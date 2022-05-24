Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Live Cricket Score, VEL vs SNO: Supernovas Look to Maintain Winning Run Against Velocity

Read more

this year, brought her A-game on the table with the ball as she dismantled the star-studded Trailblazers’ batting line-up.

Chasing the 164-run target, Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews shared a 39-run stand for the opening wicket before Vastrakar dismissed the Windies all-rounder on 18. Skipper Mandhana then joined hands with Jemimah Rodrigues as they took the innings forward. However, Supernovas bowlers hunted in the pack to trigger a big batting collapse. From 63/1, Trailblazers were down to 73/7 in no time. The tailenders gave some fight to the opposition and avoided the embarrassment of getting bowled out as they finished at 114/9 in 20 overs.

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) start?

The second Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 03:30 pm IST on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

