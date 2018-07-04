Live Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I Tri-series: Sarfraz Wins Toss, Will Bowl

Aaron Finch's destructive and breathtaking knock of 172 helped the Aussies amass a huge total of 229/2, and there were few positives to take for Zimbabwe from Tuesday's outing.
Pakistan were beaten by Australia in equally humbling fashion, albeit via a batting capitulation that saw them bowled out for 116. The earlier fixture between the hosts and Pakistan was also a one-sided affair; the opening match of the tri-series saw the hosts slump to a 74-run defeat, despite a bowling display which showed some promising signs. Zimbabwe will be extremely keen to rectify their shortcomings with the bat, but are faced with stiff opposition in Pakistan who hold the MRF No. 1 ranked position for T20is.
Pakistan will be looking for their own redemption of sorts, as they need to bounce back from their poor showing with both bat and ball against Australia.
Squads: Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzaraban, John Nyumbu, Malcolm Waller, Cephas Zhuwao.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.
Commentary ( innings)No Records
Also Watch
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Hamilton MasakadzaSarfraz Ahmedzimbabwe vs pakistanZimbabwe vs Pakistan 2018zimbabwe vs pakistan livezimbabwe vs pakistan live scorezimbabwe vs pakistan score
First Published: July 4, 2018, 1:12 PM IST