Live Cricket Scores, South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 in Durban: SA Batsmen Show Little Resistance Against Aussie Pacers

Commentary (South Africa innings)

20.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, No run. 54/4

20.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, No run. 54/4

20.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Almost number 5. On a length outside off, Markram feels for it but then the ball moves away and beats the outside edge. 54/4

19.6 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full outside off, de Bruyn uses his long reach and pads it away. Australia appeal but umpire Ravi is not convinced. No thoughts about the review. Seemed to be going over the top. 54/4

19.5 N Lyon to Bruyn, Comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 54/4

19.4 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/4

19.3 N Lyon to Bruyn, Fuller in length, watchfully blocked out. 54/4

19.2 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 54/4

19.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and on middle, driven past the diving bowler towards a very deep mid on for a single. 54/4

18.6 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, A bouncer down the leg side, Theunis ducks. 53/4

18.5 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Very straight again, de Bruyn gets across and blocks. 53/4

18.4 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Cummins bowls this very straight and TdB works this through mid-wicket for a couple. 53/4

18.3 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Full and straight Theunis gets across and pushes it towards mid on. 51/4

18.2 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Stays back in his crease and blocks. 51/4

18.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Down the leg side, Markram flicks it off his pads through square leg and gets a leg bye. No bat involved. 51/4

17.6 N Lyon to Bruyn, Around off and outside off, well blocked out. 50/4

17.5 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full and outside off, de Bruyn looks to drive but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler. 50/4

17.4 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/4

17.3 N Lyon to Bruyn, Outside off, de Bruyn gets across and blocks nicely. 50/4

17.2 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 50/4

17.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram gets across and pushes at it, getting a thick inside edge just past the stumps to short fine leg. A single taken. 50 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA, invokes applause from the scanty crowd. 50/4

16.6 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. A wicket maiden for Cummins to begin. 49/4

16.5 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 49/4

16.4 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler. 49/4

Theunis de Bruyn comes in at number 6, replacing his skipper.

16.3 Cummins to du Plessis, OUT! The off stump is gone for a walk! South Africa are 4 down now and staring down a deeeeeeeeep barrel. What a jaffa from Cummins though. He lands this on a length outside off, Faf comes forward to defend but there is a massive gap between bat and pad. The ball goes right through that gap and sends the off stump cartwheeling. THIS IS THE 3RD TIME IN THE LAST 5 INNINGS that Faf has lost his timber. 49/4

16.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, This time he works it wide of mid on and gives Faf du Plessis the strike after 14 balls. 49/3

16.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length outside off, coming in, Markram pushes it towards mid on, calls yes initially, then says no. 48/3

Pat Cummins comes in for a burst before Lunch. Around 22 minutes to go.

15.6 N Lyon to Markram, Once again, pinches a single on the last ball of the over. Pushes the ball towards mid on. 369 more to win. 48/3

15.5 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 47/3

15.4 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, spins in a long way, Aiden looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to short leg. 47/3

15.3 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully pushed out. 47/3

15.2 N Lyon to Markram, Outside off again, pushed towards point. 47/3

15.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram gets a good stride forward and defends. 47/3

14.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Pushes this through the covers and takes a single. 47/3

14.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 46/3

14.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length outside off, pretty wide, Aiden flays at that without moving his feet and misses. 46/3

14.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 46/3

14.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fuller in length, watchfully defended. 46/3

14.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Outside off, a play and a miss. 46/3

13.6 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 46/3

13.5 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram drives this through the covers and runs hard. So does Josh Hazlewood from short cover and gets to the ball, sliding and pulling the ball in. Three taken. 46/3

13.4 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 43/3

13.3 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/3

13.2 N Lyon to Markram, Comes down the track and plays it in front of short leg. 43/3

13.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 43/3

12.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, FOUR! What a shot. Terrific ball, almost a yorker, swinging in, du Plessis slips, falls over but somehow manages to get his bat down and even flick the ball through mid-wicket! 43/3

12.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 39/3

12.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Outside off, left alone. 39/3

12.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full on middle, flicked straight to square leg. 39/3

12.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/3

12.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On middle and leg, flicked towards the leg side. 39/3

Skipper Faf du Plessis walks in next, at number 5, replacing AB de Villiers.

11.6 Lyon to Villiers, OUT! AB DE VILLIERS HAS BEEN RUN OUT FOR A DUCK! Oh dear... what a terrible piece of miscommunication. In Mumbai, certain railway lines do not function on Sundays and public holidays due to a mega block. That is the term that can be used to what has happened here - Mega block in communication. Around off, Markram goes back and works it towards square leg and initially calls for the single. AB de Villiers is quick to respond and comes halfway down the track but now Markram sees David Warner charge to the ball and changes his call. Too late. AB slips a bit and by the time he turns, cannot beat the fiery throw from Warner to Lyon. Easy run out. 39/3

11.5 N Lyon to Markram, Oohhh... things are REALLY happening now. Full and outside off, Aiden feels for it but the ball skids on and beats the outside edge. 39/2

11.4 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/2

11.3 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 39/2

11.2 Lyon to Markram, Big shout! Things are happening here. Landed outside off, skids on, beats the outside edge and then hits the pad. Australia roar but umpire Ravi smiles. No review taken. Impact outside off. 39/2

11.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 39/2

10.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Miles outside off, left alone. 39/2

AB de Villiers walks in at number 4, replacing Amla.

10.5 Hazlewood to Amla, OUT! The decision stays as it is and Josh gets the mighty Hashim again! 6th time in Tests! That looked pretty straight. Amla has this habit of walking across his stumps and Hazlewood has a habit of bowling straight. In that scenario, the batsman cannot afford to miss the ball. Amla misses. Is hit on the pads and Hazlewood appeals. He is on his haunches, yet Dharmasena does not budge. Then, after what seems like a heart-pounding 5 seconds, he raises his finger! Amla walks across to his partner, perhaps he says he is not sure. Amla says it is okay, I shall review it. It is very close. Judgemental call. Umpire Dharmasena's judgement has saved South Africa a review. But not the wicket. Hawk Eye shows it to be clipping the top of middle and leg. Could have been given not out, could have been given out. The bounce on this pitch, well... but that looked out to the naked eye. Two big wickets for Australia in the first hour. 39/2

Hazlewood gets Amla! Umpire Dharmasena takes a long time and eventually raises his finger. Amla takes the review though.

10.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Bowls a bouncer but it is down the leg side, left alone. 39/1

10.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Outside off, a touch wide, shouldered arms to. Hazlewood tries to sledge Amla and the response is a smile. Really no point in sledging ascetics. 39/1

10.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, On the pads, flicked towards backward square leg for a couple. The stand moves to 10 now. 378 more needed for a win. 39/1

10.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended. 37/1

9.6 N Lyon to Markram, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 37/1

9.5 N Lyon to Markram, Interesting. Markram uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it back to the bowler. 37/1

9.4 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 37/1

9.3 N Lyon to Amla, Landed outside off, nicely tossed up, Hashim lunges and shoulders arms. 36/1

9.2 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! On middle and off, Amla gets across and whips it through mid-wicket, beating Usman Khawaja's dive in the deep. 36/1

9.1 N Lyon to Markram, Ooohhh... landed outside off, Markram looks to flick but there is turn and bounce on that which makes the ball explode off the pitch, take the inside edge and fly over short leg. A single taken. 32/1

8.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, A length ball now, Amla gets right back and defends it back down the track. 31/1

8.5 J Hazlewood to H Amla, Full on middle and off, watchfully played to the on side. 31/1

8.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 31/1

8.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, That is a wild delivery, well outside off, almost outside the pitch, left alone. 31/1

8.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Finds the edge, getting Amla to play at one in the avenue of apprehension, but since Amla plays it with soft hands, the edge does not carry to second slip. 31/1

8.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Landed outside off, left alone. 31/1

Josh Hazlewood gets a change of ends.

7.6 N Lyon to Amla, On middle and leg, flicked away for a single. 31/1

7.5 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 30/1

7.4 N Lyon to Amla, Gets across his stumps and blocks it in front of short leg. 30/1

7.3 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/1

7.2 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, spins in a long way, Markram looks to defend but the ball pops off something towards the vacant fine leg area. A run taken, leg bye signalled from the umpire. Replays do not detect any inside edge. 30/1

7.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 29/1

6.6 M Starc to Amla, That is another snorter from Starc, a sharp bouncer to greet the new man, Amla hops and fends it right in front of his face. 3 runs and a wicket from that over. Starc's figures read 4-0-18-1. 29/1

Hashim Amla walks in at number 3, replacing Elgar.

6.5 M Starc to Elgar, OUT! Extra pace, bounce and then the edge. One down, Starc strikes. Superb bowling. After bowling fuller length deliveries on the previous occasions, Starc bangs this short, just outside off and Elgar feels for it. The ball bounces, shoots off the deck, moves away slightly and takes the outside edge. Simple catch to Tim Paine. 29/1

6.4 M Starc to Elgar, Full and just outside off, Dean pushes it wide of mid off and sets off for a single but then sees David Warner hare towards the ball and loudly shouts to Markram to get back. 29/0

6.3 M Starc to Elgar, Wider outside off, shouldered arms to again, Once again, Starc and Dharmasena have a chat. Nothing official yet. 29/0

6.2 M Starc to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar brings his bat down and defends. 29/0

6.1 M Starc to Markram, On middle and off, helped through mid-wicket for three runs. The ball stops just near the ropes. 388 more needed to win. 29/0

5.6 N Lyon to Markram, Gets across his stumps and helps this behind square leg for a run. 26/0

5.5 N Lyon to Markram, On middle and off, watchfully pushed back down the track. 25/0

5.4 N Lyon to Markram, Beaten! Superb bowling. Lyon lands this outside off and Markram comes half forward to defend. The ball spins away ever so slightly and beats the outside edge. Tim Paine behind fumbles as well. 25/0

5.3 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, left alone. 25/0

5.2 N Lyon to Elgar, On middle and leg, played through the leg side for a single. 25/0

5.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Full and around off, solidly defended. 24/0

Oh... Nathan Lyon is already onto bowl. First moral victory for South Africa, blunting the new ball without losing a wicket.

4.6 M Starc to Markram, A short ball down the leg side, AM looks to tuck but misses. 24/0

4.5 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, played towards point. 24/0

4.4 M Starc to Markram, A bouncer on middle, Aiden ducks. 24/0

Oh dear... things heating up now. Kumar Dharmasena has a word with Mitchell Starc regarding his landing area and the bowler is certainly not happy. He retorts back. Careful, Starc. Need to respect the umpires.

4.3 M Starc to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 24/0

4.2 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! Good, controlled shot. A short ball outside off, Markram gets on top of the bounce and past it punches a diving point, to his right and gets another boundary. 5th of the innings. 24/0

4.1 M Starc to Markram, On mddle and leg, solidly defended. 20/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Wide outside off, left alone. 20/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, That is nasty. A short ball, right at the face, Dean hops and just about fends it down, getting hit on the gloves. 20/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Outside off, quietly left alone. 20/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Full on off, swinging in, Elgar looks to defend but gets it off the inner half to short mid-wicket. 20/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to A Markram, A short ball, around leg stump, Markram looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. Miscues it to long leg but the ball lands safely in front of Mitchell Starc. A single taken. 20/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Very good shot. On a length outside off, Markram punches this behind point and gets a boundary. The 4th one of the innings already. Good positive intent this from the openers. Moves to 11 from 9 balls. 398 more to win now. 19/0

2.6 M Starc to Elgar, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 15/0

2.5 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Uppish but safe! Full and down the leg side, Elgar flicks this in the air and just eludes square leg. Gets a boundary too. 15/0

A word of warning from umpire Kumar Dharmasena. Nothing official, just a friendly one. But pretty early in the innings.

2.4 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 11/0

2.3 M Starc to Elgar, Landed outside off, left alone. 11/0

2.2 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, punched in front of cover for a single. 11/0

2.1 M Starc to Markram, Full and wide outside off, Markram reaches out to drive but gets a thick outside edge which does not carry to gully. 10/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A bouncer, but down the leg side, comfortably ducked under. 10/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood changes his angle, comes around the wicket, bowls it outside off and Dean leaves. 10/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 10/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! Streaky boundary. On a length around off, Elgar pushes at it and gets a thick outside edge which goes past second slip to the third man fence. Would not have carried, even if there would have been a third slip in place. Played with soft hands. 10/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Around off, angling away, Elgar opens the face of his bat slightly and eases it towards point. 6/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off. 6/0

Josh Hazlewood to share the new ball with Starc.

0.6 M Starc to Markram, Around off and outside, solidly defended. 6/0

0.5 M Starc to Markram, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 6/0

0.4 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, squeezed past gully for a couple. 6/0

0.3 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, pushed towards point. 4/0

0.2 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! That is a full toss but it has swung in a long way. Markram just pushes it through the covers and gets a boundary. Have to make full use of any loose delivery. 4/0

0.1 M Starc to Markram, Brave leave. Full and outside off, Markram shoulders arms. The ball swings back in a long way and just about misses his pad and off stump. Oofff... 0/0

