Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland vs Afghanistan

Commentary (Ireland innings)

38.2 R Khan to S Singh, Tossed up delivery, played to square leg for a run. 137/4

38.1 R Khan to S Singh, Quicker and full around the off stump line, played to mid-wicket. 136/4

Rashid Khan comes back into the attack.

37.6 D Zadran to S Singh, Short delivery, pulled aerially towards fine leg for a single. 136/4

37.5 D Zadran to S Singh, The umpire shakes his head.Full delivery drifting down the leg side. Singh misses the flick as it hits his pads and goes to the keeper. They go up for the appeal but the umpire is unmoved. 135/4

37.4 D Zadran to K O'Brien, Quick delivery on a back of a length outside the off stump channel, guided to third man. One run taken. 135/4

37.3 D Zadran to K O'Brien, Slower delivery on a back of a length around the off stump line, defended back to the bowler. 134/4

37.2 D Zadran to K O'Brien, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, played to point. 134/4

37.1 D Zadran to S Singh, Short delivery banged in towards the batsman, played to square leg for a run. 134/4

36.6 Ur Rahman to K O'Brien, Tossed up delivery, played to mid-wicket. Just 2 runs off the over. 133/4

36.5 Ur Rahman to S Singh, Cut to point with ease for a single. 133/4

36.4 Ur Rahman to S Singh, Singh tries to work it away to the leg side, dancing down the track. The ball hits on the pads and rolls to point. No run taken. 132/4

36.3 Ur Rahman to S Singh, Beaten! This was quick and on the shorter side outside off stump. Singh tries to work it away but fails as the ball straightens after pitching. 132/4

36.2 Ur Rahman to S Singh, Floated delivery outside off stump. Singh tires to sweep it but gets hit on his pads. The impact was outside off stump. 132/4

36.1 Ur Rahman to K O'Brien, Tossed up delivery outside off, driven to long off for a single. 132/4

35.6 D Zadran to S Singh, Back of a length delivery outside the off stump, played to point. 131/4

35.5 D Zadran to K O'Brien, Punched off the back foot to covers for a run. 131/4

Kevin O' Brien walks in next.

Drinks are on the field.

35.4 D Zadran to N O'Brien, OUT! The change of bowling has done the trick for yet another time. Full outside off which was asking to be put away. He drives it in air towards covers. Samiullah Shenwari takes an easy catch. Niall goes back in the hut after a decent start. 130/4

35.3 D Zadran to S Singh, Full delivery outside the off stump, played with soft hands towards covers. One run taken. 130/3

35.2 D Zadran to N O'Brien, Short delivery outside off stump, cut to the right of the point fielder. An easy single taken. 129/3

35.1 D Zadran to N O'Brien, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, played to point. 128/3

Dawlat Zadran comes back on.

34.6 Ur Rahman to N O'Brien, Shorter in length this time, punched to covers for a single. 128/3

34.5 Ur Rahman to N O'Brien, Beaten. This one turned away from the batsman. He tries to defend it off the back foot but fails to make any connection. 127/3

34.4 Ur Rahman to S Singh, Swept to square leg for a single. 127/3

34.3 Ur Rahman to N O'Brien, Flighted delivery around off stump, Niall sweeps it through the square leg region. Dawlat does well with his foot to save a run for his side. Three runs taken. 126/3

34.2 Ur Rahman to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery outside off stump, worked to point. 123/3

34.1 Ur Rahman to N O'Brien, Flatter delivery, defended off the back foot. 123/3

33.6 M Nabi to S Singh, Quick and full this time by Nabi. Driven hard to mid on. 123/3

33.5 M Nabi to S Singh, Floated delivery flicked to square leg. 123/3

33.4 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery around the off stump channel, played to wide off point for a run. 123/3

33.3 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Quicker delivery pushed to covers. 122/3

33.2 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery outside the off stump. Niall tries to drive it but finds the bottom edge to it. The ball runs back to the bowler. 122/3

33.1 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Full and wide outside off stump, blocked by the batsman. 122/3

32.6 Ur Rahman to S Singh, Floated delivery, Singh does well to block it away. 122/3

32.5 Ur Rahman to S Singh, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 122/3

32.4 Ur Rahman to S Singh, Googly from outside the off stump. Singh tries to defend it off the front foot but gets hit on his pads. It was struck outside the off stump line. 122/3

32.3 Ur Rahman to N O'Brien, Punched off the back foot to covers for a run. 122/3

Simi Singh next in to bat.

32.2 Ur Rahman to N O'Brien, OUT! Mujeeb was brought on to proved a wicket and he has done it. Not in the way he would have hoped for but they would be happy to see Stirling's back. Tossed up delivery around the off stump line, the batsman reverse sweeps it to point. There was a yes and no in between the batsmen as to take a run or decide against it. Stirling was half way down the wicket. Najibullah Zadran picks up the throw and gives it to Mujeeb at non strikers end. He took the bails off in flash. The replays show he was just short. A big blow for Ireland. 121/3

Run out appeal against Paul Stirling is referred upstairs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman into the attack now.

32.1 Ur Rahman to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery, around the off stump line, defended off the back foot. 121/2

31.6 M Nabi to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery, pushed to covers. Good comeback by Nabi after being hit for a boundary and a maximum. 121/2

31.5 M Nabi to P Stirling, Stirling opens the face of the bat and works it to point. 121/2

31.4 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Sensible cricket! Worked it off his hips to square leg for a single. 121/2

31.3 M Nabi to N O'Brien, FOUR! A maximum followed up by a boundary. Floated delivery, full outside off stump. The batsman slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 120/2

31.2 M Nabi to N O'Brien, SIX! That's a good strike. Tossed up delivery around the middle stump line. Niall comes charging down and lofts it over long on for a maximum. 116/2

31.2 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Wide! Nabi drags it full down the leg side, umpire signals it a wide. 110/2

31.1 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Beaten! Beautifully bowled. Gave it some air as he lands it in a driving length outside the off stump line. Niall tries to drive it but fails to make a connection with the bat. 109/2

30.6 R Khan to P Stirling, Quicker and full this time, played off the front foot. Rashid has been bowling beautifully. 109/2

30.5 R Khan to N O'Brien, Another googly, played with sift hands to point. 109/2

30.4 R Khan to N O'Brien, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 108/2

30.3 R Khan to N O'Brien, Beaten. Another googly and Niall tries to defend it but fails to put bat to it. 108/2

30.2 R Khan to P Stirling, They are not able to read him. Yet another googly, Stirling tries to defend it but the ball finds the inside edge. It runs to square leg for a run. 108/2

30.1 R Khan to P Stirling, Google hit high on his pads and also going down the leg side. Stirling didn't pick it up. 107/2

29.6 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Loopy delivery around the off stump line on the shorter side, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 107/2

29.5 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Full delivery, darted in towards the batsman's legs. Blocked to mid-wicket. 107/2

29.4 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Quicker delivery outside off, pushed to covers. 107/2

29.3 M Nabi to N O'Brien, FOUR! That's really well played. Tossed up delivery outside off stump, Niall reverse sweeps it over the short third man region for a boundary. 107/2

29.2 M Nabi to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery, around the off stump channel. Stirling comes dancing down and plays it to long on for a run. 103/2

29.1 M Nabi to P Stirling, Quick and full on the stumps, defended off the front foot. 102/2

28.6 R Khan to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery outside off stump, driven to covers for a run. 102/2

28.5 R Khan to N O'Brien, Short delivery around the off stump line, punched to long off for a single. 101/2

28.4 R Khan to P Stirling, Looped up delivery outside off stump, driven to long on for a single. 100/2

28.3 R Khan to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery driven to long on. One run taken. 99/2

28.2 R Khan to N O'Brien, Full and on the leg stump this time. He works it to mid-wicket. 98/2

28.1 R Khan to P Stirling, Played to backward square leg for an easy run. 98/2

27.6 M Nabi to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery, pushed to covers for a quick single. This brings up 16th ODI fifty for him. He needs to carry on for his side. 97/2

27.5 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Struck hard to sweeper cover for a single. 96/2

27.4 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Quicker delivery on the stumps, blocked away. 95/2

27.3 M Nabi to N O'Brien, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Niall goes for the sweep but manages to find the inside edge to it. The ball runs to fine leg for a boundary. 95/2

27.2 M Nabi to N O'Brien, Full and quick delivery, defended off the front foot. 91/2

27.1 M Nabi to P Stirling, Short delivery outside off, pushed to cover-point for a run. 91/2

26.6 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Short delivery, cut to point for a single. 90/2

Nabi comes back into the attack.

26.5 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery, pushed to mid-wicket. 89/2

26.4 S Ashraf to P Stirling, SIX! That was huge! This was the first false delivery by him, he bowled it short. Stirling rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 89/2

26.3 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery around the off stump channel, Stirling tries to sweep it but manages to bottom edge it. 83/2

26.2 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Gives himself some room to cut it hard but gets an inside edge on to his pads. 83/2

26.1 S Ashraf to P Stirling, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 83/2

25.6 R Khan to N O'Brien, Niall is not able to pick this young man. He is turning it both ways. The batsman does well to get an inside edge onto his pads. 83/2

25.5 R Khan to N O'Brien, Fuller and googly this time by Rashid. The batsman tries to defend it but gets beaten. 83/2

25.4 R Khan to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 83/2

25.3 R Khan to N O'Brien, FOUR! Sloppy by the captain. He tries to pick it up with one hand but ends up giving some free runs to the opposition. Tossed up delivery driven down the ground and Niall O'Brien will register a boundary against his name. 83/2

25.2 R Khan to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery around the leg stump channel, pushed uppishly to mid-wicket. 79/2

25.1 R Khan to N O'Brien, Quick and full outside off stump, defended well off the front foot. 79/2

24.6 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Flighted delivery, defended off the front foot. 79/2

24.5 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Loud LBW shout but nothing from the umpire. Tossed up delivery around the middle stump line, turning away from the batsman. Stirling comes charging down the track and tries to flick it but gets hit on the pads. The ball had to travel a lot of distance, which is why the umpire turned it down. 79/2

24.4 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Quicker and coming in towards the batsman. Stirling blocks it. 79/2

24.3 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Floated ball, defended off the front foot. 79/2

24.2 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Flighted delivery around the leg stump line, played to mid-wicket. 79/2

24.1 S Ashraf to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery on leg, worked to square leg for an easy single. 79/2

23.6 R Khan to N O'Brien, Worked down the leg side to get off the mark with a single. A successful over for the Afghan team. Just a run and a wicket off it. 78/2

Niall O'Brien comes in to bat.

23.5 R Khan to A Balbirnie, OUT! He was looking in trouble against the leggie and now has to have a long walk back to the pavilion. He did set him up beautifully with three googlies and followed this with a straighter one. Short and wide outside off stump, Balbirnie tries to punch it away but gets the outside edge. Shahzad collects it with ease. Rashid Khan steps up when his team needs him. 77/2

23.4 R Khan to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery outside off stump, driven to covers. 77/1

23.3 R Khan to A Balbirnie, That was quick on the stumps, the batsman does well to block it. 77/1

23.2 R Khan to A Balbirnie, Almost had his man. Another googly this time, quick and a bit short, Balbirnie does well to bring his bat down in time. 77/1

23.1 R Khan to A Balbirnie, The batsman tries to sweep this googly out of trouble. The ball takes the inside edge and hits him on his boots. 77/1

22.6 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Quicker delivery on the leg stump, played to mid-wicket for a run. 77/1

22.5 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, That was a good sweep. Flighted delivery around the off stump channel, swept with ease to deep mid-wicket. Two runs taken. 76/1

22.4 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery driven to covers. 74/1

Stirling seems to be in some trouble. Physio is out in the middle to have a look.

22.3 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Quick and full on the middle stump line. Stirling tries to sweep it but gets a bottom edge on it. The ball runs to mid-wicket for a run. 74/1

22.2 S Ashraf to P Stirling, The bowler got turn on this one. Tossed up delivery around the off stump line, Stirling tries to defend it but gets the outside edge. The ball runs to third man region and they take a couple. 73/1

22.1 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery, jabbed to covers for a run. 71/1

21.6 R Khan to A Balbirnie, Pushed to covers for an easy single. 70/1

21.5 R Khan to A Balbirnie, Close to the outside edge, but nothing from the umpire. Short and wide outside off, Balbirnie tries to cut it but fails. 69/1

21.4 R Khan to A Balbirnie, Googly had almost done the trick. Quick and full around the off stump line, Balbirnie tries to drive it but finds the inside edge of the bat. The ball runs to the leg side for no run. 69/1

21.3 R Khan to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery, driven to long off for a run. 69/1

21.2 R Khan to P Stirling, Short delivery outside off stump, punched to covers. 68/1

21.1 R Khan to A Balbirnie, Starts by bowling it quick and short on the stumps. Pushed to mid-wicket for a single. 68/1

Rashid Khan comes into the attack. A wicket coming up?

20.6 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Stirling charges down the track and defends it off the front foot. 67/1

20.5 S Ashraf to P Stirling, In the air.... but safe. Tossed up delivery in the driving length area. Stirling pushes hard at it. The ball lobs towards covers but just drops in front of the fielder. 67/1

20.4 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, A push off the back foot to covers for a run. 67/1

20.3 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery around the leg stump line, worked to mid-wicket. 66/1

20.2 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Short and wide delivery slapped to cover-point for a run. 66/1

20.1 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery around off stump, played to covers. 65/1

19.6 G Naib to P Stirling, Length delivery outside off stump, the ball takes the outside edge as Stirling tries to drive. One run taken as the ball runs to third man. 65/1

19.5 G Naib to P Stirling, Stirling taps it to point and wants a quick single but his partner decides against it. 64/1

19.4 G Naib to A Balbirnie, Full length delivery outside off, driven to mid off for a quick run. 64/1

19.3 G Naib to A Balbirnie, Good length delivery around the off stump line, played with ease to the point region. 63/1

19.2 G Naib to A Balbirnie, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, cut to point. 63/1

19.1 G Naib to P Stirling, Slower delivery on a back of a length outside off, Stirling drives it to covers. The fielder misfields and the ball runs to sweeper cover. They take a single. 63/1

18.6 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Loud shout for an lbw, it's turned down. Pretty close, that. Tossed up on leg, it spins towards off and catches Balbirnie low on the front pad when he misses his sweep shot. 62/1

18.5 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 62/1

18.4 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Swept away on the leg side. No run taken. 62/1

18.3 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery outside off, Balbirnie pushes it into the covers for no run. 62/1

18.2 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Takes a nice, big stride forward and drives it through mid off for a single. 62/1

18.1 S Ashraf to P Stirling, Uses his feet to get to the pitch, but can't make connection with the bat. Off the pads it falls besides him. 61/1

Drinks are on the field.

17.6 G Naib to A Balbirnie, Length delivery, pushed to covers. 61/1

17.5 G Naib to A Balbirnie, That was close to the edge! Back of a length delivery outside off stump. The batsman tries to cut it but fails to put bat to it. 61/1

17.4 G Naib to P Stirling, Another short delivery banged in towards the batsman, pulled to square leg for a single. 61/1

17.3 G Naib to P Stirling, Short delivery wide outside off, Stirling pulls it over mid-wicket. Due to the wet outfield, the ball does not reach the boundary but the batsmen pick up a couple. 60/1

17.2 G Naib to A Balbirnie, Length ball, driven past covers for a single. 58/1

17.1 G Naib to P Stirling, Full delivery outside the off stump line, driven to covers. One run taken. 57/1

Gulbadin Naib will have a change of ends.

16.6 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 56/1

16.5 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Flighted delivery short outside the off stump, punched to covers. 56/1

16.4 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Short delivery outside off, cut to point. 56/1

16.3 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Floated delivery full outside the off stump, driven hard to covers. 56/1

16.2 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Flighted delivery which is pushed to cover-point. 56/1

16.1 S Ashraf to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery outside the off stump line, Balbirnie lets it go to the keeper. 56/1

Sharafuddin Ashraf comes into the attack.

15.6 M Nabi to A Balbirnie, Flighted delivery around the middle stump line, driven to long on. One run taken. A successful over for Afghanistan. 56/1

15.5 M Nabi to A Balbirnie, Back foot punch to the mid-wicket region. 55/1

15.4 M Nabi to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery outside off stump, played towards point for another run. 55/1

15.3 M Nabi to A Balbirnie, Nudged to backward point for a single. 54/1

Andrew Balbirnie comes into bat.

15.2 M Nabi to W Porterfield, OUT! The skipper picked out the fielder perfectly. Tossed up delivery around the leg stump line. Porterfield tries to flick it but could not keep it down. The ball goes to mid-wicket where Rahmat Shah pouches it comfortably. End to a 53-run stand and it's Nabi who provides the Afghan team with the breakthrough. 53/1

15.1 M Nabi to W Porterfield, Full delivery darted in full outside off stump. The batsman tries to reverse sweep it but fails to put bat to it. 53/0

14.6 G Naib to W Porterfield, Back of a length delivery angling towards the batsman. Porterfield runs it down with ease to third man for a single. 53/0

14.5 G Naib to P Stirling, Good shot! Length delivery driven to long on for a run. 52/0

14.4 G Naib to P Stirling, Back of a length around the off stump line. Stirling shuffles a bit and plays it back to the bowler. 51/0

14.3 G Naib to P Stirling, Back of a length delivery, angling in towards the batsman. Played to mid-wicket. 51/0

14.2 G Naib to P Stirling, Full delivery in the middle stump line, driven back to the bowler. 51/0

14.1 G Naib to P Stirling, Slower one, full and outside off. Stirling drives it to mid on. 51/0

13.6 M Nabi to P Stirling, Worked up mid-wicket for an easy single. 51/0

13.5 M Nabi to P Stirling, Flighted delivery outside off stump, Stirling drives it hard to covers. The fielder does well to make a diving save. 50/0

13.4 M Nabi to W Porterfield, Tossed up delivery dragged short, worked to fine leg for a run. This brings up the fifty partnership. They have done it with ease. 50/0

13.3 M Nabi to W Porterfield, Flighted delivery around the off stump channel, played with soft hands. 49/0

13.2 M Nabi to P Stirling, Swept along the ground to square leg for a run. 49/0

13.1 M Nabi to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery, driven straight back. 48/0

12.6 G Naib to W Porterfield, Length delivery angling in towards the batsman. Porterfield pushes it to covers. 48/0

12.5 G Naib to W Porterfield, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, defended off the back foot. 48/0

12.4 G Naib to P Stirling, Another edge which runs down to the third man region for a single. 48/0

12.3 G Naib to P Stirling, Play and a miss. Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Stirling tries to slap it but misses. 47/0

12.2 G Naib to W Porterfield, Full length delivery outside the off stump line. Porterfield gets the outside edge and the ball runs to the third man area. The batsmen change ends. 47/0

12.1 G Naib to P Stirling, Full length delivery played with ease to wide of mid on. One run taken. 46/0

11.6 M Nabi to W Porterfield, Punched to covers to end the over with a dot ball. 5 runs came off Nabi's first over. 45/0

11.5 M Nabi to W Porterfield, FOUR! Whacked away! Nabi bowls it quick and short outside off. Porterfield pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 45/0

11.4 M Nabi to W Porterfield, Nabi floats it around the off stump line, Porterfield defends it from within the crease. 41/0

11.3 M Nabi to W Porterfield, Flighted delivery, defended off the front foot. 41/0

11.2 M Nabi to P Stirling, Played with soft hands to point for a quick single. 41/0

11.1 M Nabi to P Stirling, Starts by tossing it up around the off stump. Stirling comes charging down and defends it off the front foot. 40/0

Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack.

10.6 G Naib to W Porterfield, Straighter delivery in the middle stump line, Porterfield defends it off the front foot. Good first over by Naib. 40/0

10.5 G Naib to W Porterfield, Defended off the back foot to point region. 40/0

10.4 G Naib to W Porterfield, Good length delivery outside off stump, played to the point region. 40/0

10.3 G Naib to W Porterfield, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, punched to sweeper cover for a brace. 40/0

10.2 G Naib to P Stirling, The batsman moves across to the off side and tries to flick it off his hips. The ball hits him on his thigh pad and rolls to leg side. They sneak in a leg bye. 38/0

10.1 G Naib to P Stirling, Starts by dragging it down the leg side. Stirling tries to clip it but gets hit on the pads and goes to the keeper. The keeper goes up for the appeal but nothing from the umpire. 37/0

Gulbadin Naib comes into the attack.

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. 4 fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, That was close, very close! The ball turned towards the batsman as he tried to defend it off the front foot. It strikes him on the pads. To the naked eye it looked out but the umpire had his own views on it. 37-0 after 10 overs. 37/0

9.5 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Floated ball towards the batsman, Porterfield gets forward and defends it. 37/0

9.4 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Flighted delivery, played to mid-wicket. 37/0

9.3 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, That came back in sharply and Porterfield gets his bat down in time. Tossed up delivery around the off stump line, turning in towards the batsman. The batsman was caught in two minds as to what to do but manages to defend it away. 37/0

9.2 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Swept through the square leg region for a single. 37/0

9.1 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Short and wide outside off stump. Stirling tries to cut but fails to put bat to it. 36/0

8.6 D Zadran to P Stirling, Full delivery driven straight back for a single. 36/0

8.5 D Zadran to P Stirling, FOUR! Poor by the bowler. He brought the third man up inside the circle for this delivery and bowled it down the wrong channel. Back of a length delivery outside off stump, not what his captain wanted him to bowl. Stirling stands tall and slaps it through covers for a boundary. 35/0

8.4 D Zadran to W Porterfield, Tapped to mid off for a quick single. 31/0

8.3 D Zadran to W Porterfield, Good length delivery outside off stump, Porterfield tries to drive it but the ball gets past the outside edge. 30/0

8.2 D Zadran to P Stirling, Stirling comes down the track and tries to flick it off his hips but misses the ball completely. The ball strikes him high on his pads and runs to the fine leg region. The batsmen change ends. The replays show that height was the issue. 30/0

8.1 D Zadran to P Stirling, FOUR! Well struck by the batsman. Length delivery around the middle stump line, lifted over mid-wicket for a boundary. Good positive start by Ireland. 29/0

7.6 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Tossed up this time on the shorter side. Defended off the back foot. 25/0

7.5 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, A low full toss outside off stump, reverse swept to point. 25/0

7.4 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Porterfield misses the googly. He tries to defend the ball but gets beaten. 25/0

7.3 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 25/0

7.2 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, That was full and quick, coming towards the batsman. Porterfield misses it and gets struck on his pads. The ball was drifting down the leg side. 25/0

7.2 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Wide! The bowler drags it full down the leg side. The batsman tries to sweep it but misses it. The umpires signals it a wide. 25/0

7.1 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Straight delivery outside off stump, defended to point. 24/0

6.6 D Zadran to W Porterfield, Quick running by the batsmen. Porterfield plays at a back of a length delivery with soft hands. The ball rolls near the pitch area. One run taken. 24/0

6.5 D Zadran to P Stirling, Short delivery banged in outside the off stump line, played to mid-wicket for a quick single. 23/0

6.4 D Zadran to P Stirling, Good length delivery, seaming in towards the batsman. Stirling defends it off the back foot. 22/0

6.3 D Zadran to P Stirling, Back of a length delivery around the off stump line, defended off the front foot. 22/0

6.2 D Zadran to P Stirling, Full delivery outside off stump, driven hard but straight to the fielder at covers. 22/0

6.1 D Zadran to P Stirling, Stirling comes late at the delivery. He tries to drive a full delivery but the ball takes the inside half of the bat and runs to mid-wicket. 22/0

5.6 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 22/0

5.5 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Yet another bad ball and Porterfield makes full use of it. He goes back and pulls it towards mid-wicket for a brace. Due to the rain, the outfield is quite slow which is why it is restricted to just a couple of runs. Any other day it was a definite boundary. 22/0

5.4 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, FOUR! Sloppy fielding at covers cost the team a boundary. Short delivery outside off stump, Porterfield punches it past covers for a boundary. 20/0

5.3 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Flighted delivery, a tad short in the middle stump line. The batsman defends it off the back foot. 16/0

5.2 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Tossed up delivery outside off stump. Porterfield tries to play a reverse sweep but fails to make any connection. 16/0

5.1 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, The ball takes the outside edge and runs to short third man. One run taken. 16/0

We are done and dusted with the national anthems of the respective teams. The umpires are out in the middle. Afghanistan team are in the huddle. William Porterfield and Paul Stirling will open the innings for Ireland. Dawlat Zadran will have the new ball in hand. Let's get underway. Decider!

Pitch report - There is some grass in the center of the wicket which will assist the fast bowlers early with some seam movement. The batsmen need to be watchful at the start of their innings.

Afghanistan playing XI - Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai (C), Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Ireland playing XI - William Porterfield (C), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O Brien (WK), Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh.

Asghar Stanikzai, Afghanistan captain, says they are well assured of their bowlers to step up with the help of the wicket which has a bit of moisture on it. Reckons that he is only 75% it but for him the country is more important. Adds that they will enjoy this pressure game and give their best. Ends by saying that there is no change to their side.

William Porterfield, Ireland captain, says it is a used pitch. Admits they had a couple of days off and they have been preparing well. Mentions they will like to take it ball by ball and not look too far ahead. Informs They are unchanged from the last game.

Toss - Ireland win the toss and elect to bat first.

Hello and welcome to the Harare Sports Club, for the decider as to who will be the last team to book a seat for the World Cup 2019. Zimbabwe's defeat against UAE has made this dead rubber the most interesting match of this competition. The last match of the Super Sixes stage happens to be a clash between Ireland and Afghanistan. Both teams have had a bit of luck going their way but today they will have to pull up their socks and perform. Let's hope that the rain gods stay away from this encounter and we have a full 50-over clash. We are expecting it to be a match full of excitement. Stay tuned as we bring the toss and team updates shortly.

4.6 D Zadran to W Porterfield, That was a beauty! The bowler lands it on a driving length around the off stump line, seaming away from the batsman. The skipper tries to play at it but gets beaten. 15/0

4.5 D Zadran to P Stirling, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Stirling runs it to third man for a single. 15/0

4.4 D Zadran to P Stirling, Stirling comes forward and defends it to covers. 14/0

4.3 D Zadran to P Stirling, Length delivery defended off the front foot. 14/0

4.2 D Zadran to P Stirling, Big appeal, but the umpire does not move an inch. The team in Blue were confident about it. Dawlat lands it on a back of a length outside the off stump line and the ball seamed in a bit. Stirling tries to pull it but he seems to have missed. No harm done. 14/0

4.1 D Zadran to P Stirling, Back of a length delivery around the off stump line, defended from within the crease. 14/0

3.6 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Well bowled! The ball moved away after pitching. The batsman tried to play at it but gets beaten. The Afghan team goes up but the umpire is unmoved. 14/0

3.5 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 14/0

3.4 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, The bowler drifts a full ball down the leg side. Stirling tries to sweep it but gets hit low on his pads. The ball runs to short fine leg. One run taken. 14/0

3.3 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Flighted delivery outside off stump, Stirling plays a square drive towards the point region. The fielder does well to make a diving save. 13/0

3.2 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery on the middle stump line, played with ease to mid-wicket. 13/0

3.1 Ur Rahman to W Porterfield, Clipped to square leg for a single. 13/0

2.6 D Zadran to P Stirling, Good length delivery in the middle stump line, defended off the front foot. 12/0

2.5 D Zadran to P Stirling, Good comeback by the bowler. He bowls a full length delivery outside off stump, Stirling drives it back to the bowler. 12/0

2.4 D Zadran to P Stirling, FOUR! Terrific shot! He picked the length up and got in the position early. Short delivery outside off stump, Stirling stood tall and pulled it through mid-wicket for the first boundary of many more to come. 12/0

2.3 D Zadran to P Stirling, Length ball outside off stump, defended off the front foot. 8/0

2.2 D Zadran to W Porterfield, In the air.. but safe. Good length delivery outside off stump, Porterfield tries to push at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies to the third man fielder for a single. 8/0

2.1 D Zadran to W Porterfield, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, defended off the back foot. 7/0

1.6 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Floated delivery outside off stump, defended off the front foot. 7/0

1.5 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, The bowler drifts a tossed up delivery on the legs. Stirling clips it to square leg for a couple of runs. 7/0

1.4 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Swept to the left of the short fine leg fielder for a brace. 5/0

1.3 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Stirling comes forward and defends a flighted delivery off the front foot. 3/0

1.2 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Flighted delivery outside off stump. Stirling tries to sweep at it but gets hit high on his forearm. 3/0

1.1 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery around the middle and leg stump line. Stirling sweeps it to the short fine leg fielder. 3/0

1.1 Ur Rahman to P Stirling, Wide! The bowler starts by drifting it down the leg side. The umpire signals it a wide. 3/0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman will start from other end.

0.6 D Zadran to W Porterfield, Back of a length delivery, defended off the back foot. 2 runs off the first over. 2/0

0.5 D Zadran to P Stirling, Stirling gets off the mark with a single. Full delivery outside off stump, driven towards covers. The fielder does well to make a diving save but cannot stop the batsmen from taking a single. 2/0

0.4 D Zadran to W Porterfield, First run for Ireland. Full delivery driven straight back to the bowler. Dawlat tries to stop it but is not able to do it cleanly. The ball deflects towards mid off and the batsmen steal a single. 1/0

0.3 D Zadran to W Porterfield, Back of a length ball around the off stump line, seaming towards the batsman a little. The batsman tries to play at it but gets hit high on the thigh pad. 0/0

0.2 D Zadran to W Porterfield, This one seamed away a little. The bowler pitches it around the 5th stump line and Porterfield lets it go with ease. 0/0

0.1 D Zadran to W Porterfield, Good start by Dawlat. He runs in hard and lands it on a good length spot outside off stump. The batsman shoulders arms to it. 0/0

First Published: March 23, 2018, 1:05 PM IST