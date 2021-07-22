Ireland will square off against South Africa in the second game of a three-match T20I series on Thursday, July 22. The game will be hosted at the Civil Services Cricket Club in Belfast and is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST.

The visitors batting line-up floundered once again, but their bowlers brought them back in the game. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi wreaked havoc and the former returned with a with a four-wicket haul in the opening T20I clash to see the Proteas to a 33-run victory take a 1-0 lead in the series.

On the other hand, the hosts showed sparks of being able to take down the South Africans. Their bowling challenged the visitors and restricted them to a total of 165/7 in the allotted 20 overs. However, they floundered in their chase as wickets fell at regular intervals. They were reduced to 88/9, before 38-ball 44 run between Barry McCarthy and Josh Little gave some respectability. The duo could only take Ireland to 132.

South Africa will be eyeing another big performance on Thursday with a series win on the horizon. Whereas, Ireland will have to resurrect their batting if they wish to win the game and stay alive in the series.

When will the 2nd T20I match between Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Thursday, July 22.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, in Belfast.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the 2nd T20I match between Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and South Africa will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I, Ireland (IRE) vs South Africa (SA)?

Cricket enthusiasts can enjoy live streaming on the Fancode app and website.

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I, Ireland probable playing XI against South Africa: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I, South Africa probable playing XI against Ireland: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here