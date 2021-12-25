Live Cricket Streaming India vs South Africa 1st Test: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Test Match Live Online and on TV

The excitement of red-ball cricket continues as Team India is all set to take on South Africa in the three-match Test series. The first match of the high-profile Test series will be played on December 26 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. South Africa is the only regular Test-playing nation where India have yet to win a series. Despite losing to New Zealand in last year’s world Test championship final, India are the top-ranked Test team, five places ahead of South Africa, who have lost several key players to retirement in recent years.

India recently beat New Zealand 1-0 in the two-match Test series at home in the absence of their key pacers - Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah who were rested after a hectic schedule prior to that. Return of the Bumrah-Shami duo is a great sign for India as they are expected to exploit the opposition batters in pace-friendly conditions. Meanwhile, the batting will remain a department of worry for India in the absence of Rohit Sharma as veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are also going through a rough patch.

Meanwhile, South Africa will also look to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship points table, they have a psychological advantage of not losing to India at home but they don’t have the strongest team on paper this time. The Proteas are going through a rejuvenation process after the retirement of their legendary cricketers. Meanwhile, the off-field controversies in CSA are only making things difficult for them.

When will the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st Test match start?

The match will be played on Sunday, December 26.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st Test match be played?

The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st Test match begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st Test match?

Star Sports Network holds the rights for broadcasting India vs South Africa series in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st Test match?

All the matches of the India vs South Africa series will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA Probable XIs

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here