Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland vs Scotland in Harare

Commentary (Ireland innings)

25.6 M Leask to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 107/2

25.5 M Leask to A Balbirnie, No run. 106/2

25.4 M Leask to N O'Brien, Fuller and on middle and leg, driven towards long on for a single. 106/2

25.3 M Leask to A Balbirnie, The Irish batsmen are using the sweep shot to good affect. This time it's Balbirnie who sweeps it through backward square leg to rotate strike. 105/2

25.2 M Leask to N O'Brien, Tossed up delivery outside off, swept through mid-wicket for a single. 104/2

25.1 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Flattish delivery on the pads, flicked through square leg for a single. 103/2

24.6 R Berrington to N O'Brien, Fuller outside off, driven through cover for a couple of runs. 102/2

24.5 R Berrington to N O'Brien, Too full from around the wicket, it's on off, Niall looks to drive but can't get away with the shot. Mistimes it back to the bowler. 100/2

24.4 R Berrington to A Balbirnie, Very full on the stumps, driven past the bowler towards mid on for one more. 100 up for Ireland! 100/2

24.3 R Berrington to N O'Brien, On the pads, helped towards fine leg for another single. 99/2

24.2 R Berrington to A Balbirnie, Good length ball on middle and leg, tucked in front of square on the leg side for a single. 98/2

24.1 R Berrington to A Balbirnie, Fuller and angling in on middle, wristed towards mid-wicket for nothing. 97/2

Richard Berrington into the bowling attack now.

23.6 M Leask to N O'Brien, Slower ball outside off, Niall leans forward and pats it away. 97/2

23.5 M Leask to N O'Brien, Loops it up outside off, worked away off the front foot. 97/2

23.4 M Leask to N O'Brien, FOUR! Nicely done! Tossed up ball well outside off, the Irish keeper gets down and sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary. This also bring up the 50-run stand between the duo. 97/2

23.3 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Gets down and across to sweep it towards backward square leg for a single. 93/2

23.2 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery outside off, blocked into the ground. 92/2

23.1 M Leask to N O'Brien, Short ball outside off, O'Brien smashes it in the air but through the gap at cover for a single. 92/2

22.6 M Watt to N O'Brien, Flighted ball outside off, Niall with an open bat face pushes it through cover-point for a single. 91/2

22.5 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Eases it down to long off and gets to the other end. 90/2

22.4 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Balbirnie flicks this tossed up delivery towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to stop it. 89/2

22.3 M Watt to A Balbirnie, On the pads, flicked behind square on the leg side but can't beat the fielder there. 89/2

22.2 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Darted in on the stumps, AB keeps it out off the front foot. 89/2

22.1 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Very full on middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 89/2

21.6 M Leask to N O'Brien, Leans ahead and strokes it straight to mid off. Just a single from the over. 89/2

21.5 M Leask to N O'Brien, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 89/2

21.4 M Leask to N O'Brien, Flatter ball on middle and off, defended off the back foot. 89/2

21.3 M Leask to N O'Brien, Gets behind the line and defends it down again. 89/2

21.2 M Leask to N O'Brien, Lunges forward and blocks. 89/2

21.1 M Leask to A Balbirnie, 6th ODI fifty for Andy Balbirnie. He has done well to get to it. Now he needs to convert it since he has gotten his eye in. Drives the full ball through cover to reach to the milestone. Raises the bat towards the dressing room. 89/2

20.6 M Watt to N O'Brien, Drops it short and outside off, slapped through cover-point for a couple. 88/2

20.5 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Andy is safe! Quicker delivery on the pads, nudged towards mid-wicket and the batsmen set off. The fielder picks it up and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. It's taken upstairs and replays find Balbirnie well in. 86/2

Direct hit at the bowler's end has been taken upstairs but the batsman seems to be home.

20.4 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Flatter ball outside off, a mistimed punch towards cover. 85/2

20.3 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Floated delivery around off, once again smothered off the front foot. 85/2

20.2 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Tosses it up there on off, blocked gently off the front foot. 85/2

20.1 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Very full on the stumps, swept neatly through backward square leg for a brace. 85/2

19.6 M Leask to N O'Brien, No run. 83/2

19.5 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 83/2

19.4 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Fires it on middle, kept out. 82/2

19.3 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Gives it air on middle, AB once again goes for the sweep but is beaten by the bounce. 82/2

19.2 M Leask to A Balbirnie, FOUR! The sweep shot works on the third time of asking and it gets him a boundary too. Leask floats it up outside off, Balbirnie goes down on one knee and sweeps it fine down the leg side. 82/2

19.1 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Tosses it up on middle, clipped to mid-wicket. 78/2

18.6 M Watt to A Balbirnie, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 78/2

18.5 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Fires it on middle, blocked. 77/2

18.4 M Watt to N O'Brien, On the shorter side and on the pads, Niall flicks it through square leg for a run. 77/2

18.3 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Quicker but on the shorter side, punched through covers for a run. 76/2

18.2 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Flatter on middle, kept out. 75/2

18.1 M Watt to N O'Brien, On the pads, flicked through square leg for a run. 75/2

Mark Watt is back on.

17.6 M Leask to A Balbirnie, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 74/2

17.5 M Leask to N O'Brien, Very full on off, driven through covers to change strike. 74/2

17.4 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Nudges it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 73/2

17.3 M Leask to A Balbirnie, A huge shout but not given! Gives it air on off and gets it to turn back in. Balbirnie goes for the sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The impact and the height could be an issue there. 72/2

17.2 M Leask to N O'Brien, Flatter on off, pushed through covers for a run. 72/2

17.1 M Leask to N O'Brien, Loopy ball on off, O'Brien prods forward and keeps it out. 71/2

DRINKS!

16.6 C Sole to N O'Brien, Edge but a run! On a length around off, O'Brien pushes at it but gets an outside edge which flies down to third man for a run. 71/2

16.5 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Shortish on off, pulled through square leg to change strike. 70/2

16.4 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Another good stop! The ground fielding of the Scotland team has been really good. Shorter in length outside off, AB punches it towards point where Richie Berrington dives to his right and makes an excellent stop. 69/2

16.3 C Sole to A Balbirnie, On a length around off, defended. 69/2

16.2 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 69/2

16.1 C Sole to N O'Brien, On the pads, worked to square leg. 69/2

15.6 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Flighted ball on middle, Balbirnie goes for the sweep but the ball hits his arm and falls beside the pitch. 68/2

15.5 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Floats it up on off, eased to mid off. 68/2

15.4 M Leask to N O'Brien, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. The batsmen have run through for a single. 68/2

15.3 M Leask to A Balbirnie, A drag down on leg stump, Balbirinie pulls it hard towards short fine leg. The fielder there saves three runs as he dives to his left and stops it. 67/2

15.2 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Tosses it up on off, the batsman lunges forward and defends it. 66/2

15.1 M Leask to A Balbirnie, Shorter on off and turning into the batsman. Andy works it through backward square leg for a couple. 66/2

Michael Leask is into the attack now.

14.6 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Shorter in length on off, guided down to third man for a run. 64/2

14.5 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Good ball! Bends his back on this one and lands it on a length around off, it shoots off the surface. AB does really well to pull his bat out of the shot. 63/2

14.5 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Another bouncer but this one too bounces way above the batsman's head and the umpire signals a wide. 63/2

14.4 C Sole to A Balbirnie, FOUR! Excellent shot! He is now looking really good out there! On the shorter side and width on offer outside off. Balbirnie camps back and punches it through cover-point and the ball races away. 62/2

14.3 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Back of a length on off, defended. 58/2

14.2 C Sole to A Balbirnie, On the pads, worked around the corner for a brace. 58/2

14.1 C Sole to N O'Brien, In the air... but on the bounce! A well-directed short ball. Niall takes on the challenge of pulling it but gets a top edge which flies towards the fine leg fielder. He comes running in but collects it on the bounce. A run taken. 56/2

13.6 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Shorter in length on off, eased to covers. 55/2

13.5 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, On a length on off, pushes it to covers. 55/2

13.4 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Goes back to bowling a length outside off, left alone. 55/2

13.4 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, WIDE! Short ball which bounces way above the batsman's head and the umpire signals a wide. 55/2

13.3 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Just behind a length on off, AB blocks it off the back foot. 54/2

13.2 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Back of a length on off, kept out. 54/2

13.1 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, FOUR! Poor ball and the bowler pays the price! Short and outside off, Balbirnie rocks back and punches it nicely through cover-point for the second boundary in the last three balls. 54/2

12.6 C Sole to N O'Brien, On a length around off, kept out. 50/2

12.5 C Sole to N O'Brien, FOUR! Crashed! Full and wide outside off, a hit-me ball. Niall obliges and hits it through covers for a boundary. 50/2

12.4 C Sole to N O'Brien, The batsman has stood up on his toes to play that one. 46/2

12.3 C Sole to N O'Brien, On a length around off, left alone. 46/2

12.2 C Sole to N O'Brien, An ambitious appeal! Bowls it on the pads, O'Brien misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head as the ball is pitching outside leg. 46/2

12.1 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Fuller on off, eased towards mid off for a run. 46/2

Chris Sole is back into the attack.

11.6 B Wheal to N O'Brien, On the pads, worked to mid-wicket. End of a wicket maiden for Wheal. 45/2

11.5 B Wheal to N O'Brien, Good length outside off, left alone. 45/2

Niall O'Brien is the next batsman.

11.4 B Wheal to W Porterfield, OUT! Chopped on! Wheal gets his second, one would wonder why was he even taken out of the attack? He has been splendid today, Bradley. Comes running in and lands it on a length around off, lovely seam position too and gets it to shape back in a touch as well. Porterfield with no feet movement, tries to push it through the off side but he does not account for the inswing and that proves to be his undoing. The ball takes the inside edge and crashes into the off stump. A timely wicket for Scotland as this partnership was starting to build. The drop catch has not cost them a lot as Porterfield walks back cheaply. 45/2

11.3 B Wheal to W Porterfield, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 45/1

11.2 B Wheal to W Porterfield, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 45/1

11.1 B Wheal to W Porterfield, On a length around off, pushed to covers. 45/1

10.6 M Watt to A Balbirnie, The batsman gets a leading edge on that one. 45/1

10.5 M Watt to W Porterfield, NOT OUT! The poor throw does save Andy here! Porterfield cuts the short ball towards cover. He thinks he has beaten the fielder in the ring and sets off for a run. Wheal, though dives full stretch to his right and makes a very good stop. Seeing that the batsmen hesitate but then go for the run. Wheal gets up and fires a poor throw at the keeper's end who collects it above his head and whips the bails off as Andy dives in an attempt to make it in. The umpire goes upstairs and replays show that the dive and the wild throw has saved him. Another chance missed, not good this from Scotland. 45/1

Run out appeal! Balbirnie is the man in question at the striker's end. The umpires have taken it upstairs but the poor throw might have saved him.

10.4 M Watt to W Porterfield, FOUR! The drop has already cost them four! Short and wide outside off, Porterfield pounces onto it and cuts it through covers for a boundary. 44/1

10.3 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Tosses it up on off, driven down to long on for a run. 40/1

10.2 M Watt to A Balbirnie, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 39/1

10.1 M Watt to A Balbirnie, Flatter on off, pushed to covers. 39/1

Spinner for the first time today! Mark Watt is into the attack.

Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.

9.6 B Wheal to W Porterfield, Has that carried? Excellent delivery. Wheal almost strikes in the first over of his second spell. He bowls it on a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Porterfield pokes at it and gets an outside edge which goes low towards Leask at first slip. It seems to have carried to him as he gets two hands to it but can't hang on. That should have been taken. How costly will this prove? Only time will tell. 39/1

9.5 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Once again attacks the pads, hoping for the batsman to fall over as he tries to flick. AB however, puts bat to it and works it around the corner for a run. 39/1

9.4 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Bowls the sucker ball outside off, the batsman though does not go after it and leaves it. 38/1

9.3 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Three dots to start his second spell! On a length around off, Balbirnie blocks it. 38/1

9.2 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, On a length around off, defended. 38/1

9.1 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Back of a length on off, kept out. 38/1

Bradley Wheal is back into the attack.

8.6 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Shorter on the body of the batsman, AB mistimes his pull towards fine leg for a run. 38/1

8.5 C Sole to A Balbirnie, FOUR LEG BYES! Poor by the bowler, he has been bowling too straight and this time he bowls it down the leg side. Balbirnie tries to flick but misses. The ball though brushes the pads and races down to the fine leg fence. 37/1

8.4 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on middle, Andy flicks it with the angle to mid-wicket. 33/1

8.3 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Angles it into the batsman, worked to mid-wicket. 33/1

8.2 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Andy is timing the ball well here! He hits this one off the middle but straight to the fielder at mid off. 33/1

8.1 C Sole to W Porterfield, Fullish on off, driven towards the cover fielder for a run. 33/1

7.6 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Tries to surprise the batsman with a short one but does not get it to bounce a lot. William pulls it through backward square leg for a run. The partnership between the two moves onto 31. 32/1

7.5 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Ahead of a length on middle, crisply driven back to the bowler. 31/1

7.4 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Attacks the stumps on middle, pushed to mid on. 31/1

7.3 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, Fuller on off, not very full. Andy times it nicely through covers for three. 31/1

7.2 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, Lands it on a length outside off, Balbirnie makes a leave. 28/1

7.1 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, Good stop! Sharif bowls it on the pads, the batsman works it towards square leg. Wheal there dives to his right and saves at least two for his side. 28/1

6.6 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Short of a length ball outside off, slapped towards cover where the fielder dives all over the ball and concedes a single. 28/1

6.6 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Wide! He'll have to bowl an extra delivery this time. Sprays it too wide outside off and the umpire stretches both his arms. 27/1

6.5 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Similar length and line, almost on the tramline but the umpire doesn't call it a wide. 26/1

6.4 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Back of a length, this time a bit wider outside off, Balbirnie rises on his toes to cut it through the line but gets a bottom edge which goes on a couple of bounces to the keeper. 26/1

6.3 C Sole to A Balbirnie, On a length outside off, Balbirnie lifts his bat to make a leave. 26/1

6.2 C Sole to W Porterfield, Good length delivery on leg, clipped behind square on the leg side for a comfortable single. 26/1

6.2 C Sole to W Porterfield, Wide! Another one on a shorter length but this time down the leg side, Porterfield looks to help it with a pull but fails to connect. It's rightly called as a wide. 25/1

6.1 C Sole to A Balbirnie, Begins his spell with a short ball, angling in on middle and leg, Andy pulls it towards fine leg and scampers through for a single. 24/1

Christopher Sole is brought into the attack.

5.6 S Sharif to W Porterfield, On middle and leg, tucked off the back foot towards the man at mid-wicket. Scotland have been disciplined this morning. 23/1

5.5 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Sharif delivers it a bit fuller on off, Porterfield presses forward and offers a water-tight defense. 23/1

5.4 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Keeps it closer to the off stump this time, the Irish skipper gets behind the line and presents a straight bat. 23/1

5.3 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Tempting line, in the corridor outside off, WP is happy to leave it unharmed. 23/1

5.2 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, Gets a fuller delivery outside off, Andy leans into it and effortlessly times the drive through cover. The outfield isn't that quick and hence it allows the man from cover to chase it down. By the time he mops it up, three runs are taken. 23/1

5.1 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, On a length and moving away from off, Balbirnie just punches it through the line. It beats the dive of the fielder at point and the batsmen take two. 20/1

4.6 B Wheal to W Porterfield, Curling back in on middle and leg, tapped off the back foot towards the leg side to end the over with a dot. 18/1

4.5 B Wheal to W Porterfield, Angles it away on a fuller length outside off, William is happy to shoulder his arms to it. 18/1

4.4 B Wheal to W Porterfield, SIX! Top edge but goes fine! Wheal digs in a short ball on middle and leg, Porterfield looks to take on the pull. Isn't in any control and gets a big top edge. Much to his delight, it flies over the keeper and into the fine leg fence for a maximum. First of the match. 18/1

4.3 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Drifting in on the pads, Andy walks across and clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 12/1

4.2 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Marginally fuller, just around off, Balbirnie is solid in defense. 11/1

4.1 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Back of a length delivery outside off, tapped away with an angled bat towards point. 11/1

3.6 S Sharif to W Porterfield, A yorker on off, Porterfield keeps it out. 11/1

3.5 S Sharif to W Porterfield, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 11/1

3.4 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, Back of a length on off, the batsman taps it towards cover for a run. 11/1

3.3 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 10/1

3.2 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, Good length outside off, the batsman does not fiddle with it. 10/1

3.1 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Another delivery on the pads to William. He works it around the corner for a run. He moves onto three and all the three runs are on the leg side. 10/1

2.6 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, FOUR! First of the game! Excellent shot! Fuller on off, Balbirnie lunges into it and drives it through mid off. The ball races through and goes to the fence. Good end to the over, 6 runs from this one. 9/1

2.5 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 5/1

2.4 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Length ball outside off, left alone. 5/1

2.3 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Tries to bowl the similar delivery to the last ball. This time though it is a little too straight. Balbirnie works it through mid on and the batsmen run two. 5/1

2.2 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Howzaaat? Not out is the answer to that question. But this looked mighty, mighty close. Wheal bowls it fuller on off, shaping in a touch. Balbirnie plants his front foot way too across as he tries to flick. He almost looses his balance and misses the ball. It hits him on his front pad and the players appeal but the umpire after a thought shakes his head. He might have felt it must be sliding down but had there been a review, Scotland might have gone for it. 3/1

2.1 B Wheal to A Balbirnie, Fuller on off, eased to mid off. 3/1

1.6 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Back of a length on off, kept out. Another good over comes to an end. Good start by Scotland. 3/1

1.5 S Sharif to W Porterfield, Lovely bowling! Sharif lands it on a length around off, makes good use of the angle as he slants it away from the batsman. Porterfield tries to keep it out but gets beaten. 3/1

1.4 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. One run added to the total. 3/1

1.3 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, BEATEN! Beauty! On a length around off, it first angles into the batsman and then leaves him after pitching. He hangs his bat out but luckily for him it just beats the outside edge. 2/1

1.2 S Sharif to A Balbirnie, Wide outside off, left alone. 2/1

1.1 S Sharif to W Porterfield, On the pads, worked through square leg for a run. 2/1

Also, Safyaan Sharif to bowl from the other end.

Andy Balbirnie is the new man in.

0.6 B Wheal to P Stirling, OUT! Wheal strikes in his first over! Excellent start for Scotland after winning the toss and opting to bowl. An early breakthrough and it is a big one of Stirling. Wheal once again bowls it on a tight line around off and also pitches it on a length. It shapes in a touch this time. Stirling tries to defend but the ball takes the inside edge, hits him on his thigh and lobs up in the air. The bowler, in his followthrough dives forward and takes a very good catch inches above the ground. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Another failure for Stirling as he walks back without troubling the scorers much. End of a terrific first over, just a run and a wicket from it. 1/1

0.5 B Wheal to P Stirling, Just ahead of a length on off, swings away a touch. Paul strokes it on the up towards mid off. He opts against a single. 1/0

0.4 B Wheal to P Stirling, Tight line once again! On off, no movement this time. Stirling is solid in defense. 1/0

0.3 B Wheal to P Stirling, A little seam movement there! Length ball around off, shapes away a touch. Stirling tries to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg. 1/0

0.2 B Wheal to W Porterfield, Off the mark is William and so is his team. Errs in line and bowls it on the pads. Porterfield works it through backward square leg for a run. 1/0

0.1 B Wheal to W Porterfield, Right on the money! On a length and bowled on the off pole. A good one first up. Porterfield lunges forward and pushes it to mid off. 0/0

