Live Cricket Streaming MI vs DC: How to Watch IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Coverage on TV And Online

Should Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians, they will punch their ticket for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The Rishabh Pant-led side need to win their last match of the IPL league stage against the five-time champions to eliminate another contender Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match between Mumbai and Delhi will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday (May 21).

Delhi currently have 14 points in their kitty from 13 matches and with a Net Run Rate of 0.255. A win against Mumbai will help Delhi in overtaking fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bangalore also have bagged 16 points from 14 matches but their Net Run Rate is -0.253.

Delhi come into the fixture after clinching a 17-run victory against Punjab Kings.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will aim to finish their horrible IPL 2022 journey on a winning note when they will be taking on Delhi on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s (May 21) IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 69th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 21, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

