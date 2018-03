Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Papua New Guinea v Hong Kong at Harare

ICC Image

Commentary (Papua New Guinea innings)

27.6 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 109/3

27.5 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 109/3

27.4 T Afzal to C Amini, 1 run. 109/3

27.3 T Afzal to C Soper, 1 run. 108/3

27.2 T Afzal to C Amini, 1 run. 107/3

27.1 T Afzal to C Soper, 1 run. 106/3

26.6 T Ahmed to C Soper, 1 run. 105/3

26.5 T Ahmed to C Soper, No run. 104/3

26.4 T Ahmed to C Soper, 2 runs. 104/3

26.3 T Ahmed to C Soper, FOUR. 102/3

26.2 T Ahmed to C Soper, No run. 98/3

26.1 T Ahmed to C Soper, No run. 98/3

25.6 T Afzal to C Amini, No run. 98/3

25.5 T Afzal to C Soper, 1 run. 98/3

25.4 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 97/3

25.3 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 97/3

25.2 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 97/3

25.1 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 97/3

24.6 T Ahmed to C Soper, 1 run. 97/3

24.5 T Ahmed to C Soper, No run. 96/3

24.4 T Ahmed to C Soper, No run. 96/3

24.3 T Ahmed to C Soper, No run. 96/3

24.2 T Ahmed to C Amini, 1 run. 96/3

24.1 T Ahmed to C Amini, No run. 95/3

23.6 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 95/3

23.5 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 95/3

23.4 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 95/3

23.3 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 95/3

23.2 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 95/3

23.1 T Afzal to C Soper, No run. 95/3

22.6 E Khan to C Amini, FOUR. 95/3

22.5 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 91/3

22.4 E Khan to C Soper, 1 run. 91/3

22.3 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 90/3

22.2 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 90/3

22.1 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 90/3

21.6 T Afzal to C Amini, No run. 90/3

21.5 T Afzal to C Amini, No run. 90/3

21.4 T Afzal to C Amini, No run. 90/3

21.3 T Afzal to C Amini, No run. 90/3

21.2 T Afzal to C Amini, No run. 90/3

21.1 T Afzal to C Amini, No run. 90/3

20.6 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 90/3

20.5 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 90/3

20.4 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 90/3

20.3 E Khan to C Soper, FOUR. 90/3

20.2 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 86/3

20.1 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 86/3

19.6 N Ahmed to C Amini, No run. 86/3

19.5 N Ahmed to C Amini, FOUR. 86/3

19.4 N Ahmed to C Amini, No run. 82/3

19.3 N Ahmed to C Amini, No run. 82/3

19.2 N Ahmed to C Amini, 2 runs. 82/3

19.1 N Ahmed to C Amini, No run. 80/3

18.6 E Khan to C Amini, 1 run. 80/3

18.5 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 79/3

18.4 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 79/3

18.3 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 79/3

18.2 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 79/3

18.1 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 79/3

17.6 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 79/3

17.5 E Khan to C Amini, 1 run. 79/3

17.4 E Khan to C Amini, SIX. 78/3

17.3 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 72/3

17.2 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 72/3

17.1 E Khan to C Amini, No run. 72/3

16.6 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 72/3

16.5 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 72/3

16.4 E Khan to C Soper, No run. 72/3

16.3 E Khan to T Ura, OUT lbw b Ehsan Khan. Papua New Guinea have lost their third wicket. 72/3

16.2 E Khan to T Ura, No run. 72/2

16.1 E Khan to T Ura, FOUR. 72/2

15.6 N Ahmed to S Bau, OUT b Nadeem Ahmed. Papua New Guinea have lost their second wicket. 68/2

15.5 N Ahmed to S Bau, No run. 68/1

15.4 N Ahmed to S Bau, No run. 68/1

15.3 N Ahmed to A Vala, OUT c Scott McKechnie b Nadeem Ahmed. Papua New Guinea have lost their first wicket. 68/1

15.2 N Ahmed to A Vala, FOUR. 68/0

15.1 N Ahmed to T Ura, 1 run. 64/0

14.6 E Khan to A Vala, No run. 63/0

14.5 E Khan to T Ura, 1 run. 63/0

14.4 E Khan to T Ura, No run. 62/0

14.3 E Khan to T Ura, No run. 62/0

14.2 E Khan to T Ura, SIX. 62/0

14.1 E Khan to A Vala, 1 run. 56/0

13.6 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 55/0

13.5 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 55/0

13.4 T Ahmed to A Vala, 3 runs. 55/0

13.3 T Ahmed to A Vala, No run. 52/0

13.2 T Ahmed to T Ura, 1 run. 52/0

13.1 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 51/0

12.6 T Afzal to T Ura, 1 run. 51/0

12.5 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 50/0

12.4 T Afzal to A Vala, 1 run. 50/0

12.3 T Afzal to T Ura, 3 runs. 49/0

12.2 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 46/0

12.1 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 46/0

11.6 T Ahmed to A Vala, No run. 46/0

11.5 T Ahmed to T Ura, 1 run. 46/0

11.4 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 45/0

11.3 T Ahmed to T Ura, 2 runs. 45/0

11.2 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 43/0

11.1 T Ahmed to A Vala, 1 run. 43/0

10.6 T Afzal to A Vala, 1 run. 42/0

10.5 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 41/0

10.4 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 41/0

10.3 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 41/0

10.2 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 41/0

10.1 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 41/0

9.6 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 41/0

9.5 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 41/0

9.4 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 41/0

9.3 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 41/0

9.2 T Ahmed to T Ura, 2 runs. 41/0

9.1 T Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 39/0

8.6 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 39/0

8.5 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 39/0

8.4 T Afzal to T Ura, 1 run. 39/0

8.3 T Afzal to A Vala, 1 run. 38/0

8.2 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 37/0

8.1 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 37/0

7.6 E Nawaz to T Ura, No run. 37/0

7.5 E Nawaz to T Ura, No run. 37/0

7.4 E Nawaz to T Ura, 2 runs. 37/0

7.3 E Nawaz to A Vala, 1 run. 35/0

7.3 E Nawaz to A Vala, Wide. 34/0

7.2 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 33/0

7.1 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 33/0

6.6 T Afzal to T Ura, FOUR. 33/0

6.5 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 29/0

6.4 T Afzal to T Ura, 2 runs. 29/0

6.3 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 27/0

6.2 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 27/0

6.1 T Afzal to A Vala, 1 run. 27/0

5.6 E Nawaz to T Ura, No run. 26/0

5.5 E Nawaz to T Ura, No run. 26/0

5.4 E Nawaz to T Ura, 2 runs. 26/0

5.3 E Nawaz to T Ura, No run. 24/0

5.2 E Nawaz to T Ura, No run. 24/0

5.1 E Nawaz to T Ura, No run. 24/0

4.6 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 24/0

4.5 T Afzal to A Vala, No run. 24/0

4.4 T Afzal to T Ura, 1 run. 24/0

4.3 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 23/0

4.2 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 23/0

4.1 T Afzal to T Ura, No run. 23/0

3.6 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 23/0

3.5 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 23/0

3.5 E Nawaz to A Vala, Wide. 23/0

3.4 E Nawaz to T Ura, 3 runs. 22/0

3.3 E Nawaz to A Vala, 1 run. 19/0

3.2 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 18/0

3.1 E Nawaz to A Vala, FOUR. 18/0

2.6 N Ahmed to A Vala, 1 run. 14/0

2.5 N Ahmed to T Ura, 3 runs. 13/0

2.4 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 10/0

2.3 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 10/0

2.2 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 10/0

2.1 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 10/0

1.6 E Nawaz to T Ura, 3 runs. 10/0

1.5 E Nawaz to A Vala, 1 run. 7/0

1.4 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 6/0

1.3 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 6/0

1.2 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 6/0

1.1 E Nawaz to A Vala, No run. 6/0

0.6 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 6/0

0.5 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 6/0

0.4 N Ahmed to T Ura, SIX. 6/0

0.3 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 0/0

0.2 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 0/0

0.1 N Ahmed to T Ura, No run. 0/0

First Published: March 17, 2018, 12:58 PM IST