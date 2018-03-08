Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Bulawayo

(Image: ICC/Twitter)

Commentary (Hong Kong innings)

43.6 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.5 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.4 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.3 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.2 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

43.1 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

42.6 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.5 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.4 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.3 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.2 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

42.1 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 184/6

41.6 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

41.5 Ur Rahman to W Barkat, No run. 184/6

41.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, OUT lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their sixth wicket. 184/6

41.3 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, 1 run. 184/5

41.2 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, No run. 183/5

41.1 Ur Rahman to S Wasif, No run. 183/5

40.6 R Khan to A Rath, FOUR. 183/5

40.5 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 179/5

40.4 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 178/5

40.3 R Khan to S Wasif, FOUR. 178/5

40.2 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 174/5

40.1 R Khan to S Wasif, No run. 174/5

39.6 S Zadran to S Wasif, 1 run. 174/5

39.5 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 173/5

39.4 S Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 172/5

39.3 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5

39.2 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5

39.1 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 168/5

38.6 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 168/5

38.5 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 167/5

38.4 R Khan to S Wasif, 2 runs. 166/5

38.3 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 164/5

38.2 R Khan to S Wasif, 1 run. 163/5

38.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 162/5

37.6 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 161/5

37.5 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 160/5

37.4 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 160/5

37.3 S Zadran to S McKechnie, OUT c Samiullah Shenwari b Shapoor Zadran. Hong Kong have lost their fifth wicket. 160/5

37.2 S Zadran to S McKechnie, 2 runs. 160/4

37.1 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 158/4

36.6 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 158/4

36.5 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 157/4

36.4 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 157/4

36.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 156/4

36.2 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 156/4

36.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 155/4

35.6 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 154/4

35.5 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 154/4

35.4 S Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 153/4

35.3 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 152/4

35.2 S Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 152/4

35.1 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 152/4

34.6 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 151/4

34.5 S Ashraf to S McKechnie, 1 run. 150/4

34.4 S Ashraf to S McKechnie, No run. 149/4

34.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 149/4

34.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, FOUR. 148/4

34.1 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 144/4

33.6 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 144/4

33.5 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 144/4

33.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 1 run. 144/4

33.3 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, 1 run. 143/4

33.2 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 142/4

33.1 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 142/4

32.6 D Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 142/4

32.5 D Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 138/4

32.4 D Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 137/4

32.3 D Zadran to S McKechnie, No run. 137/4

32.2 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 137/4

32.1 D Zadran to A Rath, 2 runs. 136/4

31.6 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, 2 runs. 134/4

31.5 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

31.4 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

31.3 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

31.2 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

31.1 Ur Rahman to S McKechnie, No run. 132/4

30.6 D Zadran to S McKechnie, 1 run. 132/4

30.5 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 131/4

30.4 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4

30.3 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4

30.2 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 130/4

30.1 D Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 130/4

29.6 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 126/4

29.5 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 125/4

29.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 125/4

29.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, 1 run. 125/4

29.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 124/4

29.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 124/4

28.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 124/4

28.5 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 124/4

28.4 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 124/4

28.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 122/4

28.2 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 122/4

28.1 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 122/4

27.6 M Nabi to A Rath, SIX. 121/4

27.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No ball. 115/4

27.5 M Nabi to S McKechnie, FOUR. 113/4

27.4 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4

27.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4

27.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4

27.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 109/4

26.6 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 109/4

26.5 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 108/4

26.4 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 107/4

26.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 107/4

26.2 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 107/4

26.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 105/4

25.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4

25.5 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4

25.4 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4

25.3 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 105/4

25.2 M Nabi to S McKechnie, FOUR. 105/4

25.1 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 101/4

24.6 R Khan to A Rath, 4 Byes. 101/4

24.5 R Khan to S McKechnie, 1 run. 97/4

24.4 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4

24.3 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4

24.2 R Khan to S McKechnie, No run. 96/4

24.1 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 96/4

24.1 R Khan to A Rath, Wide. 95/4

23.6 M Nabi to S McKechnie, No run. 94/4

23.5 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 94/4

23.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 93/4

23.3 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 93/4

23.2 M Nabi to B Hayat, OUT c Najibullah Zadran b Mohammad Nabi. Hong Kong have lost their fourth wicket. 93/4

23.1 M Nabi to B Hayat, FOUR. 93/3

22.6 D Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 89/3

22.5 D Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 88/3

22.4 D Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 88/3

22.3 D Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 88/3

22.2 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 87/3

22.1 D Zadran to A Rath, No run. 87/3

21.6 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3

21.5 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3

21.4 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 87/3

21.3 M Nabi to B Hayat, FOUR. 87/3

21.2 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 83/3

21.1 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 83/3

20.6 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 83/3

20.5 S Zadran to A Rath, FOUR. 83/3

20.4 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 79/3

20.3 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3

20.2 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3

20.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 78/3

19.6 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.5 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.4 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.3 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.2 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

19.1 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 78/3

18.6 S Zadran to A Rath, Leg bye. 78/3

18.5 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3

18.4 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3

18.3 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3

18.2 S Zadran to A Rath, No run. 77/3

18.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 77/3

18.1 S Zadran to A Rath, 2 Wides. 76/3

17.6 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3

17.5 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3

17.4 M Nabi to B Hayat, No run. 74/3

17.3 M Nabi to A Rath, 1 run. 74/3

17.2 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 73/3

17.1 M Nabi to A Rath, No run. 73/3

16.6 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3

16.5 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3

16.4 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 73/3

16.3 S Zadran to A Rath, 1 run. 73/3

16.2 S Zadran to B Hayat, 1 run. 72/3

16.1 S Zadran to B Hayat, No run. 71/3

15.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3

15.5 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3

15.4 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3

15.3 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 71/3

15.2 R Khan to A Rath, 2 runs. 71/3

15.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 69/3

14.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, 2 runs. 69/3

14.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 67/3

14.4 S Ashraf to B Hayat, SIX. 67/3

14.3 S Ashraf to B Hayat, FOUR. 61/3

14.2 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 57/3

14.1 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 57/3

13.6 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 57/3

13.5 R Khan to B Hayat, 1 run. 57/3

13.4 R Khan to B Hayat, 2 runs. 56/3

13.3 R Khan to A Rath, 1 run. 54/3

13.2 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 53/3

13.1 R Khan to A Rath, No run. 53/3

12.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 53/3

12.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 53/3

12.4 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 53/3

12.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 52/3

12.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 52/3

12.1 S Ashraf to B Hayat, 1 run. 52/3

11.6 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 51/3

11.5 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 51/3

11.4 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 2 runs. 51/3

11.3 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, 1 run. 49/3

11.2 Ur Rahman to A Rath, 1 run. 48/3

11.1 Ur Rahman to A Rath, No run. 47/3

10.6 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3

10.5 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3

10.4 S Ashraf to B Hayat, No run. 47/3

10.3 S Ashraf to A Rath, 1 run. 47/3

10.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, No run. 46/3

10.2 S Ashraf to A Rath, 3 Wides. 46/3

10.1 S Ashraf to E Khan, OUT c Ihsanullah b Sharafuddin Ashraf. Hong Kong have lost their third wicket. 43/3

9.6 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, 2 runs. 43/2

9.5 Ur Rahman to B Hayat, No run. 41/2

9.4 Ur Rahman to A Khan, OUT b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their second wicket. 41/2

9.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1

9.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1

9.1 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 41/1

8.6 S Ashraf to E Khan, 2 runs. 41/1

8.5 S Ashraf to E Khan, No run. 39/1

8.4 S Ashraf to A Khan, 1 run. 39/1

8.3 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1

8.2 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1

8.1 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 38/1

7.6 Ur Rahman to E Khan, No run. 38/1

7.5 Ur Rahman to N Khan, OUT c Najibullah Zadran b Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Hong Kong have lost their first wicket. 38/1

7.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 38/0

7.3 Ur Rahman to N Khan, FOUR. 38/0

7.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 2 runs. 34/0

7.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 32/0

7.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 31/0

6.6 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 31/0

6.5 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 31/0

6.4 S Ashraf to N Khan, 1 run. 31/0

6.3 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0

6.2 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0

6.1 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 30/0

5.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 30/0

5.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, Wide. 30/0

5.5 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0

5.4 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0

5.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 29/0

5.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 29/0

5.2 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 28/0

5.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 27/0

5.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 27/0

4.6 S Ashraf to A Khan, No run. 26/0

4.5 S Ashraf to N Khan, 1 run. 26/0

4.4 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0

4.3 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0

4.2 S Ashraf to N Khan, No run. 25/0

4.1 S Ashraf to N Khan, FOUR. 25/0

3.6 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 21/0

3.5 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 21/0

3.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 21/0

3.3 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 20/0

3.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, Leg bye. 20/0

3.1 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 19/0

2.6 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 19/0

2.5 D Zadran to N Khan, FOUR. 19/0

2.4 D Zadran to N Khan, FOUR. 15/0

2.3 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 11/0

2.2 D Zadran to A Khan, 1 run. 11/0

2.1 D Zadran to A Khan, 2 runs. 10/0

1.6 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0

1.5 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0

1.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, No run. 8/0

1.4 Ur Rahman to N Khan, Wide. 8/0

1.3 Ur Rahman to A Khan, 1 run. 7/0

1.2 Ur Rahman to A Khan, No run. 6/0

1.1 Ur Rahman to N Khan, 1 run. 6/0

0.6 D Zadran to A Khan, No run. 5/0

0.5 D Zadran to N Khan, 3 runs. 5/0

0.4 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.3 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.2 D Zadran to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.1 D Zadran to N Khan, 2 runs. 2/0

First Published: March 8, 2018, 12:46 PM IST