Live Cricket Score: ZIM vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Latest Updates: Afghanistan Root for Clean Sweep in Final Face-off

Aiming to affect a clean sweep in the ongoing three-match ODI series, Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will lock horns with Craig Ervine’s Zimbabwe in the final face-off on Thursday in Harare. The visitors have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

After losing two games on the trot, Zimbabwe will try to push themselves and end the series on a winning note. They might not make any alterations to their batting lineup because they don’t have many better options on the bench. Tendai Chatara or Donald Tiripano could receive a shot in this game ahead of Luke Jongwe.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, boasts some world-class players in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi on the side and will definitely go for the whitewash. It’s unlikely for them to change their winning combination and hence the same line-up can be expected in the final match.

Here are all the important details you need to know about the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI:

What date ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played?

The ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will take place on June 9, Wednesday.

Where will the ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 Zimbabwe and Afghanistan be played?

The ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the ZIM VS AFG ODI Series match 3 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan begin?

The match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

