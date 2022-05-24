Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Live Cricket Score, VEL vs SNO: Supernovas Look to Maintain Winning Run Against Velocity

Live now
VEL vs SNO, Live Score & Latest Updates: In the second game of the Women’s T20 challenge 2022, Supernovas will be up against Velocity. Last night Pooja Vastrakar claimed a four-wicket haul as Supernovas registered an emphatic 49-run win over Trailblazers in the opening match of Women’s T20 Challenger 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Vastrakar, who impressed many during the ODI World Cup earlier Read More
Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur was happy with the way her team started the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 by posting a big win against Trailblazers at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday night. After setting a target of 164, Supernovas kept their opponents to 114 for a big 49-run win.
Harmanpreet said whatever they planned, the players were able to execute.
“The way we wanted to bowl in the second innings, we did really well. Whatever we planned we were able to execute. Proper game for us,” Harmanpreet said after the match.
Speaking of Velocity Women, they will be hoping for a comeback after a poor performance last year. The team ended up in the last place in the points table in the previous season with one victory from two games. The franchise will be playing under a new leader as Deepti Sharma will be donning the captain hat instead of Mithali Raj. Sneh Rana has been assigned the duty of vice-captain.
Supernovas will be taking the field for the second time in the competition as their first match came against Trailblazers. It was a good day at the office for the Supernovas as they registered a comprehensive victory by 49 runs. The batters namely Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, and Harmanpreet Kaur looked in good form as they steered the team to 163 runs.
Hello and welcome to the MCA Stadium, Pune where we are gearing up for game two of this year’s Women’s T20 challenge. After Supernovas win over Trailblazers last night, fans are gearing up for game two between Supernovas and Velocity.
Chasing the 164-run target, Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews shared a 39-run stand for the opening wicket before Vastrakar dismissed the Windies all-rounder on 18. Skipper Mandhana then joined hands with Jemimah Rodrigues as they took the innings forward. However, Supernovas bowlers hunted in the pack to trigger a big batting collapse. From 63/1, Trailblazers were down to 73/7 in no time. The tailenders gave some fight to the opposition and avoided the embarrassment of getting bowled out as they finished at 114/9 in 20 overs.
