Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 3 in Barbados

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

56.3 M Cummins to Perera, No run. 147/8

56.2 M Cummins to Perera, No run. 147/8

56.1 M Cummins to Perera, No run. 147/8

55.6 J Holder to Rajitha, No run. 147/8

55.5 J Holder to Rajitha, Sharp bumper this time, Rajitha sits under it in a jiffy. 147/8

55.4 J Holder to Rajitha, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 147/8

55.3 J Holder to Rajitha, Full length ball, defended nicely off the front foot. 147/8

Kasun Rajitha comes out to bat.

55.2 J Holder to Lakmal, OUT! Lakmal departs for a duck! 3rd wicket for Holder, he has been on the money throughout and has got the results as well. Nothing great about the delivery though. It is on a fullish length down the leg side, Lakmal is early into his flick shot and hence, ends up getting a leading edge towards covers. Keemo Paul, the substitute doesn't make a mistake. 147/8

55.1 J Holder to Lakmal, Dug in short, Lakmal ducks under it. 147/7

54.6 M Cummins to Perera, Another play and a miss from Perera. 147/7

54.5 M Cummins to Perera, Shaping away from a length, Perera pushes but misses. 147/7

54.4 M Cummins to Perera, On a length, kept out watchfully. 147/7

54.3 M Cummins to Perera, Dug in short, Perera ducks under it. 147/7

Wise call from Lakmal to call for the elbow guard. The two-paced nature of the pitch is making life difficult for the batsmen and as a tailender, he should take necessary precaution.

54.2 M Cummins to Perera, The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot. 147/7

54.1 M Cummins to Perera, That was brilliantly bowled! Almost got the better of Perera. Cummins bowls a very good yorker just outside off. Perera fails to dig it out. That was just inches away from the off pole. 147/7

53.6 J Holder to Lakmal, Hangs back to the length ball and defends it nicely. 147/7

53.5 J Holder to Lakmal, Full ball in line of the stumps, driven to mid off. 147/7

The Sri Lankan captain, Suranga Lakmal comes out to bat.

53.4 J Holder to Dickwella, OUT! Holder strikes at a crucial time! The dangerous Dickwella departs. He wasn't looking that assured outside the off stump and that channel leads to his downfall. On a fuller length, it straightens just a wee bit after pitching. Dickwella brings his front foot forward tentatively and that moment of uncertainty is enough to induce the outside edge. Devon Smith who is standing at second slip takes it with ease. The Windies are still ahead by 57 runs. End of a chancy but handy innings from the wicket-keeper batsman. 147/7

53.3 J Holder to Dickwella, Covers the line of the delivery and blocks it. 147/6

53.2 J Holder to Dickwella, Pitched up this time, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 147/6

53.1 J Holder to Dickwella, Good shape on this one! Back of a length outside off, coming in prodigiously. Dickwella hangs back and plays it with an angled bat to point. 147/6

52.6 M Cummins to Perera, Back of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 147/6

52.5 M Cummins to Dickwella, Coming in with the natural angle, on middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 147/6

52.4 M Cummins to Dickwella, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 146/6

52.3 M Cummins to Dickwella, Full length ball on off, patted to mid off. 146/6

52.2 M Cummins to Dickwella, How close was that? Cummins has his hands over his head. In the probing off stump corridor, coming in sharply after pitching. Dickwella doesn't show good judgement as he leaves it. The ball just goes over the off stump. 146/6

52.2 M Cummins to Dickwella, No ball! Nothing is going Cummins' way in this game. It is a good ball but the only thing is that he has overstepped. This one takes off from a similar length to go past the flashing blade of Niroshan. 146/6

52.1 M Cummins to Dickwella, This one stays a bit low! On a good length outside off, Dickwella pushes at it tamely but gets beaten due to the lack of bounce. 145/6

Drinks have been called by the umpires. A tense sunny afternoon session, a break was perhaps needed.

51.6 J Holder to Perera, Beauty, an absolute beauty. Similar delivery to the 51.4 and this time again Perera fails to do anything about it. 145/6

51.5 J Holder to Perera, Perera has attempted to put bat on ball but fails. 145/6

51.4 Holder to Perera, Ooh! What a peach from Jason. Angles the out-swinger from wide of the crease and lands it on the off stump. The ball moves away from the right-hander after pitching and squares him up. It hits him on his back pad but its too high. Jason roars for the LBW decision but the umpire shakes his head. 145/6

51.3 J Holder to Perera, On a length outside off, Perera lets it pass to the keeper. 145/6

51.2 J Holder to Dickwella, On a length on middle and off, pushed to the mid-wicket region for nothing. 145/6

51.1 J Holder to Perera, Works the back of a length ball to the square leg region and takes a single. 144/6

50.6 M Cummins to Dickwella, FOUR.! Nice pick up shot from the keeper-batsman. A fuller ball on the leg stump, left-hander stays inside the line and clips it to the square leg boundary. So pleasing to the eyes. 143/6

50.5 M Cummins to Dickwella, Wide off, left alone. 139/6

50.4 M Cummins to Dickwella, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Dickwella still goes after it and misses. 139/6

50.3 M Cummins to Dickwella, Attempted push off the back foot to covers but misses it inside the line. 139/6

50.2 M Cummins to Dickwella, Dickwella lets the ball go outside his off stump. 139/6

50.1 M Cummins to Dickwella, FOUR! Half volley, in Dickwella's half. He gets his bat down in the line powerfully and punches it. The timing is such that the ball races away down to the long on boundary. 139/6

49.6 J Holder to Perera, Finally a leave to the ball outside off. 135/6

49.5 J Holder to Perera, Naah, he isn't going to stop I feel. Goes after a wide one again and we can see daylight between bat and ball. 135/6

49.4 J Holder to Perera, Goes fishing. Wide outside off this one and Perera just throws his bat. The result, another play and a miss. 135/6

49.3 J Holder to Perera, Short on off, defended off the back foot for nothing. 135/6

49.2 J Holder to Perera, Dilruwan shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 135/6

49.1 Holder to Dickwella, Full around off, punched over the bowler's head. The ball goes towards the boundary but stops inside. The fielder from mid on fetches it and saves a single for his team. 135/6

48.6 M Cummins to Perera, Hangs back and keeps it out. 132/6

48.5 M Cummins to Perera, The ball is too wide on the off side for Perera to make any contact. 132/6

48.4 M Cummins to Perera, Two misses in two balls. Similar delivery but closer to the off stump. The right-hander looks to push it but misses again. 132/6

48.3 M Cummins to Perera, That channel outside off again. Perera hangs his bat to the shortish ball and gets beaten on the inside. 132/6

48.2 M Cummins to Perera, Perera defends it from within the crease. 132/6

48.1 M Cummins to Perera, Short and into the batsman, Perera goes for the flick but misses as the ball hits him on his thigh pad. 132/6

47.6 J Holder to Dickwella, Dickwella presents the full face of the bat and keeps it out. 132/6

47.5 J Holder to Dickwella, Outside off, he dabs to it the point region. 132/6

47.4 J Holder to Dickwella, Similar line and length, the left-hander is happy to keep it out off the back foot. 132/6

47.3 Holder to Dickwella, This one comes in with the angle and hits Dickwella high on his thigh pad. Holder appeals but the umpire is unmoved. 132/6

47.2 J Holder to Dickwella, Into the body on a back of length, kept out with the full face of the bat. 132/6

47.1 J Holder to Dickwella, Back of a length on off, defended off the back foot. 132/6

46.6 M Cummins to Perera, Bumper! Perera is happy to let it pass. 132/6

46.5 M Cummins to Perera, Outside off, left alone. 132/6

46.4 M Cummins to Perera, Short and into the body, kept out by Perera. 132/6

46.3 M Cummins to Perera, Stays in his crease and defends it off the back foot. 132/6

46.2 M Cummins to Perera, Dilruwan chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 132/6

46.1 M Cummins to Perera, The ball is down the leg side but Perera misses the flick. 132/6

Miguel Cummins is into the attack.

45.6 J Holder to Dickwella, Almost had him there. Full and coming in with the angle. Dickwella goes forward to play the drive but the ball sneaks through between bat and pad. Luckily for him, the ball missed the off pole as well. 132/6

45.5 J Holder to Dickwella, Dickwella is beaten as he misses the line of the delivery. 132/6

45.4 J Holder to Dickwella, Play and a miss this time. Good comeback from Holder. Back of a length outside off and enticing the batsman who goes at it from the crease with a cross bat but is beaten. 132/6

45.3 J Holder to Dickwella, Four Leg Byes! He has lost the line here. This one goes further down the leg side and clips the pad of Dickwella on its way to the fine leg boundary. 132/6

45.2 J Holder to Perera, Touch too short. The ball pitches on middle and goes further down the leg side. Perera gets something on it from the bat and runs for a run. 128/6

45.1 J Holder to Dickwella, Back of a length on the hips, Dickwella works it to the fine leg region for a single. 127/6

Jason Holder brings himself on as a first change.

44.6 S Gabriel to D Perera, FOUR! Flashes and flashes hard. Full and wide and chopped from the crease by Perera. A thick outside edge is found and the ball races past the diving gully fielder to the boundary. 126/6

44.5 S Gabriel to Perera, Nice effort by Kieran Powell at extra cover. Saves at least three for his team. Full around off, driven on the up but the connection isn't that sweet. Powell moves to his left swiftly and cuts off the ball. 122/6

44.4 S Gabriel to Perera, On a length on off, blocked down the pitch. 122/6

44.3 S Gabriel to Perera, Short and onto the grille of Perera. He does well to keep his bat away from the ball. 122/6

44.2 S Gabriel to Perera, Touch too straight on the hips, tucked away to the leg side. 122/6

44.1 S Gabriel to Perera, Perera shoulders arms to let that one through to the keeper. 122/6

43.6 K Roach to Dickwella, FOUR! Full on a driveable length and driven away through covers to end the over. He is looking good till now. 122/6

43.5 K Roach to Dickwella, Back of a length outside off, Dickwella misses it. 118/6

43.4 K Roach to Dickwella, Dickwella shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 118/6

43.3 K Roach to Dickwella, Full outside off, pushed to covers off the front foot. 118/6

43.2 K Roach to Dickwella, Hangs back and keeps it down to the leg side. 118/6

43.1 K Roach to Dickwella, Back of a length on the hips, Dickwella tucks it to the leg side for nothing. 118/6

Dilruwan Perera is the new man in.

42.6 S Gabriel to Silva, OUT! So much effort for nothing. Not a great way to get out after being patient for so long. Gabriel serves it wide and full, bluffing Silva into believing that it's a half-volley. He goes after it from his crease, gets a thick outside edge and hands a dolly to Dowrich behind the wickets. This is not good for Sri Lanka as they still trail by 86. Just when a partnership was building up, Roshen threw it away. 118/6

42.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Silva shoulders arms to let that one through. 118/5

Catching short mid-wicket ion position.

42.4 S Gabriel to N Dickwella, Around off on a back of a length. Dickwella pokes at it and gets it uppishly to the backward point region for a single. 118/5

42.3 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Pushed in this one on a length, Dickwella pushes it from his crease and gets it off the inner half of the bat to deep square leg for a brace. 117/5

42.2 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Drags his length back a touch around off and makes Dickwella hop for the defense. 115/5

42.1 S Gabriel to Dickwella, On a good length and on the fifth stump. Dickwella watches it go past to the keeper. 115/5

41.6 K Roach to Silva, Silva chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 115/5

41.5 K Roach to Silva, Works it down the leg side for nothing. 115/5

41.4 K Roach to Dickwella, Wide and full from around the wicket, Dickwella goes after it only to get a thickish outside edge. Good thing that it dropped on the ground before reaching any player. Three more runs taken. 115/5

41.3 K Roach to Silva, Nice. Sweetly timed. A fuller ball on off, gets into a stride and pushes it through covers. The fielder runs after it and saves a run. 112/5

41.2 K Roach to Silva, Full and wide, left alone. 109/5

41.1 K Roach to Silva, Full on off, pushed to mid on off the front foot. 109/5

40.6 S Gabriel to Silva, Coming in from length into Silva who dabs it in front of covers and steals a single. 109/5

40.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Wide outside off, nicely left alone with a high bat. 108/5

40.4 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Similar length on the hips, tucked away to square leg for a run. 108/5

40.3 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Short of a length outside off and just straightening after pitching. The left-hander goes after it but only to miss it again. 107/5

40.2 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Back of a length outside off, Dickwella goes fishing but misses. 107/5

40.1 S Gabriel to Dickwella, In the channel outside off, left alone. 107/5

39.6 K Roach to Silva, Speared in on a fullish length, kept out watchfully. 107/5

39.5 K Roach to Silva, FOUR! Nicely played! Roach in an attempt to generate a lot of swing overpitches this one on middle and leg. Silva stays well-balanced and clips it nonchalantly through mid-wicket to find the fence. First boundary of the morning. 107/5

39.4 K Roach to Dickwella, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. Spirited effort by the fielder to save runs for his team. The batsmen have run through for a single. 103/5

39.3 K Roach to Dickwella, Similar length ball but the bounce is even this time. Dickwella times his flicks nicely in front of square leg and takes a couple. 102/5

39.2 K Roach to Dickwella, This one takes off from a good length and catches Niroshan by surprise. He fends it off towards mid-wicket. 100/5

39.1 K Roach to Dickwella, Dickwella tries to do something different. We all know the kind of player he is, looking for scoring opportunities but sometimes it can backfire on him. He shuffles across and walks down the track to tackle the length ball but the extra bounce catches his gloves and falls down. 100/5

38.6 S Gabriel to Silva, Delivers this from a similar position of the crease. This is on a length on the fifth stump channel. Silva covers his off stump and makes an assured leave. 100/5

38.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Gabriel goes wider of the crease and angles in a full length ball. Roshen with a high elbow puts his head down and defends it calmly down the track. 100/5

38.4 S Gabriel to Silva, Another bouncer but it is well outside off, pretty harmless. Roshen has no issue in letting it go. 100/5

38.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Short delivery, taking off nicely. Silva sits under it. 100/5

38.2 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Close shave! Dickwella is looking nervy. Gabriel spears in a full delivery outside off, inviting the wicket keeper for the drive. He falls for the bait and gets a thick inside edge that just goes past the leg stump towards short fine leg. A run taken. 100/5

38.1 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Gabriel runs in from around the wicket and bowls a length ball on off. Niroshan pushes it towards mid off. 99/5

37.6 K Roach to Silva, That's a peach! This one pitches on a length on off and straightens just enough to go past the hanging bat of Silva. Good start from Roach. 99/5

37.5 K Roach to Silva, Similar delivery, nice shape on that. Silva makes use of the depth of the crease to keep it out. 99/5

37.4 K Roach to Silva, In the corridor of uncertainty, a bit of nibble in the air. Roshen plants his front foot across and lets it go. 99/5

37.3 K Roach to Silva, Back of a length ball, angling in, defended solidly off the back foot. 99/5

37.2 K Roach to Silva, On a fuller length and not close enough yet to make the batsman play. 99/5

37.1 K Roach to Silva, Wide outside off, Silva leaves it alone. 99/5

Kemar Roach comes from the other end with the pink shiny ball in his hand. Looks like a good day for some fast outswingers. Let's see what he brings to the plate.

36.6 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Beaten! In the zone outside off, Dickwella plays away from the body and misses it. 99/5

36.5 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Sprays it down the leg side, this time Niroshan misses the flick. 99/5

36.4 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Is that a drop? Seems so. Shortish ball directed at the rib-cage area of the batsman. Dickwella hops and attempts to keep it out but seems to have gloved it behind. Dowrich moves to his right and dives full length to take it but fails to hold on. Gabriel looks disappointed. Well, the replays show that it did come off the glove of the left hand. His bottom hand did not come off the handle as well. Dickwella will be thanking his stars. 99/5

36.3 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Fullish delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 99/5

36.2 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Bowls this one on a full length outside off, trying to bring the fly slip in play. Dickwella is circumspect in approach and defends it with authority. 99/5

36.1 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Starts off with a length ball on middle and leg, Dickwella comes forward and answers it with a straight bat. 99/5

We are ready to roll. Niroshan Dickwella will take the strike while Shannon Gabriel will begin the attack for the Windies. There is a fly slip in place in addition to three regular slips. Let's get started!

Jeff Dujon has a look at the pitch and says that it still has a tinge of green on it. Adds that there are patches of grass. Further adds that this has been the reason for the inconsistent bounce on this track. He concludes by saying that has made life difficult for the batters.

Roshan Abeysinghe has a small chat with Danushka Gunathilaka. The two talk about how it was a big challenge to come as a replacement and go into the day-night Test match straightaway. Gunathilaka says that he saw the last two Test matches and realized it was a challenge to face the fast bowlers. Adds that he practiced well and the management helped him to get ready in time. Further adds that pink ball moves more under lights and is hence harder to play than the red one. Also thanks his coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, who told him to focus on red ball cricket. Concludes by saying that they can put Windies under pressure if they bat well.

They will be hoping to continue the quest and finish off the lower order as quickly as possible. On the other hand, Lankans are pinning all their hopes on Roshen Silva and Niroshan Dickwella. And do not forget the interesting pitch we have in this game, which has made it even more 'Test'ing. 'pardon my pun'. It's going to be an exciting contest between bat and ball if the rain gods approve. Live action starts soon, hang around!

Hello and a very good afternoon on the third day of the third Test match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. It's sunny and bright in Barbados and we welcome you to Test cricket. We have a game on its cusp here. The visiting team is battling it out in the middle for their survival. They are five down with just 99 runs on the scoreboard. Gabriel and company have reduced them quickly and took the upper hand in the last session yesterday.

... Day 3, Session 1 ...

When the visitors came out to bat, they were jolted in just the third over when Kemar Roach took the wicket of Kusal Perera. Afterwards, Mahela Udawatte followed suit. Gunathilaka and Mendis stitched a decent partnership of 59 and somewhat salvaged the situation. They went into Dinner in a good position but things changed drastically after the break. Windies bowlers made sure that by the end of the evening, they were on top. They would like to get through the remaining batsmen as early as possible on Day 3. The visitors will be hoping that their last recognized batting pair continues the fight as the trail currently stands at 105. To compensate for lost time, game will start early again. See you on Monday at 1430 Local (1830 GMT). Till then, ciao!

Just like the delayed start to the day, the weather in Barbados played tricks throughout the evening. Windies skipper Jason Holder, along with Shane Dowrich started with intent in the initial phase. Both of them played out the first attack from the Lankan bowlers, scored runs at a quick pace and made sure that there were no hiccups in the first hour. But the resilience didn't last long as Lahiru Kumara trapped Dowrich in front of the sticks and Kasun Rajitha had the better of Holder. In the due process, Kumara took his third 4-fer in the series while Rajitha took two crucial wickets as well.

As expected, the rain has played spoilsport. Windies will feel sad being robbed of an opportunity to make further inroads. They came out all guns blazing post Dinner and took winds out of the Lankan sails'. Three wickets for 10 runs meant that the visitors were left gasping at 99/5 when rain halted play.

Update 2150 Local (0150 GMT) - The conditions haven't improved since the last stoppage and the umpires have decided to call it STUMPS ON DAY 2.

Update 2105 Local (0105 GMT) - As Roshan Abeysinghe on air informs us that the umpires signal for the drinks break, the rain has returned. This time it is not a sprinkle but it is a steady drizzle. The groundsmen rush in with the covers. A strong wind is blowing as well. As I type, the shower has gotten heavier. This is not a good sight. We all want the weather to clear up as an exciting contest has been on display. Stay with us for more updates...

35.6 M Cummins to Silva, On a good length, answered with a straight bat. 99/5

35.5 M Cummins to Silva, Back of a length ball, Silva hops and defends it nicely. 99/5

35.4 M Cummins to Silva, Banged in short, well-directed as well. Silva sits underneath it. 99/5

35.3 M Cummins to Silva, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 99/5

35.2 M Cummins to Silva, Back of a length outside off, played with an angled blade towards gully. 99/5

35.1 M Cummins to R Silva, Length ball, angling in, Silva tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 99/5

Meanwhile, Miguel Cummins returns for a bowl.

Not good news for the Windies. The physio comes in and attends Gabriel. He is now going off the field. Shoulder injuries can't be taken lightly. Can be critical in the context of the game. The hosts will want him to come back soon.

34.6 S Gabriel to N Dickwella, FOUR! Streaky runs! Dickwella is flirting with danger. Length ball outside off, the batsman's feet go nowhere as he tries to force it through the line. An outside edge is induced as the ball flies over the gully fielder and races to the fence. Oh no! Gabriel is down on his haunches and is holding his left shoulder. He looks in pain. 99/5

34.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Tight stump-to-stump line, turned through mid-wicket for a single. 95/5

34.4 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Fullish ball, eased through covers for a run. 94/5

34.3 S Gabriel to Dickwella, It's been driven superbly through the covers. 93/5

34.2 S Gabriel to Dickwella, In the air... but safe! On a short of a length, some extra bounce on this one. Dickwella hops and tries to punch it through the line but the ball gets big on him. Ends up getting a thick outside edge towards gully. Chase comes in and dives in front but the ball falls down safely. 93/5

There is again some drizzle in the air. Let's hope it goes away like it has done on previous occasions.

34.1 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Gabriel is going past the edge on numerous occasions. He lands it on a length outside off and gets the ball to seam away. Dickwella tries to drive it through covers but misses it. 93/5

33.6 J Holder to Silva, Top, top delivery! Takes off from a back of a length and cuts in appreciably. Silva tries to force it through the off side but gets beaten on the inside. 93/5

33.5 J Holder to Silva, Holder continues to bowl it in the probing off stump channel. Roshen hangs back and blocks it stoutly. 93/5

33.4 J Holder to Silva, Peach! On a length on off, lands and straightens to go past the hanging bat of Silva. 93/5

33.3 J Holder to Silva, In the corridor of uncertainty, a bit of nibble in the air. Roshen makes a watchful leave. 93/5

33.2 J Holder to Silva, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 93/5

33.1 J Holder to Silva, Fullish ball around off, kept out watchfully. 93/5

32.6 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Length ball on the fifth stump channel, left alone. Another probing over from Gabriel. 93/5

32.5 S Gabriel to Dickwella, FOUR! Nicely played! Fuller in length and some room on offer, Dickwella goes after it and slices it past point to pick up another boundary. 93/5

32.4 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Outside off, Niroshan lets it go this time. 89/5

32.3 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Third play and miss in a row! On a good length outside off and goes past the hanging bat of Dickwella. He needs to be careful. 89/5

32.2 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Unplayable! Angling in on a good length and then shapes away after pitching. Dickwella has no option but to play at it and is foxed. 89/5

32.1 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Back of a length ball, Dickwella plays inside the line and gets beaten. 89/5

31.6 J Holder to Silva, Good shot but good work from Holder! Fullish ball, Silva drives it nicely but Holder sticks his right foot out in his followthrough and makes a good save. The ball lobs in the air and goes behind the umpire. Seeing this, Silva comes down the track in anticipation of a run but he is sent by his partner. 89/5

31.5 J Holder to Silva, On a good length this time, answered with a straight bat. 89/5

31.4 J Holder to Silva, Angling in sharply, kept out watchfully. 89/5

31.3 J Holder to Silva, A play and a miss! Fullish ball outside off, shaping away. Silva pushes at it but misses. 89/5

31.2 J Holder to Silva, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 89/5

31.1 J Holder to Silva, Dug in short, Roshen ducks under it. 89/5

30.6 S Gabriel to N Dickwella, FOUR! Shot! In the arc for Dickwella outside off. He is a positive player and rightly, doesn't miss out. Strokes it through covers to find the fence and is off the mark too. 89/5

30.5 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 85/5

30.4 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Going down the leg side, Niroshan tries to play it away but the ball brushes his pads and rolls to the keeper. 85/5

30.3 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Full length ball in line of the stumps, pushed back towards the bowler. 85/5

30.2 S Gabriel to Dickwella, Outside off, Dickwella doesn't fiddle with it. 85/5

Niroshan Dickwella comes out to bat.

30.1 S Gabriel to Silva, OUT! The height is fine and de Silva has to walk back! The hosts lost an opportunity earlier when Roshen Silva had edged one behind but this time it is an excellent use of the review. This one is on a good length around off and seams in nicely. De Silva tries to defend it down the track but gets beaten and wears it on his back pad. Up goes Gabriel in excitement along with his teammates but Ian Gould is unmoved. Holder is smiling as the bowler eggs him to challenge the decision. He does take the DRS this time. The replays roll in. Well, the Ultra Edge doesn't spot anything. Time for Hawk Eye. The ball is crashing into the stumps. Sri Lanka have lost their last 3 wickets only for 10 runs. Suddenly, they find themselves in a precarious situation. 85/5

Another close one! This time Holder agrees with Gabriel and signals for the 'T'. Dhananjaya de Silva is the man in question as he has been trapped in front of the stumps. The height is the only factor which can save the batsman.

29.6 J Holder to Silva, Overpitched outside off, Silva caresses it through covers and comes back for a couple. 85/4

29.5 J Holder to Silva, Length delivery, shaping in, answered with a straight bat. 83/4

29.4 J Holder to Silva, In that tight off stump corridor, Silva hops and defends it tentatively. 83/4

On and off, on and off, the groundsmen are being played like puppets. You say who's making them play? The rain obviously. There was some drizzle which prompted the umpires to call for the covers but as the square was about to be fully covered, the rain stopped. Windies players stayed in the middle. They didn't want to leave the field as they were in control. However, the two Sri Lankan batsmen rushed off to the dressing room. The play should start within few minutes as the umpires have asked the covers to be taken off.

29.3 J Holder to Silva, Hangs back to the short of a length ball and blocks it nicely. 83/4

The Windies missed a trick in the previous over. The Ultra Edge for 28.4 revealed an under edge. Silva is a lucky man. Gabriel has a wry smile after watching the replays. He tells his captain that he was right.

29.2 J Holder to Silva, The ball is doing a lot at the moment! On a length outside off, swinging away. Silva chases it but gets foxed. 83/4

29.1 J Holder to Silva, Full length ball on middle, turned to the leg side for a single. 83/4

The physio attends to Silva. Blows to the knee can be painful. Hope he is alright.

28.6 S Gabriel to Silva, That will sting! Tailing in on a fuller length, Silva tries to block it but is hit near the knee. He seems to be in some sort of discomfort. 82/4

28.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Whoosh! Banged in short, the ball seams in late as well. Silva arches his back, drops his wrists and makes a good leave. 82/4

28.4 S Gabriel to Silva, Is that a nick? Probably not. Gabriel has found some good rhythm. He bowls a fullish delivery and there is some nibble in the air. Silva goes for a booming drive but seems that he has missed it. Dowrich collects it and goes up in an appeal. Gabriel asks his skipper to review it to which the latter indicates that the bat hit the ground. The bowler is not convinced though but it is the captain who always has the last say. There was certainly some sound as the ball past the bat. Looked close! 82/4

28.3 S Gabriel to Silva, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 82/4

28.2 S Gabriel to Silva, Swinging in substantially again, Silva pushes it past the bowler and takes a run. 82/4

28.1 S Gabriel to Silva, Fullish delivery, shaping in, Roshen drives it towards mid on. 81/4

27.6 J Holder to Silva, Another play and a miss from Silva. Brilliant over from Holder. 81/4

Holder has been called back as he didn't complete the over. Actually, he only bowled 5 balls and the umpire gave him the cap. He has been rightly called back.

27.5 J Holder to Silva, Full and outside off, swinging away. Silva pushes at it but misses. 81/4

27.4 J Holder to Silva, Holder is bowling well! He gets this to come back in from outside off. Roshen feels for it and misses. 81/4

27.3 J Holder to Silva, Outside off, the batsman lets it go. 81/4

Roshen Silva comes out to bat.

27.2 J Holder to Gunathilaka, OUT! Bang on skipper! You have made a judicious use of the review. The game has suddenly come alive for the Windies. Holder from around the wicket angles in a length delivery from outside off. It comes in sharply and Gunathilaka is caught in a tangle. He comes forward gingerly to counter it but misses to get pinged on the front pad. The Windies appeal vociferously but Richard Kettleborough thinks otherwise. He shakes his head. The body language of Holder is confident and he opts for the review after a discussion with his teammates. Time for the replays. The Snicko doesn't show any spike. The Hawk Eye comes into play now and it shows three reds. Danushka is a dead duck. Both the set Sri Lankan batsmen are back in the hut. This is a fruitful passage of play for the Windies. They will look to make hay while the sun shines. 81/4

The Windies are so confident that they have gone upstairs. It is regarding an LBW decision against Danushka Gunathilaka. Seems close in real time as well.

27.1 J Holder to Silva, Shortish ball on middle and leg, pulled away through square leg for a run. 81/3

26.6 S Gabriel to Silva, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 80/3

26.5 S Gabriel to Silva, Outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 79/3

26.4 S Gabriel to Silva, Full length ball attacking the stumps, eased to mid on. 79/3

26.3 S Gabriel to Silva, Down the leg side, Dhananjaya tries to flick but misses. Dowrich moves to his left and collects it nicely. He has been good with his keeping. 79/3

26.2 S Gabriel to Silva, FOUR! Confident beginning! Full length ball on the pads, de Silva clips it away through backward square leg and the ball races to the fence. 79/3

Dhananjaya de Silva is the new man in.

26.1 S Gabriel to Mendis, OUT! Bowled 'em! A really, really poor shot from the youngster. He will be kicking himself. Perhaps, the break led to a lapse in concentration for him. Can't give any excuses for it though. Gabriel steams in and bowls a length delivery around off at 141 clicks. It seams in after pitching as Mendis attempts an outrageous loft over mid on. However, the only thing he manages to do is chop it back onto his stumps. The off pole behind him goes for a toss. The best sight for any fast bowler and as expected, Gabriel is cock-a-hoop. Wait on! The umpire refers it upstairs to check whether Gabriel has overstepped or not. To his delight, he hasn't. An important dismissal for the hosts and they will be aiming to build on this. The 59-run stand has been cut short. 75/3

Change of gloves for Danushka Gunathilaka. Meanwhile, Shannon Gabriel returns for a bowl.

25.6 J Holder to Gunathilaka, This one stays a touch low but Gunathilaka does well to defend it off the crease. 75/2

25.5 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Touch too straight on the pads, the batsman clips it straight to the fielder at short square leg. 75/2

25.4 J Holder to Gunathilaka, A touch fuller coming into the batsman who gets beaten inside the line of the delivery. Good probing line and length from Holder. 75/2

25.3 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 75/2

25.2 J Holder to Gunathilaka, In the channel of apprehension around the off stump, Gunathilaka failed to make contact with the ball. 75/2

25.1 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Starts the post Dinner session from around the wicket. Back of a length around off, blocked off the back foot. 75/2

The players and the umpires have made their way to the middle. Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis to resume their innings. Jason Holder to bowl first up after Tea. Here we go...

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

Well, in the final passage of play before the break, Cummins struck but he did a criminal offense of overstepping as Gunathilaka was the beneficiary. Such minor mistakes can cause a huge dent and the home side needs to be careful. Sri Lanka will look to play freely while the hosts will need to breakthrough. Should be an absorbing final session.

It was a rearguard effort from Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis. They were constantly troubled due to the unpredictable nature of the track as edges occurred and the ball flew past them but they were firm in their approach. They didn't miss out on the loose deliveries and kept the scoreboard ticking, taking their alliance to 59.

Session highlights - 23 overs, 75 runs, 2 wickets. Sri Lanka will be the happier of the two sides as they have been able to accumulate runs at a good pace. That is what matters for them in the context of the game. However, it hasn't been happy sailing for them by any means. They were rocked early as an on-song Kemar Roach send both the openers packing.

24.6 D Bishoo to Mendis, Goes back and plays the shortish delivery to the off side. IT'S DINNER ON DAY 2. 75/2

24.5 D Bishoo to Mendis, Dabs this one to the point region. Last delivery coming up before the break. 75/2

24.4 D Bishoo to Mendis, Tossed up, blocked off the back foot by Mendis. 75/2

24.3 D Bishoo to Gunathilaka, Touch short on middle and leg, Gunathilaka plays the pull towards the square leg region and changes strike. 75/2

24.2 D Bishoo to Gunathilaka, Flighted around off, kept out off the front foot. 74/2

24.1 D Bishoo to Gunathilaka, Pushed through around off, Gunathilaka plays for the spin but the ball goes past the outside edge. 74/2

Devendra Bishoo is into the attack.

23.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Gets behind the line of the angled delivery and blocks it out. 74/2

23.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis works the length ball to the on side. 74/2

23.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length on off, played with soft hands to the off side. 74/2

23.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Too straight and straying on the pads. Luckily, the flick dosen't cost him. 74/2

23.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 74/2

23.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of length around middle and leg, Mendis flicks it to the on side for nothing. 74/2

22.6 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka goes after a wide one but misses. He needs to be careful with these wider deliveries. 74/2

22.5 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Hangs back and keeps the short delivery out. 74/2

22.4 K Roach to Gunathilaka, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 74/2

22.3 K Roach to Gunathilaka, A loose shot from Gunathilaka and he gets beaten outside his off stump. 74/2

22.2 K Roach to Mendis, Back of a length on the hips, flicked to the on side for a single. 74/2

There is a video footage being shown from the previous day. During the practice session in the nets, it is being seen that the likes of Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach are overstepping. It is the job of the bowling coach to ensure that the bowlers do not bowl no balls. If that keeps on happening, it is bound to happen during the game again as it gets mentally imprinted. It already cost the hosts thrice in the previous game and once again, it has denied them a wicket.

22.1 K Roach to Mendis, On a length outside off, Mendis tries to go after it initially but pulls out just at the end. The ball hits the bottom edge of the bat and goes behind. 73/2

21.6 M Cummins to D Gunathilaka, Full around off, driven to mid on for nothing. 73/2

21.6 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, No Ball! Oh my word! What have you done, Miguel Cummins? He did everything right. Bowled a length delivery, extracted the extra bounce and induced the false shot from the batsman but failed to keep the most basic thing in check. In order to put something extra into the delivery, he was not able to keep his foot behind the line. Gunathilaka was already walking, as he should be but the umpire stopped him. No ball is checked and well, let's just say Gunathilaka wasn't meant to go out just yet. Coming back to the delivery, it was on a length around off, the batsman went for the uppish drive but the extra bounce meant that the ball hit the splice of the bat and lobbed in the air. The fielder at extra cover took an easy catch but it was all for nothing. The ghosts from the last Test could still come to haunt the Windies. 73/2

21.5 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Down the leg, Mendis missed the flick. 72/2

21.4 M Cummins to Mendis, In the body this time, Mendis dabs it to the mid on region and runs for a single. 72/2

21.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Short and wide, Mendis isn't smart for going after it as the ball flies past the edge. 71/2

21.2 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Similar length outside off, Punched to the off side for a single. 71/2

21.1 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, On a short of a length on middle and leg, Gunathilaka looks to clip to the leg side but closes the face of the bat too early. As a result, an outside edge is induced but the ball falls well short of the gully fielder. 70/2

20.6 K Roach to Mendis, Angling in substantially, Mendis works it through mid-wicket and takes a couple. 70/2

20.5 K Roach to Mendis, Dug in short, Kusal ducks under it. 68/2

20.4 K Roach to Mendis, FOUR! Streetsmart cricket from Kusal Mendis! Used the pace of the bowler to perfection. On a length outside off, angling in. Mendis crouches a bit to get into an ideal position and dabs it past the gully fielder. The fielder chases it but only comes second best. That also brings up the 50-run stand between the duo. They have struggled on occasions but have done well to battle through the period. 68/2

20.3 K Roach to Mendis, Similar length ball around off, Kusal makes use of the depth of the crease and answers it with a straight bat. 64/2

20.2 K Roach to Mendis, Well, this one stays pretty low. Pitches on a good length outside off and hardly bounces. Mendis is waiting on the back foot to deal with it but is beaten by the lack of bounce. 64/2

20.1 K Roach to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis lets it go. 64/2

Roach is back on.

19.6 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Hangs back to play the short delivery but gets beaten inside the line. 64/2

19.5 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Short again on middle and off, the batsman is happy to block it out off the back foot. 64/2

19.4 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, An attempted bumper which was well over head height of Gunathilaka. 64/2

19.3 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, A touch fuller this time around off, kept out off the front foot. 64/2

19.2 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Gets behind the line and defends the straighter delivery. 64/2

19.1 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Wide outside off stump, Gunathilaka leaves it alone. 64/2

18.6 J Holder to Mendis, Back of a length and into the body of the batsman. Mendis hops to keep it out but the ball goes off the outer half of his bat. No harm done in the end. 64/2

18.5 J Holder to Mendis, Ignores the delivery outside off stump. 64/2

18.4 J Holder to Mendis, Too wide outside off, left alone. 64/2

18.3 J Holder to Mendis, Kusal chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 64/2

18.2 J Holder to Mendis, Similar length on middle and leg, hits Mendis on his thigh pad. 64/2

18.1 J Holder to Mendis, Two Leg Byes! Short of a length on the pads, Mendis misses the flick and the ball hits his pads. The ball rolls to fine leg and a brace is stolen. 64/2

17.6 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 62/2

17.5 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Back of a length on middle and leg, Gunathilaka goes for the clip to the leg side but misses and gets hits on his thigh pad. 62/2

17.4 M Cummins to Mendis, On the pads and flicked to the on side for a single. 62/2

17.3 M Cummins to Mendis, Hits the length and makes the batsman play at it from his crease. 61/2

17.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 61/2

17.1 M Cummins to Mendis, Back of a length and kept out from his crease. 61/2

16.6 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Back of a length coming into the batsman, defended by Gunathilaka off the back foot. 61/2

16.5 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Another delivery outside the off stump, left alone for the wicket keeper. 61/2

16.4 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Third leave in a row. Nothing doing with the deliveries outside off. 61/2

16.3 J Holder to Gunathilaka, That channel around off and Gunathilaka is happy to let the ball pass. 61/2

16.2 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Outside off, left alone. 61/2

16.1 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Gets behind the line and blocks it out. 61/2

15.6 M Cummins to Mendis, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Mendis still goes after it and misses. 12 from the over. 61/2

15.5 M Cummins to Mendis, FOUR! What? Someone is playing that 'statue' game with the Windies slip cordon it seems. Back of a length outside off, Mendis pokes at it and gets an edge. The ball flies towards the slip cordon. The first and second slip fielders are in the firing line but no one goes for the catch. The ball flies over them in a jiffy and races to the fence. Cummins is furious and why shouldn't he be. Third boundary of the over. 61/2

15.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Four Byes! Eh! Down the leg and too much to ask from the keeper to stop those. As a result, four byes. 57/2

And we are back, pretty quickly.

Well, well, well, rain gods chose to stay away for a while but they are going to have their say as well. The good thing is that it's just a passing shower and play will resume in just a few minutes.

15.3 M Cummins to Mendis, FOUR! Man oh man! He looks good on deliveries on his pads that one could tell he is from the subcontinent. Cummins strays in line and serves this on the pads. Mendis stays in his crease and clips it to the square leg boundary. 50 up for Sri Lanka as well. 53/2

15.2 M Cummins to Mendis, Kusal lets the ball go outside his off stump. 49/2

15.1 M Cummins to Mendis, On the pads and flicked to the on side for nothing. 49/2

14.6 Holder to Gunathilaka, Too straight on the pads, Gunathilaka looks to flick it fine but misses as the ball clips his pads on the way to the keeper. The keeper along with the bowler appeals for the caught behind but Ian Gould just nods in disagreement. It wouldn't have counted as the ball bounced just in front of the keeper. Not sure what he was appealing for. 49/2

The fourth umpire is in the middle with the new balls. Gunathilaka has tonked that outta here.

14.5 J Holder to Gunathilaka, SIX! WOW! That was not just my reaction but the reaction of Jason Holder as well. Where did that come from? This has been hit out of the park. NEW BALL PLEASE! A gentle back of a length delivery on middle and off, Gunathilaka swivels and pulls the trigger. He has hit it so cleanly over the square leg region that even the umpire lost sight of it. The ball lands somewhere outside the stadium and it is merry go round for the kids playing in the parking lot, perhaps. 49/2

14.4 J Holder to Gunathilaka, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 43/2

14.3 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Quicker delivery this. Pitches on middle and off and skids of the pitch. Gunathilaka blocks it with authority. 43/2

14.2 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Just outside off, blocked to the off side for nothing. 43/2

14.1 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Short of a length around off, Gunathilaka hops and defends it. 43/2

13.6 M Cummins to Mendis, Outside off, left alone. 43/2

13.5 M Cummins to Mendis, Gets behind the line and keeps it out. 43/2

13.4 M Cummins to Mendis, Mendis shoulders arms to let that one through. 43/2

13.3 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Touch too straight and on the hips, tucked to the fine leg region for a single. 43/2

13.2 Cummins to Gunathilaka, OH! Nervy. On a good length around the off stump and going away from the left-hander with the angle. Gunathilaka gets his hands up looking to leave the ball on length but gets hit high on his pads. Some appeal once again but it was never going to be enough. 42/2

13.1 Cummins to Gunathilaka, Wide of the crease, angling across the left-hander and then bringing it into him after pitching. Gunathilaka looks to defend it but misses as the ball raps him on his pads. Cummins jumps in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. 42/2

12.6 J Holder to Mendis, Defended off the front foot by Kusal, presenting the full face of the bat. 42/2

12.5 J Holder to Mendis, Corrects the line this time and the right-hander is up to it and keeps it out. 42/2

12.4 J Holder to Mendis, He is struggling with the line here. Another one down the leg side and another flick missed by Mendis. 42/2

12.3 J Holder to Mendis, Down the leg, flick missed by Mendis. 42/2

12.2 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Angling down leg, played with the angle through square leg for a single. 42/2

12.1 J Holder to Gunathilaka, Back of a length ball outside off, Gunathilaka plays it with an angled blade towards point. 41/2

Drinks have been called for. A chance for the Windies bowlers to gather around and work on their plans. They have been wayward in the last few overs and have allowed the Sri Lankan batsmen to get into the game. Gunathilaka and Mendis have been a bit edgy but they have managed to stay in the middle. Jason Holder will be the first change in the bowling after the break.

11.6 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Sliding down the leg side, Danushka clips it away to the leg side and takes a single. 41/2

11.5 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Gunathilaka tries to work it away but is hit on the thigh pads. 40/2

11.4 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, On a length outside off, Danushka lets it go. 40/2

11.3 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Flew through! Shortish ball, shaping away from Gunathilaka. He shapes for the pull but the ball continues to gain height. Has to bail out of the attempted shot as the ball thuds into the gloves of the keeper. 40/2

11.2 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 40/2

11.1 M Cummins to Gunathilaka, Not a right shot selection! Shortish ball close to the off stump, Gunathilaka tries to manufacture a cut shot but he is cramped for room and gets beaten. 40/2

Miguel Cummins comes into the attack.

10.6 K Roach to Mendis, Wide outside off and Mendis ignores it. 40/2

10.5 K Roach to Mendis, Mendis is happy to let the wider balls go to the keeper. 40/2

10.4 K Roach to Mendis, Full and targeting the sticks, Mendis gets behind the line and keeps it out to the on side. 40/2

10.3 K Roach to Mendis, Outside off, left alone for the keeper. 40/2

10.2 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Back of a length around off, punched to the off side off the back foot for a single. 40/2

10.1 K Roach to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Streaky. Full around off, Danushka pushes at it with with soft hands, with and angled bat and pierces the gap between the gully and slip cordon. Some quick runs for the visiting batters in the last 5-7 deliveries. Add another boundary to that. 39/2

9.6 S Gabriel to Mendis, FOUR! Played with authority! Full length ball on middle and leg, Mendis stays well-balanced and flicks it nonchalantly to the right of the fielder at short square leg to find the ropes. An expensive over, 15 from it. 35/2

9.5 S Gabriel to Mendis, Four Byes! Good length ball outside off as Mendis leaves it alone. The ball dips on Dowrich at the last moment and he makes a mess of it to allow it through. A boundary results. 31/2

9.4 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, What happened there? Tempers flying all around. Good length ball on middle and leg, tucked through square leg as Danushka sets off for a run. However, Gabriel stares at him and touches him with his hand. After that, Gunathilaka retaliates and both of them brush each other's shoulder. A conversation follows as both are unhappy. The batsman has the right to run in straight lines, there was no mistake on his part. 27/2

9.3 S Gabriel to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Shot! Fullish ball around off, Gunathilaka extends his arms and punches it down the ground for a boundary. 26/2

9.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Beaten! Fuller length ball in the tight off stump channel, moves away slightly after pitching. Gunathilaka feels for it and misses. 22/2

9.1 S Gabriel to D Gunathilaka, On a length around off, Danushka tries to drive it through the line but the bottom hand comes off his bat. He ends up mistiming it through covers and takes a brace. 22/2

8.6 K Roach to Mendis, Back of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 20/2

8.5 K Roach to Mendis, Roach is bowling really well. He bowls this one on a shortish length and moves it away. Mendis moves away from the line to let it go. 20/2

8.4 K Roach to Mendis, Well played! This one bounces a lot from a good length and climbs on Mendis. He shows good composure as he drops his wrists and lets the ball fly past his shoulder. 20/2

8.3 K Roach to Mendis, In the channel outside off, left alone. 20/2

8.2 K Roach to Mendis, Fuller length ball, closer to the off stick. Mendis leans ahead and defends it. 20/2

8.1 K Roach to Mendis, Outside off, left alone. 20/2

7.6 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Outside off, punched sweetly through covers for a brace. 20/2

7.5 S Gabriel to Mendis, Mendis shuffles across a touch and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 18/2

Fourth slip comes in now.

7.4 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Bye! The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. The umpire signals a bye. 17/2

7.3 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka is struggling! Full length ball leaving him. He tries to push it down the ground but gets beaten. 16/2

7.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, A loud, loud shout for an LBW but denied! Good length ball around leg stump and it is angling across. Gunathilaka tries to block it but is hit high on the pads. Gabriel is excited but the umpire cuts it down quickly. Holder doesn't take the review. Rightly so, as the replay shows it pitched outside leg. 16/2

Well, I can't say it's unexpected but the rain is just around the corner. Dark clouds are hovering around the stadium and almost arm twisted the umpires into asking for the covers.

7.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, On a length, defended off the back foot. 16/2

6.6 K Roach to Mendis, Full length ball, shaping in. Mendis keeps it out watchfully. A brilliant over from Roach. 16/2

6.5 K Roach to Mendis, Similar ball outside off, Kusal lets it go. 16/2

6.4 K Roach to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis doesn't fiddle with it. 16/2

Kusal Mendis strides out to bat.

6.3 K Roach to Udawatte, OUT! Beautifully set up by Roach and he has reaped the reward! These kind of mind games can work out well provided the execution is on the money. This time it is certainly that way. He bowls this one on a length in the avenue of apprehension and this time, unlike on previous two occasions, the ball shapes in a touch. Udawatte with minimal footwork tries to block it but he misses to get pinged on the back pad. A confident appeal ensues and the umpire obliges. Mahela walks across to his partner gingerly. Deliberates about taking the DRS initially but continues to walk away from him. Gunathilaka perhaps sends him mixed signals and he signals for the review as an afterthought. However, the umpire tells him that he can't challenge the decision as he has exceeded the time limit. The Hawk Eye shows three reds. So, it is good for Sri Lanka as they don't lose a review but the bad thing is that they are in a lot of trouble. 16/2

6.2 K Roach to Udawatte, Oh no! The youngster is not learning from his mistakes. The ball moves away again as Udawatte attempts to drive it through the line but gets beaten again. 16/1

6.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Don't go fishing after those Udawatte! Roach is bowling nicely from around the wicket. The trap has been set for him and he almost falls for the bait. This one is coming with the natural angle but swings away late. There is a bit of room on offer as well which lures the batsman. He goes chasing after it but is left absolutely clueless as the ball goes past his blade. 16/1

Danushka Gunathilaka is in quite some pain and the physio comes to the middle to check upon him.

5.6 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Ouch! Mind you, those blows are telling. This one pitches on a length on off and takes off like it has done on numerous occasions as well. Gunathilaka comes forward trusting the pace and bounce of this surface and pays the price. Tries to drive it down the ground but misses to get hit on the box region. He has a look of anguish on his face and takes some time to gather himself. 16/1

5.5 S Gabriel to Udawatte, On a length on middle and leg, tucked to mid-wicket for a run. 16/1

5.4 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Four Leg Byes! Gabriel is struggling with his rhythm. Once again, he slips this one down the leg side. Udawatte tries to flick it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and flies behind. Dowrich has a lot of work to do as he dives to his right but the ball flies past him to reach the fence. 15/1

5.3 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, The ball hits the batsman low on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. A leg bye given by the umpire. 11/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Well played! Overpitched delivery on middle, Udawatte gets to the pitch of it and caresses it through mid on. The fielder hares after it and saves a run for his side. 10/1

5.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, An appeal for an LBW falls on deaf ears! Gabriel goes wider of the crease and angles in a full length ball sharply. Danushka falls over a bit and gets struck on the pads as he misses his flick shot. The ball rolls towards fine leg as the Windies shout in unison. The umpire shakes his head. That was probably going down leg. A leg bye results! 7/1

4.6 K Roach to Udawatte, Tentative! Length ball, angling in. Udawatte tries to push it off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 6/1

4.5 K Roach to Udawatte, Length ball outside off, Mahela doesn't fiddle with it. 6/1

4.4 K Roach to Udawatte, Harmless delivery well outside off, left alone. 6/1

4.3 K Roach to Udawatte, In the probing channel outside off, Udawatte lets it go. 6/1

As Roach was about to deliver, a security personnel moved right across the sightscreen.

4.2 K Roach to Udawatte, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 6/1

4.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Fuller length ball, defended solidly off the front foot. 6/1

4.1 K Roach to Udawatte, Wide! Roach goes for the bouncer but it very short. Dowrich has to leap to collect it. Wide signaled for height. 6/1

3.6 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Almost, almost! Gabriel angles this one across the batsman on a good length. Gunathilaka tries to drive it down the ground, perhaps the confidence that he gathered from the boundary making him to do so. This time his head position is not correct and the ball whizzes past his outside edge. 5/1

3.5 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 5/1

3.4 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, FOUR! Sublime! High elbow, steady head, precise footwork - that stroke had everything. On a length around off, Gunathilaka comes forward confidently and just pushes it down the ground. The timing is spot on and the ball whistles away to the fence. He is off the mark in a nice way. 5/1

3.3 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Gabriel has lost his rhythm. Slips this down the leg side, Danushka tries to glance it again but misses. 1/1

3.2 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Much better from Gabriel! He bowls this one on a length in the tight off stump corridor. Gunathilaka tries to work it across but wears it on his thigh pads. Gabriel starts to appeal but soon realizes it is too high. 1/1

3.1 S Gabriel to Gunathilaka, Great take from Dowrich! This one is way down the leg side, Danushka tries to flick it away but misses. Dowrich moves to his right and leaps to take it in his gloves. 1/1

2.6 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Leg bye! Full delivery, swinging down the leg side. Danushka tries to flick it away but is hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and the batsmen steal a run. Productive over for Roach and Windies. 1/1

2.5 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Roach opts to pitch this one full, Gunathilaka covers the line and defends it. 0/1

2.4 K Roach to Gunathilaka, Back of a length ball in line of the stumps, kept out watchfully. 0/1

Danushka Gunathilaka comes out to bat.

2.3 K Roach to Perera, OUT! Roach draws first blood! He troubled Perera in his previous over and proves to be his downfall this time around. He bowls a length ball in the corridor of uncertainty and gets it to move away a touch. The ball also doesn't bounce as much as Kusal expects. He attempts a tame push through the line but only manages to get a thin inside edge. Dowrich moves to his left to complete a regulation catch. The openers troubles outside the off stump has been exploited once again. Just the start the Windies were striving for. 0/1

2.2 K Roach to Perera, This one comes in with the natural angle and goes past Perera's attempted flick shot to catch him on the pads. 0/0

2.1 K Roach to Perera, Roach steams in from around the wicket and bowls a fuller length ball around off. The ball swings away late as Perera watches it through carefully. After that, Ian Gould quietly examines the danger area. 0/0

We are back for the second session. Mahela Udawatte and Kusal Perera to continue their innings. Kemar Roach to continue his spell after Tea.

... Day 2, Session 2 ...

They played their shots and kept the Lankan bowlers at bay for a while. However, once Dowrich misjudged the length of Kumara's delivery, the pages started to unfold. Holder posted his 7th half century in Test cricket but he too couldn't hang around for long. Sri Lanka's skipper, Suranga Lakmal, chose not to bowl after his initial burst this afternoon for some reason and kept the youngsters, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha at it. The rewards came in thick and fast as the last 5 wickets were removed with just more 72 runs added to the overnight total. Post-Tea session can make or break the match for either of the two teams. Have a snack or a cuppa tea, we'll see you on the other side of the break.

Sri Lanka have managed to scrape through these nervy 10 minutes. The ball is doing a lot off the pitch and in the air, and the Windies bowlers will make the visiting batsmen dance around. Let me take you through this session in a jiffy. The afternoon showers meant that we had a delayed start but the sun came out soon enough. The play started with the Windies duo from the last night carrying forward the momentum.

1.6 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Good length ball around middle and off, Udawatte hangs back in his crease looking to block it but misses. The ball hits his pad and goes in the hands of the fielder at short leg. No appeal from the Windies camp and hence, the umpire removes the bails to signal for the TEA BREAK! 0/0

1.5 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Mahela fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. 0/0

1.4 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Safe! Yes, the height is the factor which helps Udawatte. The hosts lose a review. Gabriel pushes this one in from 'round the wicket and into the stumps. The ball pitches on off and skids off from the pitch. Mahela looks to get behind the line but the ball hits his front pad. Shannon is confident and so is Jason Holder, who goes for the review immediately. The replays roll in. The Hawk Eye reveals that the ball is going over the stumps by some margin, plus the angle would have taken it down the leg side. Testing stuff from Shannon. 0/0

An LBW appeal turned down. Jason Holder goes for the review against Mahela Udawatte. Height looks to be the issue. Let's wait for the Hawk Eye.

1.3 S Gabriel to Udawatte, Full around middle and leg, Mahela comes forward and keeps it out. 0/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Udawatte, The ball is way wide on the leg side but Udawatte still goes after it and misses. 0/0

1.1 S Gabriel to Udawatte, In the air... and just drops short! Gabriel is right on the money from the word go. A fuller delivery around off. Mahela pushes at it half-heartedly and edges it. But fortunately for him, the ball drops just short of Devon Smith at first slip. The opener survives a scare. 0/0

Shannon Gabriel to share the new ball.

0.6 K Roach to Perera, Outside off, left alone by taking his bat away from the line. 0/0

0.5 K Roach to Perera, Comes in with the angle from a good length and hits Perera on his pads. Nervy start for the left-hander. 0/0

0.4 K Roach to Perera, Perera chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 0/0

0.3 K Roach to Perera, OOH! I am not sure if this should be counted as a good leave or not. Just short on off and Kusal gets his hands up to let it pass. The ball goes over the stumps and into the keeper's hands. 0/0

0.2 Roach to Perera, On a good length in the line of the stumps, Perera looks to defend it but misses as the ball hits his pads. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to Perera, What a start from Roach. Beautiful. Starts from around the wicket and angles it in. The ball pitches and straightens after pitching. Kusal lets it be and it goes agonizingly close to the stumps. Good leave in the end. 0/0

