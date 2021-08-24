Live Cricket Streaming India vs England 2021, 3rd Test: How to Watch Headingley Test on TV And Stream Online in India

The Virat Kohli-led India are scheduled to go head-to-head against Joe Root’s England in the third Test of the five-match series from Wednesday. The match will be played at Headingley in Leeds and set to get underway from 3:30 pm IST.

The rain played the spoilsport in the first Test match between India and England as the game ended in a draw. Meanwhile, the second Test match saw the visitors stunning England with their all-round performance and scripting a 151-run win at the Lord’s.

India though need to improve their batting performance, especially of their middle-order. England, on the other hand, are battling injury concerns apart from poor show from their batters barring captain Root.

The ENG vs IND 3rd Test is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST on Wednesday, August 25.

When will India vs England 2021, 3rd Test start?

The 3rd Test will be played on Wednesday, August 25.

Where will India vs England 2021, 3rd Test be played?

The match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds.

What time will the India vs England 2021, 3rd Test begin?

The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England 2021, 3rd Test ?

The five-match Test series between England and India will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021, 3rd Test?

All matches of the England vs India series are available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs IND 3rd Test, England probable playing XI against India: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran/Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood/Craig Overton, James Anderson

ENG vs IND 3rd Test, India probable playing XI against England: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara

