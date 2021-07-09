Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2021 Live Cricket Score, Only Test, Day 3, Harare

- 1st ODI - 08 Jul, 2021Match Ended141/10(35.2) RR 3.99
PAK
ENG142/1(21.5) RR 6.5
England beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 5th T20I - 03 Jul, 2021Match Ended168/4(20.0) RR 8.4
SA
WI143/9(20.0) RR 7.15
South Africa beat West Indies by 25 runs
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
14:30 IST - Colombo
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
14:30 IST - Colombo
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
SL
IND
14:30 IST - Colombo
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST - Colombo
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
16:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST - Colombo
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
16:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST - Colombo
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
16:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:15 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:15 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:15 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
20:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
20:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
20:30 IST - Bready
- 4th T20I - 22 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 5th T20I - 24 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (test)
BAN vs ZIM Cricket Scorecard (test)
One-off Test test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 3rd Day, 1st Session
Bangladesh
468/10
(126.0) RR 3.71
Zimbabwe
174/1
(55.0) RR 3.16
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2021 Live Cricket Score, Only Test, Day 3, Harare
You can check here Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2021 Only Test Live Score From Day 3.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: July 9, 2021, 1:31 PM IST
ZIM vs BAN, Only Test, Day 3: Live Score | Live Commentary
Mahmudullah Riyad scord a Test career-best 150 not out on Thursday as Bangladesh made 468 in the first innings of a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.
In reply, Zimbabwe were 114-1 at the close of play on the second day with opening bat Milton Shumba making 41 and captain Brendan Taylor unbeaten on 37.
Batting at number eight, 35-year-old Mahmudullah added 96 runs to his overnight 54 as the tourists took control after losing two early wickets on Wednesday with just eight runs on the scoreboard.
Mahmudullah bettered his 146 for the Bangladeshi Tigers against New Zealand two years ago by pulling a good length ball from Blessing Muzarabani to deep midwicket for four in the 126th over.
He added one more run with a stroke to deep square leg before the innings closed when 10th-wicket partner Ebadot Hossain was trapped leg before by Muzarabani for a duck.
Mahmudullah reached his century off the third ball of the 100th over as he cut to deep point for four a ball bowled short of a length by Roy Kaia.
Mahmudullah and Taskin Ahmed, who made 75 before being bowled by Shumba, put on 191 runs for the ninth wicket.
Taskin struck 11 fours off 134 balls as Bangladesh sought a second victory in five Tests this year under captain Mominul Haque. “I did some batting practice alongside bowling,” said Taskin. “Today, I thought I should do something for my team.
“Riyad (Mahmudullah) was there, so my main target was to give him as much support as possible. He was helping me play by (constantly) talking. I was told to be watchful about the balls coming towards stumps.
“Riyad kept reminding me. Whenever I got a ball on the zone, I tried to hit them and they became boundaries. In every team there are some tail-enders who it can depend on. I also want to be (a) dependable tail-ender so that if some quick wickets fall… I can give some support.”
On the opening day, Mominul stabilised a creaking innings with a 70, then Liton Das fired a career-best Test score of 95.
Muzarabani returned the best bowling figures for Zimbabwe, but his four wickets came at a heavy price as he conceded 94 runs in 29 overs.
Zimbabwe put on 61 runs before Shumba was out leg before trying to sweep a Shakib al Hasan delivery from wide of the crease.
Shumba faced 83 balls and struck seven fours while Taylor, standing in as skipper for unavailable Sean Williams, hit six fours off 46 deliveries. Apart from the Test, Bangladesh will play three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals during a 21-day first tour to the southern Africa nation since 2013.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking