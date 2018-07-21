Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test Day 2 at Colombo: Dananjaya Takes Five, Lanka Lead by Over 200

Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

The three spinners did it all by themselves. Shared the 10 wickets between them, with Dananjaya taking 5, Dilruwan bagging 4 and Herath getting 1. Skipper du Plessis and Amla provided some resistance, with de Kock doing his small bit, but nobody could carry on and dig in their heels. The move to bring Akila in this game has paid dividends, and the hosts will surely be reaping them further. They will come out to bat and swell their lead even further. The signs don't look good for the Proteas at all. Join us for the final session of the day shortly...

A clinical bowling performance from the Sri Lankans. It took them just under one and a half sessions to clean up the Protea batting order. Misery for them, they once again failed to hang on for long. Officially, TEA HAS BEEN CALLED ON DAY 2!

34.5 D Perera to Rabada, OUT! There's the final wicket, Dilruwan wraps it up! Loopy and full with some nice shape on it, around off, Rabada drives this away from his body and gets an edge behind. Mathews at first slip moves to his right and takes a safe catch. SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 124! 124/10

34.4 D Perera to Rabada, Keeps it outside the line of off stump, pushed tamely to the cover region. 124/9

34.3 D Perera to Rabada, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 124/9

34.2 D Perera to Rabada, Loopy and full from the bowler, Rabada is forward as he blocks it out. 124/9

34.1 D Perera to Rabada, Landed short on off, turning away, Rabada goes back and taps it down under his nose. 124/9

33.6 A Dananjaya to Ngidi, Presses forward to play at this but is struck high on the pads. Height's always an issue, hence the appeal wasn't as strong either. 124/9

33.5 A Dananjaya to Ngidi, Quicker one around off, Ngidi gets a bottom edge on the leg side. 124/9

Lungi Ngidi to be the new batsman in.

33.4 A Dananjaya to Steyn, OUT! The review won't save him this time. Dale Steyn is gone and this is the 2nd Test 5-fer for Akila Dananjaya. Fuller and it's the off break around off, Steyn is forward to block but misses and is rapped on the front pad. Big shout, this time the finger goes up. The batsman opts to review the decision this time but it goes in vain as it shows the ball to be clipping the leg stump, so the on-field call stays. South Africa still haven't avoided the follow-on. Can they do it? 124/9

Now Steyn takes the review. For an lbw decision again. All happening here. Looks to be gone this time.

33.3 A Dananjaya to Steyn, Not out! Height has saved him on this occasion. Dropped short on off, turns back in a touch, Steyn goes on the back foot and is caught on the back pad. Big appeal, but the umpire doesn't raise his finger. It's taken upstairs by the fielding side and the replays show that the ball is indeed going over the stumps. Steyn survives. 124/8

A review is taken for an lbw decision against Dale Steyn. Height could be a factor.

Dale Steyn is the new man in.

33.2 A Dananjaya to Kock, OUT! Quinton de Kock is out of here! Akila Dananjaya doing well after coming into the side for this game. Drifting in on middle and leg, it doesn't turn much, almost holds its line and catches de Kock on the front pad, who misses his front foot block. Maybe he leaned a little too far across and that became his undoing. Caught flush and the finger goes up in an instant. 124/8

33.1 A Dananjaya to de Kock, Full in length, on the stumps, blocked. 124/7

32.6 D Perera to Rabada, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the deliver. 124/7

32.5 D Perera to Kock, Tossed up delivery, de Kock sweeps it off the top edge down towards fine leg. Nobody out there, it falls safely. Three runs taken. 124/7

32.4 D Perera to Rabada, Pushes this to the cover region and earns a single. 121/7

32.3 D Perera to Rabada, Stays right behind the line of this one and blocks it out. 120/7

32.2 D Perera to Rabada, Absolute peach from Dilruwan! Dear me... gave Rabada no chance on that. He pitches this on leg and it turns away sharply. Rabada is ahead to defend but is completely beaten past the edge. 120/7

32.1 D Perera to Kock, Leans ahead to this full ball and knocks it to long off for a single. 120/7

31.6 A Dananjaya to Rabada, Ripper! Flighted on middle and it turns a long way, Rabada is forward in defense and gets beaten comprehensively past the outside edge. 119/7

Kagiso Rabada makes his way out to the middle.

31.5 A Dananjaya to Maharaj, OUT! Another wicket down for South Africa! They're facing a similar fate to what they did in Galle. Another collapse. Full and darted on the stumps, Maharaj plays across the line and lobs it off the splice towards backward square leg, where Karunaratne takes a simple catch. The umpire isn't exactly sure if it's a bump ball or not, so he takes it upstairs and replays confirm the hero with the ball for South Africa is gone. 119/7

Keshav Maharaj is caught out, but the umpire isn't sure if it's a bump ball. He takes it upstairs but the soft signal is out.

31.4 A Dananjaya to Kock, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 119/6

31.3 Dananjaya to Kock, Landing on off, spinning away sharply, de Kock misses his sweep and gets caught on the front pad. Shouts for a leg before, but it was always missing off. 118/6

31.2 A Dananjaya to Kock, Drifting in at first and it then spins away, de Kock blocks with the full face of the bat. 118/6

31.1 A Dananjaya to Kock, Coming into the batsman from around the wicket, Quinton de Kock is down on his rear knee as he sweeps it behind square leg. The man out in the deep moves to his left and makes a good tumbling stop. Two to the total. 118/6

30.6 D Perera to Maharaj, Pitches around leg and it's spinning down, Maharaj goes back and pads it away. Muted appeal, which immediately dies down. 116/6

30.5 D Perera to Maharaj, Gets off the mark with a nice push through the vacant cover region. Two runs taken. 116/6

30.4 D Perera to Maharaj, Slower through the air, on middle stump, Maharaj plants his front foot forward and defends. 114/6

Keshav Maharaj to bat next.

30.3 D Perera to T Bavuma, OUT! Some extra bounce on this occasion has undone Temba Bavuma. This is superb bowling, and an even better catch from Kusal Mendis. Served on a shorter length and it kicks off the deck, Bavuma goes back to work it on the leg side but the ball just gets a little too big on him. Straight to Mendis at short leg who takes a sharp catch. Nicely done. 114/6

30.2 D Perera to Kock, Uses the depth of the crease and tucks it square on the leg side. Single results. 114/5

30.1 D Perera to Kock, Spinning away from off, on a bit of a fuller length, kept out off the outer half on the off side. 113/5

29.6 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 113/5

29.5 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Loopy and full on the stumps, met with the full face of the bat. 113/5

29.4 A Dananjaya to Kock, Drifting in from around off, de Kock pushes it away into the off side and gets to the other end. 113/5

29.3 A Dananjaya to Kock, Takes the aerial route this time and gets a couple of runs for it. Quinton de Kock charges out and lofts the floated ball over covers. Comes back for the second to keep strike. 112/5

29.2 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Camps onto his back foot once more and nudges it past short leg for a single. 110/5

29.1 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Flat and short, turning in from around the wicket, Bavuma punches it off the back foot to short mid-wicket. 109/5

28.6 D Perera to Kock, Uses the angle to his advantage as he clips this through the mid-wicket area for a couple. 109/5

28.5 D Perera to Kock, Drifting in on the stumps, blocked with the full face of the bat. 107/5

28.4 D Perera to Kock, Another sweep and a miss. Slower through the air around off, the South African keeper is down to play the shot but the ball goes under his bat. 107/5

28.3 D Perera to Kock, A little too full, allows de Kock to flick this away on the leg side for a double. 107/5

28.2 D Perera to Kock, Tossed up outside off, de Kock once again kneels down to sweep, but gets it off the toe end on the off side. 105/5

28.1 D Perera to Kock, Slower through the air, fuller around off, de Kock is down to drag the sweep but gets it off the bottom half of the bat. 105/5

27.6 A Dananjaya to T Bavuma, Gives this to the mid on fielder to collect. 105/5

27.5 A Dananjaya to Kock, Sweeps this from outside off to the on side for a run. 105/5

27.4 A Dananjaya to Kock, FOUR! Quinton showing his intent now, perhaps got a word or two from his captain. Steps down the wicket and lofts this over mid-wicket for a boundary. 104/5

27.3 A Dananjaya to Kock, Gets a soft leading edge back to the bowler trying to work it on the on side. 100/5

27.2 A Dananjaya to Kock, Good shot! Brings up the 100 for the visitors. Slower ball on off, de Kock dances down the wicket and lofts this to extra cover. Doesn't quite middle it but will get two for it. 100/5

27.1 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Milks this through mid-wicket for a single. 98/5

Drinks break!

26.6 D Perera to Kock, Flicks this through square leg far of the fielder. Comfortable couple for the batsmen. 97/5

26.5 D Perera to Kock, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 95/5

26.4 D Perera to de Kock, DROPPED! Dhananjaya de Silva has put down de Kock at second slip. Quinton survives! Loopy ball around off, de Kock looks to block this but gets an outside edge towards de Silva at second slip. He dives to his right but the ball does not stick. Mathews at first slip tries to take it on the rebound but cannot get any of it. 95/5

26.3 D Perera to Kock, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 95/5

26.2 D Perera to Kock, Goes for yet another sweep but fails to make any contact. 95/5

26.1 D Perera to Bavuma, In the air... but safe. Bavuma will be thanking his heavens he did not go hard at this. Off spinner on middle, Bavuma looks to play this to the leg side but gets a leading edge towards mid off, well short of the fielder. They take the run. 95/5

25.6 A Dananjaya to Kock, FOUR! Once again. He got out in the last match playing the sweep, but is not short of confidence here. Swipes another one towards the backward square leg region for back-to-back boundaries. 94/5

25.5 A Dananjaya to Kock, FOUR! Off the mark is de Kock. Sweeps this from outside off over square leg for a boundary. Effective. 90/5

25.4 A Dananjaya to Kock, Driven straight to the fielder at covers. 86/5

25.3 A Dananjaya to Kock, Turn and bounce. De kock comes forward to block it but gets beaten. 86/5

25.2 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Works this from around his pads to the leg side for a run. 86/5

25.1 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Bavuma bunts this into the ground. 85/5

Quinton de Kock comes in to replace his skipper.

24.6 D Perera to Plessis, OUT! Sri Lanka get their man. Faf du Plessis has to go after a very well played innings. How happy are the hosts! Perera bowls this slower through the air around off, du Plessis goes for another swipe. The ball spins in and takes the bottom edge of Faf's bat. Dickwella takes a good catch and the umpire straightaway raises his finger. The Protea skipper is not sure and takes it upstairs. Replays shows us there is a definite nick. The skipper misses out on his fifty but now Sri Lanka will look to rattle this lower middle order as soon as possible. 85/5

There is a review for caught behind. Faf is the man in the picture. Is this the wicket Sri Lanka need?

24.5 D Perera to Plessis, FOUR! No half measures from Faf. Gets on one knee and smokes this over mid-wicket for another boundary. Moves closer to his 50. 85/4

24.4 D Perera to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 81/4

24.3 D Perera to Plessis, Comes down the track and works this towards mid on. 81/4

24.2 D Perera to Bavuma, Sweeps this in front of square to rotate strike. 81/4

24.1 D Perera to Bavuma, Unconventional. Picks up the length early and tries to reverse sweep this. Finds the man at backward point. 80/4

23.6 R Herath to Plessis, Charges down the wicket and confidently blocks it. 80/4

23.5 R Herath to Plessis, Faf has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 80/4

23.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Ouch! That must have hurt. Bavuma brings out the sweep and drags it from outside off. The ball goes on to hit Kusal Mendis at short leg. It rolls further down where they take the run. Mendis is fine and good to go. 80/4

23.3 R Herath to Bavuma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 79/4

23.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Flighted one around off, driven to covers. 79/4

23.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Tossed up ball on off, well blocked. 79/4

22.6 D Perera to Bavuma, The batsman plays a sweep shot. One run added to the total. 79/4

22.5 D Perera to Bavuma, FOUR! On the stumps, Bavuma sweeps this through square leg and finds the fence with ease. 78/4

22.4 D Perera to Bavuma, Landed on leg, spinning down, catches Bavuma on the thigh before going into the hands of leg slip. Muted appeal, nothing much to it. 74/4

22.3 D Perera to Plessis, Plays this with the spin and works it wide of the mid-wicket fielder for a single. 74/4

22.2 D Perera to Plessis, Floated right up there, du Plessis comes forward to block. 73/4

22.1 D Perera to Plessis, Tossed up delivery on middle and off, quite slow through the air, Faf gets low and drags the sweep through to backward square leg for a brace. 73/4

21.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Bavuma goes onto his back foot and defends this. 71/4

21.5 R Herath to Plessis, Works this around the corner and picks up a run. 71/4

21.4 R Herath to Plessis, Prods forward and taps the ball to the off side. 70/4

21.3 R Herath to Plessis, Hangs back and sees this delivery off. 70/4

21.2 R Herath to Plessis, Covers his stumps and blocks this well. 70/4

21.1 R Herath to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 70/4

Temba Bavuma walks out to the middle.

20.6 D Perera to Amla, OUT! Amla goes! Sri Lanka get their wicket and the drop doesn't cost them much. Perera gets them the breakthrough and after a quick 50-plus stand, the partnership is finally broken. Fuller ball around off, Amla strides forward in defense. Bat-pad and the ball flies to Kusal Mendis at short leg who stands still to collect it. Amla walks without waiting for even a second and Sri Lanka are ecstatic. 70/4

20.5 D Perera to Amla, Covers his stumps and is solid in his defense. 70/3

20.4 D Perera to Amla, Defended off the front foot by Amla presenting the full face of the bat. 70/3

20.3 D Perera to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 70/3

20.2 D Perera to Amla, Slider in line of the stumps, keeps his bat close to his pad and blocks it. 70/3

20.1 Perera to Amla, Turn and bounce on leg, Amla gets forward to block but it hits his leg. The ball goes to the leg slip fielder who takes the catch. An appeal to no avail. 70/3

19.6 R Herath to Plessis, Hits this from outside off from the inner half back towards the bowler. 70/3

19.5 R Herath to Amla, Flicks this away with a wristy shot towards the on side. They cross. 70/3

19.4 R Herath to Amla, Fuller ball, driven to covers. 69/3

19.3 R Herath to Plessis, Hits this through mid on for one more. 69/3

19.2 R Herath to Amla, Charges down the wicket and gets it off the inner half towards mid on for one. 68/3

19.1 R Herath to Amla, Covers his stumps and taps it in front of him. 67/3

18.6 D Perera to Plessis, Defended a little wide of the square leg fielder for a easy run. 67/3

18.5 D Perera to Amla, Stays in the crease and blocks this. 66/3

18.4 D Perera to Amla, Hashim has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 66/3

18.3 D Perera to Plessis, Flicks this off his pads towards the square leg region for a run. 66/3

18.2 D Perera to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 65/3

18.1 D Perera to Plessis, Comes forward and blocks this with his leg. The ball flies to the slip region where Mathews takes the catch. They appeal but then realize they don't need to do it. 65/3

17.6 R Herath to Plessis, Drives this through covers and will retain strike for the next over. Also, the 50-run stand between these two is up. In no time. 65/3

17.5 R Herath to Plessis, There it is! Sharp turn. Pitched on middle, Faf gets ahead to block it but doesn't get behind the ball. The ball almost takes the outside edge of his bat. 64/3

17.4 R Herath to Plessis, FOUR! Faf has moved on to 37 off just 31 balls. Sweeps another one from outside off towards cow corner. Making his game plan very clear. 64/3

17.3 R Herath to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 60/3

17.2 R Herath to Plessis, FOUR! Brings out yet another sweep shot and gets four more. Gets just about enough on the bat and helps it towards fine leg for a boundary. 60/3

17.1 R Herath to Plessis, Fuller and quick in line of the stumps, well blocked by Faf. 56/3

Rangana Herath gets a change of ends.

16.6 D Perera to Amla, Amla has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 56/3

16.5 D Perera to Amla, Ohh! This one kept low. Flatter one on middle, Amla blocks it from the bottom half of his bat. The ball goes past his legs and just misses the off stump. Amla must have had his heart in his mouth. 56/3

16.4 D Perera to Amla, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 56/3

16.3 D Perera to Amla, Turns his bat to the leg side and places the ball. 56/3

16.2 D Perera to Plessis, Faf continues playing his shots. Gets out another sweep shot but this time finds the fielder in the deep mid-wicket region. They cross. 56/3

16.1 D Perera to Plessis, Quicker one around off, hit to the off side for none. 55/3

Dilruwan Perera comes in for another spell.

15.6 A Dananjaya to Plessis, Du Plessis has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 55/3

15.5 A Dananjaya to Plessis, FOUR! Lovely from the skipper. His intent has been amazing. Slower one from Dananjaya on off, Faf gets low on one knee and sweeps this uppishly through mid-wicket. 54/3

15.4 A Dananjaya to Plessis, Tucks this around the corner for nothing. 50/3

15.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, Gives this air on middle, Amla closes the bat face early and gets a leading edge towards the bowler. Akila dives to his right but cannot prevent the run. 50 up for South Africa. 50/3

15.2 A Dananjaya to Amla, Stays inside the crease and plays it with soft hands. 49/3

15.1 A Dananjaya to H Amla, Leans ahead and drives this through extra cover for a comfortable two. 49/3

14.6 R Herath to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 47/3

14.5 R Herath to Plessis, Takes a step ahead and defends it. 47/3

14.4 R Herath to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 47/3

14.3 R Herath to Amla, Uses his feet to play it towards mid on. Will get one for it. 47/3

14.2 R Herath to Amla, Covers his stumps and blocks the ball. 46/3

14.1 R Herath to Amla, Plays this in the gap towards square leg for an easy brace. 46/3

13.6 Dananjaya to Plessis, Loud appeal but the umpire doesn't show any interest. Off break on middle and leg, Faf looks to help it on its way. He can't put bat to ball and the ball flicks the pad before settling into the gloves of the keeper. Dickwella goes up in appeal but the umpire says NO. 44/3

13.5 A Dananjaya to Amla, Works this around the corner for a single. 44/3

13.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Flighted ball around off, Amla is solid in his defense. 43/3

13.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, Stays in his crease and taps this in front of him. 43/3

13.2 A Dananjaya to Amla, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 43/3

13.1 A Dananjaya to Amla, Strides forward and blocks this. 43/3

12.6 R Herath to Plessis, Tossed up ball on middle, well defended. 11 from this over, 24 in the last two. 43/3

12.5 R Herath to Plessis, SIX! Wow! Faf has taken all of us by surprise. Puts on his dancing shoes and smokes this over wide long off. The ball sails all the way for the first maximum of the innings. 43/3

12.4 R Herath to Plessis, Gets behind the ball and sees it off. 37/3

12.3 R Herath to Plessis, FOUR! Aggressive intent from du Plessis. Charges on this full ball and lofts it over mid on for another boundary. 37/3

12.2 R Herath to Amla, Hits this towards mid on and quickly gets to the other end. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but cannot hit the target. 33/3

Rangana Herath to continue his spell.

12.1 R Herath to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 32/3

11.6 A Dananjaya to Plessis, FOUR! Three in a row and Faf is on the charge. This time he sweeps it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. 13 from the over. 32/3

11.5 A Dananjaya to Plessis, FOUR! Even better. Dananjaya was a bit short this time, Faf stands tall and punches this through covers to send the ball across the fence. 28/3

11.4 A Dananjaya to Plessis, FOUR! Well played! Takes on the spinner and gets the desired result. Sweeps the tossed up ball around off towards deep square leg for a boundary. 24/3

11.3 A Dananjaya to Plessis, Sharp turn and big shout but clearly no bat on that. Faf looks to block it but the ball spins in and takes the pad before the fielder at leg slip takes the catch. 20/3

11.2 A Dananjaya to Amla, First run after Lunch. Turns this one to the on side to get to the other end. 20/3

11.1 A Dananjaya to Amla, Off break on middle and leg, tapped around the corner. 19/3

We are back as the action continues. Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla take their place out in the middle. These two are the more experienced batsmen and the whole dressing room will hope that they stick in there. Akila Dananjaya will continue to operate with the ball. How many more will he pick up?

... Day 2, Session 2 ...

A morning which has undoubtedly belonged to Sri Lanka. First off, their final pair, Herath and Dananjaya put them in a commanding position with the bat with a 74-run stand. And now, have contributed with the ball as well. The spin duo has picked up three wickets inside the hour and jolted the Proteas into a state of dismay. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla are out there in the middle and it's going to be a herculean task to shore things up from here. They're in for a rough afternoon. Join in for the second session in a short while...

10.6 R Herath to Amla, Full and straight from Herath, Amla blocks it off the inner half behind square on the leg side for a single. That's LUNCH ON DAY 2! 19/3

10.5 R Herath to Amla, Makes use of the feet to step out and works it in front of mid-wicket. 18/3

10.4 R Herath to Plessis, Neatly drives this full delivery towards mid off for a single. 18/3

10.3 R Herath to Plessis, Pushed away defensively on the off side. 17/3

10.2 R Herath to Plessis, A lot of air on this one, drifting in, Faf with a front foot defensive shot. 17/3

10.1 R Herath to Plessis, Full delivery attacking the stumps, du Plessis brings a straight bat down in defense. 17/3

9.6 A Dananjaya to Amla, Loud appeal for an lbw, but it's turned down. Maybe pitching outside leg? Even if it did, it would have surely gone on to miss the off stump. The leg break from Dananjaya, it takes a lot of bite off the deck and catches Amla on the back pad. The impact is well outside off though. 17/3

9.5 A Dananjaya to Amla, Blocked by getting behind the line of the arm ball. 17/3

9.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Seeing Hashim Amla moves across his stumps, Dananjaya bowls it on the leg stump line. The batsman looks to defend it but it goes past the bat and the keeper can't collect. 17/3

9.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, Has some room on offer outside off, it's hit through towards sweeper cover for a double. 17/3

9.2 A Dananjaya to Amla, Short and wide, cut away to point for nothing. 15/3

9.1 A Dananjaya to Amla, Quite full and outside off, turning in, Amla gets close to the pitch and blocks before the ball can turn much. 15/3

8.6 R Herath to Plessis, Defends the last ball of the wicket-maiden over. Herath is a beauty. 15/3

8.5 R Herath to Plessis, On the pads, flicked to on side. 15/3

8.4 R Herath to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/3

8.3 R Herath to Plessis, Gets it away to the off side from the outer half of the bat. 15/3

8.2 R Herath to Plessis, Pushed in from wide off the crease. Defended off the front foot by Faf. 15/3

Captain Faf du Plessis is the next man in.

8.1 Herath to Markram, OUT! Plumb! And the main man does the trick. Markram misses a straight one from Herath. Tries to defend but misjudges the line completely. He looks so dead that it would have hit the top of middle stump. He doesn't bother to take the review either as he knows what a sin he has committed. Markram takes the long walk back and Sri Lanka are on top now. 15/3

7.6 A Dananjaya to Amla, Works it down on the leg side using the depth of the crease. 15/2

7.5 A Dananjaya to Amla, Gives this a lot of air and keeps it around off, Amla has no trouble pushing this away. 15/2

7.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Hashim Amla has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 15/2

7.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, Spinning in sharply from outside off, Amla covers the line and lets it be. 15/2

7.2 A Dananjaya to Markram, Arm ball outside off, Markram runs it down to third man with an open face for a single. 15/2

7.1 A Dananjaya to Amla, Keeps it along the carpet this time, driven through the covers for one. 14/2

6.6 R Herath to Amla, Dropped! Should have been taken. Tossed right up there, outside off, Amla comes forward and drives it uppishly towards covers. Gunathilaka there dives to his left and gets to the ball, but spills a simple one. Got to be taking those. Anyway, a single is taken and Hashim Amla completes 9000 runs in Test cricket with it. 13/2

6.5 R Herath to Amla, Full in line of the stumps, pushed out off the front foot. 12/2

6.4 R Herath to Amla, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out. 12/2

6.3 R Herath to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 12/2

6.3 R Herath to Amla, No ball! Hmm... A rare no ball from Herath. Tossed up around off, Amla defends. 12/2

6.2 R Herath to Amla, Slower through the air, Amla uses the opportunity to go deep inside the crease, create more time and then wrist it towards mid-wicket. 11/2

6.1 R Herath to Amla, Tossed up on the stumps, Amla keeps bat and pad close together while keeping it out. 11/2

Here he comes. The dangerman Rangana Herath comes into the bowling attack.

5.6 A Dananjaya to Markram, Whipped away straight to the man at mid on. 11/2

5.5 A Dananjaya to Markram, Gets close to the pitch of this full delivery with a big stride forward and drills it back to the bowler. 11/2

5.4 A Dananjaya to Markram, Stays back and guards it out yet again. 11/2

5.3 A Dananjaya to Markram, Full and straight from Akila, Markram is rock solid in defense. 11/2

5.2 A Dananjaya to Markram, Well adjusted at the end. Was initially playing for the spin but then adjusted the position of his bat to play the straighter one out. 11/2

5.1 A Dananjaya to Markram, Straighter one on the stumps, Aiden hangs back and blocks. 11/2

4.6 D Perera to A Markram, Leans ahead nicely and drives it through the covers for a run. 11/2

4.5 D Perera to Markram, On the stumps, Markram tries to flick it away on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge in the bowler's direction. 10/2

4.4 D Perera to Amla, Works it away with the spin towards mid-wicket for a single. 10/2

4.3 Perera to Amla, Spinning in sharply, goes past the defense of the batsman, bounces off the pad before lobbing on the leg side. 9/2

4.2 D Perera to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 9/2

4.1 D Perera to Amla, Flighted delivery from Dilruwan, wristed away towards short mid-wicket. 9/2

3.6 A Dananjaya to Markram, Too full yet again, worked in front of FSL. A successful over from Dananjaya comes to an end. 9/2

3.5 A Dananjaya to Markram, Quite full, a front foot defense from Aiden Markram. 9/2

3.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Pushes this to the cover area and rushes to the other end for a single. He's off the mark. 9/2

3.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, Floated and dipping in on middle and off, Amla brings his bat ahead of his pad and defends. 8/2

Hashim Amla walks into the middle next.

3.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, OUT! The move to send de Bruyn up the order has failed. The all-rounder departs early. On a driving length outside off, de Bruyn comes forward to play for the turn when there is none. The edge is drawn, a faint one, and Dickwella behind the stumps takes a sharp catch. Sri Lanka already showing how deep South Africa are in the water. 8/2

3.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Tossed up around off, de Bruyn is forward as he blocks it on the off side. 8/1

2.6 D Perera to Markram, Fuller in line of the stumps, flicked to short leg to end the over. 8/1

2.5 D Perera to Markram, A tad shorter on the pads, flicked to the on side for nothing. 8/1

2.4 D Perera to de Bruyn, Wristy! Shot. He gets closer to the flighted ball outside off and whips it through cover-point. Three runs taken. 8/1

2.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Fuller this time, de Bruyn lets the ball come to him and defends. 5/1

2.2 D Perera to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 5/1

2.1 D Perera to Markram, Flatter around off, blocked off the back foot by Markram. 4/1

1.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Loopy and full on the sticks, blocked. 4/1

1.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out with a straight blade. 4/1

1.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, In line of the stumps, defended down with soft hands on the leg side. 4/1

1.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Landed around off, turning in a touch, de Bruyn moves across his sticks and blocks it down. 4/1

Theunis de Bruyn is in at no.3. Interesting move.

1.2 A Dananjaya to Elgar, OUT! There's the first one! Sri Lanka are up and away and it's Dean Elgar who's the first one to fall. From around the wicket, it's tossed up around off, Elgar comes forward to defend but the ball takes a lot of turn away from him. Off the outside edge and towards second slip, where Dhananjaya de Silva dives low to his left to take a superb catch. 4/1

1.1 A Dananjaya to A Markram, Loopy and full, dipping in, Markram attempts to drive but it goes off the inner half on the leg side for a single. 4/0

Akila Dananjaya to bowl from the other end. Spin all over the South Africans right from the start.

0.6 D Perera to Elgar, A lot of bounce for Dilruwan. Landed on a driving length, Elgar goes back to block and just about manages to do so taking his bottom hand off. 3/0

0.5 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 3/0

0.4 D Perera to Elgar, Switches to around the wicket, it's darted full on off, Elgar presses forward and buries it in its tracks. 3/0

0.3 D Perera to Markram, Straighter one outside off, it goes off the outer half down to third man for three runs. 3/0

0.2 D Perera to Markram, Immediate bite off the surface. Dilruwan lands it around off and it spins in with a lot of bounce. Markram goes back and barely manages to keeps it down beside short leg. 0/0

0.1 D Perera to Markram, Full and fast outside off, Markram moves across and dead-bats it. 0/0

First Published: July 21, 2018, 9:40 AM IST