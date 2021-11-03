India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Abu Dhabi: Virat Kohli's Men Face Tricky Afghanistan

India Win All The Remaining Games With an Improved NRR

Team India is scheduled to play Afghanistan (on Nov 3), Scotland (on Nov 5) and Namibia (on Nov 8). They need to win all three games in such a way that they could surpass the likes of New Zealand and Afghanistan

Afghanistan, New Zealand don’t get more than 6 points

The Indian fans would love to see Afghanistan defeating New Zealand on November 7. It will ensure that both teams won’t have more than six points by the end of the Super 12 round. If it happens and then India go past these two sides with a higher run rate, then it’s definitely India and Pakistan making it to the semi-finals.