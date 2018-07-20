Live Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 4th ODI in Bulawayo: Zim Stumble in Chase

The stark contrast between the two sides can also be put down to Zimbabwe lacking many of their gun players for various reasons. A young Zimbabwe side, thus, has been found lacking against an experienced and in-form Pakistan. While Faheem Ashraf was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors in their series-clinching game with his five-wicket haul, Usman Khan Shinwari (seven wickets from three games) has been equally effective. They have been assisted by leg-spinner Shadab Khan (five wickets).
Among the batters, Fakhar Zaman seems to be in the form of his life, having notched up 220 runs in the series at a strike rate of 98.65 with a century – 117* – in the second ODI.
The hosts made several changes to their playing XI for the third ODI with Prince Masvaure replacing Brian Chari, Elton Chigumbura coming in for Tendai Chatara and Liam Roche, who was handed his ODI cap this series, dropped after two matches. However, none of these changes to could inspire any confidence.
To add to Zimbabwe's woes, Pakistan chased down the target of 68 in just 9.5 overs. The visitors, charging towards a series whitewash, may be tempted to make a few changes to their XI, bringing in Yasir Shah, their premier Test spinner, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and opening bat Haris Sohail.
Squad: Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Murray, Peter Moor, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Liam Nicholas Roche, Malcolm Waller, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail
First Published: July 20, 2018, 1:44 PM IST