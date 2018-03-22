Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, UAE vs Zimbabwe

ICC

Commentary (United Arab Emirates innings)

22.1 S Raza to R Shahzad, No run. 103/2

21.6 G Cremer to G Shabber, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 103/2

21.5 G Cremer to G Shabber, Played off the back foot to point. 103/2

21.4 G Cremer to R Shahzad, Tucked to square leg for a single. 103/2

21.4 G Cremer to R Shahzad, Tossed up delivery dragged down the leg side. The umpire signals it a wide. 102/2

21.3 G Cremer to R Shahzad, Well bowled! He tosses it up and turns it away from the batsman. Shahzad tries to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten. That wasn't far away from the outside edge. 101/2

21.2 G Cremer to G Shabber, Driven to long off for a single. 101/2

21.1 G Cremer to R Shahzad, Poor delivery but lucky to get away. He bowls a half tracker which is played to long off for a run. This brings up the 100 for UAE. 100/2

20.6 S Raza to R Shahzad, Leans ahead to this full ball and knocks it down to long on for a single. 99/2

20.5 S Raza to R Shahzad, SIX! What a hit! Flighted ball right in the slot, Shahzad clears his front leg and just lofts it cleanly straight over the bowler's head for a maximum. 98/2

20.4 S Raza to R Shahzad, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 92/2

20.3 S Raza to R Shahzad, Over the wicket, it's spinning in from outside off, blocked with the full face of the bat. 92/2

Rameez Shahzad walks in next to bat.

20.2 S Raza to R Mustafa, OUT! GONE! Mustafa is out of here. One shot too many for the skipper. Sikandar Raza the man to get the breakthrough? Are you even surprised? Does it time and time again. Comes from around the wicket and floats it up on middle and leg, it turns as Mustafa gets low to play the reverse sweep again. He misses once more and is hit on the legs. Loud appeal and this time the finger goes up. Zimbabwe have their wicket, partnership of 74 comes to an end. 92/2

20.1 S Raza to R Mustafa, Tossed up on the stumps, swept away on the leg side for a couple. 92/1

20.1 S Raza to R Mustafa, Wide! Down the leg side, wide called by the umpire. 90/1

19.6 G Cremer to G Shabber, Punched off the back foot to covers. 89/1

19.5 G Cremer to G Shabber, FOUR! Shabber gets down on his knee and slog sweeps it towards the square leg region. Chatara attacks the ball but the ball lands in front of him and takes a turn towards the fence. It seems he was wrong footed. 89/1

19.4 G Cremer to G Shabber, Shabber tries to work it to leg side but gets the leading edge towards the backward point region. He fails to pick up the googly. 85/1

19.3 G Cremer to R Mustafa, In the air... but safe. Cremer flights it towards the batsman, Mustafa tries to heave it. He fails to find the meat of the bat and the ball lands in front of the long on fielder. They take a single off it. 85/1

19.2 G Cremer to G Shabber, Tossed up delivery driven to long on for an easy single. 84/1

19.1 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Played to mid-wicket for a single. 83/1

18.6 S Raza to G Shabber, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 82/1

18.5 S Raza to R Mustafa, Reverse swept to sweeper cover for a single. 82/1

18.4 S Raza to R Mustafa, Well bowled! He got some turn on that one. Gives it some air, towards the batsman, around the fourth stump line. Mustafa tries to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten. 81/1

18.3 S Raza to G Shabber, Swept to mid-wicket for a run. 81/1

18.2 S Raza to G Shabber, Full delivery towards the batsman, Shabber tries to hit across the line. The ball takes the inside edge onto his pads. 80/1

18.1 S Raza to G Shabber, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery 80/1

17.6 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Mustafa comes forward and defends it off the front foot towards mid-wicket. 80/1

17.5 G Cremer to G Shabber, Flighted delivery driven to long off for a run. 80/1

17.4 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Punched off the back foot towards the square leg region for a single. 79/1

17.3 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Leading edge rolls towards the backward point region. 78/1

17.3 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Flighted delivery, spinning down the leg side. The umpire signals it a wide. 78/1

17.2 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Driven to covers. 77/1

17.1 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot 77/1

Drinks are on the field.

16.6 S Raza to G Shabber, Raza darts it full towards the legs of the batsman. He tries to defend it but gets struck low on the pads. That was drifting down the legs side. 77/1

16.5 S Raza to G Shabber, Floated delivery, defended off the front foot. 77/1

16.4 S Raza to G Shabber, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 77/1

16.3 S Raza to R Mustafa, The batsman looks to sweep a full delivery darted towards his legs. The ball hits his pads and runs to fine leg. They sneak in a leg bye. 77/1

16.2 S Raza to R Mustafa, Flighted towards the batsman, played to mid-wicket. 76/1

16.1 S Raza to G Shabber, Pushed to covers for a single. 76/1

15.6 G Cremer to R Mustafa, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Good start by Cremer. 75/1

15.5 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Mustafa tries to work it to the leg side but gets struck on the pads. The impact was outside off stump. 75/1

15.4 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Mustafa tries to work it to mid-wicket, but gets a leading edge to covers. 75/1

15.3 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Flicked to mid-wicket. 75/1

15.2 G Cremer to R Mustafa, That was close! But the umpire is not shaken a bit. He flights a full delivery around the off stump line, spinning in towards the batsman. Mustafa tries to reverse sweep but fails to put bat to it. The ball hits low on his thigh pad and Cremer cries for the decision in his favor. The man in yellow t-shirt is not interested. 75/1

15.1 G Cremer to R Mustafa, Well bowled! He starts by giving it some air outside off stump. The ball turns in towards the batsman. He tries to defend it off the front foot, but gets hit high on the pads. 75/1

Graeme Creme comes into the attack.

14.6 S Raza to G Shabber, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 75/1

14.5 S Raza to G Shabber, SIX! What a shot! Oh boy, what a strike! Raza flights it towards the batsman, Shabber gets on one knee and slog sweeps over mid-wicket for the first maximum of the match. 75/1

14.4 S Raza to G Shabber, Punched to covers off the back foot. No run taken. 69/1

14.3 S Raza to G Shabber, Sharp turn! The keeper goes for the appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Raza lands it around the leg stump line and gets good amount of spin on this one. Shabber tries to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten. 69/1

14.2 S Raza to R Mustafa, Driven to long on for a run. 69/1

14.1 S Raza to R Mustafa, Flighted delivery, defended off the front foot. 68/1

13.6 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Shabber gets in front and defends a length ball off the front foot. 68/1

13.6 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, The bowler drags a length delivery outside leg stump. Shabber decided to leave it and the umpire signals it a wide. This brings up the 50-run stand between the duo. Crucial from UAE's point of view. 68/1

13.5 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Leaves the ball moving away from outside off. 67/1

13.4 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 67/1

13.3 B Muzarabani to R Mustafa, Full delivery, angling towards the batsman. Mustafa clips it to square leg for a run. 67/1

13.2 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Short delivery, pulled away to fine leg for a single. 66/1

13.1 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, FOUR! Lucky, lucky to get away with that. What is Taylor doing today? That was in no way the catch of the first slip fielder. Taylor had to go for it. Muzarabani lands it on a back of a length spot around the off stump line. Shabber, stuck at the crease, pushes at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies through the keeper and the first slip fielder to the fence. 65/1

12.6 S Raza to R Mustafa, Raza fires it full towards the batsman, Mustafa plays it to mid-wicket. 61/1

12.5 S Raza to G Shabber, Punched off the back foot to covers for a run. 61/1

12.4 S Raza to G Shabber, Floated delivery around the off stump line, defended back to the bowler. 60/1

12.3 S Raza to G Shabber, Tossed up delivery towards the batsman, defended off the front foot. 60/1

12.2 S Raza to R Mustafa, Driven to covers for a single. 60/1

12.1 S Raza to R Mustafa, Tossed up delivery outside off stump, tapped to point. He got some turn on the first delivery. 59/1

Sikandar Raza comes into the attack.

11.6 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Play and a miss! Shabber tries to slash hard at a wide delivery outside off. He fails to put his bat to it and the keeper collects it with ease. 59/1

11.5 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Short delivery around the off stump line, angling away from the batsman. Shabber defends it off the back foot. 59/1

11.4 B Muzarabani to R Mustafa, Mustafa fails to put bat to a back of a length delivery angled towards his hips. The ball hits his thigh pad and runs to fine leg. They sneak in a leg bye. 59/1

11.3 B Muzarabani to R Mustafa, FOUR! Mustafa looks to be in some mood. He watches a length delivery which was angling away from him. Gives himself some room and lofts it over covers for a boundary. He reaches to 22 with this strike. 58/1

11.2 B Muzarabani to R Mustafa, Length delivery, defended off the front foot. 54/1

11.2 B Muzarabani to R Mustafa, Wide! The bowler bowls it way wide of the off stump, the batsman decides to leave it. The umpire signals it a wide. 54/1

11.1 B Muzarabani to R Mustafa, Muzarabani hits the deck hard and lands it on a good length around the off stump line. Mustafa pushes it to covers. 53/1

10.6 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Full delivery, driven back to the bowler. 53/1

10.5 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Jarvis lands it on a good length spot outside off, the batsman lets it be. 53/1

10.4 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mustafa opens the face of the bat and plays it to point for a run. 53/1

10.3 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Pulled to square leg for a single. 52/1

10.2 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Length delivery outside off stump, left alone by the batsman. 51/1

10.1 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Mustafa, you have to stay there till the very end! Shots like these will take you nowhere. He tries to heave a back of a length delivery over the square leg region. The ball takes the top edge and flies over the gully area for a single. 51/1

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. No more than 4 fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

9.6 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. UAE are 50/1. They must be more than happy with this score. 50/1

9.5 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Back of a length delivery outside off stump. Shabber works it past the point fielder for a brace. 50/1

9.5 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Wide! The bowler drags it short and down the leg side. The batsman lets it go and the umpire signals it a wide. 48/1

9.4 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Close LBW shout but the umpire shakes his head. The bowler lands it on a good length spot and Shabber tries to defend it. But fails at it and gets hit on his pads. The replays show that it was pitched outside leg. 47/1

9.3 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Back of a length delivery around the fourth stump line, Shabber shoulders arms to it. 47/1

9.2 B Muzarabani to G Shabber, Good length delivery outside off stump, left alone by the batsman. 47/1

9.1 B Muzarabani to R Mustafa, Length delivery outside off stump, tapped to covers for a single. 47/1

Blessing Muzarabani will have a go with the ball. Let's see what he has for us in store.

8.6 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Length delivery outside off stump, defended off the front foot. 46/1

8.5 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Beaten for the second time in the over. Jarvis bowls it on a good length spot around the off stump line, Shabber tries to defend it but gets beaten by the seam movement. 46/1

8.4 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Jarvis is hitting the good length spot consistently, but he needs to make the batsman play. The batsman lets go a delivery outside off to the keeper. 46/1

8.3 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Full delivery on the legs of the batsman, played to mid-wicket. 46/1

8.2 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Length delivery in the middle stump line, played off the front foot. 46/1

8.1 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Well bowled! Lovely! Pleasing to any fast bowler's eyes. He lands it on a good length spot around the off stump line, seaming away from the batsman. He tries to defend it but gets beaten. That is great stuff! 46/1

7.6 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Back of a length delivery outside off, pushed to point. 46/1

7.5 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Length delivery angling in towards the batsman, defended off the front foot. 46/1

7.4 T Chatara to G Shabber, Back of a length delivery, nudged to fine leg for a single. Sensible batting by him, takes a single after hitting a boundary. 46/1

7.3 T Chatara to G Shabber, FOUR! Full delivery outside off stump, driven by Shabber between cover and mid off for a boundary. That was struck well. The fielder at mid off could have done well but fails to save his side some runs. 45/1

7.2 T Chatara to G Shabber, Well bowled! Chatara got bounce on that delivery. He lands it on a good length around the fourth stump line. Shabber defends it off the front foot. 41/1

7.1 T Chatara to G Shabber, Good length delivery outside off stump, defended off the front foot. 41/1

6.6 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Effort ball banged in short by Jarvis. Mustafa lets it be. UAE are 41/1. Decent start by them. 41/1

6.5 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Well bowled! Jarvis bangs it short outside off, Mustafa shoulders arms to it. 41/1

6.4 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, The skipper has made his intentions clear. He charges down for the second time in his innings. Gives himself some room and lofts a length delivery over the covers for a brace. 41/1

6.3 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Short delivery angling in towards the batsman, Mustafa defends it back to the bowler off the back foot. 39/1

6.2 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Back of a length delivery, towards Mustafa's hips. He tries to work it fine but gets struck on the thigh pad. 39/1

6.1 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Played to mid-wicket for a single. 39/1

5.6 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Flicked through mid-wicket for a brace. 11 runs came off that over. Good start by UAE. 38/1

5.6 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Five wides! That's poor by Taylor. Chatara drags it down the leg side, Mustafa tries to flick it but misses it. Taylor makes a rare mistake in collecting it and the ball runs to the fence. 36/1

5.5 T Chatara to R Mustafa, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. 31/1

5.4 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Back of a length delivery around the off stump area, Mustafa lets it go to the keeper without any trouble. 31/1

5.3 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Length delivery outside off stump, Mustafa lets it be. 31/1

5.2 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Effort ball by Chatara. He bangs it short towards Mustafa. He does well to duck in time. 31/1

5.1 T Chatara to R Mustafa, FOUR! Too full and straight, Mustafa won't leave opportunities like these. He works it off his legs, fine towards the right of the keeper for a boundary. Back-to-back boundaries for UAE. 31/1

4.6 K Jarvis to G Shabber, FOUR! Shabber wouldn't mind these. Back of a length delivery outside off stump. The batsman rocks on the back foot and tries to slap it away but finds the outside edge. The ball flies over the second slip region for a boundary. 27/1

4.5 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Jarvis lands it on a good length spot outside off stump. Shabber tries to drive it through covers but gets an inside edge to it. The ball runs to mid-wicket. 23/1

4.4 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Shabber was up to it. He defends a length delivery off the front foot. 23/1

4.3 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Full delivery outside off stump, driven to covers for a single. Mustafa is looking in good touch. 23/1

4.2 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Mustafa shoulders arms to a length delivery outside off. 22/1

4.1 K Jarvis to G Shabber, Good running by the duo. Jarvis bangs it short towards the batsman, Shabber rocks back and pulls it over the square leg region. Till the time the fielder from fine leg could mop it up, the batsmen pick up three runs. 22/1

3.6 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Length delivery outside off stump, left alone by the batsman. 19/1

3.5 T Chatara to R Mustafa, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 19/1

3.4 T Chatara to G Shabber, Shabber is off the mark. He works a full delivery to mid-wicket for a single. 19/1

Ghulam Shabber comes in next.

3.3 T Chatara to A Ahmed, OUT! A perfect comeback delivery by the bowler. And boy, he looks to be delighted with this one! He lands it on a good length spot outside off, Ahmed tries to push at it and gets the outside edge. The ball is pouched comfortably by Taylor. The hosts' camp looks happy with the early blow. 18/1

3.2 T Chatara to A Ahmed, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for the batsman. That was a nothing delivery and had to be put away. Short delivery towards the batsman, Ahmed pulls it over square leg for a boundary. 18/0

3.1 T Chatara to A Ahmed, FOUR! Up and over! This time it's Ahmed who registers a boundary. This was in his hitting zone. Length delivery outside off stump, the batsman lofts it over mid off for his first boundary. 14/0

2.6 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Good length delivery, defended off the front foot. 10/0

2.5 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Length delivery outside off, Mustafa shoulders arms to it. 10/0

2.4 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Good thinking by the bowler. He varies his pace on this one and bowls it full towards the batsman. Mustafa defends it off the front foot. 10/0

2.3 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Good cricket! Well bowled and well left by the skipper! Jarvis lands it on a good length spot around the fourth stump line, Mustafa does well to leave that it. 10/0

2.2 K Jarvis to A Ahmed, Jarvis drags a back of a length delivery towards the batsman's body, Ahmed tries to pull it but fails to do so. The ball rolls towards the keeper and till then they sneak in a leg bye. 10/0

2.1 K Jarvis to A Ahmed, Length delivery, seaming in towards the batsman. Ahmed defends it from the crease off the front foot. 9/0

1.6 T Chatara to R Mustafa, FOUR! Beautifully played by the skipper. Chatara bowls a length delivery way outside off stump. Mustafa comes charging from his crease and whacks it over covers for the first boundary of the match. 9/0

1.5 T Chatara to A Ahmed, Short of a length delivery, outside off stump. Ahmed taps it to third man for a single. 5/0

1.4 T Chatara to A Ahmed, Ahmed taps a length ball to mid-wicket. Good start by Chatara. 4/0

1.3 T Chatara to A Ahmed, Chatara lands it on a good length spot in the middle stump line, Ahmed plays it off the front foot. 4/0

1.2 T Chatara to A Ahmed, Back of a length delivery, defended off the back foot. 4/0

1.1 T Chatara to R Mustafa, Full length delivery outside off stump, Mustafa runs it to third man for a single. 4/0

Tendai Chatara will start from other end.

0.6 K Jarvis to A Ahmed, Play and a miss. Good delivery to end the over with. Jarvis lands it on a good length spot outside off stump, seaming away from the batsman. Ahmed tries to put bat to it but gets beaten. 3/0

0.5 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Jarvis drags it on the hips of Mustafa. He nudges it to fine leg for a run. 3/0

0.4 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Length ball outside off stump, left alone by the batsman. 2/0

0.3 K Jarvis to A Ahmed, Ahmed is off the mark. Full delivery driven to mid on for a single. 2/0

0.2 K Jarvis to A Ahmed, Leading edge but safe. Short delivery banged towards the batsman, Ahmed plays it off the back foot. He gets a leading edge which falls way too ahead of the bowler. 1/0

0.1 K Jarvis to R Mustafa, Good delivery first up. Lands it on a good length spot around off stump, seaming away from the batsman. Mustafa opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a single. UAE get their first run on the board on the very first ball. 1/0

