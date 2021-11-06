England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: England Bowl First at Slow Turner; Semis Spot On Line for South Africa

Read more

183, England are more or less through to the semifinals with four wins from as many games, while South Africa are lying in the third spot with six points from four matches.

Qualification Scenario

Both South Africa and Australia are in close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each. It will all boil down to Saturday’s game and South Africa will know what exactly they need to do before facing England as Australia play West Indies in the first match of the day.

The Proteas can’t afford to slip even a bit and need a resounding win to keep their hopes alive. But with form on their side, an ominous-looking England will definitely start as firm favourites against the Proteas.

South Africa Team News

South Africa’s opened their campaign with a defeat against Australia but then got their campaign back on track with three consecutive wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies. However, South Africa’s batting wasn’t up to the mark against Australia, whose bowling attack was better than the other three opponents against whom they won.

They wilted under pressure against a quality side like Australia and Temba Bavuma’s team ill-affords to repeat the mistake against England. South Africa’s fate entirely doesn’t lie in their own hands. The Proteas need to win by a big margin against England to go over Australia on NRR or hope West Indies beat Australia by a margin that reduces Australia’s NRR.

