Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Bulawayo

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2018, 3:03 PM IST

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 Match 12, Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo 08 March, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bowl)

(Image: ICC/Twitter)

PREVIEW AFG VS HK: Afghanistan were one of the favourites to finish in the top two at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 and make it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but after losses in their first two matches and confirmation that their regular captain is ruled out of the tournament, they have an uphill task to keep their campaign on track. Rashid Khan, the stand-in captain, has said that Afghanistan will treat every match now as a final and they have little choice but to do exactly that. And a back-against-the-wall situation might be just the thing to help them rediscover their spark. While Scotland had a clear plan to thwart their spinners, Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi found their groove against Zimbabwe, and the pacers kept things tight as well. Where they fell short was in the batting department.
SQUADS: Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Scott McKechnie, Shahid Wasif, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed.
Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Inhsanullah Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran.

Commentary (Hong Kong innings)

43.6 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.5 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.4 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.3 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.2 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.1 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

42.6 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.5 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.4 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.3 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.2 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.1 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

41.6 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

41.5 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

41.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, OUT lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their sixth wicket. 184/6

41.3 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, 1 run. 184/5

41.2 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, No run. 183/5

41.1 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, No run. 183/5

40.6 R Khan to A Rath, FOUR. 183/5

40.5 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 179/5

40.4 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 178/5

40.3 R Khan to S Wasif, FOUR. 178/5

40.2 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 174/5

40.1 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 174/5

39.6 S Zadran to S Wasif, 1 run. 174/5

39.5 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 173/5

39.4 S Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 172/5

39.3 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5

39.2 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5

39.1 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5

38.6 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 168/5

38.5 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 167/5

38.4 R Khan to S Wasif, 2 runs. 166/5

38.3 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 164/5

38.2 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 163/5

38.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 162/5

37.6 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 161/5

37.5 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 160/5

37.4 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 160/5

37.3 S Zadran to S McKechnie, OUT c Samiullah Shenwari b Shapoor Zadran. Hong Kong have lost their fifth wicket. 160/5

37.2 S Zadran to S McKechnie, 2 runs. 160/4

37.1 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 158/4

36.6 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 158/4

36.5 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 157/4

36.4 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 157/4

36.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 156/4

36.2 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 156/4

36.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 155/4

35.6 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 154/4

35.5 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 154/4

35.4 S Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 153/4

35.3 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 152/4

35.2 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 152/4

35.1 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 152/4

34.6 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 151/4

34.5 S Ashraf to S McKechnie, 1 run. 150/4

34.4 S Ashraf to S McKechnie, No run. 149/4

34.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 149/4

34.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, FOUR. 148/4

34.1 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 144/4

33.6 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 144/4

33.5 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 144/4

33.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 1 run. 144/4

33.3 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, 1 run. 143/4

33.2 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 142/4

33.1 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 142/4

32.6 D Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 142/4

32.5 D Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 138/4

32.4 D Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 137/4

32.3 D Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 137/4

32.2 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 137/4

32.1 D Zadran to A Rath, 2 runs. 136/4

31.6 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, 2 runs. 134/4

31.5 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

31.4 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

31.3 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

31.2 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

31.1 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

30.6 D Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 132/4

30.5 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 131/4

30.4 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4

30.3 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4

30.2 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4

30.1 D Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 130/4

29.6 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 126/4

29.5 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 125/4

29.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 125/4

29.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, 1 run. 125/4

29.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 124/4

29.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 124/4

28.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 124/4

28.5 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 124/4

28.4 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 124/4

28.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 122/4

28.2 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 122/4

28.1 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 122/4

27.6 M Nabi to A Rath, SIX. 121/4

27.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No ball. 115/4

27.5 M Nabi to S McKechnie, FOUR. 113/4

27.4 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4

27.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4

27.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4

27.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4

26.6 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 109/4

26.5 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 108/4

26.4 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 107/4

26.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 107/4

26.2 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 107/4

26.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 105/4

25.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4

25.5 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4

25.4 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4

25.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4

25.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, FOUR. 105/4

25.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 101/4

24.6 R Khan to A Rath, 4 Byes. 101/4

24.5 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 97/4

24.4 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4

24.3 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4

24.2 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4

24.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 96/4

24.1 R Khan to A Rath, Wide. 95/4

23.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 94/4

23.5 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 94/4

23.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 93/4

23.3 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 93/4

23.2 M Nabi to B Hayat, OUT c Najibullah Zadran b Mohammad Nabi. Hong Kong have lost their fourth wicket. 93/4

23.1 M Nabi to B Hayat, FOUR. 93/3

22.6 D Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 89/3

22.5 D Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 88/3

22.4 D Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 88/3

22.3 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 88/3

22.2 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 87/3

22.1 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 87/3

21.6 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3

21.5 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3

21.4 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3

21.3 M Nabi to B Hayat, FOUR. 87/3

21.2 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 83/3

21.1 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 83/3

20.6 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 83/3

20.5 S Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 83/3

20.4 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 79/3

20.3 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3

20.2 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3

20.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3

19.6 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.5 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.3 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.2 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.1 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

18.6 S Zadran to A Rath, Leg bye. 78/3

18.5 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3

18.4 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3

18.3 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3

18.2 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3

18.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 77/3

18.1 S Zadran to A Rath, 2 Wides. 76/3

17.6 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3

17.5 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3

17.4 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3

17.3 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 74/3

17.2 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 73/3

17.1 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 73/3

16.6 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3

16.5 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3

16.4 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3

16.3 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 73/3

16.2 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 72/3

16.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 71/3

15.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3

15.5 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3

15.4 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3

15.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3

15.2 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 71/3

15.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 69/3

14.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, 2 runs. 69/3

14.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 67/3

14.4 S Ashraf to B Hayat, SIX. 67/3

14.3 S Ashraf to B Hayat, FOUR. 61/3

14.2 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 57/3

14.1 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 57/3

13.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 57/3

13.5 R Khan to B Hayat, 1 run. 57/3

13.4 R Khan to B Hayat, 2 runs. 56/3

13.3 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 54/3

13.2 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 53/3

13.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 53/3

12.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 53/3

12.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 53/3

12.4 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 53/3

12.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 52/3

12.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 52/3

12.1 S Ashraf to B Hayat, 1 run. 52/3

11.6 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 51/3

11.5 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 51/3

11.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 2 runs. 51/3

11.3 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, 1 run. 49/3

11.2 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 1 run. 48/3

11.1 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 47/3

10.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3

10.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3

10.4 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3

10.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 47/3

10.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 46/3

10.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, 3 Wides. 46/3

10.1 S Ashraf to E Khan, OUT c Ihsanullah b Sharafuddin Ashraf. Hong Kong have lost their third wicket. 43/3

9.6 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, 2 runs. 43/2

9.5 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, No run. 41/2

9.4 Ur Rahman to A Khan, OUT b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their second wicket. 41/2

9.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1

9.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1

9.1 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1

8.6 S Ashraf to E Khan, 2 runs. 41/1

8.5 S Ashraf to E Khan, No run. 39/1

8.4 S Ashraf to A Khan, 1 run. 39/1

8.3 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1

8.2 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1

8.1 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1

7.6 Ur Rahman to E Khan, No run. 38/1

7.5 Ur Rahman to N Khan, OUT c Najibullah Zadran b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their first wicket. 38/1

7.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 38/0

7.3 Ur Rahman to N Khan, FOUR. 38/0

7.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 2 runs. 34/0

7.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 32/0

7.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 31/0

6.6 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 31/0

6.5 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 31/0

6.4 S Ashraf to N Khan, 1 run. 31/0

6.3 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0

6.2 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0

6.1 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0

5.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 30/0

5.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, Wide. 30/0

5.5 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0

5.4 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0

5.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0

5.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 29/0

5.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 28/0

5.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 27/0

5.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 27/0

4.6 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 26/0

4.5 S Ashraf to N Khan, 1 run. 26/0

4.4 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0

4.3 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0

4.2 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0

4.1 S Ashraf to N Khan, FOUR. 25/0

3.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 21/0

3.5 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 21/0

3.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 21/0

3.3 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 20/0

3.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, Leg bye. 20/0

3.1 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 19/0

2.6 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 19/0

2.5 D Zadran to N Khan, FOUR. 19/0

2.4 D Zadran to N Khan, FOUR. 15/0

2.3 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 11/0

2.2 D Zadran to A Khan, 1 run. 11/0

2.1 D Zadran to A Khan, 2 runs. 10/0

1.6 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0

1.5 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0

1.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0

1.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 8/0

1.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, 1 run. 7/0

1.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 6/0

1.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 6/0

0.6 D Zadran to A Khan, No run. 5/0

0.5 D Zadran to N Khan, 3 runs. 5/0

0.4 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.3 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.2 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.1 D Zadran to N Khan, 2 runs. 2/0

First Published: March 8, 2018, 12:46 PM IST

