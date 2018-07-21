Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test Day 2 at Colombo: Dananjaya's Twin Strikes Peg SA Back

Aiden Markram in action.(Image: Cricket South Africa)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

6.3 R Herath to Amla, No run. 12/2

6.3 R Herath to Amla, No ball. 12/2

6.2 R Herath to Amla, Slower through the air, Amla uses the opportunity to go deep inside the crease, create more time and then wrist it towards mid-wicket. 11/2

6.1 R Herath to Amla, Tossed up on the stumps, Amla keeps bat and pad close together while keeping it out. 11/2

Here he comes. The dangerman Rangana Herath comes into the bowling attack.

5.6 A Dananjaya to Markram, Whipped away straight to the man at mid on. 11/2

5.5 A Dananjaya to Markram, Gets close to the pitch of this full delivery with a big stride forward and drills it back to the bowler. 11/2

5.4 A Dananjaya to Markram, Stays back and guards it out yet again. 11/2

5.3 A Dananjaya to Markram, Full and straight from Akila, Markram is rock solid in defense. 11/2

5.2 A Dananjaya to Markram, Well adjusted at the end. Was initially playing for the spin but then adjusted the position of his bat to play the straighter one out. 11/2

5.1 A Dananjaya to Markram, Straighter one on the stumps, Aiden hangs back and blocks. 11/2

4.6 D Perera to A Markram, Leans ahead nicely and drives it through the covers for a run. 11/2

4.5 D Perera to Markram, On the stumps, Markram tries to flick it away on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge in the bowler's direction. 10/2

4.4 D Perera to Amla, Works it away with the spin towards mid-wicket for a single. 10/2

4.3 Perera to Amla, Spinning in sharply, goes past the defense of the batsman, bounces off the pad before lobbing on the leg side. 9/2

4.2 D Perera to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 9/2

4.1 D Perera to Amla, Flighted delivery from Dilruwan, wristed away towards short mid-wicket. 9/2

3.6 A Dananjaya to Markram, Too full yet again, worked in front of FSL. A successful over from Dananjaya comes to an end. 9/2

3.5 A Dananjaya to Markram, Quite full, a front foot defense from Aiden Markram. 9/2

3.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Pushes this to the cover area and rushes to the other end for a single. He's off the mark. 9/2

3.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, Floated and dipping in on middle and off, Amla brings his bat ahead of his pad and defends. 8/2

Hashim Amla walks into the middle next.

3.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, OUT! The move to send de Bruyn up the order has failed. The all-rounder departs early. On a driving length outside off, de Bruyn comes forward to play for the turn when there is none. The edge is drawn, a faint one, and Dickwella behind the stumps takes a sharp catch. Sri Lanka already showing how deep South Africa are in the water. 8/2

3.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Tossed up around off, de Bruyn is forward as he blocks it on the off side. 8/1

2.6 D Perera to Markram, Fuller in line of the stumps, flicked to short leg to end the over. 8/1

2.5 D Perera to Markram, A tad shorter on the pads, flicked to the on side for nothing. 8/1

2.4 D Perera to de Bruyn, Wristy! Shot. He gets closer to the flighted ball outside off and whips it through cover-point. Three runs taken. 8/1

2.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Fuller this time, de Bruyn lets the ball come to him and defends. 5/1

2.2 D Perera to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 5/1

2.1 D Perera to Markram, Flatter around off, blocked off the back foot by Markram. 4/1

1.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Loopy and full on the sticks, blocked. 4/1

1.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out with a straight blade. 4/1

1.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, In line of the stumps, defended down with soft hands on the leg side. 4/1

1.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Landed around off, turning in a touch, de Bruyn moves across his sticks and blocks it down. 4/1

Theunis de Bruyn is in at no.3. Interesting move.

1.2 A Dananjaya to Elgar, OUT! There's the first one! Sri Lanka are up and away and it's Dean Elgar who's the first one to fall. From around the wicket, it's tossed up around off, Elgar comes forward to defend but the ball takes a lot of turn away from him. Off the outside edge and towards second slip, where Dhananjaya de Silva dives low to his left to take a superb catch. 4/1

1.1 A Dananjaya to A Markram, Loopy and full, dipping in, Markram attempts to drive but it goes off the inner half on the leg side for a single. 4/0

Akila Dananjaya to bowl from the other end. Spin all over the South Africans right from the start.

0.6 D Perera to Elgar, A lot of bounce for Dilruwan. Landed on a driving length, Elgar goes back to block and just about manages to do so taking his bottom hand off. 3/0

0.5 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 3/0

0.4 D Perera to Elgar, Switches to around the wicket, it's darted full on off, Elgar presses forward and buries it in its tracks. 3/0

0.3 D Perera to Markram, Straighter one outside off, it goes off the outer half down to third man for three runs. 3/0

0.2 D Perera to Markram, Immediate bite off the surface. Dilruwan lands it around off and it spins in with a lot of bounce. Markram goes back and barely manages to keeps it down beside short leg. 0/0

0.1 D Perera to Markram, Full and fast outside off, Markram moves across and dead-bats it. 0/0

First Published: July 21, 2018, 9:40 AM IST