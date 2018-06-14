Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 in St Lucia

(Image: ICC)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

Kusal Perera was struggling but continued to fight on and found an able ally in Kusal Mendis. They stitched a 44-run stand and the signs were promising but Roach came back and struck instantaneously in his second spell to get rid of the former. From Sri Lanka's perspective, it is really vital that the pair of Mendis and Chandimal contribute something substantial. While, the hosts will be aiming to continue the domination. Join us shortly for the afternoon session.

We have witnessed an intriguing session of Test cricket and the home side would be really pleased with how things have gone so far. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Sri Lankan openers found out that it will be tough work for them on a spicy surface against some penetrative bowling. Shannon Gabriel found his mojo and picked up two quick wickets with the new cherry. The debutant, Udawatte failed to impress while de Silva wasn't able to deliver as well on his return to the side.

23.6 S Gabriel to Mendis, FOUR! Can we call that a drop? It would be too harsh on the Windies keeper on so many levels. The last ball before Lunch gives us a moment of excitement. The hosts look disappointed but as Michael Holder points out on air, Dowrich couldn't have jumped any higher. Coming to the delivery, it is on a back of a length, around off and Mendis tries to get some easy runs over the keeper's head with a ramp shot but doesn't play it cleanly. The ball flies off the upper edge and just over the jumping, outstretched Dowrich, who manages to get just his fingertips to it. In the end, the ball has enough legs on it to race to the boundary. The Windies will be the happier side going into LUNCH ON DAY 1. 79/3

23.5 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Full and outside off and punched off the front foot by Chandimal. One run added to total. 75/3

23.4 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Plants his foot down and blocks it with intent. 74/3

23.3 S Gabriel to Chandimal, This one is down the leg side and the batsman leaves it alone. 74/3

23.2 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Looks to get forward to meet the full length delivery outside off but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 74/3

23.1 S Gabriel to Chandimal, On a back of length and tapped to point region for nothing. 74/3

22.6 D Bishoo to D Chandimal, Touch short outside off and the Sri Lanka skipper goes back in his crease and cuts it square for a single. 74/3

22.5 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Almost too full and Chandimal almost yorked himself but manages to keep it out somehow. 73/3

22.4 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Plants his foot down and plays the flighted delivery to mid off for nothing. 73/3

22.3 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Touch flatter on off, the batsman blocks it to the off side off the back foot. 73/3

22.2 D Bishoo to Chandimal,Floated on off, blocked from the full face of the bat. 73/3

22.1 D Bishoo to Chandimal, Flighted delivery around off and Chandimal punches it off the back foot. 73/3

Time for some spin. Devendra Bishoo to roll his arm over now.

21.6 S Gabriel to Mendis, On a good length outside off and in the probing channel. Mendis was looking to leave it but doesn't get his bat away in time. The ball hits the under edge and goes to the slip fielder on the bounce. 73/3

21.5 S Gabriel to Mendis, Pitches it around off and Mendis presents the full face of the bat. 73/3

21.4 S Gabriel to Mendis, Naah! He has been doing well to not to go after the wide ones but here there is a lapse in his concentration. Gabriel serves one wide outside off and entices the batsman. He goes for the booming drive but fails to make a connection. 73/3

21.3 S Gabriel to Mendis, Blocks the length delivery from his crease. 73/3

21.2 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Goes wide of the crease once again, on a good length and Chandimal flicks it off his pads to fine leg for a single. 73/3

21.1 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Short of a length on middle and leg and hit straight to the short mid-wicket fielder. 72/3

20.6 K Roach to Mendis, Gets behind the line and blocks it down the pitch to end the over. 72/3

20.5 K Roach to Mendis, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 72/3

20.4 K Roach to Mendis, Another one sneaks in and this time past Mendis. Similar probing length on off stump and coming in after pitching. Mendis gets on the front foot to block it but the ball darts in and goes over the stumps. 72/3

20.3 K Roach to Chandimal, Angled length delivery and worked on the leg side for a single. 72/3

20.2 K Roach to Chandimal, Oh my my! Chandimal has no idea how and where the ball is jagging in from. Roach goes over the wicket to the new batsman, lands it on a good length and angles it into the stumps. The ball pitches and seams into the batsman and sneaks between the pad and bat and even misses the stumps. Roach is making life difficult for the Sri Lankan batsmen. 71/3

20.1 K Roach to Chandimal, Chandimal chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 71/3

19.6 S Gabriel to Mendis, FOUR! Beautifully done this by Mendis. Easy peasy for him. Gabriel goes wide of his crease, keeps it on a short of a length and targets his ribs. The batsman gets inside the line of the delivery and tickles it to the fine leg fence for the second boundary of the over. 71/3

19.5 S Gabriel to Mendis, Played to point from the back foot for nothing. 67/3

19.4 S Gabriel to Mendis, FOUR! And just like that, Mendis decides to go after the full delivery on off. Gets his foot down the pitch and hits it fiercely down the ground. Mendis too getting a move on now. 67/3

19.3 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Touch short and coming into the batsman, who taps it to point and runs a quick single. 63/3

19.2 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Touch too straight on the pads, the batsman tickles it through backward square leg. The fielder at fine leg runs to his left and stops the batsmen to two. 62/3

19.1 S Gabriel to Chandimal, Wide outside and left alone by Chandimal. 60/3

Shannon Gabriel is back on.

18.6 K Roach to Mendis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 60/3

18.5 K Roach to K Mendis, On a good length outside off and a square drive from Mendis but couldn't get it past the fielder there. 60/3

18.4 K Roach to Mendis, Almost another one for Roach. What a spell of bowling from the fast bowler. Hitting the good length and forces the drive from Mendis, who fails to make contact. 60/3

18.3 K Roach to Chandimal, Works the shortish delivery to backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single. 60/3

18.2 K Roach to Chandimal, Wide outside off stump, Chandimal leaves it alone. 59/3

The Sri Lankan captain, Dinesh Chandimal strides out to bat. A lot of responsibility lies on his shoulders to guide his side to safe harbors.

18.1 K Roach to K Perera, OUT! Finally! Roach finally has his man. He constantly troubled the opener in his first spell and has struck with immediate effect in his second one. Bowling it in the probing off stump channel has paid dividends. Lands the ball on a short of a length, angles it in and extracts extra bounce off the pitch. Perera is caught in the crease as he fends at it and ends up getting it from the splice of the bat behind. The Windies skipper, Jason Holder is safe as a house at third slip and Kemar Roach rejoices his 150th Test wicket. The dangerous looking Perera is walking back. The promising 44-run stand comes to an end. Sri Lanka continue to lose wickets at regular intervals. 59/3

Kemar Roach is back for a bowl.

17.6 J Holder to Mendis, Outside off and the batsman ignores it. 59/2

17.5 J Holder to Mendis, Mendis lets the ball go outside his off stump. 59/2

17.4 J Holder to Mendis, Short of a length and played to the leg side for nothing. 59/2

17.3 J Holder to Perera, Goes around the wicket, angles it into the left-hander and troubles him. Perera gets an under edge and the ball rolls wide of the keeper. One run taken. 59/2

17.2 J Holder to Perera, Wide and left alone by the batsman. 58/2

17.1 J Holder to Perera, Short and wide again, Perera flashes his bat again and the ball lobs in the air for a while. The fielder from backward point runs to his left and throws the ball back. Two runs added to the total. 58/2

16.6 M Cummins to Mendis, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 56/2

16.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Touch too short and into the body of the batsman, hits him on the thigh pad. 56/2

16.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis defends it from within the crease. 56/2

16.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Play and a miss. A touch short outside off and takes extra bounce. The batsman goes for the cut but misses. 56/2

16.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Cummins goes full around off and nicely defended by the batsman off the front foot. 56/2

16.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Rides the extra bounce outside off stump and dabs it to gully. 56/2

15.6 J Holder to Perera, Kusal Perera lets the ball go outside his off stump. 56/2

15.5 J Holder to K Perera, Jason is getting something out of this pitch. On a good length just outside off, Perera tries to punch it but the ball goes from the inside edge of the bat. They take two from the vacant mid-wicket region. 56/2

15.4 J Holder to Perera, Lets the good length delivery pass to the keeper. 54/2

15.3 J Holder to Perera, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 54/2

15.2 J Holder to Perera, OOH! Almost chopped on. On a short of a length, angling away from the batsman. He goes for the cut but gets a thick inside edge and the ball almost hits his stumps. Close but not close enough. 54/2

15.1 J Holder to Perera, FOUR! Anything short and wide has been punished by Perera. He gets another one outside off and he carves it through the point-cover region for a boundary. Four boundaries in the last seven deliveries for the left-hander. 54/2

14.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length ball on middle and off, the right-hander rises with the bounce and blocks it right under his eyes. 50/2

14.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as Mendis doesn't fiddle with it. 50/2

14.4 M Cummins to Mendis, This one stays low! Fuller length ball outside off, left alone. 50/2

14.3 M Cummins to K Mendis, This is good stuff from Cummins! Continues to bowl it in the tight off stump line and the ball straightens a touch after landing. Kusal is opened up in his stance but does well to defend it towards point. 50/2

14.2 M Cummins to Mendis, In the corridor of uncertainty, no real movement on this occasion. Kusal Mendis plants his front foot across to let it through. 50/2

14.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Short of a length delivery, angling in, Mendis camps back and blocks it nicely. 50/2

13.6 J Holder to Perera, Bumper to end the over from Holder and Perera is happy to duck under it. 50/2

13.5 J Holder to Perera, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 50/2

13.4 J Holder to Perera, And misses the very next ball after hitting last three for boundaries. Short of a good length and angling away from the left-hander who tries to get behind the line but misses. 50/2

13.3 J Holder to Perera, FOUR! Bang! Hat-trick of boundaries. This is more of a slap than an off drive. Holder goes full outside off and Perera swings his bat from his crease and plays a short arm jab down the long off fence. The power in the shot almost took the non-striker out. Time for some fireworks! 50/2

13.2 J Holder to K Perera, FOUR! Creamed through covers. He surely has his eye in now. Gets a short of a length delivery outside off and makes full use of it. He gets forward and punches the ball through covers. Class written all over that shot. 46/2

13.1 J Holder to K Perera, FOUR! Nice and easy this. On a good length, angling into the hips and Perera pulls it nonchalantly through square leg for a boundary. He looks much better at the crease now than he was some 30 minutes back. 42/2

12.6 M Cummins to Mendis, A touch too short this time angling into the left-hander, who rocks onto the back foot and punches it through covers for a couple. 38/2

12.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Touch short but still too wide to make Mendis take notice of it. Another leave outside off. 36/2

12.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Copy paste stuff from the bowler and the batsman. 36/2

12.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Wide outside off and another leave by the batsman for the keeper. 36/2

12.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis shoulders arms to let that one through. 36/2

12.1 M Cummins to Mendis, On a good length, outside off, left alone by the batsman. 36/2

Time for Drinks. The initial stage of play has belonged to the hosts. The bowlers have run in with intent on a green surface, landing the ball in good channels. Results have also come their way. It is a re-building phase for the visitors. Mendis and Perera need to grind it out and show the way to their side.

11.6 J Holder to Perera, Nips in from a length and hits the batsman on his thigh pad. Extra bounce once again. 36/2

11.5 J Holder to Perera, Gets behind the line and defends the good length delivery to point. 36/2

11.4 J Holder to Perera, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 36/2

11.3 Holder to K Perera, In the air... but safe! Short, wide and too high but the batsman wants to play at it. He goes after it and gets an edge. The ball goes high in the air, behind point and Devendra Bishoo runs after it but doesn't get even his hands to it. Difficult chance this and two runs are taken by the batsmen. 36/2

11.2 J Holder to Perera, FOUR! Not shying away from the challenge is Kusal Perera. Short and touch too wide, Perera gets on his toes and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. It will give him some confidence. 34/2

11.1 J Holder to Perera, And... just short of the point fielder. Good length delivery, in the probing zone outside off and taking the edge but doesn't reach the fielder. 30/2

10.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Short and outside off, and almost squares him up. The batsman does well to keep it down. 30/2

10.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Again in two minds. To play or not to play. On a good length, outside off, Mendis gets his bat closer to the delivery but chooses to leave it at the last moment. Before he could pull out, the ball took the under edge towards the slip cordon. 30/2

10.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Another short delivery. Mendis was looking to pull but chooses against the option and leaves it for the keeper. 30/2

10.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Gets behind the angled delivery and blocks it from the crease. 30/2

10.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 30/2

10.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Works the short of length delivery to the leg side and scampers for two. 30/2

9.6 J Holder to K Perera, Short and into the rib-cage, the batsman pulls and gets it over the infield. The ball hangs in the air and thuds into the wet outfield at deep mid-wicket. Two more runs taken. 28/2

9.5 J Holder to K Perera, Fuller and on the off stump, Kusal gets behind the line and plays it with soft hands. The ball lands in front of the gully fielder. Good calm batting from the left-hander. 26/2

9.4 J Holder to Mendis, On a short of a length and flicked off his pads to square leg. Another run added to the total. 26/2

9.3 J Holder to Perera, Taps to cover region and takes a single to change the strike. 25/2

9.2 J Holder to Mendis, Close shave! Attempted pull on the short delivery but the connection isn't right as it hits high on his bat. The batsmen take off and the fielder at short mid-wicket runs to his right and throws the ball back quickly to the non-striker's end. Had it hit, it could have been close. 24/2

9.1 J Holder to Mendis, On a good length outside off, Mendis defends it to the covers for nothing. 23/2

The skipper, Jason Holder comes in for a burst.

8.6 M Cummins to Perera, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 23/2

8.5 M Cummins to Perera, Was that a catch? No. Cummins arches his back and extracts some bounce. Perera jumps to get behind the line but misses it. It hits him on his chest and lobs in the air and lands just in front of the diving slip fielder. 23/2

8.4 M Cummins to Perera, This one is down the leg side and the batsman leaves it alone. 23/2

8.3 M Cummins to Perera, On a fullish length into the pads, Kusal Perera flicks it but can't get it past Devendra Bishoo at square leg. 23/2

8.2 M Cummins to Perera, Bumper from Cummins and the batsman ducks under it. 23/2

8.1 M Cummins to Perera, Awkward bounce again. The ball lands on a back of a length and jumps into the ribs of Perera. He does well to get bat on it while his hand came off the handle. 23/2

Miguel Cummins is into the attack.

7.6 S Gabriel to K Mendis, Mistimes the off drive off the front foot and hits it straight to the fielder. 23/2

7.5 S Gabriel to Mendis, Bowled at 144.0 kph and the batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 23/2

7.4 S Gabriel to Mendis, FOUR! Welcome runs for the visitors. Gets some width from Gabriel on a good length and the batsman slashes hard and cuts it through to the backward gully region for a boundary. 23/2

7.3 S Gabriel to Mendis, Short and into the body of the batsman, who tries to poke at it but doesn't get any bat on it. 19/2

7.2 S Gabriel to Mendis, Kusal gets up on his toes to play that one. 19/2

7.1 S Gabriel to Mendis, OOH! That extra bounce. Gabriel is making the Sri Lankan batsmen dance on this green pitch. The ball pitches on a back of a length and gets the extra bounce off the pitch. Mendis gets behind the line to defend it. The bounce troubles him a bit, hits him on the splice of the bat and the ball lands just in front of the short leg fielder stationed there. 19/2

6.6 K Roach to Perera, Lets the last ball of the over through to the keeper. 19/2

6.5 K Roach to Perera, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 19/2

6.4 K Roach to Perera, Another swing and another miss. Perera has been on some potion of sorts. He has not edged even one till now. Similar delivery from Roach, on a good length and outside off but still no edge. 19/2

6.3 K Roach to Perera, Too wide to entice the batsman for a shot. 19/2

6.2 K Roach to Perera, Wide down the leg side, no trouble at all for the batsman. 19/2

6.1 K Roach to Perera, Angles it a bit too much and the ball goes down the leg side. Good length but misses the line. 19/2

5.6 S Gabriel to Mendis, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Some room on a good length for Mendis to free his arms and he obliges with a fierce cut. The ball goes to the right of the fielder at gully and rushes to the boundary. 19/2

5.5 S Gabriel to Mendis, Mendis shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 15/2

Kusal Mendis comes out to bat. He scored a brilliant century in the previous game and was the lone warrior for his side. Can he come to the fore again?

5.4 S Gabriel to Silva, OUT! Gabriel has another and Sri Lanka lose their second. Fiery stuff from the fast bowler. He goes wide of the crease and bowls it on a back of a length. The ball seams in substantially after landing and catches the batsman by surprise. De Silva tries to cover the line but fails to counter it. The ball hits his right elbow and ricochets onto the stumps. He looks in a lot of pain, holding his arm and the physio comes rushing in to check. Hopefully, it won't be a major injury as he is a very important member of the team. The visitors are in some early trouble. 15/2

5.3 S Gabriel to Silva, De Silva defends it from within the crease. 15/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Silva, FOUR! Up and over from De Silva! Short and a lot of width, the batsman has no intention of keeping it down and hits it over to the third man region for a boundary. 15/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Silva, Short of a good length outside off, the batsman punches it off his toes through cover-point. Two runs added to the total. 11/1

4.6 K Roach to Perera, Kusal shoulders arms to let that one through. 9/1

4.5 K Roach to Perera, That similar old story. Perera and the delivery outside off stump. But credit to him for holding his line. The ball passes the outside edge once again. 9/1

4.4 K Roach to Perera, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 9/1

4.4 K Roach to Perera, WIDE! Goes too wide and outside the tramline of off stump. The umpire stretches his arms and signals a wide. 9/1

4.3 K Roach to Perera, Finally gets one from the bat. Short of a length, coming into the left-hander and he connects with his bat but touch late. The ball roll to the deep mid-wicket region from the inside half of the bat and the batsmen take two. 8/1

4.2 K Roach to Perera, And again! I have lost count now. I don't know how many times he has tried to get behind the line of the angled in delivery and missed. Roach gets fuller, just outside off stump. Perera pushes at it but gets beaten all ends up. He is yet to get off the mark. 6/1

4.1 K Roach to Perera, Touch too straight and down the leg side. He has been consistent till now with his line and length. But misses his mark this time. Perera gets his hands away from the delivery. 6/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Silva, On a good length, wide outside off, and ignored by the batsman. 6/1

3.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Gabriel goes wide of the crease, pitches it on a fuller length and angles it into the pads. The batsman blocks it in front of his eyes. 6/1

3.4 S Gabriel to Silva, No interest in fetching the wide ones. Let's one through again. 6/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 6/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Silva, Gets behind the good length delivery and defends it off the front foot. 6/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Silva, De Silva lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/1

2.6 K Roach to Perera, Roach is resolute. Not letting him off the hook. And Perera is struggling big time. Another play and a miss outside off. 6/1

2.5 K Roach to Perera, No, it isn't happening. Goes fetching a wide one and misses again. 6/1

2.4 K Roach to Perera, On a short of a good length and outside off stump, Perera lets one through. 6/1

2.3 K Roach to Perera, Another play and a miss! Almost identical to the previous one. 6/1

2.2 Roach to Perera, And.... misses again! How is this happening? Perera has tried to get behind these angled in deliveries almost every single time and yet, he has missed 99 percent of them. Some appeal from the keeper but the bowler isn't interested. 6/1

2.1 K Roach to Perera, WOW! Lethal stuff from the lanky pacer. Keeps the batsman on his toes, and brings it in with the angle. Perera plays inside the line of the short of the length delivery and gets beaten. 6/1

1.6 S Gabriel to Silva, Similar shot but this time in the gap. Takes a couple as the ball goes to the sweeper cover region. 6/1

1.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Cover drive off the length ball straight to the fielder. 4/1

1.4 S Gabriel to Silva, FOUR! Carved nicely! Short of a length and climbing up to the right-hander. De Silva stays tall and pulls the ball square of the wicket. One hand comes off the handle but still has enough to reach the square leg boundary. De Silva is fighting fire with fire! 4/1

1.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Defended the short of a length delivery from the crease. 0/1

Dhananjaya de Silva comes in at No. 3. He is back in the side and will be eager to impress.

1.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, OUT! Gone! Ideal start for the Windies and the players are ecstatic. That channel of uncertainty, I tell you! Keeps it on a back of a length, angling in and straightening after pitching. Udawatte has no option other than getting his bat in line. The ball moves away a touch and kisses the outside edge on the way. The Windies skipper, Jason Holder at third slip takes a nice diving catch to his right. Gabriel has tasted early blood. Disappointment for the debutant, not the way he would have wanted to begin his Test career. 0/1

1.1 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Gabriel goes around the wicket straightaway to Udawatte, on a short of a length and almost squaring up the debutant. He manages to defend it somehow off the back foot. 0/0

Shannon Gabriel to share the new ball from the other end. Three slips and a gully in place for him as well.

0.6 K Roach to Perera, And finally lets one go outside the off stump to end the over. Short of a good length and outside off, Perera doesn't fiddle with it. 0/0

0.5 K Roach to Perera, Another play and a miss. On a similar length and wide of off stump, Kusal goes for a loose drive and gets foxed. 0/0

0.4 K Roach to Perera, Goes chasing the wide one and fails to make contact. Nice enticing bowling from Roach. 0/0

0.3 K Roach to Perera, Peach of a delivery from Roach! Absolute killer! That missed everything. Roach puts the ball on a good length, angling into the batsman and straightens after pitching. Perera plays down the wrong line and fails to make contact. The ball misses the outside edge and the off stump as well. Close call! 0/0

0.2 K Roach to Perera, On a similar length and wide of the reach of Perera, who swings his bat like a golf stick and misses the ball. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Perera, Straightaway on a length, into the left-hander and angling away. Nicely defended by the batsman. 0/0

First Published: June 14, 2018, 7:25 PM IST