Live Cricket Streaming Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch IRE vs ZIM Online in India

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the one-day leg between Ireland and Zimbabwe will kick off on Wednesday, September 8. The ODI tournament opener between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast and the match will kick off at 03:00 pm (IST). Even though the ODI series between the countries are not televised in India, cricket fans can catch the live-action of the match on the Fan code app.

Coming into this series, Andy Balbirnie-led Ireland will be high on confidence having defeated Zimbabwe 3-2 in the five-match T20I series. Ireland started the T20I event on a disappointing note as they lost the first match by three runs. However, they soon recovered from their poor performance and won the next three games to take an unbeaten 3-1 lead.

Zimbabwe was able to salvage their pride by winning the last match of the series.

Ireland and Zimbabwe have met 13 times in the fifty-overs format on the international stage and both sides have won six games each while one encounter ended in a tie.

When will the Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 1st ODI start?

The match between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played on Wednesday, September 08 at 03:00 pm IST.

Where will the Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 1st ODI be played?

The match between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

What time will the Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 1st ODI begin?

The first ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channel in India will broadcast the Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 1st ODI?

The first ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe is not being televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 1st ODI?

All the matches of Ireland vs Zimbabwe series will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 1st ODI Probable XIs

Ireland Probable Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Zimbabwe Probable Starting Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here