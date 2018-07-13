Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Second Test, Day 2 at Jamaica

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl, eliminating any chance of last week's horror-show from happening again. Kraigg Brathwaite and Devon Smith began cautiously as Shakib Al Hasan opted to open up with spin. The tourists were rewarded for their unorthodox ploy when Smith (2) mistimed a leg-side flick to Mehedi Hasan and Taijul Islam scooped the catch from short-leg, leaving the hosts slumped on 9/1.
Kieran Powell joined the fold and began positively, hitting four boundaries on his way to 29 before that man Hasan notched his second scalp, pinning the batsman on his pads lbw with a sliding delivery that would have been plumb.
Windies reached the break at 79/2 having faced an impressive 35 overs in one session, 33 of those being spin.
Brathwaite continued after the interval in much the same fashion as he had begun his innings, blocking and leaving to his heart’s content to protect his wicket against the spinners. Shai Hope batted valiantly for his 29 from 79, before spin once again was the Windies’ foe. Left-arm tweaker Taijul Islam (1/65) got one to jump and grip a little, catching Hope’s glove and ballooning into the fielder’s hands.
At 138/3, Bangladesh had just about evened proceedings having broken the vital Hope/ Brathwaite partnership. The latter stoically batted on up to the tea break with Shimron Hetmyer, and the pair guided the hosts to 164/3.
Hetmyer, a natural aggressor, rotated strike with aplomb, and looked incredibly assured on his return to the Test line-up. He was dropped on 31 by Liton Das in the slips, but bar that close call, he was excellent for his unbeaten knock of 84, smashing some fantastic shots all around the park and really accelerating into the evening session.
Brathwaite refused to lose focus throughout his quest to three figures, and he finally brought up his ton from 259 deliveries. It was properly concentrated, gritty, impressive Test batting, and it was his second consecutive Test hundred. Shakib (0/51), Abu Jayed (0/22), Kamrul Islam (0/22) and Mahmudullah (0/20) all toiled away to no avail on a day of few chances in Kingston.
Brathwaite eventually fell for 110 to Hasan, who picked up his third key wicket late in the day, tempting the Windies batsman to a big, uncharacteristic heave that landed in Islam's hands at mid-wicket.
Roston Chase batted through until close unbeaten on 16, while the hugely impressive Hetmyer concluded proceedings on 84* from 98, having hit nine fours and a six.
Commentary (Bangladesh innings)
Day 1 wasn't a good one for Bangladesh but they have bounced back with aplomb on Day 2 indicating that they have the potential. It is just a matter of channelizing it in the right direction.
1.6 K Paul to Das, FOUR! Authoritative! Slightly overpitched outside off, Das frees his arms and drives it crisply through extra cover to find the fence. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 2! 10/0
1.5 K Paul to Das, This time the line and length is ideal. Paul goes wider of the crease and bowls a length ball in the corridor of uncertainty, the ball lands and then moves away as well. Das keeps his bat inside the line to let it through. 6/0
1.4 K Paul to Das, Wide outside off and swinging away, Liton is not bothered by it. 6/0
1.3 K Paul to Das, In the channel outside off, Das lets it through. 6/0
1.2 K Paul to Iqbal, Back of a length on middle and leg, Iqbal hops and tucks it around the corner for a single and gets off the mark. 6/0
1.1 K Paul to Iqbal, Some nerves on display as the youngster starts with a loosener. Slips this one down the leg side as Tamim misses his flick. 5/0
The debutant, Keemo Paul to share the new ball.
0.6 S Gabriel to Das, Full again on middle, but once again there is no movement for Gabriel. Das drives it back towards the bowler who stops it with his leg. 5/0
0.5 S Gabriel to Das, Fuller in length on off, no swing on offer for Gabriel. Das drives it towards cover-point. The fielder there fumbles but no runs taken. 5/0
0.4 S Gabriel to Das, Back of a length on off, Das defends it onto the ground. 5/0
0.3 S Gabriel to Das, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Das needs no sighters. Short and outside off, Liton says thank you very much and cuts it over point. A boundary results. 5/0
0.2 S Gabriel to Iqbal, Bangladesh are underway! Tamim works this with the angle through fine leg for a run. 1/0
0.1 S Gabriel to Iqbal, What a delivery to bowl first up! Woah! Gabriel comes running in and bowls an inswinging yorker. Tamim is surprised by it as he fails to keep it out. The ball hits him on the pads as the batter loses his balance and falls onto the ground. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Missing leg. 0/0