngidi to Silva, Ngidi makes Roshen hop with a short ball and he does well to get it to the on side. A run results. 208/4

52.5 L Ngidi to Mathews, On the hips, flicked through fine leg. A run taken. 207/4

52.4 L Ngidi to Mathews, Around off, pushed off the back foot by Mathews. 206/4

52.3 L Ngidi to Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 206/4

52.2 L Ngidi to Silva, On middle this time, Silva works this through mid-wicket for a run. 206/4

52.1 L Ngidi to Silva, Full outside off, defended. 205/4

51.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! Shot! Intentional from Mathews. He gets a flighted ball on off and lofts the ball to the vacant deep cover region off the front foot. A boundary for Mathews. He moves to 39. 205/4

51.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Enticing ball around off, Mathews punches it to covers. 201/4

51.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Faster one on the pads, pushed through mid-wicket for a run. 201/4

51.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Around off, pushed to the off side for nothing. 200/4

51.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Similar delivery from Keshav, blocked. 200/4

51.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Slower ball on middle and off, defended with a straight bat by Silva. 200/4

50.6 L Ngidi to Mathews, Fuller again, driven back to the bowler. 200/4

50.5 L Ngidi to Mathews, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 200/4

50.4 L Ngidi to Mathews, Fuller on middle, Mathews happy to defend. 200/4

50.3 L Ngidi to Mathews, On off, defended gingerly by Angelo. 200/4

50.2 L Ngidi to Mathews, Yorker! Dug out by Mathews towards mid-wicket. 200/4

50.1 L Ngidi to Mathews, On a length outside off, Mathews pushes it away from his body. 200/4

49.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Waits for the ball and defends it down the ground. 200/4

49.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Eases this one to long on for a run. 200/4

49.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Just outside off, Mathews goes for the cut but misses. 199/4

49.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flatter around off, defended off the front foot. 199/4

49.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Gets forward and bunts it out. 199/4

49.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 199/4

48.6 L Ngidi to Silva, Oh! A beauty this. Almost had another in this over. Ngidi angles this from wide of the crease and lands it on a length just outside off and manages to straighten it from there. Silva does well to block it away though he was late on it. 199/4

48.5 L Ngidi to Silva, Similar ball on middle and leg, kept out by Silva. 199/4

48.4 L Ngidi to Silva, Full in line of the stumps, defended off the inner half of the bat. 199/4

48.3 L Ngidi to Silva, Fuller ball outside off, left alone. 199/4

48.2 L Ngidi to Silva, Dead ball signalled by the umpire as Silva was looking to leave the ball. He tried to leave the ball on his pads but it hit his pads and went to fine leg. As there was no shot offered, the umpire has to signal this as a dead ball. 199/4

Roshen Silva is the new man in.

Drinks break.

48.1 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, OUT! Impact straightaway from Ngidi! Unfortunate for Karunaratne, he misses out on what would have been a well-deserved ton. Length ball angling across, Dimuth plants his front foot forward in an attempt to push it away from his body to the covers. Gets a faint edge behind and Quinton de Kock collects it with ease to become the fastest keeper to 150 dismissals in Test cricket. Partnership of 63 comes to an end. 199/4

Lungi Ngidi into the attack now.

47.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Not much turn on this occasion, Mathews stays inside the crease and blocks it out. 199/3

47.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 199/3

47.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Stays right behind the line and blocks it out. 199/3

47.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Coming in with the arm, catches Angelo on the thigh pad. 199/3

47.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Nicely tossed up from around the wicket, on the stumps, Mathews comes forward and blocks. 199/3

47.1 K Maharaj to A Mathews, Short and wide, cut away square on the off side. 199/3

46.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Short ball in line of the stumps, defended off the back foot. 199/3

46.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, On a length around off, pushed to point. 199/3

46.4 D Steyn to Mathews, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 199/3

46.3 D Steyn to Mathews, FOUR! Easy peasy for Mathews. Poor from Steyn. A full ball on the pads, flicked through fine leg for a boundary. 198/3

46.2 D Steyn to Mathews, Around off, punched through covers for no run. 194/3

46.1 D Steyn to Mathews, Short of a length on middle and off, tucked through mid-wicket by Mathews. Two runs. 194/3

45.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket. 192/3

45.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Sweeps it through the square leg region. Two more runs. 192/3

45.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it. 190/3

45.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Too much spin and too easy. Karunaratne works it to the leg side for a brace. 190/3

45.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Pushed through outside off, blocked off the front foot. 188/3

45.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Width on offer, cut through backward point. A run taken. 188/3

44.6 D Steyn to Mathews, Outside off, pushed through backward point. Mathews keeps the strike. 187/3

44.5 D Steyn to Mathews, Presents the full face of the bat and blocks it. 186/3

44.4 D Steyn to Mathews, Around off, defends it off the back foot. 186/3

44.3 D Steyn to Mathews, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 186/3

44.2 D Steyn to Mathews, Around off, defended. 186/3

44.1 D Steyn to A Mathews, FOUR! Width and gets the desired result. Mathews cuts the wide and short ball and gets it up and over the slip cordon. A boundary results. Lead is 400 now. Also the 50-run stand is up between the duo. 186/3

43.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, On the pads, flicked through to short fine leg. 182/3

43.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Prodigious spin. It pitches outside and turns down the leg side. Dimuth misses the flick. 182/3

43.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 182/3

43.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Goes around the wicket on the third ball. He bowls a shortish delivery which Mathews could get to covers. 181/3

43.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Turns the flighted ball into a full toss, punched through to long on for a run. 181/3

43.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Pushed around off, defended off the front foot. 180/3

Keshav Maharaj changes ends.

42.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, On the middle pole, flicked through square leg region. One run taken. 180/3

42.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 179/3

42.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Outside off, Dimuth resolute in defense. 179/3

42.3 D Steyn to Karunaratne, On a length on off, blocked back to Dale. 179/3

42.2 D Steyn to Karunaratne, In line of the stumps, defended to silly mid on. 179/3

42.1 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Fuller around off, pushed to the off side. 179/3

Dale Steyn is on.

41.6 K Rabada to Mathews, Similar ball from Kagiso, Mathews goes after this one again and this time he gets it past the gully fielder. A brace results. 179/3

41.5 K Rabada to Mathews, Fuller outside off, Mathews fetches it and gets it to slip fielder. 177/3

41.4 K Rabada to Mathews, Fullish on middle and leg, defended to mid-wicket. 177/3

41.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Too straight, Dimuth tucks it fine and changes strike. 177/3

41.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 176/3

41.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, A back of a length ball outside off, kept out to the off side. 176/3

40.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Around off, defended. 176/3

40.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, On the pads again, Mathews pushes it to mid-wicket. 176/3

40.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, On the pads, pushed to the on side. One run taken. 176/3

40.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Nicely done. A slower ball on the stumps, it lands and just kicks off the pitch. Mathews does well to play it through covers with soft hands. A run taken. 175/3

40.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flighted on off, driven to covers. 174/3

40.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, On the pads, worked to the on side. 174/3

39.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Too easy to miss out this. A full toss in line of the stumps, Karunaratne checks his drive and hits it straight down the ground. Second boundary of the over. 174/3

39.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 170/3

39.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Caressed. Rabada errs in line and Karunaratne makes him pay. A back of a length on the hips, the batsman flicks it fine and gets a boundary. 170/3

39.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On off, played to the on side for no run. 166/3

39.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fuller on middle, pushed uppishly to mid on. 166/3

39.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 166/3

38.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, In line of the stumps, kept out down the track. 166/3

38.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Not that short this, Mathews rocks back and cuts it late to short third man. 166/3

38.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Charges down the track to push it through mid-wicket for another run. 166/3

38.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, A touch short, cut through cover-point. A run taken. 165/3

38.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Similar ball and Mathews is happy to block. 164/3

38.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Flatter on off, defended to the off side. 164/3

37.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, In line of the stumps, pushed to mid-wicket. 164/3

37.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, pushed to point. 164/3

37.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, A back of a length ball on the pads, flicked to short square leg for nothing. 164/3

37.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Around off, defended. 164/3

37.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Dimuth has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 164/3

37.1 K Rabada to Mathews, On the pads, flicked to fine leg. One run taken. 164/3

36.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, On the pads, tucked to the on side. 163/3

36.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 163/3

36.4 K Maharaj to A Mathews, Faster this, not much of spin there, Mathews does well to get the inside half of the bat on it. The ball goes towards fine leg. A run taken. 163/3

36.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, Shorter and width on offer, Mathews cuts it through cover-point. A brace results. 162/3

36.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, On middle and off, eased to covers by Mathews. 160/3

36.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Tossed up on middle and off, defended off the outer half of the bat. 160/3

35.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On a length, driven past the bowler for no run. 160/3

35.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Full on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for another boundary by Karunaratne. 160/3

35.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 156/3

35.3 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Perfectly placed! A tad shorter from Rabada around off, Karunaratne gets the outside edge between the keeper and the wide first slip. First boundary of the day! 156/3

35.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Almost bounced on top of the stumps. Another length ball outside off, Dimuth defends it from his crease and the ball sneaks under his bat, hits his elbow and goes over the stumps. Lucky! 152/3

35.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Kagiso starts with a length ball around off, defended. 152/3

Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.

34.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, Similar delivery on off, pushed back to the bowler by Mathews. End of the first over. 152/3

34.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Fuller, driven back to the bowler. 152/3

34.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Floated around off, defended to the off side. 152/3

34.3 K Maharaj to Mathews, On the pads, flicked to fine leg. 152/3

34.2 K Maharaj to D Karunaratne, Flighted on off, driven to mid on for a run. 152/3

34.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Starts with a nice bouncy delivery outside off. It lands and takes extra bounce and Karunaratne works it to the on side. 151/3

We're set for the play. The players are out in the middle. Keshav Maharaj starts the proceedings with the ball. Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews continue with the bat. Here we go...

Pitch report - Shaun Pollock and Kepler Wessels are reporting from the middle. They say that the pitch has dried up even more, puff of dust is coming off from the surface when the ball lands and it's going to assist spinners more than the fast bowler. Kepler asserts that the Sri Lankan spinners will be looking forward to bowl on this track and the batting is going to be difficult. Pollock ends by saying if nothing works, the sweep will be the best option.

Hello and welcome to the third day of the second and final Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The home team is on top. It went through the Proteas' line-up on Day 2 and extended its dominance with more runs on the board. The lead has swelled up to 365 runs, which is more than handy. The interesting thing now is to see when will they declare and put South Africa in to bat. There are two more days left in this Test, but perhaps we might not require them considering the state of the pitch right now. The play gets underway in a short while, hang around!

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

That's all from us on Day 2. Will there be a Day 4 in this Test remains to be seen! But Day 3 is certain. You can join in for that which begins at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Enjoy your weekend, cheers!

It's all Sri Lanka for the moment. If they had enforced the follow-on, maybe the game would have got over early on Day 3. South Africa will have to try and figure out a way to get the hosts bundled out and at least put up a fight in their last innings. Looking at the way they batted throughout the series, one would say there doesn't seem to be much scope for them.

The technique of 'how to play spin on these sub-continent pitches' will have to be answered by the South African batters. It took just 34.5 overs for the home team to get them all out. Akila Dananjaya picked up his 2nd 5-wicket haul and Dilruwan Perera gave him good company taking 4 wickets. For the visitors, only their skipper Faf du Plessis and keeper Quinton de Kock showed some intent with the bat. The rest were just mentally not prepared to tackle spin as there was just one fifty-plus stand. Earlier in the day, Rangana Herath and Akila Dananjaya pilled on 74 runs for the last wicket and stretched their team's total to 338.

If not the first, the second day is surely won by Sri Lanka. They outplayed the visitors in all the departments to get more than an upper hand in this game. The openers once again gave them the headstart stitching 91 together. Dimuth Karunaratne who became just the fourth Sri Lankan to get 4 back-to-back fifties in each Test innings is showing some character. Kusal Mendis ran himself out but the former skipper, Angelo Mathews ensured Sri Lanka did not slip further.

33.6 D Elgar to Karunaratne, Short ball down leg, Karunaratne pulls it through mid-wicket for a run. Sri Lanka lead by 365 runs and that's STUMPS ON DAY 2. 151/3

33.5 D Elgar to Karunaratne, Gets low and bunts this ball out well. 150/3

33.4 D Elgar to Mathews, Pushes this towards mid on and gets to the other end. 150/3

33.3 D Elgar to Mathews, Mathews has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 149/3

33.2 D Elgar to Mathews, Ohh! Turn from Elgar! Where was he all day? Lands this on middle, Angelo comes ahead to block it but almost gets an outside edge on this one to the keeper. 149/3

33.1 D Elgar to Mathews, Slower ball on off, pushes to the off side. 149/3

Dean Elgar is given the ball to bowl the last over of the day.

32.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Prods his pad out and blocks the ball well. 149/3

32.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 149/3

32.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flighted ball around off, Karunaratne is solid in defense. 149/3

32.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Pitched way outside off, Dimuth gets to the ball and pads it out. 149/3

32.2 K Maharaj to Mathews, Rocks back and punches this ball towards cover-point for an easy single. 149/3

32.1 K Maharaj to Mathews, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 148/3

31.6 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Length down the leg side, Karunaratne tries flicking it but misses. 148/3

31.5 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Hit back towards the bowler. Dot ball. 148/3

31.4 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Turns this ball to the square leg fielder. 148/3

31.3 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Back of a length ball on off, defended off the back foot by Karunaratne. 148/3

31.2 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Played to the point region by Dimuth. 148/3

31.1 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Gets behind the ball and taps it to the off side. 148/3

30.6 K Maharaj to Mathews, FOUR! The Sri Lankan batters are attacking Maharaj more in the second innings. Mathews makes room and lofts this beautifully over covers. A boundary. 148/3

30.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, DK has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total. 144/3

30.4 K Maharaj to Mathews, Played with soft hands towards square leg for a run. 143/3

30.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Milks this through mid on for an easy run. 142/3

30.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Loopy ball on leg, tucked away to the on side. 141/3

30.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Karunaratne has flicked the ball off his pads. 141/3

29.6 L Ngidi to Mathews, FOUR! Class, pure class! Overpitched ball around off, Mathews leans forward and unleashes the cover drive to perfection. 141/3

29.5 L Ngidi to Mathews, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 137/3

29.4 L Ngidi to Mathews, Lands it full once again on off, pushed to covers. 137/3

29.3 L Ngidi to Mathews, Length outside off, cut away to the point region. 137/3

29.2 L Ngidi to Mathews, Fuller this time on middle and off, driven back to the bowler. 137/3

29.1 L Ngidi to Mathews, Length ball outside off, well blocked by Mathews. 137/3

Lungi Ngidi comes on for his first over this innings.

28.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 137/3

28.5 K Maharaj to Mathews, Angelo has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. He is off the mark. 137/3

Angelo Mathews is the new man in.

28.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, OUT! A wicket against the run of play. Miscommunication between the batters and Mendis is well short of his mark. A short ball from Maharaj outside off, he rocks back and places his shot in the deep extra cover region. They jog for the first, complete the second and suddenly, think they can get the third run as well. However, Kusal is then sent back by his partner in his stride. Markram in the deep throws the ball back to the keeper after mopping up it from the fence. De Kock stretches his arm to dislodge the bails. The umpire takes it upstairs and even a dive couldn't save Mendis. Sri Lanka lose their third wicket but it shouldn't worry them too much as they are already in the driving seat. 136/3

Now then! A run out appeal is been referred up. De Kock thinks he has his man. Kusal Mendis is waiting in anticipation.

28.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 134/2

28.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! No one in the deep and Mendis adds another boundary to his name. Takes on the preditable Maharaj and plays an inside out shot over the cover region. 134/2

28.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flat ball on leg, Karunaratne rocks back and pulls it in front of square. Will get just the one for it. 130/2

27.6 D Steyn to Mendis, Fuller on leg, flicked away to square leg for a brace. 129/2

27.5 D Steyn to Mendis, Tries to york him as he bowls a fuller ball on middle, Kusal hits it towards mid on. 127/2

27.4 D Steyn to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis plays it to the off side. 127/2

27.3 D Steyn to Mendis, Outside off, Kusal gets behind it and taps it down. 127/2

27.2 D Steyn to Mendis, Length outside off, Mendis blocks it with a straight bat. 127/2

27.1 D Steyn to D Karunaratne, Steyn bangs it short first up, Dimuth pulls it through mid-wicket for one. 127/2

26.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Loopy ball on middle and leg, played towards mid on. 126/2

26.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flighted ball on off, DK pushes this towards mid on and jogs to complete the run. 126/2

26.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Sharp turn down leg, Karunaratne flicks it to the square leg fielder. 125/2

26.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Works this towards square leg for a run. 125/2

26.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, Prods forward and taps it in front of him. 124/2

26.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 124/2

25.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for Dimuth. 124/2

25.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Fourth fifty in a row for Dimuth and his 17th overall in this format. What a series he is having. Another fuller ball from Steyn on off, Karunaratne drives it in the gap through cover-point to get to the landmark. 124/2

25.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Another ball driven towards that region. 120/2

25.3 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Pushed to the cover region by DK. 120/2

25.2 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Karunaratne lets the ball go outside his off stump. 120/2

25.1 D Steyn to D Karunaratne, Pitched up ball on off, Dimuth drives it to covers. 120/2

24.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Covers his stumps and blocks this ball comfortably. 120/2

24.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by Mendis presenting the full face of the bat. 120/2

24.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, Kusal has flicked the ball off his pads. 120/2

24.3 K Maharaj to K Mendis, FOUR! Another one! This time with the turn. On the up, not an easy shot to play. Tossed up ball from Maharaj around off, Kusal lofts it uppishly towards extra cover for back-to-back boundaries. 120/2

24.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! They have been playing the sweep so very well. Fetches this from outside off and slogs it through mid-wicket. No fielder there and no one to chase the ball either. Boundary. 116/2

24.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 112/2

23.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Another fuller ball on off, driven to covers. Sri Lanka's lead now is 326 runs. 112/2

23.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Fuller this time outside off, pushed to the cover region. 112/2

23.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Delicately done. Waits for the ball to come to him and cuts it late past the backward point fielder. A boundary. 112/2

23.3 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Digs this short on middle, Karunaratne is not in total control and looks to pull it away. He misjudges the bounce and gets hit on his shoulder. 108/2

23.2 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 108/2

23.1 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Good length ball on that fourth stump channel, Karunaratne is happy to defend the ball. 108/2

22.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Tickles this to the on side to retain strike for the next over. 108/2

22.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, FOUR! That will get him to 44. Comes dancing down, takes it on the full and drives it towards extra cover. No fielder there and he will get his boundary. 107/2

22.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 103/2

22.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 103/2

22.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Turns his bat to the leg side for nothing. Dot ball. 103/2

22.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Comes down the track and works it to mid on. 103/2

21.6 D Steyn to Mendis, Length outside off, Kusal shows Steyn the sticker of his bat maker. 103/2

21.5 D Steyn to Mendis, Stays back once again and shows his solid defense. 103/2

21.4 D Steyn to Mendis, Covers his stumps and blocks it with a straight bat. 103/2

21.3 D Steyn to Mendis, Hangs back in his crease and bunts it down. 103/2

21.2 D Steyn to Mendis, Good length ball outside off, Kusal looks to cut it but cannot put bat to ball. 103/2

21.1 D Steyn to Mendis, Length ball around off, Mendis hits it back towards the bowler. 103/2

20.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Half-tracker on middle, Karunaratne pulls this to mid-wicket. 103/2

20.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, Drives this towards the off side for a run. 103/2

20.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, Sharp turn. Mendis hangs back and looks to block it but gets beaten. 102/2

20.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, Mendis gets behind the ball and blocks it. 102/2

20.2 Maharaj to Silva, OUT! No bat and de Silva has to take the long walk back. A great review from South Africa and Maharaj gets another one. Loopy ball on leg, just like the previous ball. Once again de Silva comes down looking to work it on the on side. The ball spins back in and hits de Silva low on his back leg. A strong appeal from the bowler but the umpire stays put. They have a chat and Faf takes it upstairs. Replays show us that there was no bat and the ball would have gone on to hit the middle of middle stump. Also, Kusal Mendis is the next batsman in... 102/2

An LBW decision is taken up. South Africa look confident. But, is there a bat?

20.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up ball on leg, de Silva comes down the track and looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. Appeal to no avail. 102/1

19.6 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, A lot of air on this one, DK waits for it to play it off the back foot. 102/1

19.5 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, Misses to play this one and gets hit on his pads. 102/1

19.4 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Another short ball and punished by Karunaratne this time. He rocks back and pulls this one to the square leg fence. 102/1

19.3 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, A touch short in length, Karunaratne defends it off the back foot. 98/1

19.2 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, Comes down the track to play this one. He gets it to mid on uppishly. 98/1

19.1 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, Shorter on middle, eased through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 98/1

18.6 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 96/1

18.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Karunaratne has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 96/1

18.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, FOUR! A wicket on the previous ball and Karunaratne brings out the sweep. Fetches it from outside off and sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary. 95/1

Drinks have been taken! Also, Dhananjaya de Silva walks out to bat.

18.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, OUT! Finally a wicket for South Africa. They have been made to work for it and Maharaj is the man once again. 10-fer for the left-arm orthodox spinner. He gives this one air on middle and leg, Gunathilaka dances down the track and looks to clear the infield. Can't get hold of it and finds Elgar at deep cow corner who runs to his right and dives to take a very good catch. 91/1

18.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Uses his feet and works this towards cow corner. Another comfortable brace. 91/0

18.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flicks this through mid-wicket for a brace. 89/0

17.6 de Bruyn to Gunathilaka, Around off, blocked! 88/0

17.5 de Bruyn to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Lead is 300 now! Gunathilaka reverse sweeps the full ball once again and finds the gap through the cover-point region. Innovation to get to the landmark! 88/0

17.4 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, Fuller ball driven through covers by Karunaratne. Lead swells to 299. 84/0

17.3 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, Gets behind the line of this one and defends it down the track for nothing. 83/0

17.2 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, A tad shorter and slower from de Bruyn, blocked off the back foot. 83/0

17.1 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 83/0

16.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Wide outside off stump, Gunathilaka leaves it alone. 83/0

16.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Sweeps the full ball through square leg and takes a brace. 83/0

16.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and connects. 81/0

16.3 K Maharaj to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Fortune favors the brave and Gunathilaka has been! He looks to cut the faster ball but ends up getting an outside edge. The ball evades the keeper's gloves and the first slip fielder moved the wrong way to let it pass between the two. A boundary through the third man fence to get to his 2nd fifty. Lead is getting bigger and bigger for SL. 81/0

16.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Some air on this one, Karunratne gets to the pitch of the ball and punches it through long on. Another single taken. 77/0

16.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Comes down the track and gets it through long on. A run taken. 76/0

Aiden Markram is back on.

15.6 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, On the leg side, worked fine by Karunartne. Two runs results. 75/0

15.5 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, Shows the full face to the flatter ball and keeps it out. 73/0

15.4 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, Hangs back to the shortish ball and pushes it off the back foot. 73/0

15.3 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, On the pads, flicked to the on side by Dimuth. 73/0

15.2 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 73/0

15.1 de Bruyn to Karunaratne, Comes ahead to play it to the off side. 73/0

Theunis de Bruyn is on.

14.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, SIX! In the air... and it's a SIX! Elgar made a mess of it. Markram bowled a flighted ball outside off, Gunathilaka slogs it aerially to the mid-wicket fence. Dean standing there misjudges it first, comes in from the fence and is late in getting back. He ends up missing it altogether. The ball lands directly on the ropes. Nothing going SA's way. 73/0

14.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Around off, Gunathilaka lunges forward once again but doesn't get his bat behind the line cleanly. 67/0

14.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Lunges forward and blocks it out! 67/0

14.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, In line of the stumps, defended off the back foot down the track for nothing. 67/0

14.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Another full ball and another sweep shot. This time he gets it to mid-wicket for a single. 67/0

14.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Fuller, swept but couldn't get it past FSL. 66/0

13.6 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Short and wide, cut through backward point by Gunathilaka. A misfield from the fielder there allows them to take two. 66/0

13.5 A Markram to Karunaratne, Slower around off, Karunaratne puts it in the gap through cover-point for a single. 64/0

13.4 A Markram to Karunaratne, Comes down the track this time and plays it to the off side. 63/0

13.3 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Edge but safe! A flighted ball on a length, Gunathilaka pushes hard at it and gets it off the outside edge through the third man region. Amla runs after it from first slip and keeps the batters under three. 63/0

13.2 A Markram to Gunathilaka, In line of the stumps, defended back to the bowler. 60/0

13.1 A Markram to D Gunathilaka, Flighted on middle, driven through covers for a brace by Gunathilaka. 60/0

12.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Makes his way down the track to this flighted ball and knocks it down to long on for one. 58/0

12.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Works it away with the spin on the leg side. No run taken. 57/0

12.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Plants his front foot forward and meets it with a straight bat in defense. 57/0

12.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Big appeal for an lbw, but correctly shut down. Flighted outside off, it spins in and catches Gunathilaka on the pads as he moves a long way across his stumps. Impact clearly outside off, could see all three sticks. 57/0

12.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Sweeps this full ball behind square on the leg side for a single. 57/0

12.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Quicker through the air outside off, it turns in, Dimuth moves across and blocks it out. 56/0

11.6 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Fullish around off, defended off the front foot by Gunathilaka. 56/0

11.5 A Markram to Gunathilaka, On the pads, worked to the on side for no run. 56/0

11.4 A Markram to Gunathilaka, A full toss from Aiden, Gunthilaka pushes it straight to the short cover fielder. 56/0

11.3 A Markram to Gunathilaka, A full toss from Aiden, Gunthilaka couldn't get it past the short square leg fielder. 56/0

11.2 A Markram to Gunathilaka, A tad shorter, defended. 56/0

11.1 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Hangs back and bunts it out. Markram is easier to handle considering the Lankan batters play better spin in the nets. 56/0

10.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Mistimed reverse sweep goes to the point region. 56/0

10.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, On the pads, flicked through the leg side for nothing. 56/0

10.4 Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flatter around off, it spins back and hits the batsman on his pad. The fielding team asks the question but the umpire denies it again. 56/0

10.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, FOUR! Out comes the slog sweep once again. Most potent weapon for most of the batters. A flighted ball around off, Karunaratne gets down on his knee and smashes it through the wide long on region. 56/0

10.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Good fielding effort this from Elgar to save a run for his team. Gunathilaka flicks this one off his pads and gets it fine. The ball races towards the fence but Elgar runs after it, puts in a timely dive in the deep and saves a run for his team. He knows the value of each and every run! 50-run stand comes up between the duo. 52/0

10.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Charges down the track to get to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 49/0

9.6 A Markram to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 49/0

9.5 A Markram to D Gunathilaka, Moves away from his wickets and punches it through covers. One run taken. 49/0

9.4 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Copy-paste stuff from the bowler and the batsman. 48/0

9.3 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Lunges forward to the tossed up ball and blocks it down the track. 48/0

9.2 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Fuller on off, drive to mid off for no run. 48/0

9.1 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Pushes this one around off, it pitches and spins away just a tad from the left-hander. Gunathilaka tries to poke at it but misses. 48/0

Aiden Markram is into the attack as the second spinner.

8.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Dimuth offers no stroke and is rapped on the pads. The fielding side is asking the question. The umpire decides the batsman is not out as it might have been missing the sticks. 48/0

8.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Moves away from his stumps to play it off the back foot through cover-point. One run added to the total. 48/0

8.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 47/0

8.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Flatter outside off, Gunathilaka gets forward to block it. 47/0

8.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Ooh! Clever, very clever from Maharaj. He saw Gunathilaka coming down the track and hence, he fired this one outside off. But kudos to the batsman who saw this plot and got his foot back in time. Good stuff this. 47/0

8.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Swept handsomely through deep square leg for a brace. It's all too easy for the Lankan batsmen right now. 47/0

7.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Drives the full ball through covers. The fielder at mid off scampers to his right and stops it but not cleanly. Two runs taken. 45/0

7.5 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Hangs back to the back of a length ball and eases it through the on side for a single. 43/0

7.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 42/0

7.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Another short ball around the grille area, Karunaratne pulls it to mid-wicket for another run. 42/0

7.2 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Follows the short ball with a length ball. Karunaratne pushes it through mid on. 41/0

7.1 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Short around the shoulder height, pulled through mid-wicket for no run. 41/0

6.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Tossed up on length and it spins away from the leg stump. Gunathilaka looks to flick but it misses everything it seems and thuds into de Kock's gloves. Maharaj appeals but the umpire ignores it. 41/0

6.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Wide down the leg side, No trouble at all for the batsman. 41/0

6.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Faster in line of the stumps, kept out to the on side. 41/0

6.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, SIX! Some more intent this time. He is the aggressor in this innings for the home team. A tossed up ball on middle and off, Gunathilaka gets down on his knee and slogs it over mid-wicket fence. A maximum results! 41/0

6.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Comes charging down the track to block this one. He is showing intent. 35/0

6.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flatter on a good length, worked to through square leg. One run taken. 35/0

5.6 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Short of a length again, played to the on side for no run. 34/0

5.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On the hips coming in with the angle, pushed to the on side for a run. 34/0

5.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, A back of a length delivery targeting the rib cage, Gunathilaka hops and gets it to mid on for a run. 33/0

5.3 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Kagiso goes 'round and Danushka gets it away from his crease. 32/0

5.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 32/0

5.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Rabada goes over the wicket to angle it across and manages to beat Gunathilaka's willow on the outside. 32/0

5.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Bang! Shot and it's a no ball as well. But Gunathilaka has no qualms in playing his shots. He drives it on the up through mid off and the ball races to the fence for a boundary. 32/0

4.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka has nudged the ball fine down the leg side. One run added to the total. 27/0

4.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Loopy ball down leg, Gunathilaka gets on one knee and looks to paddle sweep this. Gets a faint edge to this and the ball trickles down towards the fine leg region for back-to-back boundaries. 26/0

4.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Just over Rabada! Gunathilaka picks up the length early, gets into position and reverse sweeps this over backward point. Boundary. 22/0

4.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Turned around the corner for nothing. 18/0

4.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Off spinner down leg, Gunathilaka tries flicking the ball but misses. 18/0

4.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Gets off the inner half back to the bowler. 18/0

3.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Oh! Over the off pole. The length ball cuts back and evades the under edge of Karunaratne's bat. No harm done in the end. 18/0

3.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Short outside off, he looks to pull but misses it. He looks in some hurry. Perhaps SL want to put SA into bat as early as possible. 18/0

3.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, And now gets beaten off the length ball. He looks to cut it fiercely but connects with thin air. 18/0

3.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Around off this time but similar leave from Karunaratne. 18/0

3.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone. 18/0

3.1 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Edge but safe! It was on a good length around off, Dimuth gets an outside edge and it goes through square on the off side for a boundary. 18/0

2.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Carefully tackled off the back foot by Gunathilaka. 14/0

2.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Hangs back and bunts it out the off side. 14/0

2.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Flighted around off, Danushka comes forward to play it but gets hit on the pad after missing it. 14/0

2.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/0

2.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Gunathilaka is no mood to hang around! He gets into the act and whips the slog sweep to the flighted ball bowled around off and gets it through wide long on. A boundary! 14/0

2.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flatter on middle, eased through mid-wicket. One run taken. 10/0

1.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, In line of the stumps on a back of a length, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 9/0

1.5 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Outside off, caressed to covers off the front foot. 8/0

1.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Drives this one to mid off. 8/0

1.3 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Classy. Full in line of the stumps and driven straight down the ground. Impact straightaway! 8/0

1.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Another full toss outside off, driven to mid off for another single. 4/0

1.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Starts with a full toss, Karunaratne whips it to mid-wicket. One run taken. 3/0

Kagiso Rabada is on.

0.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Gets behind the line of the flatter ball and defends it to end the first over. 2/0

0.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, This one is down the leg side and the batsman leaves it alone. 2/0

0.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, On the pads, flicked through square leg for a run. 2/0

0.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Hangs back and blocks the ball out to the off side. 1/0

Not surprising South Africa starts the innings with spin. But sadly for them, they only have one conventional spin bowler in their playing XI.

0.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Fuller ball on off, driven to mid on for a run. 1/0

0.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Starts with a spinning delivery going down the leg side. Danushka fails to make contact. 0/0

First Published: July 22, 2018, 9:58 AM IST