Live Score West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Updates: Kieron Pollard Opts to Field Against Sri Lanka

Live Score West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Sri Lanka from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Defending champions West Indies will look to keep their semifinals hopes alive against Sri Lanka in the crucial Super 12 stage match on Thursday.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando
West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.
If we take a look at the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka hold the edge over West Indies. They have won five out of seven games played between the two teams in the showpiece event.
If we take a look at the head-to-head record in T20Is, there is not much to differentiate between both sides. West Indies and Sri Lanka have played 14 T20Is against each other and have won seven games each.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 stage match from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
The West Indies were also guilty of being sloppy in the field against Bangladesh, missing several run-out opportunities and dropping catches and need to improve on that front. But most importantly, they urgently need to address their batting frailties. The side, known for its flamboyant style of play, has failed miserably with the bat. Had it not been wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran’s quickfire 22 ball 40 they would have lost to Bangladesh as well.
“The guys are absolutely shattered. They’ve given their all for this campaign,” said Arthur.
Before arriving for the World Cup, Sri Lanka played the T20 series in West Indies and England and hosted India and South Africa.
“We’ve been on the road for a long time. In the last 11 months we’ve been in bubbles for about 250 days, And these guys are shattered mentally and physically. But they’re up for tomorrow because they want to end on a high,” Arthur added.
West Indies vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:
West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein
Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara
