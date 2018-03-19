Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, West Indies vs Zimbabwe in Harare

ICC

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

24.6 J Holder to B Taylor, FOUR! What a shot! Short delivery banged in towards the batsman. Taylor does well to upper cut it over the slip region for a boundary. For someone like Taylor its an orthodox shot. 111/3

24.5 J Holder to B Taylor, Almost played on. That was close to the off stump. Back of a length delivery on the off stump line, Taylor defends it off the back foot. The ball just gets past the off stump and rolls to the keeper. 107/3

24.4 J Holder to B Taylor, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Taylor gets an inside edge onto his pads. Good start by the skipper. 107/3

24.3 J Holder to B Taylor, Full delivery on the leg stump line, Taylor tries to flick it but misses it as the ball hits his pads. 107/3

24.2 J Holder to B Taylor, Back of a length delivery on the middle stump line, Taylor fends it off the back foot. 107/3

24.1 J Holder to S Williams, Short delivery on the leg stump line, pulled to square leg for a single. 107/3

Jason Holder comes back into the attack.

23.6 A Nurse to S Williams, Nurse fires it full on the leg stump, Williams works it to backward square leg for a single. Just 3 runs off the first over by Nurse. 106/3

23.5 A Nurse to S Williams, Flat and full on the middle stump line, driven back to the bowler. 105/3

23.4 A Nurse to B Taylor, Driven to long on for another run. 105/3

23.3 A Nurse to S Williams, Flighted delivery around middle stump, driven to long on for a single. 104/3

23.2 A Nurse to S Williams, Tossed up delivery on the legs, defended off the front foot. 103/3

23.1 A Nurse to S Williams, Starts by bowling it short and flat around the off stump line, Williams punches it to covers. 103/3

Ashley Nurse comes into the attack.

22.6 D Bishoo to S Williams, Tossed up delivery on the middle stump line, driven to long off for a single. 103/3

22.5 D Bishoo to S Williams, Excellent running by the duo. Flighted delivery on the pads, Williams nudges it to mid-wicket and calls his partner quickly for a brace. 102/3

22.4 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Tossed up delivery outside off stump, Taylor works it to point for a single and it brings up the 100 for Zimbabwe. 100/3

22.3 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Tossed up delivery around middle stump, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 99/3

22.2 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 99/3

22.1 D Bishoo to B Taylor, FOUR! This time the orthodox sweep by Taylor. Tossed up delivery on the leg stump line, Taylor converts it into a low full toss. He gets it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. 99/3

21.6 K Paul to S Williams, Back of a length delivery on the middle stump line to end the over with, Williams defends it off the back foot. Just 5 runs off the over. 95/3

21.5 K Paul to S Williams, FOUR! Too much width on offer and Williams wouldn't miss out on these. Short delivery and the batsman does well to slam is past the third man region for a boundary. 95/3

21.4 K Paul to S Williams, Back of a length delivery on the middle stump, defended well off the back foot by the batsman. 91/3

21.3 K Paul to S Williams, A short delivery banged in towards the batsman, Williams fends it off the back foot. 91/3

21.2 K Paul to S Williams, Full delivery on the middle stump, driven to covers. 91/3

21.1 K Paul to B Taylor, Short delivery on the leg stump line, played to mid-wicket for a single. 91/3

Keemo Paul comes back into the attack.

20.6 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Flighted delivery outside off stump, played to sweeper cover for another run. 90/3

20.5 D Bishoo to S Williams, Tossed up delivery played to long on for a single. 89/3

20.4 D Bishoo to S Williams, Short delivery wide outside off stump, Williams cuts it to sweeper cover for a brace. 88/3

20.3 D Bishoo to S Williams, Full and flatter on the middle stump line this time. Williams works it to mid-wicket. 86/3

20.2 D Bishoo to S Williams, Tossed up delivery driven to mid off. 86/3

20.1 D Bishoo to S Williams, FOUR! You can't afford loose deliveries like these. Short and wide outside off stump, Williams rocks pack and cuts it hard past the point region for a boundary. 86/3

19.6 K Roach to B Taylor, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. A successful over for Roach. 82/3

19.5 K Roach to S Williams, Full delivery outside off stump, Williams drives it past covers and the batsmen manage to come back for three runs. 82/3

19.4 K Roach to S Williams, Roach bangs it short outside off, Williams tires to hook it but fails to put bat to it. 79/3

Sean Williams walks out to the middle.

19.3 K Roach to C Ervine, OUT! Chopped on! Roach bowls a cross seam delivery this time. He lands it on a back of a length spot outside off stump from around the wicket and the ball keeps coming in with the angle. Ervine tries to guide it down to third man but the ball is too close to play that shot. He gets an inside edge which disturbs the furniture behind. A timely breakthrough provided by Roach as this partnership was looking dangerous. 79/3

19.2 K Roach to C Ervine, Short and wide outside off. Ervine tries to slap it hard but fails to put bat to it. 79/2

19.1 K Roach to C Ervine, Length delivery on the leg stump, played to mid-wicket. 79/2

18.6 D Bishoo to B Taylor, FOUR! That's the second one which he has hit today. Tossed up delivery outside off stump and Taylor gets it past the short third man fielder to end the over with a boundary. 79/2

18.5 D Bishoo to B Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/2

18.4 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Same delivery but this time punched past the covers fielder. The batsmen do well to pick up a brace. 75/2

18.3 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Flatter and short outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 73/2

18.2 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Tossed up delivery around off stump line, driven back to the bowler. 73/2

18.1 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Flatter and full on the stumps, played to mid-wicket. 73/2

17.6 K Roach to C Ervine, Back of a length outside off, driven to covers. 73/2

17.5 K Roach to B Taylor, Length delivery on the leg stump, Taylor chips it in air towards mid-wicket for a single. 73/2

17.4 K Roach to B Taylor, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 72/2

17.3 K Roach to C Ervine, Full length delivery outside off, driven to covers for a single. 72/2

17.2 K Roach to C Ervine, Short and wide outside off, Ervine pulls it back to the bowler. 71/2

17.1 K Roach to C Ervine, Kemar Roach comes back and is right on target. He bowls it on a back of a length delivery on the middle stump, Ervine defends it off the back foot. 71/2

16.6 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Flighted delivery around middle stump line, Taylor drives it back to the bowler. 71/2

16.5 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Good cricket by Ervine. He works a tossed delivery delivery to square leg for a single. 71/2

16.4 D Bishoo to C Ervine, FOUR! Short delivery outside off stump, Ervine rocks back and slaps it past covers for a boundary. 70/2

16.3 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Flighted delivery around off stump line, Ervine steps down and defends it off the front foot. 66/2

16.2 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 66/2

16.1 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Short delivery on the hips, worked to fine leg for a single. 66/2

Drinks are on the field.

15.6 K Paul to B Taylor, That didn't miss the stumps by much. Back of a length delivery outside off stump. Taylor goes for the back foot punch but gets an inside edge to it. The ball was so close to that off stump as it goes to the fine leg region and the batsmen pick up a single. 65/2

15.5 K Paul to B Taylor, Length delivery on the middle stump line, Taylor defends it off the front foot. 64/2

15.4 K Paul to B Taylor, Back of a length delivery around the off stump line, Taylor gets an inside edge onto his pads. 64/2

15.3 K Paul to C Ervine, Length delivery on the legs, worked to square leg for a single. 64/2

15.2 K Paul to C Ervine, Good delivery. Length delivery angling in towards the batsman. He tries to play it off the front foot but misses the line of the ball. The ball hits him high on the thigh pad and goes to the keeper. 63/2

15.1 K Paul to C Ervine, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 63/2

14.6 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Tossed up delivery, worked to mid-wicket for a single. Bishoo got done with his over in no time. 63/2

14.5 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Flatter and full outside off, Ervine plays it to point. 62/2

14.4 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Flighted delivery, driven to mid off. 62/2

14.3 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Tossed up delivery around off stump, Ervine comes forward and defends it. 62/2

14.2 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Flighted delivery outside off stump, Ervine plays it to covers. 62/2

14.1 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Tossed up delivery, played to short square leg. 62/2

13.6 K Paul to B Taylor, Back of length delivery, Taylor hops back and punches it through covers for a brace. Good over for Zimbabwe as 10 runs came off it. 62/2

13.5 K Paul to B Taylor, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 60/2

13.4 K Paul to B Taylor, FOUR! Short and asking for trouble. Taylor slaps it over the point region for the second boundary of the over. 60/2

13.3 K Paul to B Taylor, Beauty of a comeback by Paul. He bangs it short around the off stump line, Taylor does well to let it go the keeper. That was a sharp delivery by the bowler. 56/2

13.2 K Paul to B Taylor, FOUR! Amazing timing on this one. Back of a length delivery outside off, Taylor rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 56/2

13.1 K Paul to B Taylor, Back of length delivery on the middle stump, Taylor defends it off the back foot back to the bowler. 52/2

12.6 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Short and flat outside off, played to point. 52/2

12.5 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Flighted delivery, pushed to covers for a single. 52/2

12.4 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot. 51/2

12.3 D Bishoo to B Taylor, FOUR! flatter delivery on the middle stump line, Taylor reverse sweeps it past the third man region for a boundary. 51/2

12.2 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Flighted delivery on the middle stump, worked to short fine leg for a single. A little bit of yes and no by the batsmen but no harm done. 47/2

12.1 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Tossed up delivery around off stump, driven to covers. 46/2

11.6 K Paul to B Taylor, Behind a length on middle, Taylor walks across and tries to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. 46/2

11.6 K Paul to B Taylor, WIDE! A bouncer which bounces way above the batsman's head. The umpire calls it a wide. 46/2

11.5 K Paul to B Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 45/2

11.4 K Paul to B Taylor, Good fielding! Shorter in length around off, Taylor rocks back and punches it towards cover. The fielder there runs to his right, dives and makes a good stop. Saved at least two there. 45/2

11.3 K Paul to B Taylor, Nicely bowled! In the zone outside off, 5th stump line. Taylor makes a good leave. 45/2

11.2 K Paul to B Taylor, On a length again on middle, Taylor watchfully keeps it out. 45/2

11.1 K Paul to B Taylor, Good length on off pole, kept out. 45/2

11.1 K Paul to B Taylor, Full and wide outside off, Taylor need not play at those. He still though goes after it but luckily for him he gets beaten. The umpire signals a wide. 45/2

Change of ends for Keemo Paul.

10.6 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Driven to long off and Taylor keeps the strike for the next over. 44/2

10.5 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Flighted delivery outside off stump, Taylor drives it to the cover fielder. 43/2

10.4 D Bishoo to C Ervine, Tossed up delivery around off stump, driven to covers. 43/2

10.3 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Short delivery on middle and leg, played to deep mid-wicket for a single. 43/2

10.2 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Tossed up delivery, driven to long on for a single. 42/2

10.1 D Bishoo to B Taylor, Starts by bowling a flatter delivery on the legs, Taylor works it to mid-wicket. 41/2

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. 4 fielders are allowed outside the 30 yard circle till the 40th over.

Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack.

9.6 J Holder to C Ervine, Full delivery on the middle stump, driven to mid on. At the end of Powerplay, Zimbabwe are 41-2. 41/2

9.5 J Holder to C Ervine, Short delivery outside off stump, Ervine does well to leave that bouncer. 41/2

9.4 J Holder to C Ervine, Full delivery outside off stump, played to covers. 41/2

9.3 J Holder to C Ervine, Length delivery around off stump line, Ervine lets it be. 41/2

9.2 J Holder to B Taylor, Nudged in front of mid on for a single. 41/2

9.1 J Holder to B Taylor, Leading edge but safe. Back of a length delivery on the middle stump line, Taylor tries to work it on the leg side. The ball finds the outside half of the bat and flies towards the point region. 40/2

8.6 K Paul to B Taylor, Flicked to fine leg for a single. 40/2

8.5 K Paul to B Taylor, Short delivery on the middle stump line. Taylor tries to fend it but gets an inside edge on to his pads. He calls his partner for a run but Ervine decides against it. 39/2

8.4 K Paul to B Taylor, Full delivery on the legs, played to square leg. 39/2

8.3 K Paul to B Taylor, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 39/2

8.2 K Paul to B Taylor, FOUR! Short delivery wide outside off stump, Taylor rocks back and gets it through the cover point region for his first boundary. 39/2

8.1 K Paul to B Taylor, Begins with a good delivery. He lands it on a good length spot outside off stump, Taylor lets it be. 35/2

Keemo Paul comes into bowl.

7.6 J Holder to B Taylor, Short delivery on the hips, Taylor works it to square leg and opens his account with a single. 35/2

7.5 J Holder to B Taylor, Length delivery around off stump line, driven superbly to mid off. 34/2

7.4 J Holder to B Taylor, That's the fourth leave of the over. Length delivery outside off stump, Taylor shoulder arms to it. 34/2

7.3 J Holder to B Taylor, Short delivery outside off stump, Taylor had no problem in leaving it. 34/2

7.2 J Holder to B Taylor, Full delivery way outside off stump, Taylor lets it be. 34/2

7.1 J Holder to B Taylor, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 34/2

6.6 K Roach to C Ervine, FOUR! What a shot to open your account. Full delivery outside off stump, Ervine leans into the drive and gets it through the cover region for a boundary. 34/2

6.5 K Roach to C Ervine, Length ball outside off stump, Ervine shoulders arms to it. 30/2

6.4 K Roach to C Ervine, Full delivery outside off stump, played to cover point. 30/2

6.3 K Roach to C Ervine, Full delivery outside off stump, left alone by the batsman. 30/2

Craig Ervine comes in to bat.

Mire is down on the ground as he is struck on the helmet by Roach's bouncer. The physio is out in the middle. He is going back to the hut to receive some medical attention.

6.2 K Roach to S Mire, That is nasty! A perfect bouncer by Roach. He bangs it short and Mire goes for the pull but is beaten by the pace on the delivery. The ball hits him on the helmet and he immediately removes it as he looks to be in some pain. Mire decides to leave the field, let's hope he is fine. As of now, he is retired hurt! 30/2

6.1 K Roach to S Mire, A low full toss on the pads, worked to square leg for a brace. 30/2

5.6 J Holder to B Taylor, Length delivery outside off, Taylor shoulders arms to it. A successful over from Holder comes to an end. 28/2

Brendan Taylor comes in at no. 4.

5.5 J Holder to H Masakadza, OUT! A peach to get Masakadza! How do you play those? Masakadza surely does not have an answer to that. Holder bowls it on a length around the off stump line. The ball first angles into the batsman and then it seams away after pitching. Masakadza goes for the drive but does not account for the away movement. The ball takes a faint edge and the keeper collects it with ease. Second for Holder and he is bowling brilliantly, leading from the front is the skipper. Zimbabwe in a spot of bother here. 28/2

5.4 J Holder to H Masakadza, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched to covers. 28/1

5.3 J Holder to H Masakadza, Back of a length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot back to the bowler. 28/1

5.2 J Holder to H Masakadza, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 28/1

5.1 J Holder to S Mire, A full delivery outside off, Mire works it to third mane for a single. 28/1

4.6 K Roach to S Mire, Worked to third man for a single. 12 runs conceded from this one, the most expensive over of the match until now. 27/1

4.5 K Roach to S Mire, FOUR! If that was power, then this one had timing onto it. Back of a length delivery outside off, Mire hols back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 26/1

4.4 K Roach to S Mire, SIX! First maximum of the innings. That was a baseball swing of the bat. Length delivery on the middle stump, Mire heaves it over mid-wicket for the first maximum of many to come. What a shot! 22/1

4.3 K Roach to H Masakadza, Leading edge but safe. Length delivery on the middle stump line, Masakadza tries to flick it o leg side but gets a leading edge. The ball flies to the left of the point fielder towards third man for a single. 16/1

4.2 K Roach to H Masakadza, Back of a length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot to covers. 15/1

4.1 K Roach to H Masakadza, Length delivery on the stumps, driven to mid on. 15/1

3.6 J Holder to S Mire, Length ball outside off, defended off the front foot by the batsman. 15/1

3.5 J Holder to H Masakadza, Short delivery on the middle stump, played to mid on for a single. 15/1

3.4 J Holder to H Masakadza, Full delivery outside off, left alone by Masakadza. 14/1

3.3 J Holder to S Mire, Masakadza was a goner had the fielder scored a direct hit. Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Mire guides it to point and calls his partner for a quick single. The fielder rushes and tries to hit but fails to find it. The batsman was no where close. A lucky escape. 14/1

3.2 J Holder to S Mire, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mire defends it off the back foot. 13/1

3.1 J Holder to S Mire, FOUR! Short and wide outside off stump, slapped hard by Mire through the point region for a boundary. 13/1

2.6 K Roach to H Masakadza, What a ball! Absolute beauty. Roach lands it on a good length spot around the middle stump line, Masakadza tries to fend it but gets beaten by the movement of the delivery. The ball just goes above the middle stump. Beaut of a delivery to end the over with. 9/1

2.5 K Roach to H Masakadza, Full and in the line outside the off stump, left alone by the batsman. 9/1

2.4 K Roach to H Masakadza, FOUR! Masakadza wouldn't leave balls like these. Half volley on the legs and the batsman does well to flick it through square leg for the first boundary of the innings. Good shot, pleasing to the eyes. 9/1

2.3 K Roach to S Mire, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, Mire works it to third man for a single. 5/1

2.2 K Roach to H Masakadza, Full delivery on the leg stump, flicked to square leg for a single. 4/1

2.1 K Roach to H Masakadza, Full delivery outside off stump, driven to covers. 3/1

1.6 J Holder to S Mire, Length delivery wide outside off stump, Mire decides to let it go to the keeper. Successful over for the captain. 3/1

1.5 J Holder to H Masakadza, Back of a length delivery on the hips of the batsman, he goes for the flick but misses it. The ball hits his thigh pad and rolls to the left of the keeper. They sneak in a leg bye. 3/1

1.4 J Holder to H Masakadza, Back of a length delivery outside off stump, played to point. 2/1

Hamilton Masakadza comes in next.

1.3 J Holder to C Zhuwao, OUT! Captain has drawn first blood. Zhuwao has to go back to the hut without scoring. Third short ball of the over and Zhuwao cannot deal with it this time. Holder bowls a well-directed one, at the batsman's body. He goes for the pull but only manages to get his gloves to it. The ball lobs to the short fine leg region and Keemo Paul, there, dives in front to take a fine catch inches above the ground. Early blow for Zimbabwe as Zhuwao bags another failure. Not the start they were looking for after winning the toss and electing to bat. 2/1

1.2 J Holder to C Zhuwao, Short delivery on the off stump line, Zhuwao hops back and fends it off the back foot. Sharp delivery. 2/0

1.1 J Holder to S Mire, Starts by banging it short on the leg stump. Mire hangs back and pulls it to fine leg for a single. 2/0

Jason Holder, the captain, will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to C Zhuwao, Full delivery on the middle stump, driven to mid on. Just one off the first over. Good start by Roach. 1/0

0.5 K Roach to C Zhuwao, Similar delivery just like the last one and the Zhuwao gets beaten yet again. 1/0

0.4 K Roach to C Zhuwao, Well bowled. He comes round the wicket for Zhuwao. Pitches it on a good length spot outside off stump, the batsman goes for the drive but gets beaten. 1/0

0.3 K Roach to S Mire, First run for Zimbabwe, not the way they would have liked. A full delivery outside off stump, swinging away from the batsman. Mire goes hard at it, the ball finds the outside edge and flies to third man. The batsman change ends. 1/0

0.2 K Roach to S Mire, A short delivery wide outside off stump, Mire plays it to cover point. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to S Mire, Good delivery to begin with. He runs in hard and pitches it on a good length spot outside off stump, Mire shoulders arms to it. 0/0

First Published: March 19, 2018, 12:57 PM IST