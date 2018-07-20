Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test in Colombo: Hosts Start Cautiously

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

15.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, No run. 60/0

15.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, No run. 60/0

15.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Angled across, Danushka blocks it off the front foot. 60/0

14.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Tossed up delivery turned into a full toss. Danushka sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run. Not the start Maharaj would have hoped for. 60/0

14.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, A tad shorter and it spins down the leg side, Karunratne flicks it to fine leg. 59/0

14.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman charges down the wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 57/0

14.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flatter outside off, kept out off the front foot. 56/0

14.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Similar ball and similar shot from Gunathilaka this time. Another run. 56/0

14.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Starts with a flighted ball outside off, Karunaratne comes down the track and drives it through long on for a single. 55/0

Spin time! Keshav Maharaj is into the attack.

13.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Comes over the wicket for the last ball of the over. Gunthilaka leaves the ball outside off for the keeper. 54/0

13.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Similar delivery from Dale, easily defended by Gunathilaka. 54/0

13.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On off, blocked off the front foot. 54/0

13.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Nicely flicked. Steyn errs in line and Gunathilaka makes his pay. A back of a length ball outside leg and on the pads, the batsman gets bat on ball and gets it fine to the fence. A boundary results. 54/0

13.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 50/0

13.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Comes from 'round the wicket and Gunathilaka pushes it to the on side for nothing. 50/0

Change of end for Dale Steyn.

Drinks! Sri Lankan batsmen have tackled the first hour of the play successful. There were few half chances but they survived. The visitors shouldn't be too disappointed either as they were in with a chance almost every other over.

12.6 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, worked to the on side by Karunaratne. 50/0

12.5 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 50/0

12.4 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Close to the off pole but easily left alone. 50/0

12.3 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Hangs back and keeps it out off the front foot. 50/0

12.2 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Another half chance goes abegging. A back of a length ball on the pads, Gunathilaka flicks it to square leg and sets off for a run. Maharaj scampers to his left and has a shy at the striker's end. He misses and a run results. He would have been gone had he hit the stumps. 50-run stand comes up between the duo. 50/0

12.1 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Around off, pushed down the track with a full face of the bat. 49/0

11.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Around off, blocked off the back foot for nothing. 49/0

11.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Ooh! Karunaratne fails to connect to the short ball as it hits him on his chest. These blows can be painful. 49/0

11.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Effortless this from Karunaratne. A back of a length ball from Steyn, the batsman just punches it nonchalantly off his back foot and through the cover-point region. A boundary results. 49/0

11.3 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Driven aerially to mid on for nothing. 45/0

11.2 D Steyn to Karunaratne, A touch short, blocked off the back foot by Karunaratne. 45/0

11.1 D Steyn to Karunaratne, On the pads, worked to the on side for nothing. 45/0

Dale Steyn is back on.

10.6 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 45/0

10.5 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, In the air... and safe again! How lucky both the left-handers have been this morning. None of the catching are finding the hands of the fielder. Another one which goes off the edge off the bat and lobs towards point fielder but falls just short of Bavumba there. 45/0

10.4 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Confidence oozing in this shot. A lofted cover drive over the infield and into the fence from Gunathilaka. 45/0

10.3 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Was there an inside edge? It didn't sound like it, perhaps there wasn't because the Proteas didn't really appeal. A length ball in line of the stumps, Danushka fails to defend the ball as it hits him on his pads. 41/0

10.3 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Wide! An attempted bouncer which was well over head height. The umpire signals a wide. 41/0

10.2 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Full outside off, driven to covers. 40/0

10.2 L Ngidi to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Edge but safe. A length ball around off, Gunathilaka pokes at it from the foot. The ball takes a thick outside edge and runs through the gap between the slip cordon and gully. 40/0

10.1 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Around off, pushed off the front foot. 35/0

9.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by Karunaratne presenting the full face of the bat. 35/0

9.5 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Oh my word! The faintest of spikes on the Snicko saves him. It looked plumb had it not been for the confusion there. So what happens is, Rabada bowls a full ball on leg, Gunathilaka misses to play it as it sneaks under the bat to hit the pad. Rabada is convinced that it is going to hit the stumps but the umpire isn't. The skipper, Du Plessis, takes the review straightaway. The replays roll in. The ball goes off the bottom edge of the blade while taking its further journey which saves Gunathilaka. As a result, the visitors lose a review. One run added to the total. 35/0

We are going upstairs for an LBW decison. Faf takes the review. Gunathilaka is the man in question. He looks out. Or is he? Let's wait and see!

9.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Outside off, left alone. 34/0

9.3 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 34/0

9.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, On the hips, on a back of a length, Danushka manages to keep it away from the short leg fielder. 34/0

9.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, This one didn't bounce as much. Another short ball from Kagiso, he angles it across the batsman. Gunathilaka gets his body and bat away from the line and lets it be. 34/0

8.6 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Outside off, blocked. 34/0

8.5 L Ngidi to D Gunathilaka, Outside off, driven by Gunathilaka through mid off for a run. 34/0

8.4 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Easy pickings this. A back of a length ball on the hips, clipped to square leg for a single. 33/0

8.3 L Ngidi to D Karunaratne, Another fullish ball outside off, Karunaratne pushes it to mid off. No run taken. 32/0

8.2 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Fullish around off, kept out with a straight bat. 32/0

8.1 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, On off, blocked off from the crease by the batsman. 32/0

7.6 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 32/0

7.5 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Wow! Zippy. Perfectly aimed bouncer by Kagiso. Gunathilaka does well to actually evade that by swaying away from the line. 32/0

7.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On middle and off, flicked through square leg for a single. 32/0

7.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Similar delivery and driven to mid on for nothing. 31/0

7.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Fullish on off, pushed down the ground by Gunathilaka for a single. 31/0

7.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/0

6.6 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, A play and a miss. Nice testing channel from Ngidi keeping the batsman in check. A length ball outside off and entices Karunaratne to go after the widish delivery who does exactly that but misses. A promising over this from the third South African pacer. 30/0

6.5 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Is this out? It looks out to the naked eye but no says the umpire. A length ball coming into Karunaratne who misses the leg side flick. The ball raps him on his pad but perhaps the angle would have taken it down the leg side. No review taken by Faf. 30/0

6.4 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/0

6.3 L Ngidi to D Karunaratne, Around the wicket outside off, takes the edge off Karunaratne's blade but just like the previous time, it falls short of the slip fielder. 30/0

6.2 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, In line of the stumps from Ngidi, pushed through mid-wicket by Danushka. One run taken. 30/0

6.1 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Full ball on off, defended down the track. 29/0

Lungi Ngidi is into the attack.

5.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Not the right line this time. Karunaratne clips it through mid-wicket nicely and finds the fence. A decent start for the opening pair and Sri Lanka. 29/0

5.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, And a full ball to follow up the short ball. Driven to mid on for nothing. 25/0

5.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Bouncer! Karunaratne does well to evade it. 25/0

5.3 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Fuller on middle and off, punched down the ground. 25/0

5.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 25/0

5.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Around off, kept out off the front foot. 25/0

4.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Tucked to mid-wicket to end an interesting over. 25/0

4.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On off, pushed to covers. 25/0

4.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, And he finds the gap this time. On the pads again, Karunaratne clips it through mid-wicket region for three runs. 25/0

4.3 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Around off and another edge that falls short. Karunaratne pushes at it and it takes the edge off the blade. The ball falls shot of the second slip fielder. 22/0

4.2 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Similar delivery, it falls just short of Maharaj at short square leg. A wicket is around the corner it feels. 22/0

4.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On the pads, clipped to square leg for a run. 22/0

3.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 21/0

3.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Testing stuff from Rabada. Had there been a short leg in place, Karunaratne would've been walking back to the pavilion. Rabada bangs it in and makes him hop who gets a glove on it. The ball lobs in the air and falls in a safe area on the on side. 21/0

3.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Half tracker once again, Karunaratne misses the pull and gets hit in the rib cage. 21/0

3.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 21/0

3.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Five Wides! Too short this time and it evades a jumping de Kock as well. The ball goes to the fence behind the keeper and the umpire signals wide as well. 21/0

3.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Short and punished. Karunaratne is into the act now. It seems the Protea bowlers are looking to attack with the short bowling. However, the batsman was up to it this time with a pull. A boundary results through square leg. 16/0

3.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 12/0

2.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On a length outside off, Gunathilaka presents an angled bat and as a result, the ball takes the outer half of the bat. It goes through backward point and Bavuma hares after it to keep the batsmen down to two. 12/0

2.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On middle and leg this time, pushed to the on side off the back foot by Danushka. 10/0

2.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, A back of a length ball on middle and off, kept out off the back foot. 10/0

2.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Around off, blocked. 10/0

2.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Uppish but nicely timed. Gunathilaka gets his first boundary of the match with a beautiful cover drive. Steyn dishes this one on a fuller length outside off and gives the batsman a chance to free his arms. A boundary results. 10/0

2.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Bouncer! Gunathilaka ducks in time to let that one go over him. 6/0

1.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fullish around off, pushed to mid on. Similar overs from the opening bowling pair for South Africa. 6/0

1.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 6/0

1.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, A touch fuller on off this time, Danushka comes forward and pushes at it with a straight bat. The ball races to long off but Maharaj cuts it down to three. 6/0

1.3 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Angled across Gunathilaka by Rabada who lets it be. 3/0

1.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. 3/0

1.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Rabada starts proceedings with a back of a length ball around off, Gunathilaka cuts it to point. 3/0

Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.

0.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot again. Nice first over for both the teams. 3/0

0.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Karunaratne chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 3/0

0.4 D Steyn to D Gunathilaka, Nice push. A length ball on off, Gunathilaka comes on the front foot and punches it. The ball evades the short mid off fielder and as a result, three runs are taken. 3/0

0.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Coming on to the off stump this time, Gunathilaka happy to defend from his crease. 0/0

0.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Similar channel from the fast bowler, ignored by the batsman again. 0/0

0.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Steyn starts with a length ball outside off, left alone by Gunathilaka. 0/0

First Published: July 20, 2018, 9:51 AM IST