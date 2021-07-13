West Indies vs Australia 2021 Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Today's Match

WI vs AUS 3rd T20I live cricket score: In their bid to keep the five-match series alive, Australia have ser West Indies 142 to win the third T20I after opting to bat first today. They started well with opening pair adding 41 runs but regular strikes meant the innings never exploded.

In the end, Moises Henriques (33 off 29) and Ashton Turner (24* off 22) managed to drag them to a decent 142/6. Hayden Walsh was the pick of the WI bowlers taking 2/18 while Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy and Fabian Allen chipped in with a wicket each.

2nd T20I Review

Shimron Hetmyer led a formidable West Indies batting effort on the way to a comfortable 56-run victory and a 2-0 lead over Australia in the second T20 International of their five-match series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday.

Hetmyer’s 61 off 36 balls with four sixes and two fours paced the home side to 196 for four after they were sent in to bat yet again by visiting captain Aaron Finch.

He received excellent support from veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who contributed an unbeaten 47 to a 103-run fourth-wicket partnership while Andre Russell crashed 24 not out off only eight deliveries to leave the Aussies with a much tougher task than in the first match a day earlier when they had limited their opponents to 145 for six.

Australia’s pursuit of that daunting target stuttered from the start with the loss of Matthew Wade to the second ball of their chase and despite a second consecutive half-century from Mitchell Marsh, they fell well short in being dismissed for 140.

