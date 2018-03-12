Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, West Indies vs Netherlands in Harare

Chris Gayle (Reuters)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

8.6 van Meekeren to E Lewis, 1 run. 89/1

8.6 van Meekeren to E Lewis, Wide. 88/1

8.5 van Meekeren to E Lewis, Good length delivery outside off stump, Lewis lets it go to the keeper. 87/1

8.4 van Meekeren to E Lewis, Full delivery outside off stump, driven to covers. A slight misfield which helps them come back for a brace. 87/1

Hetmyer comes in at no. 3.

8.3 van Meekeren to C Gayle, OUT! Finally a breakthrough for Netherlands and that too against the run of play. Gayle was playing one too many shot as he tried to every ball in air. Length delivery outside off stump, Gayle tries to loft it over covers but does not find the meat of the bat. Van der Merwe does well to sprint back from mid off and complete the catch. Gayle could not find his fifty as he goes back to the pavilion with 46 to his name. 85/1

8.2 van Meekeren to E Lewis, Too full outside off stump, Lewis drives it wide off mid off who makes a good diving save. By then, they pick up a single. 85/0

8.1 van Meekeren to E Lewis, Length delivery on the leg stump line, defended to mid on. 84/0

Paul van Meekeren comes into the attack.

7.6 S Snater to E Lewis, Full ball on the middle stump line, Lewis plays it to long off for a single. 84/0

7.5 S Snater to E Lewis, Full delivery outside off stump, Lewis drives it to covers. 83/0

7.4 S Snater to E Lewis, Driven straight down the ground and the batsmen pick up couple of runs. 83/0

7.3 S Snater to E Lewis, Good yorker. Lewis does well to defend it out of danger. 81/0

7.3 S Snater to E Lewis, Snater looks to be struggling with his line. He bowls yet another delivery down the leg side, third wide of the over. 81/0

7.3 S Snater to E Lewis, Bowled way down the leg side, Lewis misses the flick and the umpires calls it wide. 80/0

7.2 S Snater to E Lewis, Short delivery on the leg stump, played to square leg. 79/0

7.2 S Snater to E Lewis, Snater strays down the leg side, Umpire calls it wide. 79/0

7.1 S Snater to E Lewis, First good delivery of the day so far, i feel! Snater lands it on a good length spot around leg and middle stump line, Lewis misses the line of the ball and gets hit on the pads. They cry their hearts out but the umpire is unmoved. Replays show it was pitched outside leg stump. 78/0

6.6 V Kingma to C Gayle, Punched to mid off for a rare dot ball. 78/0

6.5 V Kingma to C Gayle, In air but safe! Gayle gets on the back foot and pulls it to square leg for a brace. 78/0

6.4 V Kingma to C Gayle, SIX! You can't afford to bang it short at such pace to Gayle. He reads it and smokes it off the back foot over mid-wicket for a maximum. Gayle reaches to 44 with this hit. 76/0

6.3 V Kingma to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery around leg stump, Lewis works it to square leg for a single. 70/0

6.2 V Kingma to C Gayle, Similar delivery, worked to mid-wicket with soft hands for a single. 69/0

6.1 V Kingma to C Gayle, Short on the leg stump, pulled to mid on. 68/0

5.6 S Snater to E Lewis, Edged but safe! Snater bowls a back of a length delivery on the middle stump, Lewis defends it off the back foot and finds the outside edge. The ball flies to the point region, but short of the fielder. 68/0

5.5 S Snater to E Lewis, Lewis does well to duck on the short delivery. 68/0

5.4 S Snater to C Gayle, Snater bangs it short outside off stump, Gayle comes dancing down and hits it straight past the bowler for a single. 68/0

5.3 S Snater to C Gayle, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, defended to point. 67/0

5.2 S Snater to C Gayle, Gayle defends a length delivery off the back foot. 67/0

5.1 S Snater to E Lewis, Snater starts by bowling a length delivery on the leg stump, worked to leg side by Lewis for a single. 67/0

Shane Snater will have a go with the ball.

4.6 V Kingma to C Gayle, Defended off the back foot. Good come back by the bowler. 66/0

4.5 V Kingma to C Gayle, Kingma lands it on a good length spot outside off stump, Gayle tries to swing hard at hit but misses it. 66/0

4.4 V Kingma to C Gayle, A bit short of a length delivery outside off stump, swing and miss by Gayle. 66/0

4.3 V Kingma to C Gayle, Short on the middle stump, played to point. 66/0

4.2 V Kingma to C Gayle, SIX! Consecutive maximums by Gayle. Another effort delivery as the bowler digs it short outside off stump. Gayle, unlike his nature, upper cuts it over third man for another maximum. 66/0

4.1 V Kingma to C Gayle, SIX! Gayle looks to be in T20 mood. Short and wide outside off stump, Gayle frees his arm and cuts it over the cover point region for a maximum. Gayle has reached to thirty in no time. 60/0

3.6 van der Gugten to E Lewis, A rare dot ball. Short on the leg stump, Lewis works it to short fine leg. 20 runs off this over. By far the most expensive over of the match. 54/0

3.5 van der Gugten to E Lewis, SIX! What is this? A 50-over game or a T20? Full around off stump and Lewis lofts it with power over long on for another maximum. This hit brings up the fifty for the Windies. Too quick by the duo. 54/0

3.4 van der Gugten to E Lewis, SIX! Short and asking to be punished. Lewis rocks back and pulls it over deep mid wicket for a maximum. Lewis looks to be in attacking mode. 48/0

3.3 van der Gugten to E Lewis, FOUR! Two in two by Lewis. Too full and he is getting the treatment. Lewis lofts it over the mid on region for a boundary. 42/0

3.2 van der Gugten to E Lewis, FOUR! Bowler lands it too straight on the good length spot, Lewis just tucks it past the right of the keeper for a boundary. 38/0

3.1 van der Gugten to E Lewis, Full around off stump, driven to covers. 34/0

2.6 V Kingma to C Gayle, Length delivery outside off stump, played towards point. 18 runs came off that over. 34/0

2.5 V Kingma to C Gayle, SIX! That's brutal by Gayle. Full on the stumps and he wouldn't miss out on these. He flicks it over the mid-wicket region for a maximum. 34/0

2.4 V Kingma to C Gayle, FOUR! Full outside off, Gayle lifts it with some power over mid on for a boundary! First boundary after we restarted the match. 28/0

2.3 V Kingma to C Gayle, Kingma lands it on a good length spot around middle stump line, Gayle defends it off the front foot. 24/0

The covers are off and the umpires are back on the field along with the players. We're ready to begin after a short break in play.

While some of the ground staff searches for the lost ball, the covers are being brought on by the rest. This was coming, as the rain was getting heavier by the minute. Remember - Netherlands need to have a legitimate game to stand a chance to qualify for the Super Six.

2.2 V Kingma to C Gayle, SIX! New balls please! Full and outside off, Gayle leans and lofts it over extra cover and sends it sailing out of the ground! 24/0

FREE HIT, that too to Gayle. All the best.

2.2 V Kingma to C Gayle, NO BALL! Oversteps by a long margin and bowls it wide outside off, left alone. 18/0

2.2 V Kingma to C Gayle, WIDE. Too much away swing, well outside the guidelines, let through. 17/0

The drizzle is getting heavier now...

2.1 V Kingma to C Gayle, Full and wide outside off, Gayle swings hard but misses. 16/0

1.6 van der Gugten to E Lewis, FOUR! Another glorious shot. Full and outside off, Lewis leans and lofts it over cover for a boundary! 16/0

1.5 van der Gugten to C Gayle, Down the leg side, flicked away for a run. 12/0

1.4 van der Gugten to C Gayle, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 11/0

1.3 van der Gugten to C Gayle, Outside off, a play and a miss. 11/0

1.2 van der Gugten to C Gayle, FOUR! Full and around off, lofted straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary! 11/0

1.1 van der Gugten to C Gayle, Outside off, punched away for a couple. 7/0

0.6 V Kingma to E Lewis, FOUR! Glorious shot. Full and outside off, Lewis leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary! 5/0

We are all set for the game to begin. Vivian Kingma to start off proceedings. Chris Gayle is on strike. Evin Lewis is his partner. Here we go...

0.5 V Kingma to E Lewis, Around off and outside off, defended solidly. 1/0

Windies Playing XI - Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope (WK), Jason Holder (C), Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Kesrick Williams.

0.4 V Kingma to C Gayle, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 1/0

0.3 V Kingma to C Gayle, On middle and leg, flicked towards short mid-wicket. 0/0

0.2 V Kingma to C Gayle, Fuller now, around off, pushed towards mid off. 0/0

0.1 V Kingma to C Gayle, A yorker on middle, pushed towards mid on. 0/0

