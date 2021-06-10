Live Cricket Streaming Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2021: When And Where to Watch MUL vs KAR Live Online And on TV in India

The postponed season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has resumed in UAE from Wednesday with Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United. On Thursday, Multan Sultans will square off against reigning champions Karachi Kings in match 16 of PSL 2021.

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The upcoming encounter, will be the first match of a double-header.

The Sultans have managed to win only one of their five matches played earlier in Pakistan and are languishing at the fifth position in the points table currently. On the contrary, the Kings currently find themselves atop the PSL 2021 standings with three wins and two losses from five games.

The PSL 2021 MUL vs KAR match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST.

When is the PSL 2021 Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match?

The match will be played on Thursday, June 10.

Where will the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2021 match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the PSL 2021 Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PSL 2021 Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network will televise the match in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2021 Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming on SonyLIV website and App.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir

Karachi Kings probable playing XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Danish Aziz, Najibullah-Zadran, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

