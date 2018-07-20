Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test in Colombo: Maharaj Picks Three as Proteas Claw Back

Keshav Maharaj. (Image: Getty Images)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

49.4 L Ngidi to Mathews, On a length, aiming the top of off stump, pushed back down the track from within the crease. 153/3

49.3 L Ngidi to Mathews, Full and angling back in, wristed away to short mid-wicket. 153/3

49.2 L Ngidi to Mathews, Just back of a length, closer to off this time, a mistimed punch from Mathews to the left of the bowler. 153/3

49.1 L Ngidi to Mathews, Outside off on a good length, Mathews leaves it alone. 153/3

48.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Flighted ball outside off, well left by de Silva. 153/3

48.5 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 153/3

48.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Slower ball on leg, defended by de Silva. 153/3

48.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, OUT! Maharaj gets his third and Sri Lanka lose another wicket. These two were playing the sweep very well and now they fall to it. Loopy ball on middle and leg, Mendis gets low and goes for another swipe. He gets a top edge to it and the ball balloons towards mid-wicket. Rabada gets under the ball and takes it comfortably. Sri Lanka have lost three wickets post lunch for 60 runs. Angelo Matthews is the new man in. 153/3

48.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Nudges this towards the square leg umpire for a run. 153/2

48.1 K Maharaj to Silva, FOUR! Short and wide and duly punished by de Silva. Stays in his crease and cuts it to the deep cover-point region for a boundary. 150 comes up for Sri Lanka. 152/2

47.6 K Rabada to Mendis, FOUR! Ends the over with a boundary. Fullish ball by Rabada outside off. Mendis opens the bat face and guides it towards third man for a boundary. 148/2

47.5 K Rabada to K Mendis, Another fuller ball outside off. This time a more confident drive to the mid off fielder. 144/2

47.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Pitches this one up around off, De Silva doesn't time his drive well. The ball rolls towards mid off. 144/2

47.3 K Rabada to Mendis, Mendis stays in his crease and bunts this back of a length ball. 144/2

47.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Short ball on outside off, ducked away by Kusal. 144/2

47.1 K Rabada to Mendis, The ball is down the leg side but Mendis still goes after it. Fails to make any contact. 144/2

46.6 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 144/2

46.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up ball on middle, de Silva leans forward and defends it. 144/2

46.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Takes a step forward and blocks it with ease. 144/2

46.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Gets behind the ball and blocks it well. 144/2

46.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, Sweeps this in front of square leg for a single. 144/2

46.1 Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! Maharaj gives this air on middle, Mendis charges down the track and smacks it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 143/2

45.6 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 139/2

45.5 K Rabada to Silva, Goes short again, De Silva ducks under it in time. De Kock completes the formalities. 139/2

45.4 K Rabada to Silva, Lands this on a good length on middle and leg, de Silva shows his bat sticker and defends it. 139/2

45.3 K Rabada to Silva, Bangs this one short again. De Silva sways away in time. 139/2

45.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Works this around the corner for a run. 139/2

45.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Dug in short around off, Mendis jumps and hits it back towards the bowler. 138/2

44.6 K Maharaj to Silva, De Silva has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 138/2

44.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Quicker this time on off, played back by de Silva. 138/2

44.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Bowls this slower on the fourth stump channel, de Silva taps it in front of him. 138/2

44.3 K Maharaj to Silva, Darts this once again on the similar line, given back to the bowler. 138/2

44.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Fuller one on middle and leg, hits it to mid on. 138/2

44.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Quicker ball outside off, de Silva comes way down the track and blocks it with his pads. Appeal for an lbw, turned down. 138/2

43.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Length ball around off, it swings away from Mendis. He looks to play at it but gets beaten. 138/2

43.5 K Rabada to Silva, A short delivery which has been pulled away to deep square leg. The batsmen have run through for a single. 138/2

43.4 K Rabada to Silva, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 137/2

43.3 K Rabada to Silva, This one keeps a little low. Length ball in line of the stumps, de Silva gets behind the ball and sees it off. 137/2

43.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Drives this towards mid off and hares to complete the run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. 137/2

43.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length ball outside off, Mendis stays back and bunts it down. 136/2

42.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Flighted ball on the leg stump, driven back to the bowler. 136/2

42.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 136/2

42.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Tossed up ball on leg, flicked away to short mid-wicket. 136/2

42.3 Maharaj to Silva, Stifled appeal but going down leg. Slower ball on leg, it spins in and beats the defense of de Silva. Nothing from the umpire. 136/2

42.2 K Maharaj to Silva, Loopy ball on leg, well blocked by de Silva. 136/2

42.1 K Maharaj to Silva, Short and wide outside off, de Silva hops back and cuts it to the man at cover-point. 136/2

Drinks are on the field. South Africa have come back into the game with a couple of wickets courtesy Keshav Maharaj. Both the openers are back, meaning two new batsmen are in the middle. This next hour should be interesting.

41.6 K Rabada to Mendis, Back of a length outside off, tapped away on the off side with an open face. 136/2

41.5 K Rabada to Silva, A short-arm pull from Dhananjaya. He swipes it across square on the leg side for a single. 136/2

41.4 K Rabada to Mendis, Shaping back in on middle and leg, worked across the line to square leg for one. 135/2

41.3 K Rabada to Mendis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 134/2

41.2 K Rabada to Mendis, Pounded in short, ducked and evaded. 134/2

41.1 K Rabada to Mendis, Good length delivery from Rabada, Mendis blocks. 134/2

Kagiso Rabada returns to the attack.

40.6 K Maharaj to Silva, Loud shout for a leg before, but the umpire turns it down! Maharaj was screaming for it. Dhananjaya dances a long way down the track in an attempt to block it. Wears it on the front pad and everyone goes up. Faf thinks of the review, but then decides against it. Wasn't too sure. 134/2

40.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Full on the stumps, another block. 134/2

40.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Dhananjaya plants his front foot forward and blocks it with the full face of the bat. 134/2

40.3 K Maharaj to Silva, A hint of turn away, on off, defended. 134/2

40.2 K Maharaj to Silva, FOUR! Too full from Maharaj, de Silva is down on his back knee and sweeps it with good timing through mid-wicket. Boundary results. 134/2

40.1 K Maharaj to Silva, From around the wicket, spinning away, de Silva goes back and mistimes the punch to short cover. 130/2

39.6 D Steyn to Mendis, A maiden over from the Steyn Gun. Hurls it in the zone of apprehension, Kusal Mendis covers the line and shoulders his arms. 130/2

39.5 D Steyn to Mendis, Seaming away a touch around off, blocked down in front of point from within the crease. 130/2

39.4 D Steyn to Mendis, Keeps it nice and tight. Hits the deck hard, around off, doesn't offer Mendis much room. He can only tap it down beside him on the off side. 130/2

39.3 D Steyn to Mendis, Length delivery on the fourth stump line, Mendis covers the line and lets it be. 130/2

39.2 D Steyn to Mendis, Full this time, outside off, blocked to covers again. 130/2

39.1 D Steyn to Mendis, Keeps it close to off on a length, punched hard right at the cover fielder. 130/2

38.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Another sweep, but this time just a single as it's placed to deep backward square leg. 130/2

38.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, Goes back and offers a firm punch straight to point. 129/2

38.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, Drifting in on middle and off and then straightening up with the spin, Mendis is forward to defend. 129/2

38.3 K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! A little too straight and too full in line, allows Mendis to play the slog sweep through mid-wicket. He earns consecutive boundaries with that. Nicely done. 129/2

38.2 K Maharaj to Mendis, FOUR! A little too full from Maharaj and Mendis puts it away with the sweep. Brings the broom out and places it through square leg for a boundary. 125/2

38.1 K Maharaj to Mendis, Tossed up. Drifting in at first and then turning away, Mendis is forward to block but gets beaten. 121/2

37.6 D Steyn to Silva, FOUR! Shot! Short of a length with some width offered outside off, de Silva latches onto it in a flash with a superb punch. Gets it in the gap at cover-point and beats the chasing fielder with ease. He's off the mark with that. 121/2

37.5 D Steyn to Silva, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 117/2

37.4 D Steyn to Silva, Short and outside off, Dhananjaya attempts to drag the pull on the leg side but only manages to get it towards mid-wicket off the inner half. 117/2

37.3 D Steyn to Silva, Goes a little fuller, swings it back in, de Silva positions himself perfectly behind the line and keeps it out. 117/2

37.2 D Steyn to Silva, On a length in line of the stumps, played towards mid on. Straight to the fielder. 117/2

37.1 D Steyn to Silva, Coming back in on a back of a length, de Silva rises on his toes and plays it back down the track. 117/2

36.6 K Maharaj to Mendis, Teasing stuff from Keshav Maharaj. He flights it up around off, Mendis is down to sweep but the ball goes under his bat and towards the keeper. Another wicket-maiden from Maharaj. 117/2

36.5 K Maharaj to Mendis, Spinning away from around off, pushed towards point. No run taken. 117/2

36.4 K Maharaj to Mendis, Fuller in length, blocked by Mendis. 117/2

Kusal Mendis to bat next.

36.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, OUT! Kagiso Rabada, take a bow, my good man! What an absolute beauty! The wicket truly belongs to fielder and not the bowler on this occasion. Maharaj tosses it up, Gunathilaka kneels down and brings out the sweep shot. Gets a top edge and the ball flies to deep mid-wicket. Rabada out in the deep covers a lot of ground to his left and dives forward to take a stunning catch. Both the openers are back in the hut now. Perfect chance for South Africa as two new batsmen are out in the middle. 117/2

36.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Goes back and works it down in front of short leg. 117/1

36.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Almost a bat-pad. Maharaj is getting some decent purchase off the deck. Behind a driving length, Gunathilaka is down the track to work it on the leg side. Beaten in the flight, the ball takes the gloves, then the pad and falls short of FSL. 117/1

35.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Fraction too straight in line, easily clipped in front of square leg. One run to end the over. 117/1

35.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Length delivery kicking off the surface a touch, blocked down with soft hands on the off side. 116/1

35.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Full delivery on off, a hint of reverse, driven down the ground towards mid off. Dot ball. 116/1

35.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Banged in short, on middle and leg, Danushka ducks and evades quickly. 116/1

35.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Short of a length on off, blocked by standing tall and with a straight blade. 116/1

35.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, arms are shouldered to this one. 116/1

Dale Steyn is back into the attack.

34.6 K Maharaj to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. A successful over from Keshav Maharaj, he'll be happy with this one. Wicket-maiden. 116/1

34.5 K Maharaj to Silva, Slower through the air on the stumps, blocked again. 116/1

34.4 K Maharaj to Silva, Full and straight on the stumps, blocked off the front foot. 116/1

Dhananjaya de Silva walks in at no.3.

34.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, OUT! Gone! South Africa finally have a wicket! Good stuff from Maharaj, a bit sloppy from Dimuth Karunaratne. Landed on leg, spinning down, the batsman looks to work it fine down the leg side but can only manage a faint edge behind. Quinton de Kock behind the stumps is sharp as a hawk as he moves to his right and collects it in his gloves. Partnership of 116 is broken. Can the Proteas pick up a quick wicket or two more here? 116/1

34.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Uses the feet to get close to the pitch and mistimes the drive to mid off. 116/0

34.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Turned with the spin to FSL. 116/0

33.6 Ngidi to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Edged and away! Short ball on middle and leg, the ball kicks off the deck. Gunathilaka takes the pull on but gets a top edge over the keeper's head. The ball crosses the fine leg fence for a boundary. 116/0

33.5 L Ngidi to D Gunathilaka, Comes ahead and drives the full delivery to mid off. 112/0

33.4 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Keeps it on the stumps, blocked down on the leg side. 112/0

33.3 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Full in length and angling in on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one. 112/0

33.2 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, A bit of reverse there for Lungi, Karunaratne uses the angle and works it straight to square leg. 111/0

33.1 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Full and fired outside off, comes forward and blocks it in front of cover. 111/0

32.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Tossed up in line of the stumps, Karunaratne brings out the reverse sweep and plays it through point. Not entirely off the middle though, as it popped off the splice and landed safely in the cover-point area. The batsmen want the second, but then decide against it as the throw comes in fast. 111/0

32.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flicks it away on the leg side with the wrists. 110/0

32.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Punched off the back foot towards mid-wicket, where skipper Faf makes a good, quick stop. 110/0

32.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 110/0

32.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Maharaj bowls this quicker through the air on the stumps, defended down on the leg side. 110/0

32.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Spinning in on leg, Gunathilaka goes and works it just wide of leg gully. Single taken. 110/0

31.6 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Angling in on middle and leg, on a length, worked to square leg with soft hands. 109/0

31.5 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Another pull, down to fine leg. One more taken. 109/0

31.4 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Dimuth swivels to this short ball and pulls it along the ground down to fine leg for one. 108/0

31.3 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Good length delivery on off, it is blocked. 107/0

31.2 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Maiden Test fifty for Danushka Gunathilaka! He too, like his partner, has played a fine knock so far. He flicks it off his pads on the leg side and takes a single to get to the milestone. 107/0

31.1 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Fifty for Dimuth Karunaratne. His 16th in this format. Good length delivery outside off, Karunaratne punches it square through point and gets three. Lovely knock so far. 106/0

30.6 K Maharaj to D Karunaratne, Reaches forward to the loopy delivery and pushes it towards mid on. Single to end the over. 103/0

30.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Landed just behind a driving length, the batsman gets to the pitch and wrists it to mid on. 102/0

30.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flat, touch short and on leg, Karunaratne off the back foot clips this down towards fine leg. Gets two runs for doing so. 102/0

30.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Uses the depth of the crease and nudges it on the leg side. 100/0

30.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Comes forward and pushes it just wide of mid off for one. The 100-run stand is up with that. 100/0

30.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Karunaratne works this full delivery towards mid-wicket and a rare fumble from Faf there allows the batsmen to take the single. 99/0

29.6 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Full and straight from Ngidi, Danushka gets behind the line and blocks. 98/0

29.5 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Length delivery on leg, defended. 98/0

29.4 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 98/0

29.3 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, moves inside the line and works it down towards fine leg for a single. 98/0

29.2 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Hangs back inside the crease to the length ball and blocks it out. 97/0

29.1 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Short of a good length on off, Karunaratne rises and taps it down in front of short third man. 97/0

Lungi Ngidi will bowl from the other end.

28.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Well down leg again, swept straight to short fine leg. 97/0

28.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Poor line, needs to do better there. Maharaj bowls it around leg, Gunathilaka goes back and tickles it fine down the leg side. Beats the keeper and goes across the fence for a boundary. 97/0

28.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Plays with the spin and tucks it just past short leg. Another dot. 93/0

28.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Nice flight on this occasion. Full and straight from Maharaj, Danushka comes forward and blocks. 93/0

28.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, A bit slower through the air on the pads, the batsman goes back and works it past FSL. 93/0

28.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Full delivery darted on the pads, Gunathilaka flicks it to the man at mid-wicket. 93/0

We are back for the second session. Sri Lanka are in prime position here, so the tourists will need an early wicket to begin things. Karunaratne and Gunathilaka to continue, while Keshav Maharaj will take the ball first up. A slip and a short leg in place. Let's go...

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The Sri Lankans will enjoy their lunch as both their openers remain unbeaten at the end of the first session. South Africa have found it hard to make much happen. Winning the toss, the hosts have used the conditions to their advantage and scored 93 runs. There were a few nervy moments, but otherwise Dimuth Karunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka have done well. The surface isn't doing much to assist the bowlers, the seamers especially, so come the second session, Faf du Plessis will have to mix it up more and be innovative with his fields. The move to drop Tabraiz Shamsi for an extra pacer seems more strange now, given how even part-timer Aiden Markram has got the ball to spin appreciably. Let's see how it plays out further. Join us for the afternoon session soon.

27.6 A Markram to Karunaratne, Drifting in from around off, Karunaratne pushes it off the front foot to covers. That will be LUNCH ON DAY 1! 93/0

27.5 A Markram to Karunaratne, Outside off, pushed to the cover area for no run. 93/0

27.4 A Markram to Karunaratne, Loopy and fuller in length around off, the batsman has nothing to do with it. 93/0

27.3 A Markram to Karunaratne, Just behind a length, on off, guarded out safely. 93/0

27.2 A Markram to Karunaratne, A double in the long off region. Karunaratne hits it in that region and comes back on strike. 93/0

27.1 A Markram to Karunaratne, From around the wicket, Markram tosses it up outside off. Dimuth presses forward and pushes it to the covers. Elgar had to cover a lot of ground there, but still the batsmen did not pick up a run. 91/0

26.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Works it away from inside the crease towards square leg for a run. 91/0

26.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 90/0

26.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, FOUR! The change in field brings about a different shot, but Karunaratne gets away with it. Tossed up on leg, he goes down and sweeps it fine down the leg side off the inner half. Across the fine leg fence and that's a boundary. 90/0

26.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Full and straight, blocked. 86/0

26.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Close. Quicker through the air on middle, Karunaratne brings his bat down to defend but it goes off the inner half on the leg side. 86/0

A leg gully in place now.

26.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Flighted delivery around off, driven just wide of extra cover for a run. 86/0

25.6 A Markram to D Gunathilaka, Another one towards mid off. Another single to end the over. 85/0

25.5 A Markram to Karunaratne, A little too full from Markram, ends up bowling a full toss, driven to mid off for a single. 84/0

25.4 A Markram to Gunathilaka, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 83/0

25.3 A Markram to D Karunaratne, Floated up there, Dimuth comes forward and works it just wide of mid on for one. 82/0

25.2 A Markram to Karunaratne, Seeing the extra bounce, Karunaratne goes back and keeps it out. 81/0

25.1 A Markram to Karunaratne, Landing on a driving length, Dimuth plays it off the front foot and into the ground. 81/0

24.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, On the stumps, blocked down in front of him with a straight blade. 81/0

24.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Some extra bounce on the stumps, defended down in front of short leg. 81/0

24.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flicked with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 81/0

24.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Full and loopy outside off, driven wide of mid off for a single. 80/0

24.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Some flight on this one, Gunathilaka defends it back down the track. 79/0

24.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Full on the pads, worked away on the leg side. 79/0

23.6 A Markram to Karunaratne, Beaten! Lovely first over from Markram. Tossed up around off, it spins ever so slightly and beats the outside edge of the bat. 79/0

23.5 A Markram to D Gunathilaka, Full on off, pushed to covers. Dimuth takes the run on as Maharaj fires the throw. He misses and nobody is backing up. The batsmen steal another run. 79/0

23.4 A Markram to Karunaratne, Bit uppish but it's just short. Short and turning away with some bounce, Karunaratne goes back and checks his punch. It goes aerially towards the cover fielder but on the bounce. 77/0

23.3 A Markram to Karunaratne, Pushed away in front of covers off the back foot. 77/0

23.2 A Markram to Karunaratne, Full and slow, on the stumps, Karunaratne is forward to drive as he plays it back to the bowler. 77/0

23.1 A Markram to Karunaratne, Quicker through the air, on the stumps, Dimuth goes back and pushes it on the off side. 77/0

Aiden Markram on to bowl.

22.6 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Full on middle and off, Karunaratne comes forward to defend but gets it off the leading edge a bit square on the off side. Single taken. 77/0

22.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Brings the wrists into the play and plays another flick shot. 76/0

22.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 76/0

22.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Another one flicked away on the leg side. No run taken. 76/0

22.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Turning in from around off, Dimuth moves inside the line and works it away on the leg side. 76/0

22.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Stays back and keeps it out off the back foot. 76/0

21.6 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, A good ball around off, it pitches and moves away. Gunathilaka leaves it alone on a length. Good leave from the opener. 76/0

21.5 K Rabada to D Gunathilaka, Fuller on leg, driven to mid on for nothing. 76/0

21.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Back of a length ball on off, Gunathilaka hops and keeps it down. 76/0

21.3 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 76/0

21.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Gets on the front foot and keeps it out. 76/0

21.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Bumper! Left alone by Danushka. 76/0

20.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Maharaj changes his angles and goes over the wicket. Gunathilaka works it to the on side for a single. 76/0

20.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 75/0

20.4 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Slower though the air this time on a similar line, Gunathilaka blocks it off the front foot. 75/0

20.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Hangs back and keeps it out. 75/0

20.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Shortish outside off, cut through point off the back foot. 75/0

20.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Karunaratne fetches the flighted ball from outside off and gets it to the square leg region. Two runs taken. 74/0

19.6 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 72/0

19.5 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Kagiso goes around the wicket and bowls a fullish ball. Danushka drives it to covers off the front foot. 72/0

19.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Outside off, left alone. 72/0

19.3 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Similar line and length from Rabada, Karunaratne gets an inside edge and the ball goes to fine leg. One run taken. 72/0

19.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On a length outside off, kept out to the off side for nothing. 71/0

19.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, In line of the stumps, defended to the off side. 71/0

Kagiso Rabada is back.

18.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Gunathilaka still goes after it but misses. 71/0

18.5 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Wrists it through the on side by Karunaratne. One run results. 71/0

18.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Similar delivery from Keshav, defended by Karunaratne. 70/0

18.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Lets the shortish ball spin in and gets it to the on side. 70/0

18.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Swept through mid-wicket for a single. 70/0

18.1 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Defends it off the front foot with a straight bat. 69/0

17.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Full on off, driven to mid off for nothing. 69/0

17.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Another block off the back foot by the batsman. 69/0

17.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Karunaratne has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 69/0

17.3 D Steyn to D Gunathilaka, On the pads again, worked to the on side for a single. 69/0

17.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, In line of the stumps, pushed towards the bowler off the back foot. 68/0

17.1 D Steyn to Karunaratne, On off, flicked through mid-wicket by Karunaratne. Three runs result. 68/0

16.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Another short ball outside off, it spins in after pitching and Danushka gets it to on side. 65/0

16.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 65/0

16.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Shortish on middle and off, Karunaratne flicks to the on side for another easy run. 65/0

16.3 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Shortish, punched off the back foot by Gunathilaka. One run results. 64/0

16.2 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Tossed up on off, Karunaratne comes down the track and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 63/0

16.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Faster and flatter outside off, Karunaratne waits for the ball to spin in and works it to the on side. 62/0

15.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On a length on middle, pushed towards Steyn who gets his hand on it and stops it. 62/0

15.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On the pads this time, flicked off the back foot by Gunathilaka. The ball goes through square leg and a brace results. 62/0

15.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 60/0

15.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Fuller ball in line of the stumps, punched down the ground by Gunathilaka for nothing. 60/0

15.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Angled across Gunathilaka who lets it be. 60/0

15.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Angled across, Danushka blocks it off the front foot. 60/0

14.6 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Tossed up delivery turned into a full toss, Danushka sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run. Not the start Maharaj would have hoped for. 60/0

14.5 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, A tad shorter and it spins down the leg side, Danushka flicks it to fine leg. 59/0

14.4 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, The batsman charges down the wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 57/0

14.3 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Flatter outside off, kept out off the front foot. 56/0

14.2 K Maharaj to Gunathilaka, Similar ball and similar shot from Gunathilaka this time. Another run. 56/0

14.1 K Maharaj to Karunaratne, Starts with a flighted ball outside off, Karunaratne comes down the track and drives it through long on for a single. 55/0

Spin time! Keshav Maharaj is into the attack.

13.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Comes over the wicket for the last ball of the over. Gunathilaka leaves the ball outside off for the keeper. 54/0

13.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Similar delivery from Dale, easily defended by Gunathilaka. 54/0

13.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On off, blocked off the front foot. 54/0

13.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Nicely flicked. Steyn errs in line and Gunathilaka makes him pay. A back of a length ball outside leg, the batsman gets bat on ball and gets it fine to the fence. A boundary results. 54/0

13.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 50/0

13.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Comes from 'round the wicket and Gunathilaka pushes it to the on side for nothing. 50/0

Change of ends for Dale Steyn.

Drinks! The Sri Lankan batsmen have tackled the first hour of play successfully. There were a few half chances but they survived. The visitors shouldn't be too disappointed either as they were in with a chance almost every other over.

12.6 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, On middle and leg, worked to the on side by Karunaratne. 50/0

12.5 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 50/0

12.4 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Close to the off pole but easily left alone. 50/0

12.3 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Hangs back and keeps it out off the back foot. 50/0

12.2 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Another half chance goes abegging. A back of a length ball on the pads, Gunathilaka flicks it to square leg and sets off for a run. Maharaj scampers to his left and has a shy at the striker's end. He misses and a run results. He would have been gone had he hit the stumps. The 50-run stand comes up between the duo. 50/0

12.1 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Around off, pushed down the track with the full face of the bat. 49/0

11.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Around off, blocked off the back foot for nothing. 49/0

11.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Ooh! Karunaratne fails to connect with the short ball as it hits him on his chest. These blows can be painful. 49/0

11.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, FOUR! Effortless this from Karunaratne. A back of a length ball from Steyn, the batsman just punches it nonchalantly off his back foot and through the cover-point region. A boundary results. 49/0

11.3 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Driven aerially to mid on for nothing. 45/0

11.2 D Steyn to Karunaratne, A touch short, blocked off the back foot by Karunaratne. 45/0

11.1 D Steyn to Karunaratne, On the pads, worked to the on side for nothing. 45/0

Dale Steyn is back on.

10.6 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 10 off the over. 45/0

10.5 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, In the air... and safe again! How lucky both the left-handers have been this morning. None of the catches are finding the hands of the fielder. Another one which goes off the edge and lobs towards the point fielder but falls just short of Bavuma there. 45/0

10.4 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Confidence oozing in this shot. A lofted cover drive over the infield and into the fence from Gunathilaka. 45/0

10.3 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Was there an inside edge? It didn't sound like it, perhaps there wasn't because the Proteas didn't really appeal. A length ball in line of the stumps, Danushka fails to defend the ball as it hits him on his pads. 41/0

10.3 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Wide! An attempted bouncer which was well over head height. The umpire signals a wide. 41/0

10.2 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Full outside off, driven to covers. 40/0

10.2 L Ngidi to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Edge but safe. A length ball around off, Gunathilaka pokes at it from the foot. The ball takes a thick outside edge and runs through the gap between the slip cordon and gully. 40/0

10.1 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Around off, pushed off the front foot. 35/0

9.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by Karunaratne presenting the full face of the bat. 35/0

9.5 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Oh my word! The faintest of spikes on the Snicko saves him. It looked plumb had it not been for the confusion there. So what happens is, Rabada bowls a full ball on leg, Gunathilaka misses to play it as it sneaks under the bat to hit the pad. Rabada is convinced that it is going to hit the stumps but the umpire isn't. The skipper, Du Plessis, takes the review straightaway. The replays roll in. The ball goes off the bottom edge of the blade while taking its further journey which saves Gunathilaka. As a result, the visitors lose a review. One run added to the total. 35/0

We are going upstairs for an LBW decison. Faf takes the review. Gunathilaka is the man in question. He looks out. Or is he? Let's wait and see!

9.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Outside off, left alone. 34/0

9.3 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 34/0

9.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, On the hips, on a back of a length, Danushka manages to keep it away from the short leg fielder. 34/0

9.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, This one didn't bounce as much. Another short ball from Kagiso, he angles it across the batsman. Gunathilaka gets his body and bat away from the line and lets it be. 34/0

8.6 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Outside off, blocked. 34/0

8.5 L Ngidi to D Gunathilaka, Outside off, driven by Gunathilaka through mid off for a run. 34/0

8.4 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Easy pickings this. A back of a length ball on the hips, clipped to square leg for a single. 33/0

8.3 L Ngidi to D Karunaratne, Another fullish ball outside off, Karunaratne pushes it to mid off. No run taken. 32/0

8.2 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Fullish around off, kept out with a straight bat. 32/0

8.1 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, On off, blocked off from the crease by the batsman. 32/0

7.6 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 32/0

7.5 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Wow! Zippy. Perfectly aimed bouncer by Kagiso. Gunathilaka does well to actually evade that by swaying away from the line. 32/0

7.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, On middle and off, flicked through square leg for a single. 32/0

7.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Similar delivery and driven to mid on for nothing. 31/0

7.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Fullish on off, pushed down the ground by Gunathilaka for a single. 31/0

7.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/0

6.6 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, A play and a miss. Nice testing channel from Ngidi keeping the batsman in check. A length ball outside off and entices Karunaratne to go after the widish delivery who does exactly that but misses. A promising over this from the third South African pacer. 30/0

6.5 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, Is this out? It looks out to the naked eye but no says the umpire. A length ball coming into Karunaratne who misses the leg side flick. The ball raps him on his pad but perhaps the angle would have taken it down the leg side. No review taken by Faf. 30/0

6.4 L Ngidi to Karunaratne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/0

6.3 L Ngidi to D Karunaratne, Around the wicket outside off, takes the edge off Karunaratne's blade but just like the previous time, it falls short of the slip fielder. 30/0

6.2 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, In line of the stumps from Ngidi, pushed through mid-wicket by Danushka. One run taken. 30/0

6.1 L Ngidi to Gunathilaka, Full ball on off, defended down the track. 29/0

Lungi Ngidi is into the attack.

5.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Not the right line this time. Karunaratne clips it through mid-wicket nicely and finds the fence. A decent start for the opening pair and Sri Lanka. 29/0

5.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, And a full ball to follow up the short ball. Driven to mid on for nothing. 25/0

5.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Bouncer! Karunaratne does well to evade it. 25/0

5.3 K Rabada to D Karunaratne, Fuller on middle and off, punched down the ground. 25/0

5.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 25/0

5.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Around off, kept out off the front foot. 25/0

4.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Tucked to mid-wicket to end an interesting over. 25/0

4.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On off, pushed to covers. 25/0

4.4 D Steyn to Karunaratne, And he finds the gap this time. On the pads again, Karunaratne clips it through mid-wicket region for three runs. 25/0

4.3 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Around off and another edge that falls short. Karunaratne pushes at it and it takes the edge off the blade. The ball falls shot of the second slip fielder. 22/0

4.2 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Similar delivery, it falls just short of Maharaj at short square leg. A wicket is around the corner it feels. 22/0

4.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On the pads, clipped to square leg for a run. 22/0

3.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 21/0

3.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Testing stuff from Rabada. Had there been a short leg in place, Karunaratne would've been walking back to the pavilion. Rabada bangs it in and makes him hop who gets a glove on it. The ball lobs in the air and falls in a safe area on the on side. 21/0

3.4 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Half tracker once again, Karunaratne misses the pull and gets hit in the rib cage. 21/0

3.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 21/0

3.3 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Five Wides! Too short this time and it evades a jumping de Kock as well. The ball goes to the fence behind the keeper and the umpire signals wide as well. 21/0

3.2 K Rabada to Karunaratne, FOUR! Short and punished. Karunaratne is into the act now. It seems the Protea bowlers are looking to attack with the short bowling. However, the batsman was up to it this time with a pull. A boundary results through square leg. 16/0

3.1 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 12/0

2.6 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On a length outside off, Gunathilaka presents an angled bat and as a result, the ball takes the outer half of the bat. It goes through backward point and Bavuma hares after it to keep the batsmen down to two. 12/0

2.5 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, On middle and leg this time, pushed to the on side off the back foot by Danushka. 10/0

2.4 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, A back of a length ball on middle and off, kept out off the back foot. 10/0

2.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Around off, blocked. 10/0

2.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Uppish but nicely timed. Gunathilaka gets his first boundary of the match with a beautiful cover drive. Steyn dishes this one on a fuller length outside off and gives the batsman a chance to free his arms. A boundary results. 10/0

2.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Bouncer! Gunathilaka ducks in time to let that one go over him. 6/0

1.6 K Rabada to Karunaratne, Fullish around off, pushed to mid on. Similar overs from the opening bowling pair for South Africa. 6/0

1.5 K Rabada to Karunaratne, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 6/0

1.4 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, A touch fuller on off this time, Danushka comes forward and pushes at it with a straight bat. The ball races to long off but Maharaj cuts it down to three. 6/0

1.3 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Angled across Gunathilaka by Rabada who lets it be. 3/0

1.2 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. 3/0

1.1 K Rabada to Gunathilaka, Rabada starts proceedings with a back of a length ball around off, Gunathilaka cuts it to point. 3/0

Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.

0.6 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Defended off the front foot again. Nice first over for both the teams. 3/0

0.5 D Steyn to Karunaratne, Karunaratne chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 3/0

0.4 D Steyn to D Gunathilaka, Nice push. A length ball on off, Gunathilaka comes on the front foot and punches it. The ball evades the short mid off fielder and as a result, three runs are taken. 3/0

0.3 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Coming on to the off stump this time, Gunathilaka happy to defend from his crease. 0/0

0.2 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Similar channel from the fast bowler, ignored by the batsman again. 0/0

0.1 D Steyn to Gunathilaka, Steyn starts with a length ball outside off, left alone by Gunathilaka. 0/0

