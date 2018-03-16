Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Zimbabwe vs Ireland in Harare

Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza (image: AFP)

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

19.5 K O'Brien to B Taylor, No run. 86/4

19.4 K O'Brien to B Taylor, No run. 86/4

19.3 K O'Brien to B Taylor, No run. 86/4

19.2 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Stays deep and punches it towards cover. 86/4

19.1 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Back of a length on middle, blocked. 86/4

18.6 B McCarthy to C Ervine, Shortish on off, slapped a bit square on the off side and it's enough for them to return back for the second. 86/4

18.5 B McCarthy to C Ervine, Fuller ball, sprayed wider on off, driven towards wide mid off. 84/4

18.4 B McCarthy to C Ervine, Fuller ball on the stumps, Craig Ervine blocks it out off the front foot gently. 84/4

18.3 B McCarthy to B Taylor, This one comes slowly off the surface, the batter tries to tuck it away but gets it off the inner half behind square on the leg side for one. 84/4

18.2 B McCarthy to B Taylor, Slower ball, landing full on off, Brendan crouches low in his stance and looks to run it down. Gets it off the outer half of the bat towards point. 83/4

18.1 B McCarthy to B Taylor, Delivers it on a fuller length outside off, Taylor leans ahead and drives it nicely but can't find the gap. Straight to the man at cover. 83/4

Barry McCarthy is back into the attack.

17.6 K O'Brien to C Ervine, Digs in a short ball, a well-directed one, Ervine is happy to sit under it. 83/4

17.5 K O'Brien to C Ervine, Comes from around the wicket does Kevin and angles in a fuller ball on middle, stroked straight to the cover fielder. 83/4

17.4 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Angling one on the pads, Brendan gets across and works it off his pads towards the man at 45 for a single. 83/4

17.3 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Another one outside off, this time it's a bit too full. Taylor leaves it unharmed. 82/4

17.2 K O'Brien to B Taylor, In the channel outside off, Brendan has no qualms in shouldering his arms to it. 82/4

17.1 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Back of a length ball outside off, Taylor gets on top of the bounce and punches it in the gap through cover two get a couple. 82/4

16.6 Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Hangs back inside the crease, stays behind the line and blocks. 80/4

16.5 Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Jags back in on middle and leg, catches Ervine high on the thigh pad. 80/4

16.4 Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Fullish in length and outside off, pushed softly to mid off. 80/4

16.3 Tim Murtagh to C Ervine, Too close for comfort! Murtagh bowls a length delivery around off and it comes back in, Ervine shoulders arms as the ball just goes over the off stump. 80/4

Craig Ervine is the next batsman in.

16.2 Tim Murtagh to S Williams, OUT! Oh, dear. What is Sean Williams doing? The man was there precisely for that. He knows it, the frustration on his face shows it. A disappointing way to be dismissed. Short ball and Williams takes the pull on. Finds Barry McCarthy to perfection at deep square leg who takes a good catch. Ireland's plan works down to the tee, they have the breakthrough they wanted. 80/4

16.1 Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Touch short outside off, Brendan wrists away towards mid-wicket for a single. 80/3

Drinks are on the field.

15.6 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Fuller in length, knocked through mid on, to the man in the deep, for a comfortable run. 79/3

15.5 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Movement off the seam for Kevin O' Brien. Goes away from Brendan Taylor on a length. He tries to punch it through the covers after taking a step across but fails to make contact. 78/3

15.4 K O'Brien to S Williams, Slaps this short ball with his fast hands and places it to sweeper cover to rotate strike. 78/3

15.3 K O'Brien to S Williams, Around the wicket, length delivery outside off, Williams hangs a straight blade to block it out. 77/3

15.2 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Sprays it on the pads, nudged behind square on the leg side. One more added to the scoreboard. 77/3

15.1 K O'Brien to B Taylor, Starts off with a wide delivery outside off, Taylor has nothing to do with that one. 76/3

Kevin O' Brien has the ball.

14.6 Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Full outside off, eased away past the mid off fielder. Two runs taken as the man in the deep mops it up. 76/3

14.5 Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Shortish in length again, defended down on the leg side with soft hands. 74/3

14.4 Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Slower short one in length, Taylor almost gets bored waiting for it. But when the ball eventually does come to him, he helps the pull down to fine leg for a single. 74/3

14.3 Tim Murtagh to B Taylor, Shorter in length again, blocked. 73/3

14.2 Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Short of a good length quite straight in line, fended away easily on the back foot. Single taken. 73/3

14.1 Tim Murtagh to S Williams, Back of a length outside off, kept out safely from the back foot. 72/3

Tim Murtagh back on.

13.6 B Rankin to B Taylor, The inside edge has saved him there. Fuller on middle, Taylor is hit on the pads on his attempted flick. Lucky that he got an inside edge on that, would have been gone otherwise. 72/3

13.5 B Rankin to B Taylor, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 72/3

13.5 B Rankin to B Taylor, Wide! Angles it way down leg, wide signalled by the umpire. 72/3

13.4 B Rankin to B Taylor, Full ball angling in on middle stump, Taylor leans forward and across before flicking it away through mid-wicket. Easy two taken. 71/3

13.3 B Rankin to B Taylor, One more back foot defense. Dot ball. 69/3

13.2 B Rankin to B Taylor, Served on a length, in the channel outside off, blocked down in front of covers for nothing. 69/3

13.1 B Rankin to B Taylor, Shorter in length and outside off, pushed away tamely in front of covers. 69/3

12.6 A McBrine to B Taylor, Another one worked away on the leg side. Through square leg and a single is taken. 69/3

12.5 A McBrine to S Williams, Slider on leg, Sean hangs back and nudges it through backward square leg to get off strike. 68/3

12.4 A McBrine to B Taylor, Driven down the ground, through mid on and an easy single is taken. 67/3

12.3 A McBrine to B Taylor, Flicked away to mid-wicket, can't beat the fielder there. 66/3

12.2 A McBrine to B Taylor, SIX! Hit as clean as a whistle! Too full, a lot of flight and right in the slot for Brendan Taylor, he leans forward and smokes it straight back down the ground for a maximum. 66/3

12.1 A McBrine to S Williams, Turning away from the left-hander after landing on off, cut away square on the off side for one run. 60/3

11.6 B Rankin to S Williams, Short ball into the body, Williams awkwardly fends it away square on the leg side for a quick one. A good one from Rankin, should be doing more of that. 59/3

11.5 B Rankin to B Taylor, Fraction straight in line, Taylor moves inside the line and tucks it fine down the leg side for a run. 58/3

11.4 B Rankin to B Taylor, FOUR! Errs in line and pays the price. Rankin darts it full on the pads, a player of Brendan Taylor's quality will put that away all day. Flicks it through square leg and finds the fence. 57/3

11.3 B Rankin to B Taylor, Good length ball kicking off the surface, watchfully blocked from within the crease. 53/3

11.2 B Rankin to B Taylor, Short and wide, outside off, an attempted cut shot goes in vain as the ball goes past the outside edge. Some extra bounce was the reason for that. 53/3

11.1 B Rankin to B Taylor, Full delivery aiming the base of the off stick, Brendan Taylor brings a straight bat down in defense and keeps it out. 53/3

10.6 A McBrine to S Williams, Punched away from the back foot a bit square on the off side. Dot ball. 53/3

10.5 A McBrine to S Williams, Quicker through the air on off, a tight defense presented in response. 53/3

10.4 A McBrine to S Williams, Around the wicket again, it's floated on off, Sean Williams prods forward to meet the ball at its pitch. 53/3

10.3 A McBrine to B Taylor, Around middle and leg, nudged through mid-wicket for a single. 53/3

10.2 A McBrine to B Taylor, Over the wicket to Brendan Taylor, spinning into him from around off, defended down on the leg side. 52/3

10.1 A McBrine to S Williams, Comes from around the wicket to Williams, lands it on a shorter length on middle and off, it's punched to wide long off for a run. 52/3

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. A maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the ring till the 40th over.

9.6 B Rankin to B Taylor, Just ahead of a length on off, blocked out to end the over. 51/3

9.5 B Rankin to S Williams, Williams wastes no time in getting off the mark. Works it through mid-wicket for a single. 51/3

Sean Williams to bat now.

9.4 B Rankin to H Masakadza, OUT! GONE! Masakadza is out of here. A half-hearted shot has done him in. Back of a length outside off, Hamilton is in two minds, first tries to feel for it but then attempts to withdraw. Too late though, as a faint edge is drawn and the keeper takes a regulation catch. 50/3

9.3 B Rankin to H Masakadza, Stays back and keeps it out in front of cover. 50/2

9.2 B Rankin to H Masakadza, Outside off on a good length, left alone for the keeper to collect. 50/2

9.1 B Rankin to H Masakadza, Some extra bounce off the surface, on a length outside off, Masakadza defends it out off the back foot. 50/2

8.6 A McBrine to B Taylor, Off break on middle and off, worked with the spin on the leg side. Successful over from the offie comes to an end. 50/2

Brendan Taylor is next in to bat.

8.5 A McBrine to S Mire, OUT! McBrine strikes in his first over! Foxes the batsman beautifully. Solomon Mire skips down the track to play for the turn, but there is none as McBrine bowls the straighter one around off. It goes past the outside edge and it's a simple stumping for Niall O'Brien behind. 50/2

8.4 A McBrine to S Mire, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 50/1

8.3 A McBrine to H Masakadza, Too full in length, so the ball has no time to turn, Hamilton works it down to long on for a single. 50/1

8.2 A McBrine to H Masakadza, Plays with the spin and turns it towards mid-wicket. 49/1

8.1 A McBrine to S Mire, Nicely tossed up on off, spinning in, Mire hits it powerfully down to long on for a single. 49/1

Andy McBrine also introduced into the bowling attack.

7.6 B Rankin to H Masakadza, Works with the angle and works it through mid-wicket for a double. 48/1

7.5 B Rankin to H Masakadza, Cutting back in off the deck on a length, a solid block presented in response. 46/1

7.4 B Rankin to H Masakadza, Short and wide outside off, cut away behind point. A couple of runs taken as third man moves to his right to cut it off. 46/1

7.3 B Rankin to H Masakadza, FOUR! Exquisite shot! Perfect timing. Didn't put any kind of power on that, at all. Full and straight, Masakadza just eases this back down the ground, past mid on to the boundary line. 44/1

7.2 B Rankin to H Masakadza, Shortish in length and outside off, Hamilton stands tall and taps it down on the off side. 40/1

7.1 B Rankin to H Masakadza, Good length delivery in the off stump channel, left alone for the keeper to collect. 40/1

Boyd Rankin into the attack.

6.6 Tim Murtagh to S Mire, Just over! Didn't connect well, so he'd consider himself lucky he's not back chilling in the dressing room. Full on the stumps, Mire lofts it off the inner half over mid-wicket. The fielder there leaps to take it, just about misses it. Two runs taken. 40/1

6.5 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Punched through the gap in the covers. Easy single. 38/1

6.4 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Short of a good length on off, it's kept out rather comfortably on the off side. 37/1

6.3 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Strange shot to play to a pacer. Full outside off, Hamilton kneels down and attempts a kind of a paddle sweep. Misses it altogether obviously. 37/1

6.2 Tim Murtagh to S Mire, Shaping away from outside off, there's a little width on offer so Solomon Mire runs it down to third man for a run. 37/1

6.1 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Fraction straight in line, on a good length, Masakadza moves inside the line and pushes it in front of mid on for a quick single. 36/1

5.6 B McCarthy to S Mire, Full and on off, the batsman brings a straight bat down in defense. 35/1

5.5 B McCarthy to S Mire, In the channel outside off, straightening up after pitching, defended down on the track. 35/1

5.4 B McCarthy to S Mire, SIX! BOOM! Doesn't fail to connect well on this one. Banged in short, on off, Solomon Mire quickly shifts back and powers the pull shot over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 35/1

5.3 B McCarthy to S Mire, Stays inside the crease to this length delivery and offers a straight bat in defense. 29/1

5.3 B McCarthy to S Mire, Wide! Going down leg, wide called by the umpire. 29/1

5.2 B McCarthy to S Mire, Short ball close to off, Mire pulls but rather horribly. No timing on that as he accidentally places it towards mid on. 28/1

5.1 B McCarthy to S Mire, Yorker fired outside off, Solomon Mire digs it out back down towards mid off. 28/1

4.6 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Keeps it on off, full in length, defended out safely to end the over. 28/1

4.5 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, FOUR! In the air but that's hit too hard! Full and outside off, Hamilton hammers it back past the bowler, and the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. 28/1

4.4 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Shout for a leg before, turned down! Right so too, big inside edge on that. Good spot from the umpire. Shimron Hetmyer would have wished he was there on yesterday's game. He was unfortunately given out when in the same situation, the umpire didn't spot the inside edge. Full and straight on middle and off, Masakadza looks to drive but wears it on the pads, off the inside edge though. 24/1

4.3 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Solid. It's fullish in length this time, Masakadza leans ahead and meets it with the full face of the bat. 24/1

4.2 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, On the shorter side of the length once more, a little straighter in line, another tight block from the batsman. 24/1

4.1 Tim Murtagh to H Masakadza, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hamilton hangs on his back foot before he blocks it out. 24/1

3.6 B McCarthy to H Masakadza, That should have been a boundary but the slow outfield prevents that. Masakadza stands tall and crunches this through the covers. Gets three runs for it. 24/1

3.5 B McCarthy to H Masakadza, Just ahead of a length and attacking the stumps, Masakadza drives it straight to mid on. 21/1

Hamilton Masakadza walks in at No. 3.

3.4 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, OUT! And the Irish are on their way! It was fun while it lasted, but Cephas Zhuwao departs. Fuller on the stumps, the left-hander looks to go big downtown. Gets a lot of height on it, but not enough distance as Boyd Rankin out in the deep at long on takes a well-judged catch just inside the rope. 21/1

3.3 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, Short ball hit hard into the deck, the batsman ducks and evades. 21/0

3.2 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, Another play and a miss. On a length and moving away from around off, Zhuwao has a tame poke at it and misses. 21/0

3.1 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, Good thinking. McCarthy takes the pace off this as he bowls a cutter around off, Zhuwao plays the expansive cover drive, only to miss the ball completely. 21/0

2.6 Tim Murtagh to S Mire, Good length delivery just outside off, blocked with the full face of the bat. 21/0

2.5 Tim Murtagh to C Zhuwao, Nicely done. Short and outside off, he uses the width and punches it past point. The placement is good enough for him to get three runs. 21/0

2.4 Tim Murtagh to C Zhuwao, SIX! The 'southpaw Hamilton Masakadza', is what Ricky just yelled out next to me. Can't say I disagree either. What a hit! Back of a length on off, Zhuwao rocks back in a flash and muscles this pull over mid-wicket. It's actually out of the stadium as it bounces off the roof. 18/0

2.3 Tim Murtagh to S Mire, Almost spooned a catch there. Close call. It's cutting back in, on middle and leg, Mire uppishly flicks it just wide of short mid-wicket for a single. 12/0

2.2 Tim Murtagh to S Mire, Shaping back in on middle and leg, Mire looks to work it on the leg side but is caught on the pads. The ball was always angling down. 11/0

2.1 Tim Murtagh to S Mire, Fuller length delivery on the fourth stump line, Solomon Mire prods forward and defends it down in front of cover. 11/0

1.6 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, Drops it on a back of a length outside off, the southpaw rises on the toes and with an angled bat he steers it towards backward point. 11/0

1.5 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, Outfoxed the batsman completely! Slower ball around off, Zhuwao is ages early to loft this one. The ball sneaks under his bat and rolls on a couple of bounces to the keeper behind. 11/0

1.4 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, Fires it around leg this time, the batter can't put that away. Wears it on the pads as the ball rolls towards square leg. 11/0

1.3 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, FOUR! This lad is putting up a show here! Back of a length delivery outside off, not much pace on it, Zhuwao backs away and nails it with a flat-bat over mid off. Off the meat, that. 11/0

1.2 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, Another one on a similar length, this time close to the off stump, CZ drops his wrists and makes an ugly leave. 7/0

1.1 B McCarthy to C Zhuwao, Good length delivery, angling away on off, Zhuwao is happy to make a leave. 7/0

Barry McCarthy to bowl from the other end. A slip for him.

0.6 Tim Murtagh to C Zhuwao, Shortish delivery, angling away on off, Zhuwao backs away and pulls it towards wide long on to keep strike. 7 coming from the opening over. 7/0

0.5 Tim Murtagh to C Zhuwao, Back of a length ball outside off, gets on top of the bounce to punch it towards the cover fielder. 6/0

0.4 Tim Murtagh to C Zhuwao, Slightly fuller outside off, pushed with soft hands towards the cover fielder. 6/0

0.3 Tim Murtagh to C Zhuwao, Immediately drags his length back a touch does Murtagh, this time Zhuwao shoulders his arms to it. 6/0

0.2 Tim Murtagh to C Zhuwao, SIX! That's gone a long way! Zimbabwe are up and running! Meaty blow! Fuller ball and in the zone around off, Zhuwao stands tall and just lofts it down the ground. Clean strike as the ball sails over the long on fence. 6/0

0.1 Tim Murtagh to C Zhuwao, Starts off from over the wicket and hurls a fuller length delivery on middle and off, blocked solidly back towards the bowler. 0/0

First Published: March 16, 2018, 12:51 PM IST