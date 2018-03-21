Live Cricket Scores, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, West Indies vs Scotland: Lewis Departs, WI Three Down

Commentary (West Indies innings)

32.6 B Wheal to S Hetmyer, On a good length and angling back in, Hetmyer hangs back and offers a punch towards mid on. 133/3

32.5 B Wheal to S Hetmyer, Yorker fired outside off, driven hard square of the wicket on the off side. No run taken. 133/3

32.4 B Wheal to M Samuels, Fifty for Samuels, his 30th in ODIs. Just drops this in front of covers and crosses over. He's done decently to hang in so far, maybe he'll start accelerating now. He has to for his side. 133/3

32.3 B Wheal to S Hetmyer, Cuts it late, down to third man and calls his partner through. 132/3

32.2 B Wheal to S Hetmyer, Shimron Hetmyer shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the backfoot. 131/3

32.1 B Wheal to S Hetmyer, Goes full and keeps it close to off, Shimron takes a big stride forward and drives it to cover. 131/3

31.6 R Berrington to M Samuels, Full outside off, firmly driven but straight to extra cover. 131/3

31.5 R Berrington to M Samuels, Drives a full ball to mid on and gets nothing for it. 131/3

31.4 R Berrington to M Samuels, Length ball outside off, blocked. 131/3

31.3 R Berrington to M Samuels, FOUR! Straying on the pads, easy enough for Samuels to help it on its way. A little shuffle across and the tickle which follows is enough to beat the keeper diving to his left. 131/3

31.2 R Berrington to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer takes it on the full, meets the ball with the full face of the blade and pushes it to covers. Single taken. 127/3

31.1 R Berrington to M Samuels, Driven down to mid on. Just the single taken. 126/3

30.6 B Wheal to S Hetmyer, Fullish length ball outside the line of off stump, pushed to the covers to end a successful over from Wheal. 125/3

30.5 B Wheal to M Samuels, Full delivery aiming the base of off stump, drilled to long off for a single. 125/3

30.4 B Wheal to S Hetmyer, Off the mark with a single down to third man. Just opens the bat face and guides it easily to the fielder positioned there. 124/3

Shimron Hetmyer to bat next.

30.3 B Wheal to E Lewis, OUT! Lewis is gone! Wheal brings about an end to the massive 121-run stand. From around the wicket, it's angled in on a fuller length, Lewis stands his ground and once again looks to go big across the line, misses and is caught flush right in front of the stumps. Loud appeal goes up and the umpire has no problem in raising his finger. Can Scotland inflict further damage from hereon? 123/3

30.2 B Wheal to E Lewis, FOUR! Streaky runs which the Windies won't mind! But the intention is clear here, Lewis is going to try and up the scoring rate. Length ball on off, the southpaw swings hard across the line and gets an inside edge down to fine leg for a boundary. 123/2

30.1 B Wheal to M Samuels, Short of a good length outside off, Marlon stands tall and slaps it through extra cover. Easy run taken by the batsmen. 119/2

29.6 R Berrington to E Lewis, Well outside off, shaping away, Evin looks to put bat on ball but fails to do so. 118/2

29.5 R Berrington to M Samuels, Moves inside the line, uses the angle and works it through mid-wicket for a run. 118/2

29.4 R Berrington to E Lewis, Not much movement on this one. Length delivery in the off stump channel and it's punched through the covers easily by Lewis for a single. 117/2

29.3 R Berrington to E Lewis, Beaten! On a length on the fourth stump line, Evin Lewis attempts to cut but is beaten. There was some noise but not sure of what. 116/2

29.2 R Berrington to M Samuels, Leans a touch ahead to this length ball and pushes it into the covers for a single. 116/2

29.1 R Berrington to M Samuels, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 115/2

Richie Berrington to have a go with the ball.

28.6 B Wheal to M Samuels, Hammers this full length delivery towards the long off fielder and crosses over to take strike. 115/2

28.5 B Wheal to E Lewis, Around the wicket to the left-hander, it's on a good length just around off, Lewis taps it down in front of covers and takes off. There is a shy at the bowler's end but it goes off Evin's bat, so the batsmen don't take the extra run. 114/2

28.4 B Wheal to M Samuels, Waits for the ball to come to him, it's on a length outside off, run down to third man with an open face. Single taken. 113/2

28.3 B Wheal to M Samuels, Full again, attacking the stumps, Marlon with another drive straight to mid on. 112/2

28.2 B Wheal to M Samuels, Fuller and outside the line of off stump, tapped behind square on the off side with soft hands. No run taken. 112/2

28.1 B Wheal to M Samuels, Angles in a low full toss on the stumps, Samuels off the toe end hits it straight to mid on. 112/2

Bradley Wheal back into the attack.

27.6 M Leask to E Lewis, Dot ball to end the over. Lewis hangs deep inside his crease and keeps it out rather safely. 112/2

27.5 M Leask to E Lewis, Punched hard to point. No run taken. 112/2

27.4 M Leask to M Samuels, Works this away through the mid-wicket area for a run. 112/2

27.3 M Leask to M Samuels, Short and flat outside off, punched away into the off side. 111/2

27.2 M Leask to E Lewis, From around the wicket, it's drifting in on middle and leg, worked away on the leg side for a single. 111/2

27.1 M Leask to M Samuels, Comes down the track to this tossed up ball and smacks it to long off for a single. 110/2

26.6 A Evans to M Samuels, Fuller outside off, lofted over covers for one. 109/2

26.5 A Evans to M Samuels, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 108/2

26.4 A Evans to E Lewis, In the air for a good while but safe eventually. Cutter on a length around off, Lewis swings hard and top edges it over cover-point. It falls safely and a single is taken. 108/2

26.3 A Evans to E Lewis, Hangs back and keeps it out off the back foot. 107/2

26.2 A Evans to E Lewis, Extremely full and darted on off, squeezed square past point for a couple. 107/2

26.1 A Evans to E Lewis, From around the wicket, it's a length ball angling in on off, Lewis gets behind the line and defends. 105/2

25.6 M Leask to E Lewis, Floats it up on off, eased down to long off for a run. 105/2

25.5 M Leask to E Lewis, A big, big appeal, especially by the keeper who is pleading as he feels Lewis is a goner. Leask bowls it quicker on the stumps, Lewis goes for the sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The players make a loud appeal and after a thought the umpire shakes his head. That was very close, there was no bat involved but it might be going over by a little. The decision there could have gone either way. 104/2

25.4 M Leask to M Samuels, Floats it up on middle, driven down to long on for a run. 104/2

25.3 M Leask to M Samuels, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 103/2

25.2 M Leask to M Samuels, Flatter on off, defended. 103/2

25.1 M Leask to M Samuels, NOT OUT! Samuels has his foot well inside! But a good delivery by Leask. He tosses it up outside off, it goes on with the arm and beats Samuels as he tries to play for the turn. The keeper is quick to whip the bails off and makes an appeal. The umpire goes upstairs to check and replays show that his foot is inside the crease. 103/2

A stumping appeal against Marlon Samuels has been referred upstairs.

24.6 A Evans to M Samuels, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 103/2

24.5 A Evans to E Lewis, 100-run stand between the two. This is an excellent stand after the two early wickets. They, however, need to continue if the Windies are to get up to a big total. Another slower ball, Lewis guides it down to third man for a run. 102/2

24.4 A Evans to M Samuels, Slower ball on off, Samuels taps it towards Kyle Coetzer at covers and sets off for a run. The Scotland skipper gets to the ball quickly, picks it up and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. 101/2

24.3 A Evans to E Lewis, Slower full ball on off, mistimed down to long off for a run. 100 up for the Windies and this partnership is now 98. 100/2

24.2 A Evans to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, kept out. 99/2

24.1 A Evans to M Samuels, Works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run. 99/2

23.6 M Leask to E Lewis, Fires it outside off, left alone. A good tight over, just 2 from it. 98/2

23.5 M Leask to E Lewis, Once again plays the sweep shot which he has played with a lot of effect but this time he finds the fielder at short fine leg. 98/2

23.4 M Leask to M Samuels, Slower through the air on off, driven through covers for a run. 98/2

23.3 M Leask to M Samuels, Shorter in length on off, pushed through covers to bag a run. 97/2

23.2 M Leask to E Lewis, Floats it up on off, Lewis drops it towards cover for a quick run. 97/2

23.1 M Leask to E Lewis, Flatter on off, punched to covers. 96/2

22.6 A Evans to E Lewis, Eased down to long off for a run. 96/2

22.5 A Evans to E Lewis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 95/2

22.4 A Evans to E Lewis, FOUR! Back-to-back fifties for Evin Lewis, his third in this format. An important knock by the opener as he had to adjust to the situation, waited for the bad balls and has worked his way to a fine half ton. His job is not yet done though, he would look to make it big. He also gets there in style as he drives the full ball on off, over covers for a boundary. 95/2

22.3 A Evans to M Samuels, Direct hit but the batsman was well in! On a length around off, pushed towards mid off. The batsmen set off for a run. The fielder there gets to the ball and hits bull's eye but the Marlon is well in. 91/2

22.2 A Evans to M Samuels, Short and wide outside off, Marlon looks to cut but does not connect. 90/2

22.1 A Evans to M Samuels, On a length around off, kept out. 90/2

Alasdair Evans is back into the attack.

21.6 M Leask to E Lewis, A tough chance! A very tough chance you can say! The bowler gives it air on off and bowls it full. Lewis goes for the big one but gets an inside edge and the ball hits the pads of the keeper. Those need to go straight into the gloves, the keeper hardly had any time to react. 90/2

21.5 M Leask to E Lewis, Defends the ball on off, onto the ground. 90/2

21.4 M Leask to E Lewis, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 90/2

21.3 M Leask to E Lewis, Ordinary fielding helps Lewis to move onto 47! Shorter in length on off, Lewis guides it towards short third man. The fielder there takes his eyes off the ball at the very last moment and it goes between his legs and the batsmen take two. 90/2

21.2 M Leask to E Lewis, Flatter on off, Lewis tries to pierce the gap between point and backward point but can't do so as he hits it straight to the point fielder. 88/2

21.1 M Leask to M Samuels, Flighted ball on off, Samuels with that high bat lift of his strokes it through covers for a run. 88/2

20.6 Tom Sole to E Lewis, The batsman drives this through the covers. 87/2

20.5 Tom Sole to E Lewis, FOUR! Not learning are the Scotland bowlers! Once again down the leg side, a hit-me ball. Lewis obliges as he goes down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg to move onto 45. 87/2

20.4 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Shorter in length down the leg side, Samuels tries to pull but misses. The ball hits the pads and goes towards short fine leg and the batsman take a leg bye. 83/2

20.3 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Sees Samuels come down the track and drags his length back. Marlon keeps it out. 82/2

20.2 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Loopy ball outside off, Samuels defends it. 82/2

20.1 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Comes down the track and drives it back to the bowler. 82/2

19.6 M Leask to E Lewis, Shorter outside off, chopped to point. 82/2

19.5 M Leask to E Lewis, FOUR! Swept and swept fine! Down the leg side, Lewis goes down on one knee and sweeps it through short fine leg for a boundary. 82/2

19.4 M Leask to M Samuels, Very full on middle, driven down to long on for a run. 78/2

19.3 M Leask to M Samuels, Worked with the spin towards mid-wicket. 77/2

19.2 M Leask to E Lewis, Very full on middle, eased down to long on for a run. 77/2

19.1 M Leask to E Lewis, On the stumps, blocked. 76/2

18.6 Tom Sole to M Samuels, FOUR! STREAKY! Marlon won't mind though. This spoils the over however. Sole floats it up on off, turning away. Samuels goes for the expansive drive but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the first slip region for a boundary. 76/2

18.5 Tom Sole to E Lewis, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single. 72/2

18.4 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 71/2

18.3 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Eased down to long off for a run. 71/2

18.2 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Very full outside off, stroked through covers for no runs. 70/2

18.1 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Tosses it up on off, Marlon lunges forward and blocks it. 70/2

17.6 M Leask to M Samuels, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 70/2

17.5 M Leask to E Lewis, Fires it down the leg side. Lewis goes for the sweep but the ball hits the pads and goes towards short fine leg and the batsmen sneak a leg bye. 69/2

17.4 M Leask to E Lewis, Fuller on off, driven to covers. 68/2

17.3 M Leask to E Lewis, Floats it up on middle, defended. 68/2

17.2 M Leask to M Samuels, Floats it up on off, driven through covers for a run. 68/2

17.1 M Leask to E Lewis, Shorter in length outside off, cut through point for a run. 67/2

Michael Leask to bowl now.

OUCH! Evin Lewis is in some pain here! The physio is out with the ice bag and he is receiving some treatment.

16.6 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Save your legs non-striker but he can't. A full ball outside off, Samuels bludgeons it back towards Lewis at the other end but he is unable to move out of the way and is hit on the back of his leg. 66/2

16.5 Tom Sole to M Samuels, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 66/2

16.4 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Slower through the air on the pads, worked to mid-wicket. 66/2

16.3 Tom Sole to E Lewis, A low full toss on middle, eased down to long off for a run. 66/2

16.2 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Flatter outside off, left alone. 65/2

16.1 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Full on off, driven down to long off for a run. 65/2

Drinks break.

15.6 A Evans to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, Lewis keeps it out. A dot to finish but a very expensive over. The best one of the innings so far. 64/2

15.5 A Evans to E Lewis, SIX! Back-to-back maximums for Lewis. This time he goes straight. The bowler overcompensates and bowls it full on middle. Lewis gets underneath the length and lofts it straight over the bowler for a biggie. 16 from the over so far. 64/2

15.4 A Evans to E Lewis, SIX! Just over! The third short ball on middle, Evin once again takes on the challenge of pulling it. He though does not time it that well and it goes towards deep square leg. The fielder there for a moment must have felt he has a chance as he goes running to his right. He jumps with his hands stretched above his head but the ball goes over the fence. 58/2

15.3 A Evans to E Lewis, This time he bowls a good bouncer but Lewis lets it go. 52/2

15.2 A Evans to E Lewis, FOUR! Short and it sat up to be hit! A bumper on middle, does not bounce as the bowler would have desired. Lewis rocks back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary. The 50-run stand is up between the two. A vital one as Windies were 2/2. 52/2

15.1 A Evans to E Lewis, On a length around off, watchfully blocked. 48/2

14.6 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Floated delivery around the off stick, Samuels is forward in defense. 48/2

14.5 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Back to around the wicket, pitched it full on off, a solid front foot defense is offered in response. 48/2

14.4 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Tad short outside off, cut square past point. Easy double for the batsmen. 48/2

14.3 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Slower through the air, well outside off, Samuels throws his bat at this but is beaten in the flight. Past the edge and into the keeper's gloves, who whips the bails off. 46/2

14.2 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Over the wicket now, slightly quicker in pace, full outside off, driven hard through the covers. Two runs are taken as the fielder in the deep mops it up. 46/2

14.1 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Looped up from around the wicket, it's quite full in length and slow in pace. Evin Lewis drills it back down to long on for a single. 44/2

13.6 A Evans to M Samuels, A dot to finish but 9 from it! Fuller on middle, eased to mid on. 43/2

13.5 A Evans to M Samuels, FOUR! Short and wide! An opportunity for Samuels and he makes full use of it. Gets on top of the bounce and cuts it over point for a boundary. An expensive over this is turning out to be. 43/2

13.4 A Evans to M Samuels, Good length on off, Marlon quite lazily keeps it out. 39/2

13.3 A Evans to M Samuels, Back of a length on off, pushed back to the bowler. 39/2

13.2 A Evans to M Samuels, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 39/2

13.2 A Evans to M Samuels, WIDE AND FOUR! Too many extras here by Scotland! This though has just taken off the surface. Short and outside off, it shoots off the pitch leaving the keeper no chance to collect it. Bonus runs for the Windies. 39/2

13.1 A Evans to M Samuels, Just behind a length on off, Marlon defends it onto the ground. 34/2

Alasdair Evans is into the attack now.

12.6 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Fires it on middle, defended. 34/2

12.5 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Flatter on off, pushed back to the bowler. 34/2

12.4 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Tosses it up on off, eased to covers. 34/2

12.3 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Very full outside off, driven through cover-point to rotate strike. 34/2

12.2 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Slows it up and floats it outside off, Lewis drives it uppishly through covers for a run. He moves onto 16. 33/2

12.2 Tom Sole to E Lewis, WIDE! Third by the bowler in the number of wides he has bowled! Down the leg side and the umpire raises his arms sideways. 32/2

12.1 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Tosses it up on off, hit hard but back to the bowler. 31/2

11.6 S Sharif to M Samuels, A good shot but for no runs! Fuller on off, Samuels drives it hard but straight to the fielder at mid off. Marlon is finding it very hard to score here. He is on 10 from 34 balls. 31/2

11.5 S Sharif to M Samuels, On a length around off, pushed back to the bowler. 31/2

11.4 S Sharif to M Samuels, Almost a similar ball to the last one. Samuels tries to play a similar shot but misses to get hit on the pads once again. 31/2

11.3 S Sharif to M Samuels, Goes for the yorker, the idea was good but the execution was not quite up to the mark. It is down the leg side. Samuels tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 31/2

11.2 S Sharif to E Lewis, Fuller on middle, Lewis wants to drive it straight back past the bowler but gets an inside edge towards the leg side for a run. 31/2

11.1 S Sharif to E Lewis, Wide outside off, left alone. 30/2

10.6 Tom Sole to M Samuels, Nicely bowled! A good one to end the over! Sole tosses it up on off, he also gets some extra bounce. Samuels tries to cut but misses. 30/2

10.5 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 30/2

10.4 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Once again he bowls it a little too full, the spin though is out of contention due to the length. Evin drives it back to the bowler. 29/2

10.3 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Fuller on off, driven to covers. 29/2

10.3 Tom Sole to E Lewis, WIDE! Sole has not got it right here. He bowls it very full but down the leg side. Lewis goes to sweep but misses. 29/2

10.2 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Fuller on off, driven to covers. 28/2

10.2 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Wide! Down the leg side, Lewis tries to pull it fine but misses and the umpire signals a wide. 28/2

10.1 Tom Sole to E Lewis, Fires it on the pads, Lewis goes to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. 27/2

Spin for the first time today! Tom Sole is into the attack.

Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now a maximum of four fielders can be placed outside the circle till the 40th over.

9.6 S Sharif to M Samuels, Back of a length on off, blocked. End of the first Powerplay, a good one for the bowling side. 27/2

9.5 S Sharif to E Lewis, Full and wide outside off, Lewis goes hard at it as he looks to force it through the off side. The ball takes the outside edge and goes down to third man for a run. The partnership between the two moves onto 25. 27/2

9.4 S Sharif to E Lewis, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 26/2

9.3 S Sharif to E Lewis, Wide outside off, left alone. 26/2

9.2 S Sharif to E Lewis, BEATEN! Why was this guy removed from the attack? Creating problems immediately after being reintroduced. On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Lewis has to play at it but is done in by the away movement as he gets beaten. 26/2

9.1 S Sharif to E Lewis, Good fielding! It was in the air for some time and there were shouts for a catch but it did not carry. Full and wide outside off, Lewis goes after it. He drives it uppishly towards cover-point. The fielder there dives to his right but the ball bounces in front of him. He, however, makes a good stop. 26/2

Safyaan Sharif is back on.

8.6 A Evans to M Samuels, Shorter in length on off, cut to point. 26/2

8.5 A Evans to M Samuels, Fuller on the pads, Marlon goes for the flick but misses to get hit on the pads. There is a muted appeal by the players but nothing from the umpire. 26/2

8.4 A Evans to M Samuels, Shorter in length on middle, Marlon stands tall and pulls it through square leg. It has not been hit well enough to reach the fence but enough to get two. 26/2

8.3 A Evans to E Lewis, Overthrow! Bonus run for the Windies. Fuller on middle, driven down to mid off. The fielder there has a needless shy at the non-striker's end. He hits the bull's eye but the batsman is well in. The ball deflects away from the man backing up and the batsmen take a run. 24/2

8.2 A Evans to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers. 23/2

8.1 A Evans to E Lewis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 23/2

7.6 B Wheal to M Samuels, Howzaaat? The answer to that question is not out! A short ball on middle, this time it does not bounce a lot. Marlon stands tall and tries to pull but misses to get hit above the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Going over I feel. 23/2

7.5 B Wheal to M Samuels, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap, just! Back of a length on off, the bowler once again gets some extra bounce. Samuels goes back and punches it uppishly towards covers. The fielder there dives low to his left and tries to catch it but the ball is just out of his reach and it goes racing to the fence. 23/2

7.5 B Wheal to M Samuels, Wide! Once again bangs it short but too high. It is wided. 19/2

7.4 B Wheal to M Samuels, Back to bowling on a length on off, guided to point. 18/2

7.4 B Wheal to M Samuels, Wide! A bouncer on middle, good change up by the bowler. Samuels though is up for it as he ducks under it. The umpire signals it as a wide as he feels it was above the batsman's head. 18/2

7.3 B Wheal to M Samuels, Back of a length on off, kept out. 17/2

7.2 B Wheal to M Samuels, Down the leg side, Samuels fails to put it away to get hit on the thigh pad. An opportunity of scoring goes abegging there. Need to put away the bad balls here, the Windies, as there are hardly any being bowled. 17/2

7.1 B Wheal to M Samuels, On a length around off, kept out. 17/2

6.6 A Evans to E Lewis, A dot to finish! Four from the first over of Evans. He bowls it on a length around middle, kept out. 17/2

6.5 A Evans to E Lewis, FOUR! All the pressure built off the first four balls has been released by this poor delivery. Short and wide outside off, offers a lot of width. Lewis rocks back and slaps it through covers for a boundary. 17/2

6.4 A Evans to E Lewis, On a length around off, driven towards covers. 4 dots to begin with. 13/2

6.3 A Evans to E Lewis, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 13/2

6.2 A Evans to E Lewis, Bowls it outside off, Lewis lets it be. 13/2

6.1 A Evans to E Lewis, A huge appeal! A very good start by the bowler! He pitches it around the leg stump and gets it to angle away. Lewis tries to drive but misses to get hit on the pads. The players make an appeal but the umpire stays put. Hawk Eye later on shows it to be pitching outside leg. 13/2

Alasdair Evans is into the attack. First change of today.

5.6 B Wheal to M Samuels, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on the pads. Samuels tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head as it would have been missing leg. 13/2

5.5 B Wheal to M Samuels, Fuller on off and angling into the batsman. Marlon gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it. 13/2

5.4 B Wheal to M Samuels, Back of a length on off, blocked. 13/2

5.3 B Wheal to M Samuels, Bowls it on a length around off, giving no room to the batsman. All he can do is keep it out. 13/2

5.2 B Wheal to M Samuels, On off and on a length. Samuels is solid in defense. 13/2

5.1 B Wheal to M Samuels, On a length, attacking the stumps. Samuels keeps it out. 13/2

5.1 B Wheal to M Samuels, Errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. It has been wided. 13/2

4.6 S Sharif to E Lewis, Just ahead of a length around off, shapes in a touch. Lewis tries to drive but the ball takes the inside edge and hits him on his pads. He removes his pad as he looks in a little pain. The physio is also out to have a look. 12/2

4.5 S Sharif to E Lewis, Goes back to bowling length outside off. Lewis lets it be. 12/2

4.4 S Sharif to E Lewis, FOUR! Don't bother running for that! A full ball outside off, by Sharif, the first bad ball by him. Lewis pounces on it and strokes it through extra covers for a boundary. the first for the game. 12/2

4.3 S Sharif to M Samuels, On middle, flicked through square leg for a run. 8/2

4.2 S Sharif to E Lewis, On a length around middle, pushed towards wide mid on for an easy run. 7/2

4.1 S Sharif to M Samuels, Works it around the corner with the angle for a run. 6/2

3.6 B Wheal to M Samuels, A single to end the over as Marlon guides it down to third man for a run. 5/2

3.5 B Wheal to M Samuels, Good bowling! Bends his back on this one and lands it on a length. Gets it to bounce extra. Samuels first thinks of playing at it but then lets it be. 4/2

3.4 B Wheal to M Samuels, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 4/2

3.4 B Wheal to M Samuels, WIDE! Down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide. 4/2

3.3 B Wheal to M Samuels, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 3/2

3.2 B Wheal to M Samuels, Angles it into the batsman. Samuels tries to flick but closes the face of the bat a little early. It takes a soft leading edge towards covers. 3/2

3.1 B Wheal to M Samuels, Extra bounce! The ball is doing a lot out there. Wheal lands it on a length around off, the ball shoots off the surface. Samuels goes to defend but is surprised by the bounce. He though does well to take his hand off the handle and defend it onto the ground. 3/2

2.6 S Sharif to M Samuels, Fuller on middle, Samuels tries to drive but gets an inside edge down to fine leg for a run. He gets off the mark. 3/2

2.5 S Sharif to M Samuels, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 2/2

2.4 S Sharif to M Samuels, This was very wide outside off, Marlon makes a leave. 2/2

2.3 S Sharif to M Samuels, OOOO! Excellent delivery! On a length around off, moving away. Samuels has this habit of poking at the balls outside the off stump. He does that but unlike Hope and Gayle, the ball whizzes past the outside edge. 2/2

2.2 S Sharif to M Samuels, Good length outside off, left alone. 2/2

Marlon Samuels is the next man in.

2.1 S Sharif to S Hope, OUT! Sharif strikes on the first ball of his second over also! He is breathing fire out there. Once again the perfect outswinger to Hope. He first angles it in on off and then gets it to shape away. Hope is drawn into playing at it as he pokes at it away from his body. The ball kisses the outside edge and the keeper does the rest. Hope walks back dejected. He too bags a duck and the Scots are all over the Windies here. 2/2

1.6 B Wheal to E Lewis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 2/1

1.5 B Wheal to E Lewis, Just ahead of a length on off, driven to covers. 2/1

1.4 B Wheal to E Lewis, First runs for the Windies and it is off the bat of Evin Lewis. Fuller and swinging back into the batsman. He flicks it through mid-wicket and bags a brace. 2/1

1.3 B Wheal to E Lewis, On a length around off, pushed to covers. 0/1

1.2 B Wheal to E Lewis, Another delivery outside off, Lewis lets it be. 0/1

1.1 B Wheal to E Lewis, Good ball to start off! On a length close to the off stump but not close enough for the batsman to play at it. 0/1

Bradley Wheal will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Sharif to S Hope, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. End of a wicket maiden. Outstanding over. 0/1

0.5 S Sharif to S Hope, On a length around off, kept out. 0/1

0.4 S Sharif to S Hope, Bowls it outside off, Hope lets it be. 0/1

0.3 S Sharif to S Hope, BEATEN! Excellent bowling! He lands it on a length around off, once again it moves away from the batsman. Hope pokes at it and gets beaten. 0/1

0.2 S Sharif to S Hope, Good second delivery! On a length around off, shapes away a touch. Hope lets it be. 0/1

Shai Hope is the next man in. There is a short leg in place for him.

0.1 S Sharif to C Gayle, OUT! Yes, he can! He does it off the very first ball! It has been edged and taken. What a start, what a start for Scotland! You could not bowl a better ball to Chris Gayle first up. Safyaan Sharif comes running in and lands it on a length on off, it shapes in at first but then straightens a touch. Gayle tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper who takes it easily. They appeal and up goes the finger. The Scottish are ecstatic as they have got the big fish. Chris bags a golden duck and it is a dream beginning to a game which has so much on stake for the bowling side. 0/1

First Published: March 21, 2018, 1:01 PM IST