Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Basseterre: Windies Leave Gayle Out

Preview: Chris Gayle and Rayad Emrit are out as Windies name a strong 13-man squad for the three Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh. The first match will be played on Wednesday, 1 August in Basseterre, before the teams go to Lauderhill in Florida, and wicket-keeper batsman Chadwick Walton has been brought in for Gayle.
That is one of two changes to the team that played the one-off Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge game against ICC World XI at Lord's in May. The other is the return of left-arm paceman Sheldon Cottrell in place of all-rounder Rayad Emrit. The rest of the squad remains unchanged with Carlos Brathwaite continuing to be captain.
Andre Russell, who played his first one-day international since 2015 in the recently-concluded series, retains his place after recovering from the injury that forced him to miss the last ODI, as does star opening batsman Evin Lewis, who will be tasked with giving his side good starts in the absence of Gayle.
"We have rested Chris Gayle and have added left-arm pacer, Sheldon Cottrell, for variety to the bowling attack. The team reflects the last squad that performed well in the charity match in the UK," said Courtney Browne, the Chairman of Selectors.
The experienced Denesh Ramdin is the second wicket-keeper in the squad and might pip Walton for a place in the starting XI depending on the combination the Windies want. In terms of experience, Windies also have Marlon Samuels in the middle order and he will be tasked with holding the innings together.
Samuel Badree is the main spinner in the squad, with Keemo Paul, Ashley Nurse, Kesrick Williams, Brathwaite and Russell the other bowling options. Rovman Powell and Andre Fletcher complete the 13.
Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will return to Bangladesh's squad for a three-match Twenty20 series against West Indies next month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Sunday.
Mustafizur missed the T20 series against Afghanistan in June due to a toe injury suffered while playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in May.
He also missed a Test series in the West Indies but played a vital role in Bangladesh's 2-1 win in their one-day series with five wickets in three matches.
"He looks fully fit now so we did not consider giving him a rest," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.
Mustafizur replaces Abul Hasan in the squad.
West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque.
First Published: July 31, 2018, 11:46 PM IST