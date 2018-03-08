Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Bulawayo

SQUADS: Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Scott McKechnie, Shahid Wasif, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed.
Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Inhsanullah Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran.
Commentary (Hong Kong innings)
43.6 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6
43.5 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6
43.4 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6
43.3 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6
43.2 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6
43.1 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6
42.6 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6
42.5 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6
42.4 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6
42.3 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6
42.2 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6
42.1 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6
41.6 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6
41.5 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6
41.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, OUT lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their sixth wicket. 184/6
41.3 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, 1 run. 184/5
41.2 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, No run. 183/5
41.1 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, No run. 183/5
40.6 R Khan to A Rath, FOUR. 183/5
40.5 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 179/5
40.4 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 178/5
40.3 R Khan to S Wasif, FOUR. 178/5
40.2 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 174/5
40.1 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 174/5
39.6 S Zadran to S Wasif, 1 run. 174/5
39.5 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 173/5
39.4 S Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 172/5
39.3 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5
39.2 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5
39.1 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5
38.6 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 168/5
38.5 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 167/5
38.4 R Khan to S Wasif, 2 runs. 166/5
38.3 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 164/5
38.2 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 163/5
38.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 162/5
37.6 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 161/5
37.5 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 160/5
37.4 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 160/5
37.3 S Zadran to S McKechnie, OUT c Samiullah Shenwari b Shapoor Zadran. Hong Kong have lost their fifth wicket. 160/5
37.2 S Zadran to S McKechnie, 2 runs. 160/4
37.1 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 158/4
36.6 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 158/4
36.5 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 157/4
36.4 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 157/4
36.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 156/4
36.2 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 156/4
36.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 155/4
35.6 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 154/4
35.5 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 154/4
35.4 S Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 153/4
35.3 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 152/4
35.2 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 152/4
35.1 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 152/4
34.6 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 151/4
34.5 S Ashraf to S McKechnie, 1 run. 150/4
34.4 S Ashraf to S McKechnie, No run. 149/4
34.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 149/4
34.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, FOUR. 148/4
34.1 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 144/4
33.6 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 144/4
33.5 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 144/4
33.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 1 run. 144/4
33.3 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, 1 run. 143/4
33.2 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 142/4
33.1 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 142/4
32.6 D Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 142/4
32.5 D Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 138/4
32.4 D Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 137/4
32.3 D Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 137/4
32.2 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 137/4
32.1 D Zadran to A Rath, 2 runs. 136/4
31.6 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, 2 runs. 134/4
31.5 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4
31.4 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4
31.3 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4
31.2 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4
31.1 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4
30.6 D Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 132/4
30.5 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 131/4
30.4 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4
30.3 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4
30.2 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4
30.1 D Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 130/4
29.6 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 126/4
29.5 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 125/4
29.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 125/4
29.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, 1 run. 125/4
29.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 124/4
29.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 124/4
28.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 124/4
28.5 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 124/4
28.4 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 124/4
28.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 122/4
28.2 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 122/4
28.1 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 122/4
27.6 M Nabi to A Rath, SIX. 121/4
27.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No ball. 115/4
27.5 M Nabi to S McKechnie, FOUR. 113/4
27.4 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4
27.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4
27.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4
27.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4
26.6 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 109/4
26.5 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 108/4
26.4 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 107/4
26.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 107/4
26.2 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 107/4
26.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 105/4
25.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4
25.5 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4
25.4 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4
25.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4
25.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, FOUR. 105/4
25.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 101/4
24.6 R Khan to A Rath, 4 Byes. 101/4
24.5 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 97/4
24.4 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4
24.3 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4
24.2 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4
24.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 96/4
24.1 R Khan to A Rath, Wide. 95/4
23.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 94/4
23.5 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 94/4
23.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 93/4
23.3 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 93/4
23.2 M Nabi to B Hayat, OUT c Najibullah Zadran b Mohammad Nabi. Hong Kong have lost their fourth wicket. 93/4
23.1 M Nabi to B Hayat, FOUR. 93/3
22.6 D Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 89/3
22.5 D Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 88/3
22.4 D Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 88/3
22.3 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 88/3
22.2 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 87/3
22.1 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 87/3
21.6 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3
21.5 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3
21.4 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3
21.3 M Nabi to B Hayat, FOUR. 87/3
21.2 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 83/3
21.1 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 83/3
20.6 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 83/3
20.5 S Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 83/3
20.4 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 79/3
20.3 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3
20.2 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3
20.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3
19.6 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3
19.5 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3
19.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3
19.3 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3
19.2 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3
19.1 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3
18.6 S Zadran to A Rath, Leg bye. 78/3
18.5 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3
18.4 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3
18.3 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3
18.2 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3
18.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 77/3
18.1 S Zadran to A Rath, 2 Wides. 76/3
17.6 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3
17.5 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3
17.4 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3
17.3 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 74/3
17.2 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 73/3
17.1 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 73/3
16.6 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3
16.5 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3
16.4 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3
16.3 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 73/3
16.2 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 72/3
16.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 71/3
15.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3
15.5 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3
15.4 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3
15.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3
15.2 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 71/3
15.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 69/3
14.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, 2 runs. 69/3
14.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 67/3
14.4 S Ashraf to B Hayat, SIX. 67/3
14.3 S Ashraf to B Hayat, FOUR. 61/3
14.2 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 57/3
14.1 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 57/3
13.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 57/3
13.5 R Khan to B Hayat, 1 run. 57/3
13.4 R Khan to B Hayat, 2 runs. 56/3
13.3 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 54/3
13.2 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 53/3
13.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 53/3
12.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 53/3
12.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 53/3
12.4 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 53/3
12.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 52/3
12.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 52/3
12.1 S Ashraf to B Hayat, 1 run. 52/3
11.6 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 51/3
11.5 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 51/3
11.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 2 runs. 51/3
11.3 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, 1 run. 49/3
11.2 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 1 run. 48/3
11.1 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 47/3
10.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3
10.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3
10.4 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3
10.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 47/3
10.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 46/3
10.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, 3 Wides. 46/3
10.1 S Ashraf to E Khan, OUT c Ihsanullah b Sharafuddin Ashraf. Hong Kong have lost their third wicket. 43/3
9.6 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, 2 runs. 43/2
9.5 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, No run. 41/2
9.4 Ur Rahman to A Khan, OUT b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their second wicket. 41/2
9.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1
9.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1
9.1 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1
8.6 S Ashraf to E Khan, 2 runs. 41/1
8.5 S Ashraf to E Khan, No run. 39/1
8.4 S Ashraf to A Khan, 1 run. 39/1
8.3 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1
8.2 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1
8.1 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1
7.6 Ur Rahman to E Khan, No run. 38/1
7.5 Ur Rahman to N Khan, OUT c Najibullah Zadran b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their first wicket. 38/1
7.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 38/0
7.3 Ur Rahman to N Khan, FOUR. 38/0
7.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 2 runs. 34/0
7.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 32/0
7.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 31/0
6.6 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 31/0
6.5 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 31/0
6.4 S Ashraf to N Khan, 1 run. 31/0
6.3 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0
6.2 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0
6.1 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0
5.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 30/0
5.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, Wide. 30/0
5.5 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0
5.4 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0
5.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0
5.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 29/0
5.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 28/0
5.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 27/0
5.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 27/0
4.6 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 26/0
4.5 S Ashraf to N Khan, 1 run. 26/0
4.4 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0
4.3 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0
4.2 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0
4.1 S Ashraf to N Khan, FOUR. 25/0
3.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 21/0
3.5 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 21/0
3.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 21/0
3.3 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 20/0
3.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, Leg bye. 20/0
3.1 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 19/0
2.6 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 19/0
2.5 D Zadran to N Khan, FOUR. 19/0
2.4 D Zadran to N Khan, FOUR. 15/0
2.3 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 11/0
2.2 D Zadran to A Khan, 1 run. 11/0
2.1 D Zadran to A Khan, 2 runs. 10/0
1.6 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0
1.5 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0
1.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0
1.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 8/0
1.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, 1 run. 7/0
1.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 6/0
1.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 6/0
0.6 D Zadran to A Khan, No run. 5/0
0.5 D Zadran to N Khan, 3 runs. 5/0
0.4 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0
0.3 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0
0.2 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0
0.1 D Zadran to N Khan, 2 runs. 2/0