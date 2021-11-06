England vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Sharjah: England Bowl First at Slow Turner; Semis Spot On Line for South Africa

Live now
England vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: A semifinal spot virtually assured, in-form England would look to dent South Africa’s hopes of reaching the last-four stage when the two teams meet each other in a high-voltage Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday. With a net run rate of +3. Read More
As we know, the South Africans are batting first. Therefore, they will have to win by approximately 60 runs to qualify for the semis. We will know the exact figure after the end of the first innings.
England have removed Tymal Mills from their squad. He was one of the T20 specialists that were available to England—a team which has looked invincible in the tournament. Can England continue to dominate.
While South Africa are unchanged; England have brought in Mark Wood. If South Africa win the game by more than 106 runs then they can eliminate England from T20 World Cup. Australia and South Africa will qualify then.
It is a big game for South Africa and they have made zero changes in their squad. Meanwhile England are through to the semi-final. But things look difficult for the Proteas to be very frank.
England win toss and opted to bowl first at Sharjah.
Both South Africa and Australia are in close race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each. It will all boil down to Saturday’s game and South Africa will know what exactly they need to do before facing England as Australia play West Indies in the first match of the day.
Welcome to our live coverage of England vs South Africa live from Sharjah.
Qualification Scenario
The Proteas can’t afford to slip even a bit and need a resounding win to keep their hopes alive. But with form on their side, an ominous-looking England will definitely start as firm favourites against the Proteas.
South Africa Team News
South Africa’s opened their campaign with a defeat against Australia but then got their campaign back on track with three consecutive wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies. However, South Africa’s batting wasn’t up to the mark against Australia, whose bowling attack was better than the other three opponents against whom they won.
They wilted under pressure against a quality side like Australia and Temba Bavuma’s team ill-affords to repeat the mistake against England. South Africa’s fate entirely doesn’t lie in their own hands. The Proteas need to win by a big margin against England to go over Australia on NRR or hope West Indies beat Australia by a margin that reduces Australia’s NRR.
