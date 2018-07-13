Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Second Test, Day 2 at Jamaica

Twitter/ ICC

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

Day 1 wasn't a good one for Bangladesh but they have bounced back with aplomb on Day 2 indicating that they have the potential. It is just a matter of channelizing it in the right direction.

1.6 K Paul to Das, FOUR! Authoritative! Slightly overpitched outside off, Das frees his arms and drives it crisply through extra cover to find the fence. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 2! 10/0

1.5 K Paul to Das, This time the line and length is ideal. Paul goes wider of the crease and bowls a length ball in the corridor of uncertainty, the ball lands and then moves away as well. Das keeps his bat inside the line to let it through. 6/0

1.4 K Paul to Das, Wide outside off and swinging away, Liton is not bothered by it. 6/0

1.3 K Paul to Das, In the channel outside off, Das lets it through. 6/0

1.2 K Paul to Iqbal, Back of a length on middle and leg, Iqbal hops and tucks it around the corner for a single and gets off the mark. 6/0

1.1 K Paul to Iqbal, Some nerves on display as the youngster starts with a loosener. Slips this one down the leg side as Tamim misses his flick. 5/0

The debutant, Keemo Paul to share the new ball.

0.6 S Gabriel to Das, Full again on middle, but once again there is no movement for Gabriel. Das drives it back towards the bowler who stops it with his leg. 5/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Das, Fuller in length on off, no swing on offer for Gabriel. Das drives it towards cover-point. The fielder there fumbles but no runs taken. 5/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Das, Back of a length on off, Das defends it onto the ground. 5/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Das, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Das needs no sighters. Short and outside off, Liton says thank you very much and cuts it over point. A boundary results. 5/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Bangladesh are underway! Tamim works this with the angle through fine leg for a run. 1/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Iqbal, What a delivery to bowl first up! Woah! Gabriel comes running in and bowls an inswinging yorker. Tamim is surprised by it as he fails to keep it out. The ball hits him on the pads as the batter loses his balance and falls onto the ground. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Missing leg. 0/0

First Published: July 13, 2018, 9:08 PM IST